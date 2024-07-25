You can now look forward to spending your weekend playing huge Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London

Fallout: London, the massive fan-made Fallout 4 mod set in Poundland Prime (No Elephants, Some Castles, Canary Wharfare) has finally got a release date. Happy days, it’s actually today, Thursday 25th July. The news comes from Inverse, who’ve sent their dear alsatian companions sniffing around the mod’s Discord. Yesterday, Team FOLON lead Dean Carter shared the song I Just Can't Wait (For Tomorrow) then, when sniffed at harder, confirmed that the 'Tomorrow' part meant tomorrow (as in, today), "Unless nuclear war happens."

Fallout: London is, of course, the massive total conversion mod for the RPG set in dear ol’ blighttown. Uh, blighty. It’s from a team of around 50 developers, and over 200 contributors, which is wild and humbling and, gosh, we don’t deserve modders. Activities include shooting antique rifles, dressing like a bobby, and milking mutant cows. There’s even a bulldog, named Churchill, that you can recruit as a companion. It’s a wildly ambitious and impressive project, featuring a load of quests, plus original voice acting from the likes of Neil Newbon (from Baldur's Gate 3), and former UK Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow (not from Baldur’s Gate 3, iirc.)

Originally set to release back in April after five years in development, Fallout: London was delayed indefinitely thanks to a chaotic 'next-gen' update that broke a lot of mods and generally made people quite unhappy. It is, of course, oh-so-easy to adopt the misinformed stance that that big bad Bethesda clumsily got in the way of people trying to make their game interesting. So, anyway: Bethesda messed everything up for the people trying to make their game interesting, and the team had to delay things so they didn’t break.

More recently, Team Folon sent a build to GOG for testing, and it turned out that they still couldn’t get London and the next-gen update to play nice together. As such, players will need to downgrade their copies of Fallout 4 to run the mod. No hassle - London will ship with a custom installer that also does the downgrading for you.

"GOG have been amazing through all of this. To be honest, we've been the ones causing them the issue," Carter told the Discord, via VG247. "What with us having things break due to the next-gen [update] and then needing the 3rd parties to update, then waiting for them to be fixed, only for the fact that at the 11th hour we've discovered that the next-gen [version of Fallout 4], even after updates, isn't stable enough and thus we are now going out on the old version - [hence] the need for a downgrader."

Anyways, that’s all in the past now, and Fallout: London looks to be playable and set to arrive just in time for the weekend. You can find the mod on GOG here. Oh, and if you missed the other good Bethesda news, Bestheda Game Studios announced a 'wall-to-wall' union this week.