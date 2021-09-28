You can now play the demo for Pony Island dev's creepy card game

Inscryption is reportedly "inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie." It's also from Daniel Mullins, the makers of Pony Island and The Hex, which means it's probably a few other, secret genres, too. It's coming October 19th, but there's a demo available now and a new trailer below.

Yeah, see, I reckon I saw a couple of unmentioned genres in that video.

Mullins' previous games have been great partly for the surprises they contain, which always made it hard to convince people exactly how great they were without spoiling them. For that reason, it's probably a good thing that Inscryption has a demo, so you can try it for free and discover the appeal for yourself. You can download it from Steam now.

It's also worth noting that Inscryption is based on Sacrifices We Made, a free game by Mullins that is still available to download from Itch.io. Inscryption seems considerably more expansive, but the central card game mechanic seems present in Sacrifices.

If you do want to know at least a little more about Mullins' previous games, read our review of Pony Island, in which we name it one of the smartest games of 2016. Our love of follow-up The Hex wasn't without reservation, but John said it was "very funny, so busy with good ideas, and really damned strange."

Inscryption looks to be continuing in spirit, if not in genre. It'll cost £15.19/€18 when it launches on October 19th on Steam.