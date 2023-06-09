You can now sign up for Tekken 8's closed network tests

The fighting game hype continues, as Bandai Namco has just opened up registration for Tekken 8 closed network testing. You better hustle if you want in though, as selection is happening on a first come, first served basis.

Tekken 8's story will focus on the father and son "showdown" between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama, following the defeat of patriarch Heihachi Mishima (who is also Kazuya's dad, talk about daddy issues much). The game will run in Unreal Engine 5, and those lucky enough to participate in the network tests will be the first to see how glorious it looks.

During the test, 16 characters will be available to play as across 5 stages. Characters confirmed for the test are Jin, Kazuya, Paul, Law, King, Lars, Jack 8, Xiaoyu, Nina, Leroy, Lili, Asuka, Hwoarang, Bryan and the newly announced Claudio. By my count, that's 15, meaning there's a surprise 16th character yet to be confirmed. Please let it be Mokujin. The five stages players can try out will be Urban Square, Yakushima, Rebel Hangar, Sanctum, and Arena.

For PC players, the test will be conducted through Steam, from July 28th 9am BST to July 31st 8am BST. Bandai Namco has stated that maintenance is schedule for July 29th at 9am, and is planned to last until 12pm.

If you want to get yourself in to the closed network tests for Tekken 8, you can do so through the Bandai Namco website.