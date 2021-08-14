If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

You can soon own the childhood of a 30-something British person in miniature

The dream
An image showing the A500 Mini alongside its mouse and controller.

The A500 Mini is on the way. From the makers of the C64 Mini, it's a retro console that emulates the ancient home computer and allows you to play Amiga 500, 600 and 1200 games. It's coming in early 2022, and there's a trailer and preliminary games list below.

The final roster will include 25 games, but only 12 are confirmed so far. Those are:

  • Alien Breed 3D
  • Another World
  • ATR: All Terrain Racing
  • Battle Chess
  • Cadaver
  • Kick Off 2
  • Pinball Dreams
  • Simon The Sorcerer
  • Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe
  • The Chaos Engine
  • Worms: The Director's Cut
  • Zool: Ninja Of The Nth Dimension

The mini console's site offers a handful of technical details. You'll be able to save and resume, add your own games, use a USB keyboard, and it can output at 720p with different scaling options. It's standard stuff.

One of my brothers got an Amiga 500 as a Christmas or birthday present sometime around 1990, and it probably had more influence on my life than any other single object. The strength of it as a machine was that its game library contained a little of everything: the fighting and racing games and platformers you'd associate with contemporary consoles like the SNES, but also strategy games, management games, point-and-click adventures.

It's therefore a hard computer to do justice to with just 25 games, and the selection above doesn't immediately give me hope. Alien Breed 3D's pivot to first-person feels like a overreach, Kick Off 2 pales in comparison to Sensible Socceer, and I'd rather Overdrive or Skidmarks to ATR: All Terrain Racing. Pinball Dreams, The Chaos Engine and Speedball 2 are all bangers, though.

If they put Superfrog on there, I riot.

