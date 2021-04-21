If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

You can try Resident Evil Village's multiplayer again today

Another Re:Verse open beta is running for one day only
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
Jack Baker wields chainsaw scissors in a Resident Evil Re:Verse screenshot.

The big Resident Evil news everyone wants today is more info on the VR version of Resident Evil 4, which should come at the Oculus Gaming Showcase tonight. That'll be nice. Looking forward to that. But also, to the excitement of very few people, Capcom are holding another open beta test day for Resident Evil Re:Verse, the deathmatch spin-off tacked onto Resident Evil Village for some incomprehensible reason. I guess it's fitting.

Once again, you can join six-player deathmatch as Resident Evil characters who are shooting each other to pieces because reasons, and can find magic potions to transform into various baddies. The latest open beta started at 7am today and runs until 7am on Thursday (that's 11pm Pacific today). You can find it for free on Steam.

Capcom are unusually into making multiplayer Resident Evil spin-offs which are wholly different to the games they're in, which bear no relation to the reasons anyone was interested in the game in the first place. Bless 'em. Some work better than others. While I admire people mucking about with weird ideas, these do sometimes seem like they should be Half-Life mods rather than something I inadvertently pay for when buying a different game.

The beta has a "Mostly Negative" rating from Steam player reviews, though evidently a fair few folks have enjoyed it. I did download the beta last time but never got round to playing because... well, it's Village I want, isn't it. Did you have a go, gang?

Resident Evil Re:Verse will come 'free' with Resident Evil Village when it launches on the 7th of May.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch