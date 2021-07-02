You have two more days to grab the Itch.io Queer Games Bundle

Pride month is over now, but you still have a couple more days to grab a massive bundle of games and things from queer developers over on Itch.io. The Queer Games Bundle contains 236 items, from video game RPGs to tabletop RPGs, as well as dating sims, software, zines and more. All money raised from the bundle is split evenly between all the creators involved in it, and at the time of writing they've made over $102,000 (around £74,500).

Head over to Itch.io to purchase the bundle yourself. The recommended price is $60 (about £44), though you can also get it on a pay-what-you-want basis for a minimum of $10 (about £7), if that's what you can afford. You have until 5am BST on Monday the 5th of July to grab it.

In her post about the bundle, Alice O highlighted a few of the games you'll get, including Genderwrecked, "a funny and insightful visual novel about trying to come to an understanding of 'gender' by exploring islands and talking with the weird monsters".

While I've not played it myself, I've heard good things about Glitter Hearts, an RPG about everyday people who turn into magical superheroes. There's also Hot Seagulls In Your Area, which has a delightful art style, as well as something called You Are Quarantined With Adam Driver And He Is Insisting On Reading You His New Script, which sounds like an absolute ride.

"If we had 1/3rd of the budget of an AAA game, we could give every solo developer a livable wage for a year and every single team a massive funding boost. Imagine what the developers and artists in this bundle could create a year from now if they weren’t worried about starving or how to pay their rent this month," the bundle organisers say.

"Purchasing the Queer Games Bundle is a direct action that you can take right now to support queer people in a life changing way and in exchange you get over 200 amazing, heartfelt, fun, and radical games."