You won't be able to move New World characters between regions after all

New World's server transfer system won't be as flexible as first suggested. Amazon had originally said that players would be able to switch between servers in different regions, letting you move a character from, for example, a North American server to a European one. As of yesterday, they confirmed that's not the case.

Amazon's MMO has proven so popular that players have been faced with long queues to join its servers. To ease the queuing, Amazon suggested that players should join a server with a low population, while the development team prioritised a new feature that would let players transfer characters between servers.

The idea was: play on whatever server you could for now, and you'll be able to switch to the server your friends are on in a few weeks. A tweet from the official New World account stated plainly that, "Yes, you can move between regions if you want."

Yes, you can move between regions if you want. — New World (@playnewworld) September 28, 2021

Yesterday, a New World community manager offered an update on the server transfer feature. The main news was that the update was delayed into next week, but it also states that you "can move your character to any world in your region." Then, a "server transfer questions" thread puts it more plainly:

So the 'transfer to any server' statement issues earlier was not true? Unfortunately the original information provided was incorrect.

This is obviously bad news for players who have just invested dozens of hours into a character that they can't now move to play with friends.

It's a shame, because aside from being popular, Alice B is quite enjoying it in her New World review in progress.