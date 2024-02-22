You'll soon be able to play Sea Of Thieves with PlayStationeers, and Grounded with PlayPals and Switchers

As expected, Microsoft yesterday confirmed that four of their games are headed to rival consoles: Pentiment to PlayStations 4 & 5 and Nintendo Switch; Hi-Fi Rush to PS5; Grounded to PS4, PS5, and Switch; and Sea Of Thieves to PS5. It's nice to see barriers between systems coming down and all, and it'll likely have consequences of note to serious businessheads, but what relevance does this have for us as a PC gaming website? Well! Grounded and Sea Of Thieves will support cross-platform multiplayer, so we'll be able to play them with our consolatory chums. That's nice.

Grounded, Obsidian's sandbox craft-o-survival game about kids shrunk down teeny and stuck in the garden, is headed to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Switch on the 16th of April. It will then support cross-platform multiplayer between PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. Both we and you have called it one of the best survival games.

Sea Of Thieves, Rare's multiplayer open-world first-person pirater, is headed to PlayStation 5 on the 30th of April and will support cross-play with PC and Xbox. We called it one of the best multiplayer games. Sea Of Thieves is one of those games that I don't play intensely but have enjoyed using as a background game to catch up with remote friends. A lovely few hours of smashing skeletons, sailing the beautiful seas, finding treasure, shooting the breeze, and desperately dodging the dreaded players who actually perform piracy. Nice that this will become viable with more pals.

I might as well point out the rest while I'm here because hey, maybe you'll have enjoyed them on PC and want to nudge PlayStation and Switch pals into playing them. Excellent historical adventure game Pentiment is hitting PS4, PS5, and Switch today, while smashing rhythm action game Hi-Fi Rush is hitting PlayStation 5 on the 19th of March.

Microsoft starting to bring some (not all) of their Xbox games to other consoles is obviously far bigger news in the world of console gaming. Technically they do already have games on other consoles thanks to their buying spree, such as Diablo and Minecraft, but their multiplatform status predates Microsoft whipping out their wallet. These are fresh ones.

"At Xbox, we strive to create games that inspire, entertain, and connect players from around the world," Microsoft blurbed in their blog post. "As a publisher and platform we are committed to meeting players where they are, by bringing more games, to more people, and on more devices. And at the heart of all we do are our players, and the vibrant communities that they build around the games they love."

Here on PC, the only console game news I truly crave is: please, Sony, bring Bloodborne to PC. My hope is so wild and unhinged that I'm not even put off by recent chat that it might be yonks before a remake. I don't need a remake. Just Bloodborne. That's all. Please, Sony.