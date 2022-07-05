Looking for the latest Your Bizarre Adventure codes? One of the most phenomenally popular unofficial genres on Roblox is the fighting game based on a popular anime and/or manga. It's honestly amazing that these fan games can thrive the way they do without triggering the intervention of angry copyright lawyers, but it's definitely happening, with Your Bizarre Adventure in this case giving the spiritual adaptation treatment to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Like many of its fellows, Your Bizarre Adventure is generous with the in-game freebie codes to improve your experience and give you a momentary leg-up on the competition. Below we've listed every active code in the game, given you instructions on how to redeem them, and listed all expired codes for you to check against.

Your Bizarre Adventure all working codes list

Last checked on: July 5th, 2022

Huge : DEO's Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint's Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint's Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint's Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint's Corpse, Rokakaka

: DEO's Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint's Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint's Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint's Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint's Corpse, Rokakaka YareYareDawa: Lucky Arrow

How to redeem codes in Your Bizarre Adventure

Redeeming codes in Your Bizarre Adventure is straightforward enough: all you have to do is launch into the experience and click on the Settings (cog icon) menu on the left of the main menu screen. You'll see a text box inviting you to enter your code; do that, then hit the Redeem Code button directly below the box to get your goodies.

The makers of Your Bizarre Adventure are quite strict about the time limits on their codes. With very few exceptions, you have only seven days after a code is announced to redeem it before it's gone for good. Therefore, if a code isn't working for you, it's likely because it's already been and gone.

List of expired Your Bizarre Adventure codes

100kSubsLesGoo

200kLikesBruh

262kStand

325k_Likes_Dub

344k_Likes

600kLikesFTW

80kSubsThx!

EXP1

EXP2

EXP3

EXP4

GimmeTusk

GiveMeSixPistols

ILY

Le225kDub

Lucky_420k_Likes

Nostalgic

OMG700KLikes

SorryForShutdowns

SryForLeShutdownz

Star Code Infernasu

SubToUzuForMoreCodes!!

Test

ThanksFor50k+Subs!!!

This Update Was Made In Heaven

ThxFor185k

ThxFor188k

ThxFor200k

ThxFor30kSubs

ThxVeryDelicious

Yay237k

Yay242k

Yay251k

Yes150kSubs

