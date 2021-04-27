If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

You can wall-run in Cyberpunk 2077 now with this mod

Wall-running was once planned but removed "due to design reasons"
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on

Wallrunning! Survey says: folks are pretty big fans of zooming sideways along buildings. Games that have weird and different ways of letting a player traverse are always the most fun, and it was a shame when CD Projekt Red revealed they'd cut the wall-running out of Cyberpunk 2077 during its development. But, what developers taketh away, modders giveth back - someone has made a basic wall-running mod so that we might do some sick cyberpunk parkour after all.

Made by "skyne0" on Nexus Mods, the work-in-progress WallRun mod does exactly what it says on the tin. It's not the flashiest parkour you'll ever see, V just sort of hops up and glides along at a slight angle. It looks as though you can latch onto the wall and run along for a fair amount of time though, and you can get a gun out, which adds to the cool-factor. The modder does stress that the wall-running is pretty buggy, however.

"Don't expect anything sick," skyne0 says. "It's barely usable at the moment, it's more of a proof of concept for myself."

Back in 2018, wall-running was shown in Cyberpunk's Gamescom demo. It was pretty badass too; V hops onto the wall, does a little sprint, then uses her Mantis Blades (knife arms) to hook into the wall and assess some baddies before diving down to give them a stab. Unfortunately, last year CDPR said wall-running just didn't work out "due to design reasons".

I don't know exactly what those reasons were, but having played Cyberpunk I don't think it would've worked that well after all. Wall-running all stealthy-like similarly to V in that demo could be nice, but I don't think the game's stealth system works well enough as it is.

For some slightly simpler parkour, the WallRun mod seems like a nice little addition, however. If you want to install it, bear in mind you'll also need the Redscript mod by "jac3km4", GravityTweaker by "keanuWheeze" (excellent name) and Cyber Engine Tweaks by "yamashi".

That last one is a requirement for a couple other fun mods too, so you could try out the flying mod (which occasionally makes V lose her head) or the third-person mod (which gives V scary legs).

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch