Your favourite gaming mouse is down to £35 again for Prime Day

The Logitech G502 Hero is down to just £35 for Amazon Prime Day today, matching its previous all-time low price from last year's Prime bonanza. That's a fantastic price for the mouse you - yes you, RPS readers - named your favourite gaming mouse of all time, and a saving of £15 off its most recent price.

It's the black and white SE edition that's technically on sale today (the all-black one pictured above will set you back a regular £70 at time of writing), but I'd argue the black and white one actually looks a lot more attractive than its plain sibling.

The colour scheme is the only real difference to the normal version, too. You still get the same 11 programmable buttons with the G502 Hero SE, and the same Hero 25K sensor for a top DPI speed of 25,600. You won't need anywhere near that kind of DPI speed for everyday use, mind, but it's still one of the fastest and most responsive mouse sensors around today.

However, given the sheer number of gaming mouse deals around today, it would be remiss of me not to mention that Logitech's also extremely good G203 Lightsync is similarly bargain-tastic at the moment, dropping to just £16.

The G203 Lightsync is currently my top recommendation for those after a great budget gaming mouse, and £16 is just a stonkingly good price for those after something cheap and cheerful. Not only is this mouse nice and light at 80g, but it has six programmable buttons and a smooth, comfortable chassis. It's a lovely mouse, and at £16, I'm almost tempted to order a job lot to have as spares.

