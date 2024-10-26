Ys X: Nordics has set sail on PC, and this time it's got local co-op from day one

Ys X: Nordics launched in Japan last year to some critical acclaim, and it has now made its way both west and onto PC. The PC version has a bunch of graphical upgrades and keyboard support, but also - unlike predecessor Ys IX: Monstrum Nox which got co-op as a cheeky post-launch bonus on PC - Ys X: Nordics has local co-op from day one.

Ys X again stars pretty boy protagonist Adol, but this time is teamed-up with pirate Karja. Yes, that means there's ship-shaped exploration and combat. If you don't have a co-op buddy to play with, you can switch between both characters on the fly or control them together, and build their "Revenge Guage" to do combined attacks.

The Ys series started all the way back in the '80, but it's been gaining in popularity in recent years, particularly on PC. Monstrum Nox was a Steam best seller in July 2021, and genre expert Nadia Oxford thought it was the perfect entrypoint to the series.

I am yet to make my own entrance into the Ys series, and I confess, I've never fought a naval battle I've enjoyed. If I want to slowly circle an enemy I do not understand while taking potshots at it, then I will write news posts about RPG series I've never played, thanks. I do wish I had time to experience its blue skies and grappling hooks, though. Maybe if I ever finish Ni no Kuni.

Ys X: Nordics is available from Steam. It's £55/€60/$60 and there's a demo where your save can carry over to the full game.