Want to know how to Fusion Summon in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel? Although Fusion Summoning is one of the oldest summoning mechanics in the Yu-Gi-Oh trading card game, the mechanic has evolved considerably since it was first introduced. As a result, if you’re a classic player returning to Yu-Gi-Oh with Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, some of the ins-and-outs of how Fusion Summoning works may be a little confusing.

This guide will cover everything you need to know about Fusion Summons, including how to Fusion Summon and how to find Fusion Summon requirements.

What is a Fusion Monster in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel?

A Fusion Monster is a Monster card with the Fusion tag. Monsters that are Fusion Monsters, just like Synchro, Link and XYZ Monsters, are stored in your Extra Deck. This means that you won’t put them into your Main Deck or draw them during your Draw Phase. These monsters can then only be summoned from the Extra Deck by activating the effect of the monster, spell or trap card that allows you to conduct a Fusion Summon.

How to Fusion Summon in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

In order to summon a Fusion Monster, you must use the materials listed on the card, alongside a card that allows you to Fusion Summon a monster such as Polymerization. Typically, fusion cards like Polymerization require these cards to be present on your side of the field or in your hand.

However, there are fusion cards that allow you to use monsters from other areas. For example, Cynet Fusion allows you to banish 1 Cyberse Link Monster from your Graveyard as Fusion Material if you control no monsters in the Extra Monster Zone. Additionally, some monster effects allow you to use them as part of a Fusion Summon without the need for a fusion card such as Polymerization. Predaplant Chlamydosundew and D/D Swirl Slime are each monsters whose effects allow them to initiate a Fusion Summon using them as one material for the Fusion Summon without the need for a fusion card.

While still one of the simpler mechanics in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, knowing how it functions within your deck and how to Fusion Summon the monsters key to victory for your deck is crucial. To learn the best decks to play online against others, why not check out our rundown of the best meta decks. If you wish to build a fusion deck, we recommend you get to know how to craft the cards you need for your winning plays.