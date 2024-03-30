CD Projekt Red still 'don't see a place for microtransactions' in singleplayer games

Dragon's Dogma 2 is seemingly a superb game, when it's not buggy or surprising its players with microtransactions.

CD Projekt Red are no stranger to releasing buggy games, but they're less keen on microtransactions - at least for singleplayer games. In an interview with a Polish investor site, CDPR's chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz said that they "do not see a place for microtransactions in the case of singleplayer games", but they wouldn't rule it out for multiplayer.

The interview, conducted via Stockwatch.pl and machine-translated by Google, included a question about whether mictroasactions will be added to future CD Projekt Red games. Thanks, JuiceHead.

"We do not see a place for microtransactions in the case of singleplayer games, but we do dnot rule out tha twe will use this solution in the future in the case of multiplayer projects," Nielubowicz replied.

CDPR are currently primarily working on The Witcher 4, with the Nielubowicz saying around 400 developers - a little less than the target team size - are currently working on the game. They're also in the early stages of developing a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, and are working with an external studio to produce a remake of The Witcher 1. All of these are primarily singleplayer games, obviously.

Previously, The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077 have had in-game items bundled with various special editions of the base game, and then one or more post-release DLCs which offer substantial new stories. The most recent was Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, which was great.

My current PC is getting pretty old - it's from 2017 - and occasionally I think about upgrading it. Whenever I think about what I might play after the upgrade, I mostly just consider re-playing Cyberpunk 2077 for a third time but with fancier graphics settings.