All Palworld breeding combos and how to breed Pals
Here are all the best breeding combos in Palworld
Want to learn the secrets of breeding Pals in Palworld? If you want to get your hands on every last Pal in Palworld, then you need to understand the inner workings of the breeding system. There are thousands of possible breeding combos in Palworld, but don't worry - you don't need to memorise them all. Not when you have this guide.
Below, we'll walk you through absolutely everything you need to know about how to breed Pals in Palworld. We'll go over the basics of breeding and the hidden Breeding Power Values that determine the species you can breed; and we'll also explain the unique Palworld breeding combos you need to know, as well as the best breeding combos for every single other Pal in the game.
How to breed Pals in Palworld
To start breeding in Palworld, you will need a Breeding Farm. The Breeding Farm is unlocked at level 19, and you can craft one with the following materials:
- 100x Wood
- 20x Stone
- 50x Fiber
Once built, you will need a female Pal, male Pal, and Cake to get the Pals to breed together. If you need help with the latter, check out our handy guide on how to make Cake in Palworld!
Place the Cake inside the Breeding Farm Chest to the right of the entrance. Then place your two Pal parents into your base via the Palbox, pick them up, and launch them towards the Breeding Farm to assign them to it.
Now, all you need to do is sit back and wait for the Egg to be created. Once you have the Egg, place it inside an Egg Incubator and wait for it to hatch.
Unique Palworld breeding combos
In most cases when breeding in Palworld, the species of the offspring is determined by a calculation based on the two parents' Breeding Power Values (see more below). But there are a few unique Palworld breeding combos that ignore this calculation.
These breeding combos are important, because they are the only way that you can breed any of the below Pals. Most of them are for subspecies with particular elemental suffixes: "Ignis", "Noct", "Cryst", and so on. At the end of the list, you'll also see that there are 5 rare Pals that can only be bred by combining two of that same Pal species, so you'll need to find two of that species if you want more!
Here is the full list of all unique Palworld breeding combos:
|Child
|Parent 1
|Parent 2
|Blazehowl Noct
|Blazehowl
|Felbat
|Broncherry Aqua
|Broncherry
|Fuack
|Dinossom Lux
|Dinossom
|Rayhound
|Eikthyrdeer Terra
|Eikthyrdeer
|Hangyu
|Elphidran Aqua
|Elphidran
|Surfent
|Faleris
|Anubis
|Vanwyrm
|Frostallion Noct
|Frostallion
|Helzephyr
|Gobfin Ignis
|Gobfin
|Rooby
|Grizzbolt
|Mossanda
|Rayhound
|Hangyu Cryst
|Hangyu
|Swee
|Ice Kingpaca
|Kingpaca
|Reindrix
|Ice Reptyro
|Reptyro
|Foxcicle
|Incineram Noct
|Incineram
|Maraith
|Jolthog Cryst
|Jolthog
|Pengullet
|Leezpunk Ignis
|Leezpunk
|Flambelle
|Lyleen
|Mossanda
|Petallia
|Lyleen Noct
|Lyleen
|Menasting
|Mammorest Cryst
|Mammorest
|Wumpo
|Mau Cryst
|Mau
|Pengullet
|Mossanda Lux
|Mossanda
|Grizzbolt
|Orserk
|Grizzbolt
|Relaxaurus
|Pyrin Noct
|Pyrin
|Katress
|Relaxaurus Lux
|Relaxaurus
|Sparkit
|Robinquill Terra
|Robinquill
|Fuddler
|Shadowbeak
|Astegon
|Kitsun
|Surfent Terra
|Surfent
|Dumud
|Suzaku Aqua
|Suzaku
|Jormuntide
|Vanwyrm Cryst
|Vanwyrm
|Foxcicle
|Frostallion
|Frostallion
|Frostallion
|Jetragon
|Jetragon
|Jetragon
|Jormuntide Ignis
|Jormuntide Ignis
|Jormuntide Ignis
|Necromus
|Necromus
|Necromus
|Paladius
|Paladius
|Paladius
Pal Genders explained
To breed in Palworld, you need to have one male parent and one female parent. But if you want the offspring Pal to be a particular gender, then things are slightly more complicated and chance-based.
Almost all Pals have a 50% chance to be male or female when they are born. But there are exceptions to this rule. The following 10 Pals have a skewed chance of being male or female when bred in Palworld:
|Pal
|Male
|Female
|Kingpaca
|90%
|10%
|Kingpaca Cryst
|90%
|10%
|Warsect
|85%
|15%
|Lovander
|30%
|70%
|Lyleen
|30%
|70%
|Lyleen Noct
|30%
|70%
|Dazzi
|20%
|80%
|Mozzarina
|20%
|80%
|Beegarde
|10%
|90%
|Elizabee
|10%
|90%
There's nothing you can do to influence whether the offspring Pal will be male or female when breeding. You just have to keep trying until you get the gender you require.
Palworld Breeding Calculator
All Pals have a hidden Breeding Power Value (BPV), which is used to calculate the species of the child when two Pals breed. Unlike the gender, there's no randomness involved with the Breeding Power Values. Once you understand the simple formula that is used behind the scenes, you'll see that no matter how many times you breed a specific pair of Pals, you'll always end up with the same species of offspring.
Every Pal's Breeding Power Value is a number between 10 and 1500, with lower values being rarer and stronger. You can work out exactly which Pal you'll end up with if you breed two specific Pals by using the following calculation:
CHILD BPV = FLOOR((MALE PARENT BPV + FEMALE PARENT BPV + 1) / 2)
Or, to put it more simply:
- Add the male parent's BPV to the female parent's BPV.
- Add 1 to your answer, and then divide it all by 2.
- Round the answer down to the nearest whole number.
- Find the Pal in the table below with the nearest BVP to your answer.
- If there's a tie, then pick the Pal with the lowest Tie-Break Order.
|Pal
|Breeding Power Value
|Tie-Break Order
|Chikipi
|1500
|62
|Teafant
|1490
|14
|Mau
|1480
|4
|Lamball
|1470
|27
|Cattiva
|1460
|46
|Cremis
|1455
|135
|Vixy
|1450
|79
|Mau Cryst
|1440
|5
|Lifmunk
|1430
|7
|Hangyu Cryst
|1422
|32
|Hangyu
|1420
|31
|Sparkit
|1410
|65
|Flambelle
|1405
|137
|Foxparks
|1400
|20
|Hoocrates
|1390
|82
|Depresso
|1380
|47
|Jolthog
|1370
|17
|Jolthog Cryst
|1360
|18
|Pengullet
|1350
|23
|Tocotoco
|1340
|8
|Fuack
|1330
|59
|Bristla
|1320
|21
|Ribunny
|1310
|117
|Swee
|1300
|114
|Killamari
|1290
|85
|Flopie
|1280
|91
|Kelpsea Ignis
|1270
|84
|Kelpsea
|1260
|83
|Tanzee
|1250
|107
|Gumoss
|1240
|112
|Gumoss (Special)
|1240
|113
|Daedream
|1230
|106
|Fuddler
|1220
|101
|Dazzi
|1210
|24
|Woolipop
|1190
|39
|Nox
|1180
|121
|Wixen
|1160
|80
|Rooby
|1155
|138
|Maraith
|1150
|51
|Leezpunk Ignis
|1140
|58
|Rushoar
|1130
|6
|Leezpunk
|1120
|57
|Lunaris
|1110
|22
|Gobfin Ignis
|1100
|26
|Gobfin
|1090
|25
|Cawgnito
|1080
|44
|Beegarde
|1070
|95
|Direhowl
|1060
|15
|Vaelet
|1050
|89
|Gorirat
|1040
|16
|Galeclaw
|1030
|12
|Robinquill
|1020
|52
|Felbat
|1010
|70
|Robinquill Terra
|1000
|53
|Verdash
|990
|103
|Fenglope
|980
|48
|Loupmoon
|950
|30
|Lovander
|940
|81
|Caprity
|930
|75
|Eikthyrdeer
|920
|9
|Mozzarina
|910
|86
|Eikthyrdeer Terra
|900
|10
|Dumud
|895
|136
|Melpaca
|890
|41
|Reindrix
|880
|76
|Celaray
|870
|128
|Broncherry
|860
|71
|Digtoise
|850
|11
|Broncherry Aqua
|840
|72
|Kitsun
|830
|56
|Dinossom
|820
|63
|Dinossom Lux
|810
|64
|Chillet
|800
|123
|Arsox
|790
|99
|Petallia
|780
|130
|Foxcicle
|760
|104
|Tombat
|750
|96
|Rayhound
|740
|100
|Blazehowl
|710
|108
|Katress
|700
|116
|Univolt
|680
|19
|Blazehowl Noct
|670
|109
|Vanwyrm
|660
|60
|Bushi
|640
|127
|Vanwyrm Cryst
|620
|61
|Incineram
|590
|2
|Incineram Noct
|580
|3
|Anubis
|570
|1
|Surfent
|560
|42
|Surfent Terra
|550
|43
|Elphidran
|540
|37
|Elphidran Aqua
|530
|38
|Penking
|520
|122
|Grintale
|510
|131
|Azurobe
|500
|45
|Cinnamoth
|490
|132
|Wumpo Botan
|480
|88
|Kingpaca
|470
|110
|Wumpo
|460
|87
|Sibelyx
|450
|78
|Ice Kingpaca
|440
|111
|Mossanda
|430
|97
|Nitewing
|420
|90
|Sweepa
|410
|115
|Mossanda Lux
|390
|98
|Ragnahawk
|380
|126
|Faleris
|370
|73
|Pyrin
|360
|35
|Quivern
|350
|124
|Warsect
|340
|119
|Elizabee
|330
|94
|Reptyro
|320
|49
|Jormuntide Ignis
|315
|29
|Jormuntide
|310
|28
|Mammorest
|300
|68
|Mammorest Cryst
|290
|69
|Relaxaurus
|280
|54
|Relaxaurus Lux
|270
|55
|Menasting
|260
|133
|Lyleen
|250
|92
|Pyrin Noct
|240
|36
|Ice Reptyro
|230
|50
|Beakon
|220
|118
|Lyleen Noct
|210
|93
|Grizzbolt
|200
|13
|Helzephyr
|190
|125
|Astegon
|150
|102
|Orserk
|140
|134
|Cryolinx
|130
|40
|Frostallion
|120
|66
|Frostallion Noct
|100
|67
|Jetragon
|90
|105
|Paladius
|80
|120
|Necromus
|70
|129
|Shadowbeak
|60
|77
|Suzaku
|50
|33
|Suzaku Aqua
|30
|34
|Blazamut
|10
|74
Palworld best breeding combos
Because of Palworld's hidden Breeding Power Values, there's a huge number of possible breeding combos - in fact, there is a grand total of 19,044 breeding combos in the game.
That's obviously too many to list, and far too many to be useful anyway. So instead, we've compiled a list of the top 1-3 best breeding combos for each Pal species in Palworld below, to help you breed the Pals you want as quickly as possible.
How to breed Anubis:
- Penking + Bushi
- Celaray + Relaxaurus
- Arsox + Pyrin
How to breed Arsox:
- Frostallion + Lamball
- Gumoss + Elizabee
- Gobfin + Cinnamoth
How to breed Astegon:
- Elizabee + Blazamut
- Relaxaurus + Blazamut
- Menasting + Suzaku
How to breed Azurobe:
- Penking + Cinnamoth
- Mossanda + Surfent
- Nitewing + Incineram
How to breed Beakon:
- Elizabee + Cryolinx
- Mossanda + Blazamut
- Pyrin + Suzaku
How to breed Beegarde:
- Cattiva + Univolt
- Tanzee + Melpaca
- Tanzee + Dumud
How to breed Blazamut:
- Blazamut + Blazamut
- Blazamut + Suzaku Aqua
How to breed Blazehowl:
- Penking + Mozzarina
- Lifmunk + Blazamut
- Celaray + Surfent
How to breed Blazehowl Noct:
- Blazehowl + Felbat
How to breed Bristla:
- Lamball + Nox
- Foxparks + Tanzee
- Chikipi + Rushoar
How to breed Broncherry:
- Foxparks + Elizabee
- Rooby + Surfent
- Gumoss + Cinnamoth
How to breed Broncherry Aqua:
- Broncherry + Fuack
How to breed Bushi:
- Mozzarina + Pyrin
- Mossanda + Kitsun
- Caprity + Elizabee
How to breed Caprity:
- Cattiva + Sweepa
- Lifmunk + Mossanda
- Pengullet + Penking
How to breed Cattiva:
- Lamball + Vixy
- Lifmunk + Teafant
- Lamball + Cremis
How to breed Cawgnito:
- Tanzee + Mozzarina
- Foxparks + Foxcicle
- Gumoss + Mozzarina
How to breed Celaray:
- Fuack + Sweepa
- Rooby + Incineram
- Bristla + Nitewing
How to breed Chikipi:
- Chikipi + Chikipi
How to breed Chillet:
- Penking + Gobfin
- Gumoss + Pyrin
- Nox + Mossanda
How to breed Cinnamoth:
- Nitewing + Surfent
- Foxcicle + Beakon
- Grintale + Kingpaca
How to breed Cremis:
- Cattiva + Vixy
- Lifmunk + Mau
- Chikipi + Sparkit
How to breed Cryolinx:
- Beakon + Blazamut
- Blazamut + Helzephyr
- Helzephyr + Suzaku
How to breed Daedream:
- Lifmunk + Galeclaw
- Tanzee + Fuddler
- Jolthog + Gobfin
How to breed Dazzi:
- Lamball + Caprity
- Tanzee + Rooby
- Pengullet + Direhowl
How to breed Depresso:
- Lamball + Killamari
- Lifmunk + Fuack
- Jolthog + Hoocrates
How to breed Digtoise:
- Foxparks + Relaxaurus
- Foxparks + Mammorest
- Pengullet + Elizabee
How to breed Dinossom:
- Rooby + Cinnamoth
- Rushoar + Cinnamoth
- Flopie + Pyrin
How to breed Dinossom Lux:
- Dinossom + Rayhound
How to breed Direhowl:
- Lifmunk + Univolt
- Tanzee + Celaray
- Fuack + Arsox
How to breed Dumud:
- Lifmunk + Pyrin
- Jolthog + Mossanda
- Depresso + Nitewing
How to breed Eikthyrdeer:
- Chikipi + Elizabee
- Foxparks + Mossanda
- Pengullet + Cinnamoth
How to breed Eikthyrdeer Terra:
- Eikthyrdeer + Hangyu
How to breed Elizabee:
- Pyrin + Mammorest
- Beakon + Sibelyx
- Elphidran + Cryolinx
How to breed Elphidran:
- Penking + Surfent
- Celaray + Beakon
- Incineram + Cinnamoth
How to breed Elphidran Aqua:
- Elphidran + Surfent
How to breed Faleris:
- Vanwyrm + Anubis
How to breed Felbat:
- Rooby + Celaray
- Penking + Mau
- Chikipi + Penking
How to breed Fenglope:
- Lamball + Cinnamoth
- Lifmunk + Penking
- Rooby + Arsox
How to breed Flambelle:
- Lamball + Tocotoco
- Cattiva + Pengullet
- Foxparks + Sparkit
How to breed Flopie:
- Lamball + Gobfin
- Foxparks + Rooby
- Sparkit + Rooby
How to breed Foxcicle:
- Rooby + Pyrin
- Penking + Robinquill
- Gumoss + Relaxaurus
How to breed Foxparks:
- Lamball + Fuack
- Cattiva + Fuack
- Lifmunk + Jolthog
How to breed Frostallion:
- Frostallion + Frostallion
How to breed Frostallion Noct:
- Frostallion + Helzephyr
How to breed Fuack:
- Chikipi + Rooby
- Sparkit + Tanzee
- Lamball + Woolipop
How to breed Fuddler:
- Rooby + Flopie
- Foxparks + Gorirat
- Depresso + Direhowl
How to breed Galeclaw:
- Lamball + Incineram
- Rooby + Mozzarina
- Gumoss + Kitsun
How to breed Gobfin:
- Tanzee + Caprity
- Rooby + Galeclaw
- Lifmunk + Foxcicle
How to breed Gobfin Ignis:
- Gobfin + Rooby
How to breed Gorirat:
- Chikipi + Incineram
- Rooby + Caprity
- Teafant + Incineram
How to breed Grintale:
- Mossanda + Incineram
- Chillet + Beakon
- Pyrin + Vanwyrm
How to breed Grizzbolt:
- Mossanda + Rayhound
How to breed Gumoss:
- Fuack + Rooby
- Cattiva + Robinquill
- Hoocrates + Gobfin
How to breed Gumoss (Special):
- Gumoss (Special) + Gumoss (Special)
How to breed Hangyu:
- Lifmunk + Foxparks
- Chikipi + Fuack
- Lifmunk + Sparkit
How to breed Hangyu Cryst:
- Hangyu + Swee
How to breed Helzephyr:
- Pyrin + Blazamut
- Beakon + Cryolinx
- Ragnahawk + Blazamut
How to breed Hoocrates:
- Lamball + Ribunny
- Chikipi + Flopie
- Lifmunk + Pengullet
How to breed Ice Kingpaca:
- Kingpaca + Reindrix
How to breed Ice Reptyro:
- Reptyro + Foxcicle
How to breed Incineram:
- Penking + Univolt
- Rooby + Blazamut
- Celaray + Elizabee
How to breed Incineram Noct:
- Incineram + Maraith
How to breed Jetragon:
- Jetragon + Jetragon
How to breed Jolthog:
- Lamball + Tanzee
- Chikipi + Tanzee
- Foxparks + Fuack
How to breed Jolthog Cryst:
- Jolthog + Pengullet
How to breed Jormuntide:
- Elizabee + Relaxaurus
- Sweepa + Beakon
- Nitewing + Helzephyr
How to breed Jormuntide Ignis:
- Jormuntide Ignis + Jormuntide Ignis
How to breed Katress:
- Penking + Celaray
- Direhowl + Elizabee
- Gobfin + Mammorest
How to breed Kelpsea:
- Lamball + Direhowl
- Lifmunk + Gobfin
- Tanzee + Flopie
How to breed Kelpsea Ignis:
- Cattiva + Gobfin
- Fuack + Fuddler
- Tanzee + Killamari
How to breed Killamari:
- Lifmunk + Rooby
- Cattiva + Rushoar
- Fuack + Tanzee
How to breed Kingpaca:
- Penking + Nitewing
- Caprity + Blazamut
- Incineram Noct + Pyrin
How to breed Kitsun:
- Fuack + Elizabee
- Tanzee + Nitewing
- Rooby + Penking
How to breed Lamball:
- Lamball + Cattiva
- Chikipi + Lifmunk
- Vixy + Teafant
How to breed Leezpunk:
- Fuack + Mozzarina
- Jolthog + Celaray
- Cremis + Arsox
How to breed Leezpunk Ignis:
- Leezpunk + Flambelle
How to breed Lifmunk:
- Lamball + Foxparks
- Cattiva + Foxparks
- Chikipi + Pengullet
How to breed Loupmoon:
- Lamball + Mossanda
- Lifmunk + Cinnamoth
- Foxparks + Penking
How to breed Lovander:
- Lamball + Sweepa
- Gumoss + Bushi
- Hoocrates + Cinnamoth
How to breed Lunaris:
- Fuack + Celaray
- Pengullet + Celaray
- Lamball + Foxcicle
How to breed Lyleen:
- Mossanda + Petallia
How to breed Lyleen Noct:
- Lyleen + Menasting
How to breed Mammorest:
- Incineram + Blazamut
- Elizabee + Menasting
- Beakon + Ragnahawk
How to breed Mammorest Cryst:
- Mammorest + Wumpo
How to breed Maraith:
- Lifmunk + Celaray
- Rooby + Rushoar
- Foxparks + Melpaca
How to breed Mau:
- Lamball + Chikipi
- Cattiva + Chikipi
- Lamball + Teafant
How to breed Mau Cryst:
- Mau + Pengullet
How to breed Melpaca:
- Tanzee + Penking
- Pengullet + Mossanda
- Lamball + Mammorest
How to breed Menasting:
- Penking + Blazamut
- Elizabee + Helzephyr
- Pyrin + Cryolinx
How to breed Mossanda:
- Grintale + Pyrin
- Bushi + Beakon
- Nitewing + Sibelyx
How to breed Mossanda Lux:
- Mossanda + Grizzbolt
How to breed Mozzarina:
- Cattiva + Pyrin
- Fuack + Cinnamoth
- Penking + Killamari
How to breed Necromus:
- Necromus + Necromus
How to breed Nitewing:
- Penking + Elizabee
- Elizabee + Grintale
- Arsox + Suzaku
How to breed Nox:
- Lamball + Melpaca
- Vixy + Mozzarina
- Cattiva + Melpaca
How to breed Orserk:
- Grizzbolt + Relaxaurus
How to breed Paladius:
- Paladius + Paladius
How to breed Pengullet:
- Lamball + Gumoss
- Cattiva + Tanzee
- Fuack + Jolthog
How to breed Penking:
- Cinnamoth + Surfent
- Mozzarina + Cryolinx
- Cinnamoth + Elphidran
How to breed Petallia:
- Rooby + Sweepa
- Daedream + Elizabee
- Rushoar + Mossanda
How to breed Pyrin:
- Penking + Beakon
- Elizabee + Sweepa
- Mossanda + Relaxaurus
How to breed Pyrin Noct:
- Pyrin + Katress
How to breed Quivern:
- Nitewing + Relaxaurus
- Grintale + Helzephyr
- Ragnahawk + Reptyro
How to breed Ragnahawk:
- Mossanda + Elizabee
- Nitewing + Elizabee
- Cinnamoth + Relaxaurus
How to breed Rayhound:
- Lamball + Blazamut
- Rooby + Elizabee
- Penking + Caprity
How to breed Reindrix:
- Lifmunk + Elizabee
- Lamball + Relaxaurus
- Fuack + Mossanda
How to breed Relaxaurus:
- Nitewing + Cryolinx
- Elizabee + Beakon
- Penking + Suzaku
How to breed Relaxaurus Lux:
- Relaxaurus + Sparkit
How to breed Reptyro:
- Penking + Cryolinx
- Mossanda + Beakon
- Pyrin + Relaxaurus
How to breed Ribunny:
- Lamball + Rooby
- Cattiva + Rooby
- Tanzee + Jolthog
How to breed Robinquill:
- Lamball + Surfent
- Tanzee + Arsox
- Rooby + Melpaca
How to breed Robinquill Terra:
- Robinquill + Fuddler
How to breed Rooby:
- Foxparks + Mozzarina
- Tanzee + Direhowl
- Rushoar + Nox
How to breed Rushoar:
- Lamball + Arsox
- Foxparks + Celaray
- Fuack + Caprity
How to breed Shadowbeak:
- Kitsun + Astegon
How to breed Sibelyx:
- Penking + Pyrin
- Nitewing + Cinnamoth
- Elizabee + Surfent
How to breed Sparkit:
- Lamball + Pengullet
- Lifmunk + Hoocrates
- Fuack + Teafant
How to breed Surfent:
- Penking + Incineram
- Mossanda + Univolt
- Arsox + Elizabee
How to breed Surfent Terra:
- Surfent + Dumud
How to breed Suzaku:
- Cryolinx + Blazamut
- Blazamut + Astegon
- Blazamut + Orserk
How to breed Suzaku Aqua:
- Suzaku + Jormuntide
How to breed Swee:
- Lamball + Rushoar
- Lifmunk + Nox
- Fuack + Flopie
How to breed Sweepa:
- Penking + Relaxaurus
- Mossanda + Pyrin
- Cinnamoth + Elizabee
How to breed Tanzee:
- Lamball + Galeclaw
- Foxparks + Gobfin
- Tanzee + Gumoss
How to breed Teafant:
- Chikipi + Mau
- Chikipi + Teafant
- Teafant + Teafant
How to breed Tocotoco:
- Cattiva + Daedream
- Lamball + Fuddler
- Lifmunk + Tanzee
How to breed Tombat:
- Penking + Verdash
- Nox + Elizabee
- Direhowl + Mossanda
How to breed Univolt:
- Penking + Kitsun
- Fuack + Blazamut
- Celaray + Cinnamoth
How to breed Vaelet:
- Cattiva + Bushi
- Daedream + Celaray
- Direhowl + Gorirat
How to breed Vanwyrm:
- Celaray + Mossanda
- Rushoar + Helzephyr
- Penking + Arsox
How to breed Vanwyrm Cryst:
- Vanwyrm + Foxcicle
How to breed Verdash:
- Lamball + Penking
- Chikipi + Cinnamoth
- Cattiva + Penking
How to breed Vixy:
- Lamball + Lifmunk
- Cattiva + Lifmunk
- Chikipi + Foxparks
How to breed Warsect:
- Mossanda + Menasting
- Beakon + Wumpo
- Elizabee + Pyrin
How to breed Wixen:
- Lamball + Celaray
- Lifmunk + Mozzarina
- Cattiva + Celaray
How to breed Woolipop:
- Lamball + Mozzarina
- Rooby + Daedream
- Chikipi + Celaray
How to breed Wumpo:
- Penking + Sweepa
- Incineram + Elizabee
- Mossanda + Cinnamoth
How to breed Wumpo Botan:
- Wumpo + Cinnamoth
- Penking + Mossanda
- Incineram + Pyrin
