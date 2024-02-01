All Palworld breeding combos and how to breed Pals

Want to learn the secrets of breeding Pals in Palworld? If you want to get your hands on every last Pal in Palworld, then you need to understand the inner workings of the breeding system. There are thousands of possible breeding combos in Palworld, but don't worry - you don't need to memorise them all. Not when you have this guide.

Below, we'll walk you through absolutely everything you need to know about how to breed Pals in Palworld. We'll go over the basics of breeding and the hidden Breeding Power Values that determine the species you can breed; and we'll also explain the unique Palworld breeding combos you need to know, as well as the best breeding combos for every single other Pal in the game.

In this guide:

Palworld | Early Access Launch Trailer | Pocketpair Take a look at the Palworld early access trailer here, if you're one of the handful on Earth who hasn't yet played it.

How to breed Pals in Palworld

To start breeding in Palworld, you will need a Breeding Farm. The Breeding Farm is unlocked at level 19, and you can craft one with the following materials:

100x Wood

20x Stone

50x Fiber

Once built, you will need a female Pal, male Pal, and Cake to get the Pals to breed together. If you need help with the latter, check out our handy guide on how to make Cake in Palworld!

Place the Cake inside the Breeding Farm Chest to the right of the entrance. Then place your two Pal parents into your base via the Palbox, pick them up, and launch them towards the Breeding Farm to assign them to it.

Now, all you need to do is sit back and wait for the Egg to be created. Once you have the Egg, place it inside an Egg Incubator and wait for it to hatch.

Unique Palworld breeding combos

In most cases when breeding in Palworld, the species of the offspring is determined by a calculation based on the two parents' Breeding Power Values (see more below). But there are a few unique Palworld breeding combos that ignore this calculation.

These breeding combos are important, because they are the only way that you can breed any of the below Pals. Most of them are for subspecies with particular elemental suffixes: "Ignis", "Noct", "Cryst", and so on. At the end of the list, you'll also see that there are 5 rare Pals that can only be bred by combining two of that same Pal species, so you'll need to find two of that species if you want more!

Here is the full list of all unique Palworld breeding combos:

Child Parent 1 Parent 2 Blazehowl Noct Blazehowl Felbat Broncherry Aqua Broncherry Fuack Dinossom Lux Dinossom Rayhound Eikthyrdeer Terra Eikthyrdeer Hangyu Elphidran Aqua Elphidran Surfent Faleris Anubis Vanwyrm Frostallion Noct Frostallion Helzephyr Gobfin Ignis Gobfin Rooby Grizzbolt Mossanda Rayhound Hangyu Cryst Hangyu Swee Ice Kingpaca Kingpaca Reindrix Ice Reptyro Reptyro Foxcicle Incineram Noct Incineram Maraith Jolthog Cryst Jolthog Pengullet Leezpunk Ignis Leezpunk Flambelle Lyleen Mossanda Petallia Lyleen Noct Lyleen Menasting Mammorest Cryst Mammorest Wumpo Mau Cryst Mau Pengullet Mossanda Lux Mossanda Grizzbolt Orserk Grizzbolt Relaxaurus Pyrin Noct Pyrin Katress Relaxaurus Lux Relaxaurus Sparkit Robinquill Terra Robinquill Fuddler Shadowbeak Astegon Kitsun Surfent Terra Surfent Dumud Suzaku Aqua Suzaku Jormuntide Vanwyrm Cryst Vanwyrm Foxcicle Frostallion Frostallion Frostallion Jetragon Jetragon Jetragon Jormuntide Ignis Jormuntide Ignis Jormuntide Ignis Necromus Necromus Necromus Paladius Paladius Paladius

If you need help finding any of these Pals in order to start off the breeding process, check out our Palworld Pal locations guide!

After the breeding process in Palworld, you're left with an egg which you then must take to the Egg Incubator for it to hatch. | Image credit: Pocketpair

Pal Genders explained

To breed in Palworld, you need to have one male parent and one female parent. But if you want the offspring Pal to be a particular gender, then things are slightly more complicated and chance-based.

Almost all Pals have a 50% chance to be male or female when they are born. But there are exceptions to this rule. The following 10 Pals have a skewed chance of being male or female when bred in Palworld:

Pal Male Female Kingpaca 90% 10% Kingpaca Cryst 90% 10% Warsect 85% 15% Lovander 30% 70% Lyleen 30% 70% Lyleen Noct 30% 70% Dazzi 20% 80% Mozzarina 20% 80% Beegarde 10% 90% Elizabee 10% 90%

There's nothing you can do to influence whether the offspring Pal will be male or female when breeding. You just have to keep trying until you get the gender you require.

Palworld Breeding Calculator

All Pals have a hidden Breeding Power Value (BPV), which is used to calculate the species of the child when two Pals breed. Unlike the gender, there's no randomness involved with the Breeding Power Values. Once you understand the simple formula that is used behind the scenes, you'll see that no matter how many times you breed a specific pair of Pals, you'll always end up with the same species of offspring.

Every Pal's Breeding Power Value is a number between 10 and 1500, with lower values being rarer and stronger. You can work out exactly which Pal you'll end up with if you breed two specific Pals by using the following calculation:

CHILD BPV = FLOOR((MALE PARENT BPV + FEMALE PARENT BPV + 1) / 2)

Or, to put it more simply:

Add the male parent's BPV to the female parent's BPV. Add 1 to your answer, and then divide it all by 2. Round the answer down to the nearest whole number. Find the Pal in the table below with the nearest BVP to your answer. If there's a tie, then pick the Pal with the lowest Tie-Break Order.

Pal Breeding Power Value Tie-Break Order Chikipi 1500 62 Teafant 1490 14 Mau 1480 4 Lamball 1470 27 Cattiva 1460 46 Cremis 1455 135 Vixy 1450 79 Mau Cryst 1440 5 Lifmunk 1430 7 Hangyu Cryst 1422 32 Hangyu 1420 31 Sparkit 1410 65 Flambelle 1405 137 Foxparks 1400 20 Hoocrates 1390 82 Depresso 1380 47 Jolthog 1370 17 Jolthog Cryst 1360 18 Pengullet 1350 23 Tocotoco 1340 8 Fuack 1330 59 Bristla 1320 21 Ribunny 1310 117 Swee 1300 114 Killamari 1290 85 Flopie 1280 91 Kelpsea Ignis 1270 84 Kelpsea 1260 83 Tanzee 1250 107 Gumoss 1240 112 Gumoss (Special) 1240 113 Daedream 1230 106 Fuddler 1220 101 Dazzi 1210 24 Woolipop 1190 39 Nox 1180 121 Wixen 1160 80 Rooby 1155 138 Maraith 1150 51 Leezpunk Ignis 1140 58 Rushoar 1130 6 Leezpunk 1120 57 Lunaris 1110 22 Gobfin Ignis 1100 26 Gobfin 1090 25 Cawgnito 1080 44 Beegarde 1070 95 Direhowl 1060 15 Vaelet 1050 89 Gorirat 1040 16 Galeclaw 1030 12 Robinquill 1020 52 Felbat 1010 70 Robinquill Terra 1000 53 Verdash 990 103 Fenglope 980 48 Loupmoon 950 30 Lovander 940 81 Caprity 930 75 Eikthyrdeer 920 9 Mozzarina 910 86 Eikthyrdeer Terra 900 10 Dumud 895 136 Melpaca 890 41 Reindrix 880 76 Celaray 870 128 Broncherry 860 71 Digtoise 850 11 Broncherry Aqua 840 72 Kitsun 830 56 Dinossom 820 63 Dinossom Lux 810 64 Chillet 800 123 Arsox 790 99 Petallia 780 130 Foxcicle 760 104 Tombat 750 96 Rayhound 740 100 Blazehowl 710 108 Katress 700 116 Univolt 680 19 Blazehowl Noct 670 109 Vanwyrm 660 60 Bushi 640 127 Vanwyrm Cryst 620 61 Incineram 590 2 Incineram Noct 580 3 Anubis 570 1 Surfent 560 42 Surfent Terra 550 43 Elphidran 540 37 Elphidran Aqua 530 38 Penking 520 122 Grintale 510 131 Azurobe 500 45 Cinnamoth 490 132 Wumpo Botan 480 88 Kingpaca 470 110 Wumpo 460 87 Sibelyx 450 78 Ice Kingpaca 440 111 Mossanda 430 97 Nitewing 420 90 Sweepa 410 115 Mossanda Lux 390 98 Ragnahawk 380 126 Faleris 370 73 Pyrin 360 35 Quivern 350 124 Warsect 340 119 Elizabee 330 94 Reptyro 320 49 Jormuntide Ignis 315 29 Jormuntide 310 28 Mammorest 300 68 Mammorest Cryst 290 69 Relaxaurus 280 54 Relaxaurus Lux 270 55 Menasting 260 133 Lyleen 250 92 Pyrin Noct 240 36 Ice Reptyro 230 50 Beakon 220 118 Lyleen Noct 210 93 Grizzbolt 200 13 Helzephyr 190 125 Astegon 150 102 Orserk 140 134 Cryolinx 130 40 Frostallion 120 66 Frostallion Noct 100 67 Jetragon 90 105 Paladius 80 120 Necromus 70 129 Shadowbeak 60 77 Suzaku 50 33 Suzaku Aqua 30 34 Blazamut 10 74

Most Pal species can be bred using a wide variety of different Pals as parents. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Palworld best breeding combos

Because of Palworld's hidden Breeding Power Values, there's a huge number of possible breeding combos - in fact, there is a grand total of 19,044 breeding combos in the game.

That's obviously too many to list, and far too many to be useful anyway. So instead, we've compiled a list of the top 1-3 best breeding combos for each Pal species in Palworld below, to help you breed the Pals you want as quickly as possible.

How to breed Anubis:

Penking + Bushi

Celaray + Relaxaurus

Arsox + Pyrin

How to breed Arsox:

Frostallion + Lamball

Gumoss + Elizabee

Gobfin + Cinnamoth

How to breed Astegon:

Elizabee + Blazamut

Relaxaurus + Blazamut

Menasting + Suzaku

How to breed Azurobe:

Penking + Cinnamoth

Mossanda + Surfent

Nitewing + Incineram

How to breed Beakon:

Elizabee + Cryolinx

Mossanda + Blazamut

Pyrin + Suzaku

How to breed Beegarde:

Cattiva + Univolt

Tanzee + Melpaca

Tanzee + Dumud

How to breed Blazamut:

Blazamut + Blazamut

Blazamut + Suzaku Aqua

How to breed Blazehowl:

Penking + Mozzarina

Lifmunk + Blazamut

Celaray + Surfent

How to breed Blazehowl Noct:

Blazehowl + Felbat

How to breed Bristla:

Lamball + Nox

Foxparks + Tanzee

Chikipi + Rushoar

How to breed Broncherry:

Foxparks + Elizabee

Rooby + Surfent

Gumoss + Cinnamoth

How to breed Broncherry Aqua:

Broncherry + Fuack

How to breed Bushi:

Mozzarina + Pyrin

Mossanda + Kitsun

Caprity + Elizabee

How to breed Caprity:

Cattiva + Sweepa

Lifmunk + Mossanda

Pengullet + Penking

How to breed Cattiva:

Lamball + Vixy

Lifmunk + Teafant

Lamball + Cremis

How to breed Cawgnito:

Tanzee + Mozzarina

Foxparks + Foxcicle

Gumoss + Mozzarina

How to breed Celaray:

Fuack + Sweepa

Rooby + Incineram

Bristla + Nitewing

How to breed Chikipi:

Chikipi + Chikipi

How to breed Chillet:

Penking + Gobfin

Gumoss + Pyrin

Nox + Mossanda

How to breed Cinnamoth:

Nitewing + Surfent

Foxcicle + Beakon

Grintale + Kingpaca

How to breed Cremis:

Cattiva + Vixy

Lifmunk + Mau

Chikipi + Sparkit

How to breed Cryolinx:

Beakon + Blazamut

Blazamut + Helzephyr

Helzephyr + Suzaku

How to breed Daedream:

Lifmunk + Galeclaw

Tanzee + Fuddler

Jolthog + Gobfin

How to breed Dazzi:

Lamball + Caprity

Tanzee + Rooby

Pengullet + Direhowl

How to breed Depresso:

Lamball + Killamari

Lifmunk + Fuack

Jolthog + Hoocrates

How to breed Digtoise:

Foxparks + Relaxaurus

Foxparks + Mammorest

Pengullet + Elizabee

How to breed Dinossom:

Rooby + Cinnamoth

Rushoar + Cinnamoth

Flopie + Pyrin

How to breed Dinossom Lux:

Dinossom + Rayhound

How to breed Direhowl:

Lifmunk + Univolt

Tanzee + Celaray

Fuack + Arsox

How to breed Dumud:

Lifmunk + Pyrin

Jolthog + Mossanda

Depresso + Nitewing

How to breed Eikthyrdeer:

Chikipi + Elizabee

Foxparks + Mossanda

Pengullet + Cinnamoth

How to breed Eikthyrdeer Terra:

Eikthyrdeer + Hangyu

How to breed Elizabee:

Pyrin + Mammorest

Beakon + Sibelyx

Elphidran + Cryolinx

How to breed Elphidran:

Penking + Surfent

Celaray + Beakon

Incineram + Cinnamoth

How to breed Elphidran Aqua:

Elphidran + Surfent

How to breed Faleris:

Vanwyrm + Anubis

How to breed Felbat:

Rooby + Celaray

Penking + Mau

Chikipi + Penking

How to breed Fenglope:

Lamball + Cinnamoth

Lifmunk + Penking

Rooby + Arsox

How to breed Flambelle:

Lamball + Tocotoco

Cattiva + Pengullet

Foxparks + Sparkit

How to breed Flopie:

Lamball + Gobfin

Foxparks + Rooby

Sparkit + Rooby

How to breed Foxcicle:

Rooby + Pyrin

Penking + Robinquill

Gumoss + Relaxaurus

How to breed Foxparks:

Lamball + Fuack

Cattiva + Fuack

Lifmunk + Jolthog

How to breed Frostallion:

Frostallion + Frostallion

How to breed Frostallion Noct:

Frostallion + Helzephyr

How to breed Fuack:

Chikipi + Rooby

Sparkit + Tanzee

Lamball + Woolipop

How to breed Fuddler:

Rooby + Flopie

Foxparks + Gorirat

Depresso + Direhowl

How to breed Galeclaw:

Lamball + Incineram

Rooby + Mozzarina

Gumoss + Kitsun

How to breed Gobfin:

Tanzee + Caprity

Rooby + Galeclaw

Lifmunk + Foxcicle

How to breed Gobfin Ignis:

Gobfin + Rooby

How to breed Gorirat:

Chikipi + Incineram

Rooby + Caprity

Teafant + Incineram

How to breed Grintale:

Mossanda + Incineram

Chillet + Beakon

Pyrin + Vanwyrm

How to breed Grizzbolt:

Mossanda + Rayhound

How to breed Gumoss:

Fuack + Rooby

Cattiva + Robinquill

Hoocrates + Gobfin

How to breed Gumoss (Special):

Gumoss (Special) + Gumoss (Special)

How to breed Hangyu:

Lifmunk + Foxparks

Chikipi + Fuack

Lifmunk + Sparkit

How to breed Hangyu Cryst:

Hangyu + Swee

How to breed Helzephyr:

Pyrin + Blazamut

Beakon + Cryolinx

Ragnahawk + Blazamut

How to breed Hoocrates:

Lamball + Ribunny

Chikipi + Flopie

Lifmunk + Pengullet

How to breed Ice Kingpaca:

Kingpaca + Reindrix

How to breed Ice Reptyro:

Reptyro + Foxcicle

How to breed Incineram:

Penking + Univolt

Rooby + Blazamut

Celaray + Elizabee

How to breed Incineram Noct:

Incineram + Maraith

How to breed Jetragon:

Jetragon + Jetragon

How to breed Jolthog:

Lamball + Tanzee

Chikipi + Tanzee

Foxparks + Fuack

How to breed Jolthog Cryst:

Jolthog + Pengullet

How to breed Jormuntide:

Elizabee + Relaxaurus

Sweepa + Beakon

Nitewing + Helzephyr

How to breed Jormuntide Ignis:

Jormuntide Ignis + Jormuntide Ignis

How to breed Katress:

Penking + Celaray

Direhowl + Elizabee

Gobfin + Mammorest

How to breed Kelpsea:

Lamball + Direhowl

Lifmunk + Gobfin

Tanzee + Flopie

How to breed Kelpsea Ignis:

Cattiva + Gobfin

Fuack + Fuddler

Tanzee + Killamari

How to breed Killamari:

Lifmunk + Rooby

Cattiva + Rushoar

Fuack + Tanzee

How to breed Kingpaca:

Penking + Nitewing

Caprity + Blazamut

Incineram Noct + Pyrin

How to breed Kitsun:

Fuack + Elizabee

Tanzee + Nitewing

Rooby + Penking

How to breed Lamball:

Lamball + Cattiva

Chikipi + Lifmunk

Vixy + Teafant

How to breed Leezpunk:

Fuack + Mozzarina

Jolthog + Celaray

Cremis + Arsox

How to breed Leezpunk Ignis:

Leezpunk + Flambelle

How to breed Lifmunk:

Lamball + Foxparks

Cattiva + Foxparks

Chikipi + Pengullet

How to breed Loupmoon:

Lamball + Mossanda

Lifmunk + Cinnamoth

Foxparks + Penking

How to breed Lovander:

Lamball + Sweepa

Gumoss + Bushi

Hoocrates + Cinnamoth

How to breed Lunaris:

Fuack + Celaray

Pengullet + Celaray

Lamball + Foxcicle

How to breed Lyleen:

Mossanda + Petallia

How to breed Lyleen Noct:

Lyleen + Menasting

How to breed Mammorest:

Incineram + Blazamut

Elizabee + Menasting

Beakon + Ragnahawk

How to breed Mammorest Cryst:

Mammorest + Wumpo

How to breed Maraith:

Lifmunk + Celaray

Rooby + Rushoar

Foxparks + Melpaca

How to breed Mau:

Lamball + Chikipi

Cattiva + Chikipi

Lamball + Teafant

How to breed Mau Cryst:

Mau + Pengullet

How to breed Melpaca:

Tanzee + Penking

Pengullet + Mossanda

Lamball + Mammorest

How to breed Menasting:

Penking + Blazamut

Elizabee + Helzephyr

Pyrin + Cryolinx

How to breed Mossanda:

Grintale + Pyrin

Bushi + Beakon

Nitewing + Sibelyx

How to breed Mossanda Lux:

Mossanda + Grizzbolt

How to breed Mozzarina:

Cattiva + Pyrin

Fuack + Cinnamoth

Penking + Killamari

How to breed Necromus:

Necromus + Necromus

How to breed Nitewing:

Penking + Elizabee

Elizabee + Grintale

Arsox + Suzaku

How to breed Nox:

Lamball + Melpaca

Vixy + Mozzarina

Cattiva + Melpaca

How to breed Orserk:

Grizzbolt + Relaxaurus

How to breed Paladius:

Paladius + Paladius

How to breed Pengullet:

Lamball + Gumoss

Cattiva + Tanzee

Fuack + Jolthog

How to breed Penking:

Cinnamoth + Surfent

Mozzarina + Cryolinx

Cinnamoth + Elphidran

How to breed Petallia:

Rooby + Sweepa

Daedream + Elizabee

Rushoar + Mossanda

How to breed Pyrin:

Penking + Beakon

Elizabee + Sweepa

Mossanda + Relaxaurus

How to breed Pyrin Noct:

Pyrin + Katress

How to breed Quivern:

Nitewing + Relaxaurus

Grintale + Helzephyr

Ragnahawk + Reptyro

How to breed Ragnahawk:

Mossanda + Elizabee

Nitewing + Elizabee

Cinnamoth + Relaxaurus

How to breed Rayhound:

Lamball + Blazamut

Rooby + Elizabee

Penking + Caprity

How to breed Reindrix:

Lifmunk + Elizabee

Lamball + Relaxaurus

Fuack + Mossanda

How to breed Relaxaurus:

Nitewing + Cryolinx

Elizabee + Beakon

Penking + Suzaku

How to breed Relaxaurus Lux:

Relaxaurus + Sparkit

How to breed Reptyro:

Penking + Cryolinx

Mossanda + Beakon

Pyrin + Relaxaurus

How to breed Ribunny:

Lamball + Rooby

Cattiva + Rooby

Tanzee + Jolthog

How to breed Robinquill:

Lamball + Surfent

Tanzee + Arsox

Rooby + Melpaca

How to breed Robinquill Terra:

Robinquill + Fuddler

How to breed Rooby:

Foxparks + Mozzarina

Tanzee + Direhowl

Rushoar + Nox

How to breed Rushoar:

Lamball + Arsox

Foxparks + Celaray

Fuack + Caprity

How to breed Shadowbeak:

Kitsun + Astegon

How to breed Sibelyx:

Penking + Pyrin

Nitewing + Cinnamoth

Elizabee + Surfent

How to breed Sparkit:

Lamball + Pengullet

Lifmunk + Hoocrates

Fuack + Teafant

How to breed Surfent:

Penking + Incineram

Mossanda + Univolt

Arsox + Elizabee

How to breed Surfent Terra:

Surfent + Dumud

How to breed Suzaku:

Cryolinx + Blazamut

Blazamut + Astegon

Blazamut + Orserk

How to breed Suzaku Aqua:

Suzaku + Jormuntide

How to breed Swee:

Lamball + Rushoar

Lifmunk + Nox

Fuack + Flopie

How to breed Sweepa:

Penking + Relaxaurus

Mossanda + Pyrin

Cinnamoth + Elizabee

How to breed Tanzee:

Lamball + Galeclaw

Foxparks + Gobfin

Tanzee + Gumoss

How to breed Teafant:

Chikipi + Mau

Chikipi + Teafant

Teafant + Teafant

How to breed Tocotoco:

Cattiva + Daedream

Lamball + Fuddler

Lifmunk + Tanzee

How to breed Tombat:

Penking + Verdash

Nox + Elizabee

Direhowl + Mossanda

How to breed Univolt:

Penking + Kitsun

Fuack + Blazamut

Celaray + Cinnamoth

How to breed Vaelet:

Cattiva + Bushi

Daedream + Celaray

Direhowl + Gorirat

How to breed Vanwyrm:

Celaray + Mossanda

Rushoar + Helzephyr

Penking + Arsox

How to breed Vanwyrm Cryst:

Vanwyrm + Foxcicle

How to breed Verdash:

Lamball + Penking

Chikipi + Cinnamoth

Cattiva + Penking

How to breed Vixy:

Lamball + Lifmunk

Cattiva + Lifmunk

Chikipi + Foxparks

How to breed Warsect:

Mossanda + Menasting

Beakon + Wumpo

Elizabee + Pyrin

How to breed Wixen:

Lamball + Celaray

Lifmunk + Mozzarina

Cattiva + Celaray

How to breed Woolipop:

Lamball + Mozzarina

Rooby + Daedream

Chikipi + Celaray

How to breed Wumpo:

Penking + Sweepa

Incineram + Elizabee

Mossanda + Cinnamoth

How to breed Wumpo Botan:

Wumpo + Cinnamoth

Penking + Mossanda

Incineram + Pyrin

That rounds off our guide to breeding in Palworld and the best breeding combos for each Pal. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more, across all elements. Alternatively, see our full Pal list which includes more information on every single Pal in the current Paldeck.