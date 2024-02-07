How to get Cake in Palworld

Looking to get Cake in Palworld? Cake is one of many cooking recipes in Palworld that can be crafted to satiate hunger for yourself and your Pals. Cake is also a necessary component needed for breeding Pals together.

As such, when you unlock the Breeding Farm at Level 19, you'll need to know how to make Cake if you want to breed rare Pals like the Elphidran Aqua and Suzaku Aqua. Below we've listed all Cake ingredients, where to get them and what type of cooking station you'll need to unlock first, to make a Cake in the game.

All Cake ingredients in Palworld

Other than a Cooking Pot, you'll also need the following ingredients to successfully make a Cake in Palworld. It's worthwhile stocking up on these ingredients as you'll likely need a lot of Cake if you're planning on breeding subsequent Pals.

Flour x5: This can be made from Wheat at a Mill. Requires a Wheat Plantation, Wheat Seeds and Mill. Wheat Seeds can be bought from the Small Settlement or dropped from defeated Flopie, Bristla, Cinnamoth, Robinquill, Robinquill Terra and Dinossom Pals.

This can be made from Wheat at a Mill. Requires a Wheat Plantation, Wheat Seeds and Mill. Wheat Seeds can be bought from the Small Settlement or dropped from defeated Flopie, Bristla, Cinnamoth, Robinquill, Robinquill Terra and Dinossom Pals. Red Berries x8: These are plentiful resources gathered from Berry Bushes throughout Palworld. A Caprity may also drop them when defeated or assigned to a Ranch.

These are plentiful resources gathered from Berry Bushes throughout Palworld. A Caprity may also drop them when defeated or assigned to a Ranch. Milk x7: You can get Milk from a Mozzarina by either defeating one or assigning one to a Ranch at your base.

You can get Milk from a Mozzarina by either defeating one or assigning one to a Ranch at your base. Egg x8: You can get Eggs from a Chikipi by either defeating one or assigning one to a Ranch at your base.

You can get Eggs from a Chikipi by either defeating one or assigning one to a Ranch at your base. Honey x2: You can get Honey from a Beegarde by either defeating one or assigning one to a Ranch at your base.

Making Cake at a Cooking Pot will require 2,000 workload points. As such, it's worthwhile recruiting Pals at your base who are proficient in the Kindling skill. We have a guide of the best Kindling Pals here, if you're unsure who is best suited.

How to get a Cooking Pot in Palworld

A Cooking Pot in Palworld | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/PocketPair

You'll need a steady supply of Cake if you're looking to use the breeding mechanic in Palworld and fill your Paldeck. To make a Cake, you'll need access to a Cooking Pot as well as the ingredients listed above.

The Cooking Pot is a recipe you can unlock from the Technology Menu at level 17. Once unlocked, it will require the following ingredients to construct:

Wood x20: Chopped from trees or harvested at a Logging Site.

Chopped from trees or harvested at a Logging Site. Ingot x15: Made at a Furnace from Iron Ore. Iron Ore can be mined from large stone clusters.

Made at a Furnace from Iron Ore. Iron Ore can be mined from large stone clusters. Flame Organ x3: Can be harvested from Fire Pals. Foxparks are a good early-level source of Flame Organs.

Once built, simply interact with the Cooking Pot and choose the Cake option from the selection of foods available to make. Although the Campfire can be used to cook food also, the Cake recipe can only be accessed from a Cooking Pot.

That rounds off our guide to making Cake in Palworld. Now you should be all set to breed different Pal combinations. If you'd rather catch all of your Pals instead, we have a thorough guide to all Pal locations here. Be sure to also check out our guide to the best Pals in Palworld to see which ones you should prioritise first.