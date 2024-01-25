Palworld Pals: Complete list of all Pals in Palworld
Here's a complete list of all Pals in Palworld
Looking for a complete Palworld Pals list? Palworld is a creature capture game where you collect 'Pals', colourful pets that can be used for combat to secure rarer Pals or be put to work at your base to produce important crafting materials.
If you're looking to complete your Paldeck and capture every Pal in the game, you'll need a complete Pal list. Below we've gathered a list of every Pal currently in the game, with more due to drop in post-launch updates. To find what you're looking for we've categorised Pals according to their Pal number in the Paldeck. We've also included key information for each one like their element type, what they drop when defeated and their unique Partner Skill which grants them specific abilities when caught and levelled up.
Lamball
- Paldeck number: 001
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Farming Level 1
- Partner Skill: Fluffy Shield
- Drops: Wool, Lamball Mutton
The Lamball is one of the first Pals you'll encounter early on in Palworld. They can be a great starting force, particularly when assigned to a ranch. Here, they continuously produce wool which in turn, can be turned into Cloth at a workbench and used to make clothing.
Cattiva
- Paldeck number: 002
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Gathering, Mining Level 1, Transporting Level 1
- Partner Skill: Cat Helper
- Drops: Red Berries
It's worth having a Cattiva on your team when out on mining expeditions as they can increase your max carry capacity.
Chikipi
- Paldeck number: 003
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Farming Level 1
- Partner Skill: Egg Layer
- Drops: Egg, Chikipi Poultry
The Chikipi can produce Eggs when assigned to a ranch. In turn, cooking Eggs at a campfire can net you some quick and easy XP and help raise earlier player levels fast.
Lifmunk
- Paldeck number: 004
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Lifmunk Recoil
- Drops: Berry Seeds, Low Grade Medical Supplies
The Lifmunk is a good Pal to catch early on due to its abundance of skill proficiencies. When you have a limited number of Pals allowed per base, the Lifmunk is worth keeping around for a helping hand.
Foxparks
- Paldeck number: 005
- Element: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1
- Partner Skill: Huggy Fire
- Drops: Leather, Flame Organ
In early playthroughs, the Foxparks is an absolute necessity. The Huggy Fire partner skill turns this Pal into a flamethrower, which is particularly useful against early bosses. Additionally, farming Foxparks is a great source of Leather and Flame Organs (needed to create Fire Arrows).
Fuack
- Paldeck number: 006
- Element: Water
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Surfing Slam
- Drops: Leather, Pal Fluids
The Fuack is a handy source of Pal Fluids, a crafting material you'll need to build up your base. Their Partner Skill, the Surfing Slam, essentially allows the Fuack to project water and slam into foes.
Sparkit
- Paldeck number: 007
- Element: Electric
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Electricity Level 1
- Partner Skill: Static Electricity
- Drops: Electric Organ
The Sparkit's Partner Skill, Static Electricity, buffs all other Electric abilities of Pals in your team. As such, this Pal is best used when fighting Water-type enemies.
Tanzee
- Paldeck number: 008
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Cheery Rifle
- Drops: Mushrooms
The Tanzee is a good Pal option for both ranch life and combat. They have a stack of proficiencies and are best used at Logging Stations or Plantations. Their Partner Skill equips them with an assault rifle which they can use against foes.
Rooby
- Paldeck number: 009
- Element: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1
- Partner Skill: Tiny Spark
- Drops: Flame Organ, Leather
When equipped to your team, the Rooby can enhance all Fire Pal attacks.
Pengullet
- Paldeck number: 010
- Element: Water, Ice
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Watering Level 1, Cooling Level 1, Transporting Level 1
- Partner Skill: Pengullet Cannon
- Drops: Ice Organ, Pal Fluids
Not only is the Pengullet a great source of Ice Organs and Pal Fluids (needed for various crafting recipes) but their Partner Skill equips them with a literal rocket launcher.
Penking
- Paldeck number: 011
- Element: Water, Ice
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Watering Level 2, Mining Level 2, Cooling Level 2
- Partner Skill: Brave Sailor
- Drops: Ice Organ, Penking Plume
When you have the Penking in your team, Fire Pals will drop more items. This is particularly useful if you need Fire Organs to create a stockpile of Fire Arrows. Although there is a Penking Alpha located at the Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings waypoint, we managed to naturally hatch one from an Uncommon Large Damp Egg at an Egg Incubator.
Jolthog
- Paldeck number: 012
- Element: Electric
- Skill Proficiencies: Generating Electricity Level 1
- Partner Skill: Jolt Bomb
- Drops: Electric Organ
With its Partner Skill, the Jolthog can essentially turn into an Electric bomb. This is especially effective against Water-type Pals.
Jolthog Cryst
- Paldeck number: 012b
- Element: Ice
- Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 1
- Partner Skill: Cold Bomb
- Drops: Ice Organ
The Jolthog Cryst is the Ice variant of the regular Jolthog Pal.
Gumoss
- Paldeck number: 013
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1
- Partner Skill: Logging Assistance
- Drops: Berry Seeds, Gumoss Leaf
The Gumoss can improve logging efficiency when in a team so remember to take one with you if you go on any expeditions.
Vixy
- Paldeck number: 014
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Farming Level 1
- Partner Skill: Dig Here!
- Drops: Leather, Bone
The Vixy is best used early on in a playthrough due to its ability to dig up Pal Spheres when assigned to a ranch. This is a great way to accumulate extra Spheres before you unlock the ability to make your own, rarer spheres.
Hoocrates
- Paldeck number: 015
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Dark Knowledge
- Drops: Fiber, High Grade Technical Manual
When you have a Hoocrates in your team, it increases the attack power of all your Dark-type Pals. As such, they are best used when going up against Neutral-type bosses. These critters typically only come out at night.
Teafant
- Paldeck number: 016
- Element: Water
- Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Soothing Shower
- Drops: Pal Fluids
The Teafant is a great early-game Pal to collect due to its Soothing Shower skill. This essentially restores player XP when triggered.
Depresso
- Paldeck number: 017
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Mining Level 1
- Partner Skill: Caffeine Inoculation
- Drops: Venom Gland
The Depresso is a viable source of farming Venom Glands for crafting. Its Partner Skill, Caffeine Inoculation, increases its movement speed when triggered.
Cremis
- Paldeck number: 018
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Farming Level 1
- Partner Skill: Fluffy Wool
- Drops: Wool
The Cremis can produce Wool when assigned to a ranch at your base. It can also increase the attack power of all other Neutral Pals when assigned to your team.
Daedream
- Paldeck number: 019
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Dream Chaser
- Drops: Venom Gland, Small Pal Soul
The Daedream can be a good source for farming Small Pal Souls, but will usually only spawn at night. The Daedream's Partner Skill Dream Chaser, allows it to be tethered to the player at all times. This essentially means you can have two Pals out of your team at once.
Rushoar
- Paldeck number: 020
- Element: Ground
- Skill Proficiencies: Mining Level 1
- Partner Skill: Hard Head
- Drops: Rushoar Pork, Leather, Bone
The Rushoar is a Pal that can be mounted and used for easier traversal. Whilst mounted it can perform a rush attack where it headbutts opponents.
Nox
- Paldeck number: 021
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Kuudere
- Drops: Leather, Small Pal Soul
When in your team, the Nox will apply Dark damage to all of your attacks. As such, it's optimal to have one with you when taking on Neutral-type Pals.
Fuddler
- Paldeck number: 022
- Element: Ground
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Mining Level 1
- Partner Skill: Ore Detector
- Drops: Leather
The Fuddler is a Pal made for mining work. Its Partner Skill allows it to detect nearby ore, so make sure you have one on your team when you're on any ore-collecting expeditions. They are best suited when assigned to a mining spot in your base.
Killamari
- Paldeck number: 023
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Fried Squid
- Drops: Venom Gland
The Killamari can be used in place of a glider or Parachute and can travel further distances when used this way. They also have a level 2 skill in Transporting, meaning they can help fetch items in your base and place them into chests for you.
Mau
- Paldeck number: 024
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Farming Level 1
- Partner Skill: Gold Digger
- Drops: Gold Coin
The Mau is a curious cat-like Pal that can quite literally sniff out gold. When assigned to a ranch it may produce gold coins which can then be used for trading at any Small Settlements. We found luck hatching a Mau at an Egg Incubator with a Common Dark Egg.
Mau Cryst
- Paldeck number: 024b
- Element: Ice
- Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 1, Farming Level 1
- Partner Skill: Gold Digger
- Drops: Ice Organ, Sapphire
The Mau Cryst is the Ice variation of the common Mau and has the same Partner Skill ability. Alternatively, it may drop an Ice Organ or Sapphire when hunted.
Celaray
- Paldeck number: 025
- Element: Water
- Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Zephyr Glider
- Drops: Pal Fluids
Like the Killamari mentioned above, the Celaray can be used as an alternative to a glider, across further distances. When hunted, it can also drop Pal Fluids which are useful crafting components.
Direhowl
- Paldeck number: 026
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Direhowl Rider
- Drops: Leather, Ruby, Gold Coin
The Direhowl is one of the fastest mounts you can acquire early on in Palworld and will make traversal much easier. Additionally, when mounted it can do a bite attack against foes.
Tocotoco
- Paldeck number: 027
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Eggbomb Lancher
- Drops: Gunpowder, Tocotoco Feather
When in combat, the Tocotoco Pal can launch Eggs at enemies which will act like grenades. Be careful when hunting for Tocotocos as they can chase you and explode when they catch up to you.
Flopie
- Paldeck number: 028
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Helper Bunny
- Drops: Low Grade Medical Supplies, Wheat Seeds
The Flopie is a good Pal to hunt if you want to set up a Wheat Plantation as they drop seeds when defeated. When recruited to your base they are proficient in several skills and will additionally pick up any nearby items automatically when assigned to your Pal team.
Mozzarina
- Paldeck number: 029
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Farming Level 1
- Partner Skill: Milk Maker
- Drops: Mozzarina Meat, Milk
When assigned to a ranch, the Mozzarina will produce Milk which can then be used in several cooking recipes.
Bristla
- Paldeck number: 030
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Medicine Production Level 2, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Princess Gaze
- Drops: Wheat Seeds, Lettuce Seeds
The Bristla are a good source of Lettuce Seeds if you're looking to grow it at your base. Additionally, their Partner skill allows them to increase the attack power of Grass-type Pals when assigned to your team.
Gobfin
- Paldeck number: 031
- Element: Water
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Angry Shark
- Drops: Pal Fluids
The Gobfin will naturally increase the player's attack power when assigned to their team. They can also use a powerful Aqua Gun attack when their Partner Skill is activated.
Gobfin Ignis
- Paldeck number: 031b
- Element: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Kindling Level 2
- Partner Skill: Angry Shark
- Drops: Flame Organ
The Gobfin Ignis has similar capabilities to the regular Gobfin but is the Fire-type variant.
Hangyu
- Paldeck number: 032
- Element: Ground
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Flying Trapeze
- Drops: Fiber
The Hangyu is another Pal that can be used instead of a Glider. What sets the Hangyu apart is its ability to raise the player higher while gliding.
Hangyu Cryst
- Paldeck number: 032b
- Element: Ice
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1, Cooling Level 1
- Partner Skill: Flying Trapeze
- Drops: Fiber, Ice Organ
The Hangyu Cryst is the Ice variant of the regular Hangyu Pal and retains many of the same abilities.
Mossanda
- Paldeck number: 033
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 3
- Partner Skill: Grenadier Panda
- Drops: Mushroom, Leather, Tomato Seeds
The Mossanda is the next step up if you want to improve the Transporting capabilities of your base. They are best suited, however, as a Pal on your team as they can be ridden as mounts and also have the ability to fire a grenade launcher whilst mounted.
Mossanda Lux
- Paldeck number: 033b
- Element: Electric
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 3, Generating Electricity Level 3
- Partner Skill: Grenadier Panda
- Drops: Mushroom, Leather, Electric Organ
The Mossanda Lux is the Electric variant of the standard Mossanda and shares its grenade-launching powers.
Woolipop
- Paldeck number: 034
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Farming Level 1
- Partner Skill: Candy Pop
- Drops: Cotton Candy, High Quality Pal Oil
The Woolipop can produce Cotten Candy when assigned to a ranch. It can also drop High Quality Oil when hunted which is a vital ingredient to make many of the later game weapons.
Caprity
- Paldeck number: 035
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Farming Level 1
- Partner Skill: Berry Picker
- Drops: Caprity Meat, Red Berries, Horn
The Caprity are shy Pals that are tough to catch. If you do get one, they will produce Red Berries when assigned to a ranch and will also drop Horn, a useful crafting material.
Melpaca
- Paldeck number: 036
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Farming Level 1
- Partner Skill: Pacapaca Wool
- Drops: Wool, Leather
The Melpaca can produce Wool when assigned to a ranch and will also drop Leather when hunted.
Eikthyrdeer
- Paldeck number: 037
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Guardian of the Forest
- Drops: Eikthyrdeer Venison, Leather, Horn
The Eikthyrdeer is a great Lumbering Pal option to have at your Logging Station at your base. They will produce more Wood faster than Logging Level 1 Pals. Perhaps more importantly, they can also be used as mounts and can double jump when mounted to make traversal easier.
Eikthyrdeer Terra
- Paldeck number: 037b
- Element: Ground
- Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Guardian of the Golden Forest
- Drops: Eikthyrdeer Venison, Leather, Horn
The Eikthyrdeer Terra is the Ground variant of the standard Eikthyrdeer and is Golden in colour.
Nitewing
- Paldeck number: 038
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Travel Companion
- Drops: Leather
The Nitewing Pal is a flying mount that can be assigned to your team to make traversal easier.
Ribunny
- Paldeck number: 039
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Skilled Fingers
- Drops: Leather, Beautiful Flower
The Ribunny will increase the attack power of all Neutral-type Pals in your team. When assigned in your base, they will increase productivity at a Weapons Workbench.
Incineram
- Paldeck number: 040
- Element: Fire, Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1, Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 1
- Partner Skill: Flameclaw Hunter
- Drops: Horn, Leather
The Incineram is a fierce Pal for combat and is well worth adding to your team when fighting against any Grass, Ice, or Neutral Pals. With its special Partner Skill, it can lunge forward with a devastating claw attack.
Incineram Noct
- Paldeck number: 040b
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 1
- Partner Skill: Darkclaw Hunter
- Drops: Horn, Leather
The Incineram Noct is the fully Dark-type version of the Incineram. As such it has much of the same capabilities as the Incineram, but without the Fire components. It also has a purple colouring with twisting vine-like horns.
Cinnamoth
- Paldeck number: 041
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Medicine Production Level 1
- Partner Skill: Mysterious Scales
- Drops: Honey, Lettuce Seeds, Wheat Seeds
The Cinnamoth has a useful Partner Skill called Mysterious Scales which will emit a poison fog cloud around enemies. As such it is best used against Ground-type Pals.
Arsox
- Paldeck number: 042
- Element: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2, Lumbering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Warm Body
- Drops: Horn, Flame Organ
The Arsox can be a mount in Palworld, making traversal easier whilst also providing the passive effect of keeping the player warm in cold climates.
Dumud
- Paldeck number: 043
- Element: Ground
- Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 1, Mining Level 2
- Partner Skill: Soil Improver
- Drops: Raw Dumud, High Quality Pal Oil
The Dumud can increase the overall attack power of all Ground-type Pals in your team when also assigned to your team. This means it works best when you're gearing up for a fight against an Electric type Pal like Grizzbolt, the first arena boss you'll encounter.
Cawgnito
- Paldeck number: 044
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Telepeck
- Drops: Bone, Venom Gland, Small Pal Soul
These curious Pals only come out at night and can launch a powerful peck attack at enemies.
Leezpunk
- Paldeck number: 045
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Sixth Sense
- Drops: Copper Key, Silver Key
You may recognise the Leezpunk Pals from any base raids you've had. When you catch one for yourself, the Leezpunk can detect nearby dungeons when exploring Palworld. Crucially, they can also drop Copper and Silver keys which are used to unlock chests scattered across the map.
Leezpunk Ignis
- Paldeck number: 045b
- Element: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1, Kindling Level 1
- Partner Skill: Sixth Sense
- Drops: Flame Organ, Silver Key
The Leezpunk Ignis is the Fire variant of the standard Leezpunk. It has the same Partner Skill but drops Flame Organs as well as Silver Keys when hunted.
Loupmoon
- Paldeck number: 046
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2
- Partner Skill: Claws Glistening in the Dark
- Drops: Bone
The Loupmoon will usually venture out at night and is capable of a vicious claw attack making it a worthy addition to your Pal team.
Galeclaw
- Paldeck number: 047
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Galeclaw Rider
- Drops: Galeclaw Poultry, Leather
The Galeclaw is one of the better flying mounts you can get in Palworld due to its ability to let players fire guns off their backs.
Robinquill
- Paldeck number: 048
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Hawk Eye
- Drops: Wheat Seeds, Arrow
The Robinquill has an impressive number of skill proficiencies, making it a worthy addition to any base. Additionally, they have a Partner Skill ability that lets players deal additional damage to weak points when assigned to a Pal team.
Robinquill Terra
- Paldeck number: 048
- Element: Ground
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Hawk Eye
- Drops: Wheat Seeds, Arrow
The Robinquill Terra is the Ground variant of the standard Robinquill with many of the same skills and abilities.
Gorirat
- Paldeck number: 049
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 3
- Partner Skill: Full-power Gorilla Mode
- Drops: Leather, Bone
The Gorirat is something of a tank to have on your Pal team. When its Partner Skill is activated, it receives a buff to attack power.
Beegarde
- Paldeck number: 050
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1, Farming Level 1
- Partner Skill: Worker Bee
- Drops: Honey
The Beegarde is another overachiever Pal in terms of the sheer quantity of skill proficiencies it possesses. The Beegarde can also drop Honey when hunted and produces it continuously when assigned to a ranch. Additionally, if you have an Elizabee as well as a Beegarde in your team, its stats will increase.
Elizabee
- Paldeck number: 051
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 2, Gathering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Queen Bee Command
- Drops: Honey, Elizabee's Staff
When you have an Elizabee and a selection of Beegarde Pals in your team, all of their stats will increase. This is a particularly effective approach against Ground-type Pals.
Grintale
- Paldeck number: 052
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Plump Body
- Drops: High Quality Pal Oil
The Grintale can be hunted for High Quality Oil, which is needed to make Polymer and in turn, high-level weapons. Additionally, the Grintale is a mount that can increase Neutral-type attacks when mounted.
Swee
- Paldeck number: 053
- Element: Ice
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Cooling Level 1
- Partner Skill: Fluffy
- Drops: Wool
When you have both a Swee and Sweepa in your team, the Swee will increase the attack power of the Sweepa.
Sweepa
- Paldeck number: 054
- Element: Ice
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 2, Cooling Level 2
- Partner Skill: King of Fluff
- Drops: Wool
The Sweepa can be used as a mount and like the Elizabee, when a collection of Swee is in your team, all stats will increase. This is particularly effective against Dragon-type Pals.
Chillet
- Paldeck number: 055
- Element: Ice, Dragon
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Cooling Level 1
- Partner Skill: Wriggling Weasel
- Drops: Leather
When mounted, the Chillet will apply Dragon-type damage to the player's attacks. This is particularly effective against Dark-type Pals.
Univolt
- Paldeck number: 056
- Element: Electric
- Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 1, Generating Electricity Level 2
- Partner Skill: Swift Deity
- Drops: Leather, Electric Organ, Horn
The Univolt is another mount option in Palworld. This time, it can apply Electric damage to the player's attacks when mounted.
Foxcicle
- Paldeck number: 057
- Element: Ice
- Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 2
- Partner Skill: Aurora Guide
- Drops: Leather, Ice Organ
When assigned to your team, the Foxcicle will increase the attack power of all Ice-type Pals in your team. This is particularly effective against Dragon-type foes.
Pyrin
- Paldeck number: 058
- Element: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2, Lumbering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Red Hare
- Drops: Flame Organ, Leather
The Pyrin is another mount option in Palworld. When ridden it will apply Fire damage to all of the player's attacks.
Pyrin Nox
- Paldeck number: 058
- Element: Fire, Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2, Lumbering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Black Hare
- Drops: Flame Organ, Leather
The Pyrin Nox is a Dark variant of the standard Pyrin. It shares much of the same abilities but instead, applies Dark damage to all of the player's attacks.
Reindrix
- Paldeck number: 059
- Element: Ice
- Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2, Cooling Level 2
- Partner Skill: Cool Body
- Drops: Reindrix Venison, Leather, Horn, Ice Organ
The Reindrix is a useful mount to have on your team when venturing into hotter climates as it can passively keep the player cool.
Rayhound
- Paldeck number: 060
- Element: Electric
- Skill Proficiencies: Generating Electricity Cooling Level 2
- Partner Skill: Jumping Force
- Drops: Electric Organ
The Rayhound usually hunts in packs, making it a formidable foe if you're looking to hunt one for yourself. They deal devastating Electric lightning strike attacks, making them ideal against Water-type Pals.
Kitsun
- Paldeck number: 061
- Element: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2
- Partner Skill: Clear Mind
- Drops: Flame Organ, Leather
The Kitsun is another Pal that can be recruited as a mount for easier traversal. Additionally, when mounted, the player will be unaffected by both cold and hot climates, making it a great exploration companion choice.
Dazzi
- Paldeck number: 062
- Element: Electric
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Generating Electricity Level 1
- Partner Skill: Lady of Lightning
- Drops: Electric Organ
The Dazzi Pal will hover near the player and deliver lightning attacks to nearby foes.
Lunaris
- Paldeck number: 063
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 3, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Antigravity
- Drops: Paldium Fragment
At a base, the Lunaris is best suited when helping players craft at a workbench due to their impressive Handiwork skills. Additionally, consider recruiting a Lunaris when on mining expeditions as they can naturally increase the player's carry capacity.
Dinossom
- Paldeck number: 064
- Element: Grass, Dragon
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Lumbering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Fragrant Dragon
- Drops: Wheat Seeds
Despite its stature, the Dinossom can act as a Pal mount. When ridden, it will enhance the attacks of all Grass-type Pals in your party. For this reason, it is best suited when fighting Ground-type Pals.
Dinossom Lux
- Paldeck number: 064b
- Element: Electric, Dragon
- Skill Proficiencies: Generating Electricity Level 2, Lumbering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Thunder Dragon
- Drops: Tomato Seeds
The Dinossom Lux is the Electric variant of the standard Dinossom Pal. Other than dropping Tomato Seeds rather than wheat, the skills remain similar. When recruited to your team, it will enhance the attacks of all Electric-type Pals.
Surfent
- Paldeck number: 065
- Element: Water
- Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Swift Swimmer
- Drops: Pal Fluids
The Surfent is a Pal that can be used to travel across bodies of water. Additionally, when mounted traversal will not deplete stamina so there's no danger of drowning.
Surfent Terra
- Paldeck number: 065
- Element: Ground
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Sand Swimmer
- Drops: Pal Fluids
The Surfent Terra is the Ground type variant of the standard Surfent. It can also be ridden but is best suited for traversal across sandy desert biomes.
Maraith
- Paldeck number: 066
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 2, Mining Level 1
- Partner Skill: Messenger of Death
- Drops: Bone, Small Pal Soul
The Maraith is another Pal mount that can be ridden for easier traversal. When ridden, it will automatically add Dark damage to the player's attacks.
Digtoise
- Paldeck number: 067
- Element: Ground
- Skill Proficiencies: Mining Level 3
- Partner Skill: Drill Crusher
- Drops: Ore, High Quality Pal Oil
The Digtoise is a powerful Ground-type Pal to add to your collection. In battle, they can release a Shell Spin attack, taking down crowds of foes.
Tombat
- Paldeck number: 068
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 2, Mining Level 2
- Partner Skill: Ultrasonic Sensor
- Drops: Leather, Small pal Soul
The Tombat is a useful Pal to have in your team when on the hunt for rarer Pals. This is because they have the ability to detect the location of nearby Pals with their Partner Skill.
Lovander
- Paldeck number: 069
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 1
- Partner Skill: Heart Drain
- Drops: Mushroom, Cake, Suspicious Juice, Strange Juice
The Lovander is one of the best Pals to have on your team in combat. Their Partner Skill, Heart Drain, essentially absorbs incoming damage and converts it into HP.
Flambelle
- Paldeck number: 070
- Element: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Farming Level 1
- Partner Skill: Magma Tears
- Drops: Flame Organ, High Quality Pal Oil
The Flambelle is worth having at your base if you want a steady supply of Flame Organs for crafting. They will naturally produce these when assigned to a ranch.
Vanwyrm
- Paldeck number: 071
- Element: Fire, Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1, Transporting Level 3
- Partner Skill: Aerial Marauder
- Drops: Bone, Ruby, Gold Coin
The Vanwyrm is one of the better flying mounts in Palworld. Other than dropping valuable loot, they naturally increase the player's damage to enemy weak points when mounted.
Vanwyrm Cryst
- Paldeck number: 071b
- Element: increase, Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 2, Transporting Level 3
- Partner Skill: Aerial Marauder
- Drops: Bone, Sapphire, Ice Organ
The Vanwyrm Cryst is the Ice Pal variant of the standard Vanwyrm. Otherwise, they share many of the same skills and attacks.
Bushi
- Paldeck number: 072
- Element: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 3, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Brandish Blade
- Drops: Bone, Ingot
The Bushi can perform devastating sword attacks, making it a solid Pal for your team when preparing for combat. The Bushi is especially effective against Grass and Ice-type Pals.
Beakon
- Paldeck number: 073
- Element: Electric
- Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 3, Generating Electricity Level 2, Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Thunderous
- Drops: Electric Organ
The Beakon is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies Electric damage to the player's attacks when ridden.
Ragnahawk
- Paldeck number: 074
- Element: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Transporting Level 3
- Partner Skill: Flame Wing
- Drops: Flame Organ
The Ragnahawk is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies Fire damage to the player's attacks when ridden.
Katress
- Paldeck number: 075
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Grimoire Collector
- Partner Skill: Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 2, Transporting Level 2
- Drops: Leather, Katress Hair, High Grade Technical Manual
The Katress has an interesting Partner Skill that enables more loot to drop from Neutral Pals when defeated.
Wixen
- Paldeck number: 076
- Element: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2, Handiwork Level 3, Transporting Level 2
- Partner Skill: Lord Fox
- Drops: Flame Organ, High Grade Technical Manual
When recruited to your team, the Wixen applies Fire damage to all of the player's attacks.
Verdash
- Paldeck number: 077
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 3, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 3
- Partner Skill: Grassland Speedster
- Drops: Leather, Bone
Other than its list of impressive skill proficiencies, the Verdash can apply Grass damage to all of the player's attacks and increase movement speed in combat.
Vaelet
- Paldeck number: 078
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 3, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Purification of Gaia
- Drops: Low Grade Medical Supplies, Tomato Seeds
The Vaelet is a curious flower-like Pal that can increase the amount of items dropped by Ground Pals when defeated.
Sibelyx
- Paldeck number: 079
- Element: Ice
- Skill Proficiencies: Medicine Production Level 2, Cooling Level 2, Farming Level 1
- Partner Skill: Silk Maker
- Drops: High Quality Cloth, Ice Organ
The Sibelyx can produce High Quality Cloth when assigned to a ranch. They are best used in combat, however, due to their powerful Blizzard Spike attack which is particularly effective against Dragon-type Pals.
Elphidran
- Paldeck number: 080
- Element: Dragon
- Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Amicable Holy Dragon
- Drops: High Quality Pal Oil
The Elphidran is an optional flying mount in Palworld which also makes Dark Pals drop more loot when defeated.
Elphidran Aqua
- Paldeck number: 080b
- Element: Dragon, Water
- Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2, Watering Level 3
- Partner Skill: Amicable Water Dragon
- Drops: High Quality Pal Oil
The Elphidran Aqua is the Water variant of the standard Elphidran. Fire Pals will drop more loot when defeated.
Kelpsea
- Paldeck number: 081
- Element: Water
- Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Aqua Spout
- Drops: Raw Kelpsea, Pal Fluids
The Kelpsea can increase the attack power of all Water Pals when recruited to your team. This means they are best equipped when fighting against Fire Pals.
Kelpsea Ignis
- Paldeck number: 081b
- Element: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1
- Partner Skill: Lava Spout
- Drops: Raw Kelpsea, Flame Organ
The Kelpsea Ignis is the Fire variant of the standard Kelpsea with many of the same skills and abilities. However, when in your team, they increase the attack power of Fire Pals.
Azurobe
- Paldeck number: 082
- Element: Water, Dragon
- Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 3
- Partner Skill: Waterwing Dance
- Drops: Cloth
The Azurobe can be ridden to get across the water and will apply Water damage to the player's attacks when doing so.
Cryolinx
- Paldeck number: 083
- Element: Ice
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 2, Cooling Level 3
- Partner Skill: Dragon Hunter
- Drops: Ice Organ
When recruited to your Pal team, the Cryolinx can increase the amount of loot dropped by Dragon Pals when defeated.
Blazehowl
- Paldeck number: 084
- Element: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Lumbering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Hellflame Lion
- Drops: Flame Organ
The Blazehowl is an optional mount that when recruited, can increase the amount of loot dropped by defeated Grass Pals.
Blazehowl Noct
- Paldeck number: 084b
- Element: Fire, Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Lumbering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Darkflame Lion
- Drops: Flame Organ
The Blazehowl Noct is the Dark variant of the standard Blazehowl with many of the same skills and abilities. Instead of Grass Pals, Neutral Pals will drop more loot when defeated.
Relaxaurus
- Paldeck number: 085
- Element: Dragon, Water
- Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Hungry Missile
- Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Ruby
Despite its awkward stature, the Relaxaurus is another mount option in Palworld. When ridden, the Relaxaurus can fire a missile launcher at foes making it a formidable Pal for combat.
Relaxaurus Lux
- Paldeck number: 085b
- Element: Dragon, Electric
- Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 1, Generating Electricity Level 3
- Partner Skill: Missile Party
- Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Electric Organ, Sapphire
The Relaxaurus Lux is the Electric variant of the standard Relaxaurus with much of the same skills and abilities but this time, sporting a fetching mohawk.
Broncherry
- Paldeck number: 086
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 3
- Partner Skill: Overaffectionate
- Drops: Broncherry Meat, Tomato Seeds
The Broncherry can also be ridden as a mount in Palworld. The Broncherry is useful to take with you on expeditions as it will help carry supplies and expand the players' carrying capacity.
Broncherry Aqua
- Paldeck number: 086b
- Element: Grass, Water
- Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 3
- Partner Skill: Overaffectionate
- Drops: Broncherry Meat, Lettuce Seeds
The Broncherry Aqua is the Water variant of the standard Broncherry with much of the same skills and abilities. Instead of Tomato Seeds, it may drop Lettuce Seeds when defeated.
Petallia
- Paldeck number: 087
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 3, Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 2, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Blessing of the Flower Spirit
- Drops: Beautiful Flower
The Petallia is a good support Pal to have in your team when approaching combat due to its ability to give flowers than restore player XP.
Reptyro
- Paldeck number: 088
- Element: Fire, Ground
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Mining Level 3
- Partner Skill: Ore-Loving Beast
- Drops: Flame Organ
The Reptyro is a possible mount in Palworld that increases the efficiency of mining ores while riding.
Ice Reptyro
- Paldeck number: 088b
- Element: Ice, Ground
- Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 3, Mining Level 3
- Partner Skill: Ice-Loving Beast
- Drops: Ice Organ
The Ice Reptyro is the Ice variant of the standard Reptyro with many of the same skills and abilities.
Kingpaca
- Paldeck number: 089
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: King of Muscles
- Drops: Wool
The Kingpaca is a possible mount in Palworld that increases the player's carry capacity.
Ice Kingpaca
- Paldeck number: 089b
- Element: Ice
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Cooling Level 3
- Partner Skill: King of Muscles
- Drops: Wool, Ice Organ
The Ice Kingpaca is the Ice variant of the standard Kingpaca with many of the same skills and abilities.
Mammorest
- Paldeck number: 090
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 2
- Partner Skill: Gaia Crusher
- Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, Mammorest Meat
The Mammorest is a possible mount in Palworld that increases the player's efficiency in cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.
Mammorest Cryst
- Paldeck number: 090b
- Element: Ice
- Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 2
- Partner Skill: Ice Crusher
- Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, Mammorest Meat
The Mammorest Cryst is the Ice variant of the standard Mammorest with many of the same skills and abilities.
Wumpo
- Paldeck number: 091
- Element: Ice
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 3, Transporting Level 4, Cooling Level 2
- Partner Skill: Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
- Drops: Ice Organ, Beautiful Flower
The Wumpo is a possible mount in Palworld that increases the player's carrying capacity.
Wumpo Botan
- Paldeck number: 091b
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 3, Transporting Level 4, Planting Level 1
- Partner Skill: Guardian of the Grassy Fields
- Drops: Lettuce Seeds, Tomato Seeds, Beautiful Flower
The Wumpo Botan is the Grass variant of the standard Wumpo with many of the same skills and abilities.
Warsect
- Paldeck number: 092
- Element: Ground, Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 3, Transporting Level 3
- Partner Skill: Hard Armor
- Drops: Honey
The Warsect is a great option in combat due to its ability to increase the player's defence and apply Fire damage to all of their attacks.
Fenglope
- Paldeck number: 093
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2
- Partner Skill: Wind and Clouds
- Drops: Leather, Horn
The Fenglope is one of the best mounts in Palworld due to the simple fact that you can double jump while mounted.
Felbat
- Paldeck number: 094
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Medicine Production Level 3
- Partner Skill: Life Steal
- Drops: Cloth, Small Pal Soul
Like the Lovander, the Felbat is a great addition to any combat as its Partner Skill transforms received damage into HP.
Quivern
- Paldeck number: 095
- Element: Dragon
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 3, Gathering Level 2, Mining Level 2
- Partner Skill: Sky Dragon's Affection
- Drops: High Quality Pal Oil
The Quivern is an optional flying mount in Palworld that enhances Dragon attacks when ridden.
Blazamut
- Paldeck number: 096
- Element: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Mining Level 4
- Partner Skill: Magma Kaiser
- Drops: Coal, Flame Organ
The Blazamut is a possible mount in Palworld that increases the player's efficiency of Fire attacks while mounted.
Helzephyr
- Paldeck number: 097
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 3
- Partner Skill: Wings of Death
- Drops: Venom Gland, Medium Pal Soul
The Helzephyr is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies Dark damage to the player's attacks when ridden.
Astegon
- Paldeck number: 098
- Element: Dragon, Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Mining Level 4
- Partner Skill: Black Ankylosaur
- Drops: Pal Metal Ingot, Pure Quartz
The Astegon is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies increased damage to ore when ridden.
Menasting
- Paldeck number: 099
- Element: Dark, Ground
- Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 3
- Partner Skill: Steel Scorpion
- Drops: Coal, Venom Gland
When you have a Menasting in your team, it will buff your defence in combat and also increase the amount of loot dropped by Electric Pals.
Anubis
- Paldeck number: 100
- Element: Ground
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 4, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 3
- Partner Skill: Guardian of the Desert
- Drops: Bone, Large Pal Soul, Innovative Technical Manual
The Anubis is one of the best Pals for combat in Palworld due to its ability to sidestep attacks at lightning speeds and its AOE Ground stomp attacks. It can also apply Ground damage to the player's attacks which is optimal against Electric-type Pals.
Jormuntide
- Paldeck number: 101
- Element: Dragon, Water
- Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 4
- Partner Skill: Stormbringer Sea Dragon
- Drops: Pal Fluids
The Jormuntide is a mount that can be used to travel across large bodies of water without using stamina.
Jormuntide Ignis
- Paldeck number: 101b
- Element: Dragon, Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 4
- Partner Skill: Stormbringer Lava Dragon
- Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Flame Organ
The Jormuntide Ignis is the Fire variant of the standard Jormuntide with many of the same skills and abilities. It can additionally add Fire damage to the player's attacks when mounted.
Suzaku
- Paldeck number: 102
- Element: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3
- Partner Skill: Wings of Flame
- Drops: Flame Organ
The Suzaku is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies Fire damage to the player's attacks when ridden.
Suzaku Aqua
- Paldeck number: 102b
- Element: Water
- Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 3
- Partner Skill: Wings of Water
- Drops: Pal Fluids
The Suzaku Aqua is the Water variant of the standard Suzaku with many of the same skills and abilities. It applies Water damage to the player's attacks when ridden.
Grizzbolt
- Paldeck number: 103
- Element: Electric
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 3, Generating Electricity Level 3
- Partner Skill: Yellow Tank
- Drops: Electric Organ, Leather
Grizzbolt is one of the first Syndicate Tower bosses you're likely to encounter and is vulnerable against Ground-type Pals. Grizzbolt can be ridden as a mount and has a minigun he can use against enemies.
Lyleen
- Paldeck number: 104
- Element: Grass
- Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 4, Handiwork Level 3, Gathering Level 2, Medicine Productions Level 3
- Partner Skill: Harvest Goddess
- Drops: Low Grade Medical Supplies, Beautiful Flower, Innovative Technical Manual
The Lyleen is a great support Pal to have on your team as it can offer a healing power to restore player HP.
Lyleen Noct
- Paldeck number: 104b
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 3, Gathering Level 2, Medicine Productions Level 3
- Partner Skill: Harvest Goddess
- Drops: Low Grade Medical Supplies, Beautiful Flower, Innovative Technical Manual
The Lyleen Noct is the Dark variant of the standard Lyleen with many of the same skills and abilities.
Faleris
- Paldeck number: 105
- Element: Fire
- Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Traqnsporting Level 3
- Partner Skill: Scorching Predator
- Drops: Flame Organ
The Faleris is an optional flying mount in Palworld that enables defeated Ice Pals to drop more loot when ridden.
Orserk
- Paldeck number: 106
- Element: Dragon, Electric
- Skill Proficiencies: Generating Electricity Level 4, Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 4
- Partner Skill: Ferocious Thunder Dragon
- Drops: Electric Organ
When fighting with an Orserk on your team, defeated Water Pals will drop more loot.
Shadowbeak
- Paldeck number: 107
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1
- Partner Skill: Modified DNA
- Drops: Pal Metal Ingot, Carbon Fiber, Innovative Technical Manual
The Shadowbeak is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies additional Dark damage to the player's attacks when ridden.
Paladius
- Paldeck number: 108
- Element: Neutral
- Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 2
- Partner Skill: Holy Winged Knight
- Drops: Pal Metal Ingotm, Diamond
The Paladius is a mount that can perform a triple jump when ridden. For this reason alone it is worth collecting in your Paldeck.
Necromus
- Paldeck number: 109
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 2
- Partner Skill: Dark Knight of the Abyss
- Drops: Pal Metal Ingot, Large Pal Soul
The Necromus is a mount that can perform a double jump when ridden.
Frostallion
- Paldeck number: 110
- Element: Ice
- Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 4
- Partner Skill: Ice Steed
- Drops: Ice Organ, Diamond
The Frostallion is an optional flying mount in Palworld that transforms the player's attacks to Ice damage and increases it.
Frostallion Noct
- Paldeck number: 110b
- Element: Dark
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 4
- Partner Skill: Black Steed
- Drops: Pure Quarts, Large Pal Soul
The Frostallion Noct is the Dark variant of the standard Frostallion with many of the same skills and abilities but with Dark damage instead.
Jetragon
- Paldeck number: 111
- Element: Dragon
- Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 3
- Partner Skill: Aerial Missile
- Drops: Pure Quartz, Polymer, Carbon Fiber, Diamond
The Jetragon is an optional flying mount in Palworld that can launch missiles when ridden.
That rounds off this Palworld Pal list of all known Pals in the game. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more. Alternatively, see our guide to getting the Egg Incubator in the game, and hatch new Pals directly from your base.