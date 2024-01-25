Palworld Pals: Complete list of all Pals in Palworld

Looking for a complete Palworld Pals list? Palworld is a creature capture game where you collect 'Pals', colourful pets that can be used for combat to secure rarer Pals or be put to work at your base to produce important crafting materials.

If you're looking to complete your Paldeck and capture every Pal in the game, you'll need a complete Pal list. Below we've gathered a list of every Pal currently in the game, with more due to drop in post-launch updates. To find what you're looking for we've categorised Pals according to their Pal number in the Paldeck. We've also included key information for each one like their element type, what they drop when defeated and their unique Partner Skill which grants them specific abilities when caught and levelled up.

Lamball

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 001

001 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Farming Level 1

Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Farming Level 1 Partner Skill: Fluffy Shield

Fluffy Shield Drops: Wool, Lamball Mutton

The Lamball is one of the first Pals you'll encounter early on in Palworld. They can be a great starting force, particularly when assigned to a ranch. Here, they continuously produce wool which in turn, can be turned into Cloth at a workbench and used to make clothing.

Cattiva

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 002

002 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Gathering, Mining Level 1, Transporting Level 1

Handiwork Level 1, Gathering, Mining Level 1, Transporting Level 1 Partner Skill: Cat Helper

Cat Helper Drops: Red Berries

It's worth having a Cattiva on your team when out on mining expeditions as they can increase your max carry capacity.

Chikipi

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 003

003 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Farming Level 1

Gathering Level 1, Farming Level 1 Partner Skill: Egg Layer

Egg Layer Drops: Egg, Chikipi Poultry

The Chikipi can produce Eggs when assigned to a ranch. In turn, cooking Eggs at a campfire can net you some quick and easy XP and help raise earlier player levels fast.

Lifmunk

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 004

004 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Gathering Level 1

Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Lifmunk Recoil

Lifmunk Recoil Drops: Berry Seeds, Low Grade Medical Supplies

The Lifmunk is a good Pal to catch early on due to its abundance of skill proficiencies. When you have a limited number of Pals allowed per base, the Lifmunk is worth keeping around for a helping hand.

Foxparks

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 005

005 Element: Fire

Fire Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1

Kindling Level 1 Partner Skill: Huggy Fire

Huggy Fire Drops: Leather, Flame Organ

In early playthroughs, the Foxparks is an absolute necessity. The Huggy Fire partner skill turns this Pal into a flamethrower, which is particularly useful against early bosses. Additionally, farming Foxparks is a great source of Leather and Flame Organs (needed to create Fire Arrows).

Fuack

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 006

006 Element: Water

Water Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 1

Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 1 Partner Skill: Surfing Slam

Surfing Slam Drops: Leather, Pal Fluids

The Fuack is a handy source of Pal Fluids, a crafting material you'll need to build up your base. Their Partner Skill, the Surfing Slam, essentially allows the Fuack to project water and slam into foes.

Sparkit

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 007

007 Element: Electric

Electric Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Electricity Level 1

Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Electricity Level 1 Partner Skill: Static Electricity

Static Electricity Drops: Electric Organ

The Sparkit's Partner Skill, Static Electricity, buffs all other Electric abilities of Pals in your team. As such, this Pal is best used when fighting Water-type enemies.

Tanzee

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 008

008 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1

Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Cheery Rifle

Cheery Rifle Drops: Mushrooms

The Tanzee is a good Pal option for both ranch life and combat. They have a stack of proficiencies and are best used at Logging Stations or Plantations. Their Partner Skill equips them with an assault rifle which they can use against foes.

Rooby

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 009

009 Element: Fire

Fire Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1

Kindling Level 1 Partner Skill: Tiny Spark

Tiny Spark Drops: Flame Organ, Leather

When equipped to your team, the Rooby can enhance all Fire Pal attacks.

Pengullet

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 010

010 Element: Water, Ice

Water, Ice Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Watering Level 1, Cooling Level 1, Transporting Level 1

Handiwork Level 1, Watering Level 1, Cooling Level 1, Transporting Level 1 Partner Skill: Pengullet Cannon

Pengullet Cannon Drops: Ice Organ, Pal Fluids

Not only is the Pengullet a great source of Ice Organs and Pal Fluids (needed for various crafting recipes) but their Partner Skill equips them with a literal rocket launcher.

Penking

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 011

011 Element: Water, Ice

Water, Ice Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Watering Level 2, Mining Level 2, Cooling Level 2

Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Watering Level 2, Mining Level 2, Cooling Level 2 Partner Skill: Brave Sailor

Brave Sailor Drops: Ice Organ, Penking Plume

When you have the Penking in your team, Fire Pals will drop more items. This is particularly useful if you need Fire Organs to create a stockpile of Fire Arrows. Although there is a Penking Alpha located at the Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings waypoint, we managed to naturally hatch one from an Uncommon Large Damp Egg at an Egg Incubator.

Jolthog

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 012

012 Element: Electric

Electric Skill Proficiencies: Generating Electricity Level 1

Generating Electricity Level 1 Partner Skill: Jolt Bomb

Jolt Bomb Drops: Electric Organ

With its Partner Skill, the Jolthog can essentially turn into an Electric bomb. This is especially effective against Water-type Pals.

Jolthog Cryst

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 012b

012b Element: Ice

Ice Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 1

Cooling Level 1 Partner Skill: Cold Bomb

Cold Bomb Drops: Ice Organ

The Jolthog Cryst is the Ice variant of the regular Jolthog Pal.

Gumoss

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 013

013 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1

Planting Level 1 Partner Skill: Logging Assistance

Logging Assistance Drops: Berry Seeds, Gumoss Leaf

The Gumoss can improve logging efficiency when in a team so remember to take one with you if you go on any expeditions.

Vixy

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 014

014 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Farming Level 1

Gathering Level 1, Farming Level 1 Partner Skill: Dig Here!

Dig Here! Drops: Leather, Bone

The Vixy is best used early on in a playthrough due to its ability to dig up Pal Spheres when assigned to a ranch. This is a great way to accumulate extra Spheres before you unlock the ability to make your own, rarer spheres.

Hoocrates

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 015

015 Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1

Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Dark Knowledge

Dark Knowledge Drops: Fiber, High Grade Technical Manual

When you have a Hoocrates in your team, it increases the attack power of all your Dark-type Pals. As such, they are best used when going up against Neutral-type bosses. These critters typically only come out at night.

Teafant

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 016

016 Element: Water

Water Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 1

Watering Level 1 Partner Skill: Soothing Shower

Soothing Shower Drops: Pal Fluids

The Teafant is a great early-game Pal to collect due to its Soothing Shower skill. This essentially restores player XP when triggered.

Depresso

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 017

017 Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Mining Level 1

Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Mining Level 1 Partner Skill: Caffeine Inoculation

Caffeine Inoculation Drops: Venom Gland

The Depresso is a viable source of farming Venom Glands for crafting. Its Partner Skill, Caffeine Inoculation, increases its movement speed when triggered.

Cremis

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 018

018 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Farming Level 1

Gathering Level 1, Farming Level 1 Partner Skill: Fluffy Wool

Fluffy Wool Drops: Wool

The Cremis can produce Wool when assigned to a ranch at your base. It can also increase the attack power of all other Neutral Pals when assigned to your team.

Daedream

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 019

019 Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1

Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Dream Chaser

Dream Chaser Drops: Venom Gland, Small Pal Soul

The Daedream can be a good source for farming Small Pal Souls, but will usually only spawn at night. The Daedream's Partner Skill Dream Chaser, allows it to be tethered to the player at all times. This essentially means you can have two Pals out of your team at once.

Rushoar

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 020

020 Element: Ground

Ground Skill Proficiencies: Mining Level 1

Mining Level 1 Partner Skill: Hard Head

Hard Head Drops: Rushoar Pork, Leather, Bone

The Rushoar is a Pal that can be mounted and used for easier traversal. Whilst mounted it can perform a rush attack where it headbutts opponents.

Nox

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 021

021 Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1

Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Kuudere

Kuudere Drops: Leather, Small Pal Soul

When in your team, the Nox will apply Dark damage to all of your attacks. As such, it's optimal to have one with you when taking on Neutral-type Pals.

Fuddler

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 022

022 Element: Ground

Ground Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Mining Level 1

Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Mining Level 1 Partner Skill: Ore Detector

Ore Detector Drops: Leather

The Fuddler is a Pal made for mining work. Its Partner Skill allows it to detect nearby ore, so make sure you have one on your team when you're on any ore-collecting expeditions. They are best suited when assigned to a mining spot in your base.

Killamari

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 023

023 Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1

Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Fried Squid

Fried Squid Drops: Venom Gland

The Killamari can be used in place of a glider or Parachute and can travel further distances when used this way. They also have a level 2 skill in Transporting, meaning they can help fetch items in your base and place them into chests for you.

Mau

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 024

024 Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Farming Level 1

Farming Level 1 Partner Skill: Gold Digger

Gold Digger Drops: Gold Coin

The Mau is a curious cat-like Pal that can quite literally sniff out gold. When assigned to a ranch it may produce gold coins which can then be used for trading at any Small Settlements. We found luck hatching a Mau at an Egg Incubator with a Common Dark Egg.

Mau Cryst

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 024b

024b Element: Ice

Ice Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 1, Farming Level 1

Cooling Level 1, Farming Level 1 Partner Skill: Gold Digger

Gold Digger Drops: Ice Organ, Sapphire

The Mau Cryst is the Ice variation of the common Mau and has the same Partner Skill ability. Alternatively, it may drop an Ice Organ or Sapphire when hunted.

Celaray

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 025

025 Element: Water

Water Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 1

Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 1 Partner Skill: Zephyr Glider

Zephyr Glider Drops: Pal Fluids

Like the Killamari mentioned above, the Celaray can be used as an alternative to a glider, across further distances. When hunted, it can also drop Pal Fluids which are useful crafting components.

Direhowl

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 026

026 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1

Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Direhowl Rider

Direhowl Rider Drops: Leather, Ruby, Gold Coin

The Direhowl is one of the fastest mounts you can acquire early on in Palworld and will make traversal much easier. Additionally, when mounted it can do a bite attack against foes.

Tocotoco

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 027

027 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1

Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Eggbomb Lancher

Eggbomb Lancher Drops: Gunpowder, Tocotoco Feather

When in combat, the Tocotoco Pal can launch Eggs at enemies which will act like grenades. Be careful when hunting for Tocotocos as they can chase you and explode when they catch up to you.

Flopie

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 028

028 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1

Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Helper Bunny

Helper Bunny Drops: Low Grade Medical Supplies, Wheat Seeds

The Flopie is a good Pal to hunt if you want to set up a Wheat Plantation as they drop seeds when defeated. When recruited to your base they are proficient in several skills and will additionally pick up any nearby items automatically when assigned to your Pal team.

Mozzarina

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 029

029 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Farming Level 1

Farming Level 1 Partner Skill: Milk Maker

Milk Maker Drops: Mozzarina Meat, Milk

When assigned to a ranch, the Mozzarina will produce Milk which can then be used in several cooking recipes.

Bristla

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 030

030 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Medicine Production Level 2, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1

Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Medicine Production Level 2, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Princess Gaze

Princess Gaze Drops: Wheat Seeds, Lettuce Seeds

The Bristla are a good source of Lettuce Seeds if you're looking to grow it at your base. Additionally, their Partner skill allows them to increase the attack power of Grass-type Pals when assigned to your team.

Gobfin

Image credit: Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 031

031 Element: Water

Water Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 2

Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 2 Partner Skill: Angry Shark

Angry Shark Drops: Pal Fluids

The Gobfin will naturally increase the player's attack power when assigned to their team. They can also use a powerful Aqua Gun attack when their Partner Skill is activated.

Gobfin Ignis

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 031b

031b Element: Fire

Fire Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Kindling Level 2

Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Kindling Level 2 Partner Skill: Angry Shark

Angry Shark Drops: Flame Organ

The Gobfin Ignis has similar capabilities to the regular Gobfin but is the Fire-type variant.

Hangyu

Image credit: Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 032

032 Element: Ground

Ground Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1

Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Flying Trapeze

Flying Trapeze Drops: Fiber

The Hangyu is another Pal that can be used instead of a Glider. What sets the Hangyu apart is its ability to raise the player higher while gliding.

Hangyu Cryst

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 032b

032b Element: Ice

Ice Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1, Cooling Level 1

Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1, Cooling Level 1 Partner Skill: Flying Trapeze

Flying Trapeze Drops: Fiber, Ice Organ

The Hangyu Cryst is the Ice variant of the regular Hangyu Pal and retains many of the same abilities.

Mossanda

Image credit: Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 033

033 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 3

Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 3 Partner Skill: Grenadier Panda

Grenadier Panda Drops: Mushroom, Leather, Tomato Seeds

The Mossanda is the next step up if you want to improve the Transporting capabilities of your base. They are best suited, however, as a Pal on your team as they can be ridden as mounts and also have the ability to fire a grenade launcher whilst mounted.

Mossanda Lux

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 033b

033b Element: Electric

Electric Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 3, Generating Electricity Level 3

Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 3, Generating Electricity Level 3 Partner Skill: Grenadier Panda

Grenadier Panda Drops: Mushroom, Leather, Electric Organ

The Mossanda Lux is the Electric variant of the standard Mossanda and shares its grenade-launching powers.

Woolipop

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 034

034 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Farming Level 1

Farming Level 1 Partner Skill: Candy Pop

Candy Pop Drops: Cotton Candy, High Quality Pal Oil

The Woolipop can produce Cotten Candy when assigned to a ranch. It can also drop High Quality Oil when hunted which is a vital ingredient to make many of the later game weapons.

Caprity

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 035

035 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Farming Level 1

Planting Level 2, Farming Level 1 Partner Skill: Berry Picker

Berry Picker Drops: Caprity Meat, Red Berries, Horn

The Caprity are shy Pals that are tough to catch. If you do get one, they will produce Red Berries when assigned to a ranch and will also drop Horn, a useful crafting material.

Melpaca

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 036

036 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Farming Level 1

Farming Level 1 Partner Skill: Pacapaca Wool

Pacapaca Wool Drops: Wool, Leather

The Melpaca can produce Wool when assigned to a ranch and will also drop Leather when hunted.

Eikthyrdeer

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 037

037 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2

Lumbering Level 2 Partner Skill: Guardian of the Forest

Guardian of the Forest Drops: Eikthyrdeer Venison, Leather, Horn

The Eikthyrdeer is a great Lumbering Pal option to have at your Logging Station at your base. They will produce more Wood faster than Logging Level 1 Pals. Perhaps more importantly, they can also be used as mounts and can double jump when mounted to make traversal easier.

Eikthyrdeer Terra

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 037b

037b Element: Ground

Ground Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2

Lumbering Level 2 Partner Skill: Guardian of the Golden Forest

Guardian of the Golden Forest Drops: Eikthyrdeer Venison, Leather, Horn

The Eikthyrdeer Terra is the Ground variant of the standard Eikthyrdeer and is Golden in colour.

Nitewing

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 038

038 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 2

Gathering Level 2 Partner Skill: Travel Companion

Travel Companion Drops: Leather

The Nitewing Pal is a flying mount that can be assigned to your team to make traversal easier.

Ribunny

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 039

039 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1

Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Skilled Fingers

Skilled Fingers Drops: Leather, Beautiful Flower

The Ribunny will increase the attack power of all Neutral-type Pals in your team. When assigned in your base, they will increase productivity at a Weapons Workbench.

Incineram

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 040

040 Element: Fire, Dark

Fire, Dark Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1, Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 1

Kindling Level 1, Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 1 Partner Skill: Flameclaw Hunter

Flameclaw Hunter Drops: Horn, Leather

The Incineram is a fierce Pal for combat and is well worth adding to your team when fighting against any Grass, Ice, or Neutral Pals. With its special Partner Skill, it can lunge forward with a devastating claw attack.

Incineram Noct

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 040b

040b Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 1

Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 1 Partner Skill: Darkclaw Hunter

Darkclaw Hunter Drops: Horn, Leather

The Incineram Noct is the fully Dark-type version of the Incineram. As such it has much of the same capabilities as the Incineram, but without the Fire components. It also has a purple colouring with twisting vine-like horns.

Cinnamoth

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 041

041 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Medicine Production Level 1

Planting Level 2, Medicine Production Level 1 Partner Skill: Mysterious Scales

Mysterious Scales Drops: Honey, Lettuce Seeds, Wheat Seeds

The Cinnamoth has a useful Partner Skill called Mysterious Scales which will emit a poison fog cloud around enemies. As such it is best used against Ground-type Pals.

Arsox

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 042

042 Element: Fire

Fire Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2, Lumbering Level 1

Kindling Level 2, Lumbering Level 1 Partner Skill: Warm Body

Warm Body Drops: Horn, Flame Organ

The Arsox can be a mount in Palworld, making traversal easier whilst also providing the passive effect of keeping the player warm in cold climates.

Dumud

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 043

043 Element: Ground

Ground Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 1, Mining Level 2

Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 1, Mining Level 2 Partner Skill: Soil Improver

Soil Improver Drops: Raw Dumud, High Quality Pal Oil

The Dumud can increase the overall attack power of all Ground-type Pals in your team when also assigned to your team. This means it works best when you're gearing up for a fight against an Electric type Pal like Grizzbolt, the first arena boss you'll encounter.

Cawgnito

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 044

044 Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 1

Lumbering Level 1 Partner Skill: Telepeck

Telepeck Drops: Bone, Venom Gland, Small Pal Soul

These curious Pals only come out at night and can launch a powerful peck attack at enemies.

Leezpunk

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 045

045 Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1

Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Sixth Sense

Sixth Sense Drops: Copper Key, Silver Key

You may recognise the Leezpunk Pals from any base raids you've had. When you catch one for yourself, the Leezpunk can detect nearby dungeons when exploring Palworld. Crucially, they can also drop Copper and Silver keys which are used to unlock chests scattered across the map.

Leezpunk Ignis

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 045b

045b Element: Fire

Fire Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1, Kindling Level 1

Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1, Kindling Level 1 Partner Skill: Sixth Sense

Sixth Sense Drops: Flame Organ, Silver Key

The Leezpunk Ignis is the Fire variant of the standard Leezpunk. It has the same Partner Skill but drops Flame Organs as well as Silver Keys when hunted.

Loupmoon

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 046

046 Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2

Handiwork Level 2 Partner Skill: Claws Glistening in the Dark

Claws Glistening in the Dark Drops: Bone

The Loupmoon will usually venture out at night and is capable of a vicious claw attack making it a worthy addition to your Pal team.

Galeclaw

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 047

047 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 2

Gathering Level 2 Partner Skill: Galeclaw Rider

Galeclaw Rider Drops: Galeclaw Poultry, Leather

The Galeclaw is one of the better flying mounts you can get in Palworld due to its ability to let players fire guns off their backs.

Robinquill

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 048

048 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 2

Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 2 Partner Skill: Hawk Eye

Hawk Eye Drops: Wheat Seeds, Arrow

The Robinquill has an impressive number of skill proficiencies, making it a worthy addition to any base. Additionally, they have a Partner Skill ability that lets players deal additional damage to weak points when assigned to a Pal team.

Robinquill Terra

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 048

048 Element: Ground

Ground Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 2

Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 2 Partner Skill: Hawk Eye

Hawk Eye Drops: Wheat Seeds, Arrow

The Robinquill Terra is the Ground variant of the standard Robinquill with many of the same skills and abilities.

Gorirat

Image credit: Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 049

049 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 3

Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 3 Partner Skill: Full-power Gorilla Mode

Full-power Gorilla Mode Drops: Leather, Bone

The Gorirat is something of a tank to have on your Pal team. When its Partner Skill is activated, it receives a buff to attack power.

Beegarde

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 050

050 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1, Farming Level 1

Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1, Farming Level 1 Partner Skill: Worker Bee

Worker Bee Drops: Honey

The Beegarde is another overachiever Pal in terms of the sheer quantity of skill proficiencies it possesses. The Beegarde can also drop Honey when hunted and produces it continuously when assigned to a ranch. Additionally, if you have an Elizabee as well as a Beegarde in your team, its stats will increase.

Elizabee

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 051

051 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 2, Gathering Level 2

Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 2, Gathering Level 2 Partner Skill: Queen Bee Command

Queen Bee Command Drops: Honey, Elizabee's Staff

When you have an Elizabee and a selection of Beegarde Pals in your team, all of their stats will increase. This is a particularly effective approach against Ground-type Pals.

Grintale

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 052

052 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 2

Gathering Level 2 Partner Skill: Plump Body

Plump Body Drops: High Quality Pal Oil

The Grintale can be hunted for High Quality Oil, which is needed to make Polymer and in turn, high-level weapons. Additionally, the Grintale is a mount that can increase Neutral-type attacks when mounted.

Swee

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 053

053 Element: Ice

Ice Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Cooling Level 1

Gathering Level 1, Cooling Level 1 Partner Skill: Fluffy

Fluffy Drops: Wool

When you have both a Swee and Sweepa in your team, the Swee will increase the attack power of the Sweepa.

Sweepa

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 054

054 Element: Ice

Ice Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 2, Cooling Level 2

Gathering Level 2, Cooling Level 2 Partner Skill: King of Fluff

King of Fluff Drops: Wool

The Sweepa can be used as a mount and like the Elizabee, when a collection of Swee is in your team, all stats will increase. This is particularly effective against Dragon-type Pals.

Chillet

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 055

055 Element: Ice, Dragon

Ice, Dragon Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Cooling Level 1

Gathering Level 1, Cooling Level 1 Partner Skill: Wriggling Weasel

Wriggling Weasel Drops: Leather

When mounted, the Chillet will apply Dragon-type damage to the player's attacks. This is particularly effective against Dark-type Pals.

Univolt

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 056

056 Element: Electric

Electric Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 1, Generating Electricity Level 2

Lumbering Level 1, Generating Electricity Level 2 Partner Skill: Swift Deity

Swift Deity Drops: Leather, Electric Organ, Horn

The Univolt is another mount option in Palworld. This time, it can apply Electric damage to the player's attacks when mounted.

Foxcicle

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 057

057 Element: Ice

Ice Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 2

Cooling Level 2 Partner Skill: Aurora Guide

Aurora Guide Drops: Leather, Ice Organ

When assigned to your team, the Foxcicle will increase the attack power of all Ice-type Pals in your team. This is particularly effective against Dragon-type foes.

Pyrin

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 058

058 Element: Fire

Fire Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2, Lumbering Level 1

Kindling Level 2, Lumbering Level 1 Partner Skill: Red Hare

Red Hare Drops: Flame Organ, Leather

The Pyrin is another mount option in Palworld. When ridden it will apply Fire damage to all of the player's attacks.

Pyrin Nox

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 058

058 Element: Fire, Dark

Fire, Dark Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2, Lumbering Level 1

Kindling Level 2, Lumbering Level 1 Partner Skill: Black Hare

Black Hare Drops: Flame Organ, Leather

The Pyrin Nox is a Dark variant of the standard Pyrin. It shares much of the same abilities but instead, applies Dark damage to all of the player's attacks.

Reindrix

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 059

059 Element: Ice

Ice Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2, Cooling Level 2

Lumbering Level 2, Cooling Level 2 Partner Skill: Cool Body

Cool Body Drops: Reindrix Venison, Leather, Horn, Ice Organ

The Reindrix is a useful mount to have on your team when venturing into hotter climates as it can passively keep the player cool.

Rayhound

Image credit: Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 060

060 Element: Electric

Electric Skill Proficiencies: Generating Electricity Cooling Level 2

Generating Electricity Cooling Level 2 Partner Skill: Jumping Force

Jumping Force Drops: Electric Organ

The Rayhound usually hunts in packs, making it a formidable foe if you're looking to hunt one for yourself. They deal devastating Electric lightning strike attacks, making them ideal against Water-type Pals.

Kitsun

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 061

061 Element: Fire

Fire Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2

Kindling Level 2 Partner Skill: Clear Mind

Clear Mind Drops: Flame Organ, Leather

The Kitsun is another Pal that can be recruited as a mount for easier traversal. Additionally, when mounted, the player will be unaffected by both cold and hot climates, making it a great exploration companion choice.

Dazzi

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 062

062 Element: Electric

Electric Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Generating Electricity Level 1

Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Generating Electricity Level 1 Partner Skill: Lady of Lightning

Lady of Lightning Drops: Electric Organ

The Dazzi Pal will hover near the player and deliver lightning attacks to nearby foes.

Lunaris

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 063

063 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 3, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1

Handiwork Level 3, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Antigravity

Antigravity Drops: Paldium Fragment

At a base, the Lunaris is best suited when helping players craft at a workbench due to their impressive Handiwork skills. Additionally, consider recruiting a Lunaris when on mining expeditions as they can naturally increase the player's carry capacity.

Dinossom

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 064

064 Element: Grass, Dragon

Grass, Dragon Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Lumbering Level 2

Planting Level 2, Lumbering Level 2 Partner Skill: Fragrant Dragon

Fragrant Dragon Drops: Wheat Seeds

Despite its stature, the Dinossom can act as a Pal mount. When ridden, it will enhance the attacks of all Grass-type Pals in your party. For this reason, it is best suited when fighting Ground-type Pals.

Dinossom Lux

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 064b

064b Element: Electric, Dragon

Electric, Dragon Skill Proficiencies: Generating Electricity Level 2, Lumbering Level 2

Generating Electricity Level 2, Lumbering Level 2 Partner Skill: Thunder Dragon

Thunder Dragon Drops: Tomato Seeds

The Dinossom Lux is the Electric variant of the standard Dinossom Pal. Other than dropping Tomato Seeds rather than wheat, the skills remain similar. When recruited to your team, it will enhance the attacks of all Electric-type Pals.

Surfent

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 065

065 Element: Water

Water Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 2

Watering Level 2 Partner Skill: Swift Swimmer

Swift Swimmer Drops: Pal Fluids

The Surfent is a Pal that can be used to travel across bodies of water. Additionally, when mounted traversal will not deplete stamina so there's no danger of drowning.

Surfent Terra

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 065

065 Element: Ground

Ground Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1

Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Sand Swimmer

Sand Swimmer Drops: Pal Fluids

The Surfent Terra is the Ground type variant of the standard Surfent. It can also be ridden but is best suited for traversal across sandy desert biomes.

Maraith

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 066

066 Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 2, Mining Level 1

Gathering Level 2, Mining Level 1 Partner Skill: Messenger of Death

Messenger of Death Drops: Bone, Small Pal Soul

The Maraith is another Pal mount that can be ridden for easier traversal. When ridden, it will automatically add Dark damage to the player's attacks.

Digtoise

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 067

067 Element: Ground

Ground Skill Proficiencies: Mining Level 3

Mining Level 3 Partner Skill: Drill Crusher

Drill Crusher Drops: Ore, High Quality Pal Oil

The Digtoise is a powerful Ground-type Pal to add to your collection. In battle, they can release a Shell Spin attack, taking down crowds of foes.

Tombat

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 068

068 Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 2, Mining Level 2

Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 2, Mining Level 2 Partner Skill: Ultrasonic Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor Drops: Leather, Small pal Soul

The Tombat is a useful Pal to have in your team when on the hunt for rarer Pals. This is because they have the ability to detect the location of nearby Pals with their Partner Skill.

Lovander

Image credit: Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 069

069 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 1

Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 1 Partner Skill: Heart Drain

Heart Drain Drops: Mushroom, Cake, Suspicious Juice, Strange Juice

The Lovander is one of the best Pals to have on your team in combat. Their Partner Skill, Heart Drain, essentially absorbs incoming damage and converts it into HP.

Flambelle

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 070

070 Element: Fire

Fire Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Farming Level 1

Kindling Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Farming Level 1 Partner Skill: Magma Tears

Magma Tears Drops: Flame Organ, High Quality Pal Oil

The Flambelle is worth having at your base if you want a steady supply of Flame Organs for crafting. They will naturally produce these when assigned to a ranch.

Vanwyrm

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 071

071 Element: Fire, Dark

Fire, Dark Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1, Transporting Level 3

Kindling Level 1, Transporting Level 3 Partner Skill: Aerial Marauder

Aerial Marauder Drops: Bone, Ruby, Gold Coin

The Vanwyrm is one of the better flying mounts in Palworld. Other than dropping valuable loot, they naturally increase the player's damage to enemy weak points when mounted.

Vanwyrm Cryst

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 071b

071b Element: increase, Dark

increase, Dark Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 2, Transporting Level 3

Cooling Level 2, Transporting Level 3 Partner Skill: Aerial Marauder

Aerial Marauder Drops: Bone, Sapphire, Ice Organ

The Vanwyrm Cryst is the Ice Pal variant of the standard Vanwyrm. Otherwise, they share many of the same skills and attacks.

Bushi

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 072

072 Element: Fire

Fire Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 3, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1

Kindling Level 2, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 3, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Brandish Blade

Brandish Blade Drops: Bone, Ingot

The Bushi can perform devastating sword attacks, making it a solid Pal for your team when preparing for combat. The Bushi is especially effective against Grass and Ice-type Pals.

Beakon

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 073

073 Element: Electric

Electric Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 3, Generating Electricity Level 2, Gathering Level 1

Transporting Level 3, Generating Electricity Level 2, Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Thunderous

Thunderous Drops: Electric Organ

The Beakon is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies Electric damage to the player's attacks when ridden.

Ragnahawk

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 074

074 Element: Fire

Fire Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Transporting Level 3

Kindling Level 3, Transporting Level 3 Partner Skill: Flame Wing

Flame Wing Drops: Flame Organ

The Ragnahawk is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies Fire damage to the player's attacks when ridden.

Katress

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 075

075 Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Grimoire Collector

Grimoire Collector Partner Skill: Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 2, Transporting Level 2

Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 2, Transporting Level 2 Drops: Leather, Katress Hair, High Grade Technical Manual

The Katress has an interesting Partner Skill that enables more loot to drop from Neutral Pals when defeated.

Wixen

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 076

076 Element: Fire

Fire Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2, Handiwork Level 3, Transporting Level 2

Kindling Level 2, Handiwork Level 3, Transporting Level 2 Partner Skill: Lord Fox

Lord Fox Drops: Flame Organ, High Grade Technical Manual

When recruited to your team, the Wixen applies Fire damage to all of the player's attacks.

Verdash

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 077

077 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 3, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 3

Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 3, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 3 Partner Skill: Grassland Speedster

Grassland Speedster Drops: Leather, Bone

Other than its list of impressive skill proficiencies, the Verdash can apply Grass damage to all of the player's attacks and increase movement speed in combat.

Vaelet

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 078

078 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 3, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 2

Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 3, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 2 Partner Skill: Purification of Gaia

Purification of Gaia Drops: Low Grade Medical Supplies, Tomato Seeds

The Vaelet is a curious flower-like Pal that can increase the amount of items dropped by Ground Pals when defeated.

Sibelyx

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 079

079 Element: Ice

Ice Skill Proficiencies: Medicine Production Level 2, Cooling Level 2, Farming Level 1

Medicine Production Level 2, Cooling Level 2, Farming Level 1 Partner Skill: Silk Maker

Silk Maker Drops: High Quality Cloth, Ice Organ

The Sibelyx can produce High Quality Cloth when assigned to a ranch. They are best used in combat, however, due to their powerful Blizzard Spike attack which is particularly effective against Dragon-type Pals.

Elphidran

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 080

080 Element: Dragon

Dragon Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2

Lumbering Level 2 Partner Skill: Amicable Holy Dragon

Amicable Holy Dragon Drops: High Quality Pal Oil

The Elphidran is an optional flying mount in Palworld which also makes Dark Pals drop more loot when defeated.

Elphidran Aqua

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 080b

080b Element: Dragon, Water

Dragon, Water Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2, Watering Level 3

Lumbering Level 2, Watering Level 3 Partner Skill: Amicable Water Dragon

Amicable Water Dragon Drops: High Quality Pal Oil

The Elphidran Aqua is the Water variant of the standard Elphidran. Fire Pals will drop more loot when defeated.

Kelpsea

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 081

081 Element: Water

Water Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 1

Watering Level 1 Partner Skill: Aqua Spout

Aqua Spout Drops: Raw Kelpsea, Pal Fluids

The Kelpsea can increase the attack power of all Water Pals when recruited to your team. This means they are best equipped when fighting against Fire Pals.

Kelpsea Ignis

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 081b

081b Element: Fire

Fire Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1

Kindling Level 1 Partner Skill: Lava Spout

Lava Spout Drops: Raw Kelpsea, Flame Organ

The Kelpsea Ignis is the Fire variant of the standard Kelpsea with many of the same skills and abilities. However, when in your team, they increase the attack power of Fire Pals.

Azurobe

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 082

082 Element: Water, Dragon

Water, Dragon Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 3

Watering Level 3 Partner Skill: Waterwing Dance

Waterwing Dance Drops: Cloth

The Azurobe can be ridden to get across the water and will apply Water damage to the player's attacks when doing so.

Cryolinx

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 083

083 Element: Ice

Ice Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 2, Cooling Level 3

Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 2, Cooling Level 3 Partner Skill: Dragon Hunter

Dragon Hunter Drops: Ice Organ

When recruited to your Pal team, the Cryolinx can increase the amount of loot dropped by Dragon Pals when defeated.

Blazehowl

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 084

084 Element: Fire

Fire Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Lumbering Level 2

Kindling Level 3, Lumbering Level 2 Partner Skill: Hellflame Lion

Hellflame Lion Drops: Flame Organ

The Blazehowl is an optional mount that when recruited, can increase the amount of loot dropped by defeated Grass Pals.

Blazehowl Noct

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 084b

084b Element: Fire, Dark

Fire, Dark Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Lumbering Level 2

Kindling Level 3, Lumbering Level 2 Partner Skill: Darkflame Lion

Darkflame Lion Drops: Flame Organ

The Blazehowl Noct is the Dark variant of the standard Blazehowl with many of the same skills and abilities. Instead of Grass Pals, Neutral Pals will drop more loot when defeated.

Relaxaurus

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 085

085 Element: Dragon, Water

Dragon, Water Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 2

Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 2 Partner Skill: Hungry Missile

Hungry Missile Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Ruby

Despite its awkward stature, the Relaxaurus is another mount option in Palworld. When ridden, the Relaxaurus can fire a missile launcher at foes making it a formidable Pal for combat.

Relaxaurus Lux

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 085b

085b Element: Dragon, Electric

Dragon, Electric Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 1, Generating Electricity Level 3

Transporting Level 1, Generating Electricity Level 3 Partner Skill: Missile Party

Missile Party Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Electric Organ, Sapphire

The Relaxaurus Lux is the Electric variant of the standard Relaxaurus with much of the same skills and abilities but this time, sporting a fetching mohawk.

Broncherry

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 086

086 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 3

Planting Level 3 Partner Skill: Overaffectionate

Overaffectionate Drops: Broncherry Meat, Tomato Seeds

The Broncherry can also be ridden as a mount in Palworld. The Broncherry is useful to take with you on expeditions as it will help carry supplies and expand the players' carrying capacity.

Broncherry Aqua

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 086b

086b Element: Grass, Water

Grass, Water Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 3

Watering Level 3 Partner Skill: Overaffectionate

Overaffectionate Drops: Broncherry Meat, Lettuce Seeds

The Broncherry Aqua is the Water variant of the standard Broncherry with much of the same skills and abilities. Instead of Tomato Seeds, it may drop Lettuce Seeds when defeated.

Petallia

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 087

087 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 3, Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 2, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 2

Planting Level 3, Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 2, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 2 Partner Skill: Blessing of the Flower Spirit

Blessing of the Flower Spirit Drops: Beautiful Flower

The Petallia is a good support Pal to have in your team when approaching combat due to its ability to give flowers than restore player XP.

Reptyro

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 088

088 Element: Fire, Ground

Fire, Ground Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Mining Level 3

Kindling Level 3, Mining Level 3 Partner Skill: Ore-Loving Beast

Ore-Loving Beast Drops: Flame Organ

The Reptyro is a possible mount in Palworld that increases the efficiency of mining ores while riding.

Ice Reptyro

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 088b

088b Element: Ice, Ground

Ice, Ground Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 3, Mining Level 3

Cooling Level 3, Mining Level 3 Partner Skill: Ice-Loving Beast

Ice-Loving Beast Drops: Ice Organ

The Ice Reptyro is the Ice variant of the standard Reptyro with many of the same skills and abilities.

Kingpaca

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 089

089 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1

Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: King of Muscles

King of Muscles Drops: Wool

The Kingpaca is a possible mount in Palworld that increases the player's carry capacity.

Ice Kingpaca

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 089b

089b Element: Ice

Ice Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Cooling Level 3

Gathering Level 1, Cooling Level 3 Partner Skill: King of Muscles

King of Muscles Drops: Wool, Ice Organ

The Ice Kingpaca is the Ice variant of the standard Kingpaca with many of the same skills and abilities.

Mammorest

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 090

090 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 2

Planting Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 2 Partner Skill: Gaia Crusher

Gaia Crusher Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, Mammorest Meat

The Mammorest is a possible mount in Palworld that increases the player's efficiency in cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.

Mammorest Cryst

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 090b

090b Element: Ice

Ice Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 2

Cooling Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 2 Partner Skill: Ice Crusher

Ice Crusher Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, Mammorest Meat

The Mammorest Cryst is the Ice variant of the standard Mammorest with many of the same skills and abilities.

Wumpo

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 091

091 Element: Ice

Ice Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 3, Transporting Level 4, Cooling Level 2

Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 3, Transporting Level 4, Cooling Level 2 Partner Skill: Guardian of the Snowy Mountain

Guardian of the Snowy Mountain Drops: Ice Organ, Beautiful Flower

The Wumpo is a possible mount in Palworld that increases the player's carrying capacity.

Wumpo Botan

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 091b

091b Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 3, Transporting Level 4, Planting Level 1

Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 3, Transporting Level 4, Planting Level 1 Partner Skill: Guardian of the Grassy Fields

Guardian of the Grassy Fields Drops: Lettuce Seeds, Tomato Seeds, Beautiful Flower

The Wumpo Botan is the Grass variant of the standard Wumpo with many of the same skills and abilities.

Warsect

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 092

092 Element: Ground, Grass

Ground, Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 3, Transporting Level 3

Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 3, Transporting Level 3 Partner Skill: Hard Armor

Hard Armor Drops: Honey

The Warsect is a great option in combat due to its ability to increase the player's defence and apply Fire damage to all of their attacks.

Fenglope

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 093

093 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2

Lumbering Level 2 Partner Skill: Wind and Clouds

Wind and Clouds Drops: Leather, Horn

The Fenglope is one of the best mounts in Palworld due to the simple fact that you can double jump while mounted.

Felbat

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 094

094 Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Medicine Production Level 3

Medicine Production Level 3 Partner Skill: Life Steal

Life Steal Drops: Cloth, Small Pal Soul

Like the Lovander, the Felbat is a great addition to any combat as its Partner Skill transforms received damage into HP.

Quivern

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 095

095 Element: Dragon

Dragon Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 3, Gathering Level 2, Mining Level 2

Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 3, Gathering Level 2, Mining Level 2 Partner Skill: Sky Dragon's Affection

Sky Dragon's Affection Drops: High Quality Pal Oil

The Quivern is an optional flying mount in Palworld that enhances Dragon attacks when ridden.

Blazamut

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 096

096 Element: Fire

Fire Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Mining Level 4

Kindling Level 3, Mining Level 4 Partner Skill: Magma Kaiser

Magma Kaiser Drops: Coal, Flame Organ

The Blazamut is a possible mount in Palworld that increases the player's efficiency of Fire attacks while mounted.

Helzephyr

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 097

097 Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 3

Transporting Level 3 Partner Skill: Wings of Death

Wings of Death Drops: Venom Gland, Medium Pal Soul

The Helzephyr is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies Dark damage to the player's attacks when ridden.

Astegon

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 098

098 Element: Dragon, Dark

Dragon, Dark Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Mining Level 4

Handiwork Level 1, Mining Level 4 Partner Skill: Black Ankylosaur

Black Ankylosaur Drops: Pal Metal Ingot, Pure Quartz

The Astegon is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies increased damage to ore when ridden.

Menasting

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 099

099 Element: Dark, Ground

Dark, Ground Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 3

Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 3 Partner Skill: Steel Scorpion

Steel Scorpion Drops: Coal, Venom Gland

When you have a Menasting in your team, it will buff your defence in combat and also increase the amount of loot dropped by Electric Pals.

Anubis

Image credit: Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 100

100 Element: Ground

Ground Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 4, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 3

Handiwork Level 4, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 3 Partner Skill: Guardian of the Desert

Guardian of the Desert Drops: Bone, Large Pal Soul, Innovative Technical Manual

The Anubis is one of the best Pals for combat in Palworld due to its ability to sidestep attacks at lightning speeds and its AOE Ground stomp attacks. It can also apply Ground damage to the player's attacks which is optimal against Electric-type Pals.

Jormuntide

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 101

101 Element: Dragon, Water

Dragon, Water Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 4

Watering Level 4 Partner Skill: Stormbringer Sea Dragon

Stormbringer Sea Dragon Drops: Pal Fluids

The Jormuntide is a mount that can be used to travel across large bodies of water without using stamina.

Jormuntide Ignis

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 101b

101b Element: Dragon, Fire

Dragon, Fire Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 4

Kindling Level 4 Partner Skill: Stormbringer Lava Dragon

Stormbringer Lava Dragon Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Flame Organ

The Jormuntide Ignis is the Fire variant of the standard Jormuntide with many of the same skills and abilities. It can additionally add Fire damage to the player's attacks when mounted.

Suzaku

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 102

102 Element: Fire

Fire Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3

Kindling Level 3 Partner Skill: Wings of Flame

Wings of Flame Drops: Flame Organ

The Suzaku is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies Fire damage to the player's attacks when ridden.

Suzaku Aqua

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 102b

102b Element: Water

Water Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 3

Watering Level 3 Partner Skill: Wings of Water

Wings of Water Drops: Pal Fluids

The Suzaku Aqua is the Water variant of the standard Suzaku with many of the same skills and abilities. It applies Water damage to the player's attacks when ridden.

Grizzbolt

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 103

103 Element: Electric

Electric Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 3, Generating Electricity Level 3

Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 3, Generating Electricity Level 3 Partner Skill: Yellow Tank

Yellow Tank Drops: Electric Organ, Leather

Grizzbolt is one of the first Syndicate Tower bosses you're likely to encounter and is vulnerable against Ground-type Pals. Grizzbolt can be ridden as a mount and has a minigun he can use against enemies.

Lyleen

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 104

104 Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 4, Handiwork Level 3, Gathering Level 2, Medicine Productions Level 3

Planting Level 4, Handiwork Level 3, Gathering Level 2, Medicine Productions Level 3 Partner Skill: Harvest Goddess

Harvest Goddess Drops: Low Grade Medical Supplies, Beautiful Flower, Innovative Technical Manual

The Lyleen is a great support Pal to have on your team as it can offer a healing power to restore player HP.

Lyleen Noct

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 104b

104b Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 3, Gathering Level 2, Medicine Productions Level 3

Handiwork Level 3, Gathering Level 2, Medicine Productions Level 3 Partner Skill: Harvest Goddess

Harvest Goddess Drops: Low Grade Medical Supplies, Beautiful Flower, Innovative Technical Manual

The Lyleen Noct is the Dark variant of the standard Lyleen with many of the same skills and abilities.

Faleris

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 105

105 Element: Fire

Fire Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Traqnsporting Level 3

Kindling Level 3, Traqnsporting Level 3 Partner Skill: Scorching Predator

Scorching Predator Drops: Flame Organ

The Faleris is an optional flying mount in Palworld that enables defeated Ice Pals to drop more loot when ridden.

Orserk

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 106

106 Element: Dragon, Electric

Dragon, Electric Skill Proficiencies: Generating Electricity Level 4, Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 4

Generating Electricity Level 4, Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 4 Partner Skill: Ferocious Thunder Dragon

Ferocious Thunder Dragon Drops: Electric Organ

When fighting with an Orserk on your team, defeated Water Pals will drop more loot.

Shadowbeak

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 107

107 Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1

Gathering Level 1 Partner Skill: Modified DNA

Modified DNA Drops: Pal Metal Ingot, Carbon Fiber, Innovative Technical Manual

The Shadowbeak is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies additional Dark damage to the player's attacks when ridden.

Paladius

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 108

108 Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 2

Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 2 Partner Skill: Holy Winged Knight

Holy Winged Knight Drops: Pal Metal Ingotm, Diamond

The Paladius is a mount that can perform a triple jump when ridden. For this reason alone it is worth collecting in your Paldeck.

Necromus

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 109

109 Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 2

Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 2 Partner Skill: Dark Knight of the Abyss

Dark Knight of the Abyss Drops: Pal Metal Ingot, Large Pal Soul

The Necromus is a mount that can perform a double jump when ridden.

Frostallion

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 110

110 Element: Ice

Ice Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 4

Cooling Level 4 Partner Skill: Ice Steed

Ice Steed Drops: Ice Organ, Diamond

The Frostallion is an optional flying mount in Palworld that transforms the player's attacks to Ice damage and increases it.

Frostallion Noct

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 110b

110b Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 4

Gathering Level 4 Partner Skill: Black Steed

Black Steed Drops: Pure Quarts, Large Pal Soul

The Frostallion Noct is the Dark variant of the standard Frostallion with many of the same skills and abilities but with Dark damage instead.

Jetragon

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Paldeck number: 111

111 Element: Dragon

Dragon Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 3

Gathering Level 3 Partner Skill: Aerial Missile

Aerial Missile Drops: Pure Quartz, Polymer, Carbon Fiber, Diamond

The Jetragon is an optional flying mount in Palworld that can launch missiles when ridden.

That rounds off this Palworld Pal list of all known Pals in the game. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more. Alternatively, see our guide to getting the Egg Incubator in the game, and hatch new Pals directly from your base.