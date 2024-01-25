If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Palworld Pals: Complete list of all Pals in Palworld

Here's a complete list of all Pals in Palworld

Palworld screenshot of a Kingpaca Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
Looking for a complete Palworld Pals list? Palworld is a creature capture game where you collect 'Pals', colourful pets that can be used for combat to secure rarer Pals or be put to work at your base to produce important crafting materials.

If you're looking to complete your Paldeck and capture every Pal in the game, you'll need a complete Pal list. Below we've gathered a list of every Pal currently in the game, with more due to drop in post-launch updates. To find what you're looking for we've categorised Pals according to their Pal number in the Paldeck. We've also included key information for each one like their element type, what they drop when defeated and their unique Partner Skill which grants them specific abilities when caught and levelled up.

Cover image for YouTube videoPalworld | Early Access Launch Trailer | Pocketpair

Lamball

Palworld screenshot of a Lamball Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 001
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Farming Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Fluffy Shield
  • Drops: Wool, Lamball Mutton

The Lamball is one of the first Pals you'll encounter early on in Palworld. They can be a great starting force, particularly when assigned to a ranch. Here, they continuously produce wool which in turn, can be turned into Cloth at a workbench and used to make clothing.

Cattiva

Palworld screenshot of a Cattiva Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 002
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Gathering, Mining Level 1, Transporting Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Cat Helper
  • Drops: Red Berries

It's worth having a Cattiva on your team when out on mining expeditions as they can increase your max carry capacity.

Chikipi

Palworld Screenshot of a Chikipi Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 003
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Farming Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Egg Layer
  • Drops: Egg, Chikipi Poultry

The Chikipi can produce Eggs when assigned to a ranch. In turn, cooking Eggs at a campfire can net you some quick and easy XP and help raise earlier player levels fast.

Lifmunk

Palworld screenshot of a Lifmunk Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 004
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Lifmunk Recoil
  • Drops: Berry Seeds, Low Grade Medical Supplies

The Lifmunk is a good Pal to catch early on due to its abundance of skill proficiencies. When you have a limited number of Pals allowed per base, the Lifmunk is worth keeping around for a helping hand.

Foxparks

Palworld screenshot of a Foxparks Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 005
  • Element: Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Huggy Fire
  • Drops: Leather, Flame Organ

In early playthroughs, the Foxparks is an absolute necessity. The Huggy Fire partner skill turns this Pal into a flamethrower, which is particularly useful against early bosses. Additionally, farming Foxparks is a great source of Leather and Flame Organs (needed to create Fire Arrows).

Fuack

Palworld screenshot of a Fuack Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 006
  • Element: Water
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Surfing Slam
  • Drops: Leather, Pal Fluids

The Fuack is a handy source of Pal Fluids, a crafting material you'll need to build up your base. Their Partner Skill, the Surfing Slam, essentially allows the Fuack to project water and slam into foes.

Sparkit

Palworld screenshot of a Sparkit Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 007
  • Element: Electric
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Electricity Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Static Electricity
  • Drops: Electric Organ

The Sparkit's Partner Skill, Static Electricity, buffs all other Electric abilities of Pals in your team. As such, this Pal is best used when fighting Water-type enemies.

Tanzee

Palworld screenshot of a Tanzee Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 008
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Cheery Rifle
  • Drops: Mushrooms

The Tanzee is a good Pal option for both ranch life and combat. They have a stack of proficiencies and are best used at Logging Stations or Plantations. Their Partner Skill equips them with an assault rifle which they can use against foes.

Rooby

Palworld screenshot of a Rooby Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 009
  • Element: Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Tiny Spark
  • Drops: Flame Organ, Leather

When equipped to your team, the Rooby can enhance all Fire Pal attacks.

Pengullet

Palworld screenshot of a Pengullet Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 010
  • Element: Water, Ice
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Watering Level 1, Cooling Level 1, Transporting Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Pengullet Cannon
  • Drops: Ice Organ, Pal Fluids

Not only is the Pengullet a great source of Ice Organs and Pal Fluids (needed for various crafting recipes) but their Partner Skill equips them with a literal rocket launcher.

Penking

Palworld screenshot of a Penking Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 011
  • Element: Water, Ice
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Watering Level 2, Mining Level 2, Cooling Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Brave Sailor
  • Drops: Ice Organ, Penking Plume

When you have the Penking in your team, Fire Pals will drop more items. This is particularly useful if you need Fire Organs to create a stockpile of Fire Arrows. Although there is a Penking Alpha located at the Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings waypoint, we managed to naturally hatch one from an Uncommon Large Damp Egg at an Egg Incubator.

Jolthog

Palworld screenshot of a Jolthog Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 012
  • Element: Electric
  • Skill Proficiencies: Generating Electricity Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Jolt Bomb
  • Drops: Electric Organ

With its Partner Skill, the Jolthog can essentially turn into an Electric bomb. This is especially effective against Water-type Pals.

Jolthog Cryst

Palworld screenshot of a Jolthog Cryst Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 012b
  • Element: Ice
  • Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Cold Bomb
  • Drops: Ice Organ

The Jolthog Cryst is the Ice variant of the regular Jolthog Pal.

Gumoss

Palworld screenshot of a Gumoss Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 013
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Logging Assistance
  • Drops: Berry Seeds, Gumoss Leaf

The Gumoss can improve logging efficiency when in a team so remember to take one with you if you go on any expeditions.

Vixy

Palworld screenshot of a Vixy Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 014
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Farming Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Dig Here!
  • Drops: Leather, Bone

The Vixy is best used early on in a playthrough due to its ability to dig up Pal Spheres when assigned to a ranch. This is a great way to accumulate extra Spheres before you unlock the ability to make your own, rarer spheres.

Hoocrates

Palworld screenshot of a Hoocrates Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 015
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Dark Knowledge
  • Drops: Fiber, High Grade Technical Manual

When you have a Hoocrates in your team, it increases the attack power of all your Dark-type Pals. As such, they are best used when going up against Neutral-type bosses. These critters typically only come out at night.

Teafant

Palworld screenshot of a Teafant Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 016
  • Element: Water
  • Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Soothing Shower
  • Drops: Pal Fluids

The Teafant is a great early-game Pal to collect due to its Soothing Shower skill. This essentially restores player XP when triggered.

Depresso

Palworld screenshot of the Depresso Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 017
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Mining Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Caffeine Inoculation
  • Drops: Venom Gland

The Depresso is a viable source of farming Venom Glands for crafting. Its Partner Skill, Caffeine Inoculation, increases its movement speed when triggered.

Cremis

Screenshot of a Cremis in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 018
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Farming Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Fluffy Wool
  • Drops: Wool

The Cremis can produce Wool when assigned to a ranch at your base. It can also increase the attack power of all other Neutral Pals when assigned to your team.

Daedream

Palworld Screenshot of a Daedream Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 019
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Dream Chaser
  • Drops: Venom Gland, Small Pal Soul

The Daedream can be a good source for farming Small Pal Souls, but will usually only spawn at night. The Daedream's Partner Skill Dream Chaser, allows it to be tethered to the player at all times. This essentially means you can have two Pals out of your team at once.

Rushoar

Palworld screenshot of a Rishoar Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 020
  • Element: Ground
  • Skill Proficiencies: Mining Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Hard Head
  • Drops: Rushoar Pork, Leather, Bone

The Rushoar is a Pal that can be mounted and used for easier traversal. Whilst mounted it can perform a rush attack where it headbutts opponents.

Nox

Palworld screenshot of a Nox pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 021
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Kuudere
  • Drops: Leather, Small Pal Soul

When in your team, the Nox will apply Dark damage to all of your attacks. As such, it's optimal to have one with you when taking on Neutral-type Pals.

Fuddler

Palworld screenshot of a Fuddler Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 022
  • Element: Ground
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Mining Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Ore Detector
  • Drops: Leather

The Fuddler is a Pal made for mining work. Its Partner Skill allows it to detect nearby ore, so make sure you have one on your team when you're on any ore-collecting expeditions. They are best suited when assigned to a mining spot in your base.

Killamari

Palworld screenshot of a Killamari Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 023
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Fried Squid
  • Drops: Venom Gland

The Killamari can be used in place of a glider or Parachute and can travel further distances when used this way. They also have a level 2 skill in Transporting, meaning they can help fetch items in your base and place them into chests for you.

Mau

Palworld screenshot of a Mau Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 024
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Farming Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Gold Digger
  • Drops: Gold Coin

The Mau is a curious cat-like Pal that can quite literally sniff out gold. When assigned to a ranch it may produce gold coins which can then be used for trading at any Small Settlements. We found luck hatching a Mau at an Egg Incubator with a Common Dark Egg.

Mau Cryst

Palworld screenshot of a Mau Cryst Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 024b
  • Element: Ice
  • Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 1, Farming Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Gold Digger
  • Drops: Ice Organ, Sapphire

The Mau Cryst is the Ice variation of the common Mau and has the same Partner Skill ability. Alternatively, it may drop an Ice Organ or Sapphire when hunted.

Celaray

Screenshot of a Celaray Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 025
  • Element: Water
  • Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Zephyr Glider
  • Drops: Pal Fluids

Like the Killamari mentioned above, the Celaray can be used as an alternative to a glider, across further distances. When hunted, it can also drop Pal Fluids which are useful crafting components.

Direhowl

Palworld screenshot of a Direhowl Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 026
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Direhowl Rider
  • Drops: Leather, Ruby, Gold Coin

The Direhowl is one of the fastest mounts you can acquire early on in Palworld and will make traversal much easier. Additionally, when mounted it can do a bite attack against foes.

Tocotoco

Palworld screenshot of a Tocotoco Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 027
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Eggbomb Lancher
  • Drops: Gunpowder, Tocotoco Feather

When in combat, the Tocotoco Pal can launch Eggs at enemies which will act like grenades. Be careful when hunting for Tocotocos as they can chase you and explode when they catch up to you.

Flopie

Palworld screenshot of a Flopie Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 028
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Helper Bunny
  • Drops: Low Grade Medical Supplies, Wheat Seeds

The Flopie is a good Pal to hunt if you want to set up a Wheat Plantation as they drop seeds when defeated. When recruited to your base they are proficient in several skills and will additionally pick up any nearby items automatically when assigned to your Pal team.

Mozzarina

Palworld screenshot of a Mozzarina Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 029
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Farming Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Milk Maker
  • Drops: Mozzarina Meat, Milk

When assigned to a ranch, the Mozzarina will produce Milk which can then be used in several cooking recipes.

Bristla

Screenshot of a Bristla in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 030
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Medicine Production Level 2, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Princess Gaze
  • Drops: Wheat Seeds, Lettuce Seeds

The Bristla are a good source of Lettuce Seeds if you're looking to grow it at your base. Additionally, their Partner skill allows them to increase the attack power of Grass-type Pals when assigned to your team.

Gobfin

Palworld screenshot of a Gobfin
Image credit: Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 031
  • Element: Water
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Angry Shark
  • Drops: Pal Fluids

The Gobfin will naturally increase the player's attack power when assigned to their team. They can also use a powerful Aqua Gun attack when their Partner Skill is activated.

Gobfin Ignis

Palworld screenshot of a Gobfin Ignis Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 031b
  • Element: Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Kindling Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Angry Shark
  • Drops: Flame Organ

The Gobfin Ignis has similar capabilities to the regular Gobfin but is the Fire-type variant.

Hangyu

Palworld screenshot of a Hangyu Pal
Image credit: Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 032
  • Element: Ground
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Flying Trapeze
  • Drops: Fiber

The Hangyu is another Pal that can be used instead of a Glider. What sets the Hangyu apart is its ability to raise the player higher while gliding.

Hangyu Cryst

Palworld screenshot of a Hangyu Cryst Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 032b
  • Element: Ice
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1, Cooling Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Flying Trapeze
  • Drops: Fiber, Ice Organ

The Hangyu Cryst is the Ice variant of the regular Hangyu Pal and retains many of the same abilities.

Mossanda

Palworld screenshot of a Mossanda Pal
Image credit: Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 033
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Grenadier Panda
  • Drops: Mushroom, Leather, Tomato Seeds

The Mossanda is the next step up if you want to improve the Transporting capabilities of your base. They are best suited, however, as a Pal on your team as they can be ridden as mounts and also have the ability to fire a grenade launcher whilst mounted.

Mossanda Lux

Palworld screenshot of a Mossanda Lux Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 033b
  • Element: Electric
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 3, Generating Electricity Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Grenadier Panda
  • Drops: Mushroom, Leather, Electric Organ

The Mossanda Lux is the Electric variant of the standard Mossanda and shares its grenade-launching powers.

Woolipop

Palworld screenshot of a Woolipop Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 034
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Farming Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Candy Pop
  • Drops: Cotton Candy, High Quality Pal Oil

The Woolipop can produce Cotten Candy when assigned to a ranch. It can also drop High Quality Oil when hunted which is a vital ingredient to make many of the later game weapons.

Caprity

Screenshot of a Caprity in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 035
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Farming Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Berry Picker
  • Drops: Caprity Meat, Red Berries, Horn

The Caprity are shy Pals that are tough to catch. If you do get one, they will produce Red Berries when assigned to a ranch and will also drop Horn, a useful crafting material.

Melpaca

Palworld screenshot of a Melpaca Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 036
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Farming Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Pacapaca Wool
  • Drops: Wool, Leather

The Melpaca can produce Wool when assigned to a ranch and will also drop Leather when hunted.

Eikthyrdeer

Palworld screenshot of a Eikthyrdeer Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 037
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Guardian of the Forest
  • Drops: Eikthyrdeer Venison, Leather, Horn

The Eikthyrdeer is a great Lumbering Pal option to have at your Logging Station at your base. They will produce more Wood faster than Logging Level 1 Pals. Perhaps more importantly, they can also be used as mounts and can double jump when mounted to make traversal easier.

Eikthyrdeer Terra

Palworld screenshot of a Eikthyrdeer Terra Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 037b
  • Element: Ground
  • Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Guardian of the Golden Forest
  • Drops: Eikthyrdeer Venison, Leather, Horn

The Eikthyrdeer Terra is the Ground variant of the standard Eikthyrdeer and is Golden in colour.

Nitewing

Palworld screenshot of a Nitewing Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 038
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Travel Companion
  • Drops: Leather

The Nitewing Pal is a flying mount that can be assigned to your team to make traversal easier.

Ribunny

Palworld screenshot of a Ribunny Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 039
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Skilled Fingers
  • Drops: Leather, Beautiful Flower

The Ribunny will increase the attack power of all Neutral-type Pals in your team. When assigned in your base, they will increase productivity at a Weapons Workbench.

Incineram

Palworld screenshot of a Incineram Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 040
  • Element: Fire, Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1, Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Flameclaw Hunter
  • Drops: Horn, Leather

The Incineram is a fierce Pal for combat and is well worth adding to your team when fighting against any Grass, Ice, or Neutral Pals. With its special Partner Skill, it can lunge forward with a devastating claw attack.

Incineram Noct

Palworld screenshot of a Incineram Noct Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 040b
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Darkclaw Hunter
  • Drops: Horn, Leather

The Incineram Noct is the fully Dark-type version of the Incineram. As such it has much of the same capabilities as the Incineram, but without the Fire components. It also has a purple colouring with twisting vine-like horns.

Cinnamoth

Screenshot of a Cinnamoth in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 041
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Medicine Production Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Mysterious Scales
  • Drops: Honey, Lettuce Seeds, Wheat Seeds

The Cinnamoth has a useful Partner Skill called Mysterious Scales which will emit a poison fog cloud around enemies. As such it is best used against Ground-type Pals.

Arsox

Screenshot of an Arsox Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 042
  • Element: Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2, Lumbering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Warm Body
  • Drops: Horn, Flame Organ

The Arsox can be a mount in Palworld, making traversal easier whilst also providing the passive effect of keeping the player warm in cold climates.

Dumud

Screenshot of Dumud Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 043
  • Element: Ground
  • Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 1, Mining Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Soil Improver
  • Drops: Raw Dumud, High Quality Pal Oil

The Dumud can increase the overall attack power of all Ground-type Pals in your team when also assigned to your team. This means it works best when you're gearing up for a fight against an Electric type Pal like Grizzbolt, the first arena boss you'll encounter.

Cawgnito

Screenshot of a Cawgnito Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 044
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Telepeck
  • Drops: Bone, Venom Gland, Small Pal Soul

These curious Pals only come out at night and can launch a powerful peck attack at enemies.

Leezpunk

Palworld screenshot of a Leezpunk Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 045
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Sixth Sense
  • Drops: Copper Key, Silver Key

You may recognise the Leezpunk Pals from any base raids you've had. When you catch one for yourself, the Leezpunk can detect nearby dungeons when exploring Palworld. Crucially, they can also drop Copper and Silver keys which are used to unlock chests scattered across the map.

Leezpunk Ignis

Palworld screenshot of a Leezpunk Ignis Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 045b
  • Element: Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1, Kindling Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Sixth Sense
  • Drops: Flame Organ, Silver Key

The Leezpunk Ignis is the Fire variant of the standard Leezpunk. It has the same Partner Skill but drops Flame Organs as well as Silver Keys when hunted.

Loupmoon

Palworld screenshot of a Loupmoon Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 046
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Claws Glistening in the Dark
  • Drops: Bone

The Loupmoon will usually venture out at night and is capable of a vicious claw attack making it a worthy addition to your Pal team.

Galeclaw

Palworld screenshot of a Galeclaw Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 047
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Galeclaw Rider
  • Drops: Galeclaw Poultry, Leather

The Galeclaw is one of the better flying mounts you can get in Palworld due to its ability to let players fire guns off their backs.

Robinquill

Palworld screenshot of a Robinquill Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 048
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Hawk Eye
  • Drops: Wheat Seeds, Arrow

The Robinquill has an impressive number of skill proficiencies, making it a worthy addition to any base. Additionally, they have a Partner Skill ability that lets players deal additional damage to weak points when assigned to a Pal team.

Robinquill Terra

Palworld screenshot of a Robinquill Terra Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 048
  • Element: Ground
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Hawk Eye
  • Drops: Wheat Seeds, Arrow

The Robinquill Terra is the Ground variant of the standard Robinquill with many of the same skills and abilities.

Gorirat

Palworld screenshot of a Gorirat Pal
Image credit: Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 049
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Full-power Gorilla Mode
  • Drops: Leather, Bone

The Gorirat is something of a tank to have on your Pal team. When its Partner Skill is activated, it receives a buff to attack power.

Beegarde

Palworld screenshot of a Beegarde Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 050
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 1, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1, Farming Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Worker Bee
  • Drops: Honey

The Beegarde is another overachiever Pal in terms of the sheer quantity of skill proficiencies it possesses. The Beegarde can also drop Honey when hunted and produces it continuously when assigned to a ranch. Additionally, if you have an Elizabee as well as a Beegarde in your team, its stats will increase.

Elizabee

Palworld screenshot of a Elizabee Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 051
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 1, Medicine Production Level 2, Gathering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Queen Bee Command
  • Drops: Honey, Elizabee's Staff

When you have an Elizabee and a selection of Beegarde Pals in your team, all of their stats will increase. This is a particularly effective approach against Ground-type Pals.

Grintale

Palworld screenshot of a Grintale Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 052
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Plump Body
  • Drops: High Quality Pal Oil

The Grintale can be hunted for High Quality Oil, which is needed to make Polymer and in turn, high-level weapons. Additionally, the Grintale is a mount that can increase Neutral-type attacks when mounted.

Swee

Palworld screenshot of a Swee Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 053
  • Element: Ice
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Cooling Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Fluffy
  • Drops: Wool

When you have both a Swee and Sweepa in your team, the Swee will increase the attack power of the Sweepa.

Sweepa

Palworld screenshot of a Sweepa Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 054
  • Element: Ice
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 2, Cooling Level 2
  • Partner Skill: King of Fluff
  • Drops: Wool

The Sweepa can be used as a mount and like the Elizabee, when a collection of Swee is in your team, all stats will increase. This is particularly effective against Dragon-type Pals.

Chillet

Palworld screenshot of a Chillet Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 055
  • Element: Ice, Dragon
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Cooling Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Wriggling Weasel
  • Drops: Leather

When mounted, the Chillet will apply Dragon-type damage to the player's attacks. This is particularly effective against Dark-type Pals.

Univolt

Palworld screenshot of a Univolt Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 056
  • Element: Electric
  • Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 1, Generating Electricity Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Swift Deity
  • Drops: Leather, Electric Organ, Horn

The Univolt is another mount option in Palworld. This time, it can apply Electric damage to the player's attacks when mounted.

Foxcicle

Palworld screenshot of a Foxcicle Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 057
  • Element: Ice
  • Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Aurora Guide
  • Drops: Leather, Ice Organ

When assigned to your team, the Foxcicle will increase the attack power of all Ice-type Pals in your team. This is particularly effective against Dragon-type foes.

Pyrin

Palworld screenshot of a Pyrin Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 058
  • Element: Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2, Lumbering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Red Hare
  • Drops: Flame Organ, Leather

The Pyrin is another mount option in Palworld. When ridden it will apply Fire damage to all of the player's attacks.

Pyrin Nox

Palworld screenshot of a Pyrin Noct Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 058
  • Element: Fire, Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2, Lumbering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Black Hare
  • Drops: Flame Organ, Leather

The Pyrin Nox is a Dark variant of the standard Pyrin. It shares much of the same abilities but instead, applies Dark damage to all of the player's attacks.

Reindrix

Palworld screenshot of a Reindrix Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 059
  • Element: Ice
  • Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2, Cooling Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Cool Body
  • Drops: Reindrix Venison, Leather, Horn, Ice Organ

The Reindrix is a useful mount to have on your team when venturing into hotter climates as it can passively keep the player cool.

Rayhound

Rayhound Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 060
  • Element: Electric
  • Skill Proficiencies: Generating Electricity Cooling Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Jumping Force
  • Drops: Electric Organ

The Rayhound usually hunts in packs, making it a formidable foe if you're looking to hunt one for yourself. They deal devastating Electric lightning strike attacks, making them ideal against Water-type Pals.

Kitsun

Palworld screenshot of a Kitsun Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 061
  • Element: Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Clear Mind
  • Drops: Flame Organ, Leather

The Kitsun is another Pal that can be recruited as a mount for easier traversal. Additionally, when mounted, the player will be unaffected by both cold and hot climates, making it a great exploration companion choice.

Dazzi

Dazzi Pal: Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 062
  • Element: Electric
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Generating Electricity Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Lady of Lightning
  • Drops: Electric Organ

The Dazzi Pal will hover near the player and deliver lightning attacks to nearby foes.

Lunaris

Palworld screenshot of a Lunaris Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 063
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 3, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Antigravity
  • Drops: Paldium Fragment

At a base, the Lunaris is best suited when helping players craft at a workbench due to their impressive Handiwork skills. Additionally, consider recruiting a Lunaris when on mining expeditions as they can naturally increase the player's carry capacity.

Dinossom

Palworld screenshot of a Dinossom Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 064
  • Element: Grass, Dragon
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Lumbering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Fragrant Dragon
  • Drops: Wheat Seeds

Despite its stature, the Dinossom can act as a Pal mount. When ridden, it will enhance the attacks of all Grass-type Pals in your party. For this reason, it is best suited when fighting Ground-type Pals.

Dinossom Lux

Palworld screenshot of a Dinossom Lux Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 064b
  • Element: Electric, Dragon
  • Skill Proficiencies: Generating Electricity Level 2, Lumbering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Thunder Dragon
  • Drops: Tomato Seeds

The Dinossom Lux is the Electric variant of the standard Dinossom Pal. Other than dropping Tomato Seeds rather than wheat, the skills remain similar. When recruited to your team, it will enhance the attacks of all Electric-type Pals.

Surfent

Palworld screenshot of a Surfent Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 065
  • Element: Water
  • Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Swift Swimmer
  • Drops: Pal Fluids

The Surfent is a Pal that can be used to travel across bodies of water. Additionally, when mounted traversal will not deplete stamina so there's no danger of drowning.

Surfent Terra

Palworld screenshot of a Surfent Terra Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 065
  • Element: Ground
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Sand Swimmer
  • Drops: Pal Fluids

The Surfent Terra is the Ground type variant of the standard Surfent. It can also be ridden but is best suited for traversal across sandy desert biomes.

Maraith

Palworld screenshot of a Maraith Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 066
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 2, Mining Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Messenger of Death
  • Drops: Bone, Small Pal Soul

The Maraith is another Pal mount that can be ridden for easier traversal. When ridden, it will automatically add Dark damage to the player's attacks.

Digtoise

Palworld screenshot of a Digtoise
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 067
  • Element: Ground
  • Skill Proficiencies: Mining Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Drill Crusher
  • Drops: Ore, High Quality Pal Oil

The Digtoise is a powerful Ground-type Pal to add to your collection. In battle, they can release a Shell Spin attack, taking down crowds of foes.

Tombat

Palworld screenshot of a Tombat Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 068
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 2, Mining Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Ultrasonic Sensor
  • Drops: Leather, Small pal Soul

The Tombat is a useful Pal to have in your team when on the hunt for rarer Pals. This is because they have the ability to detect the location of nearby Pals with their Partner Skill.

Lovander

Screenshot of the Lovander Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 069
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Heart Drain
  • Drops: Mushroom, Cake, Suspicious Juice, Strange Juice

The Lovander is one of the best Pals to have on your team in combat. Their Partner Skill, Heart Drain, essentially absorbs incoming damage and converts it into HP.

Flambelle

Palworld screenshot of a Flambelle Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 070
  • Element: Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 1, Farming Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Magma Tears
  • Drops: Flame Organ, High Quality Pal Oil

The Flambelle is worth having at your base if you want a steady supply of Flame Organs for crafting. They will naturally produce these when assigned to a ranch.

Vanwyrm

Palworld screenshot of a Vanwyrm Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 071
  • Element: Fire, Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1, Transporting Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Aerial Marauder
  • Drops: Bone, Ruby, Gold Coin

The Vanwyrm is one of the better flying mounts in Palworld. Other than dropping valuable loot, they naturally increase the player's damage to enemy weak points when mounted.

Vanwyrm Cryst

Palworld screenshot of a Vanwyrm Cryst Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 071b
  • Element: increase, Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 2, Transporting Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Aerial Marauder
  • Drops: Bone, Sapphire, Ice Organ

The Vanwyrm Cryst is the Ice Pal variant of the standard Vanwyrm. Otherwise, they share many of the same skills and attacks.

Bushi

Bushi Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 072
  • Element: Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 3, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Brandish Blade
  • Drops: Bone, Ingot

The Bushi can perform devastating sword attacks, making it a solid Pal for your team when preparing for combat. The Bushi is especially effective against Grass and Ice-type Pals.

Beakon

Beakon Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 073
  • Element: Electric
  • Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 3, Generating Electricity Level 2, Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Thunderous
  • Drops: Electric Organ

The Beakon is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies Electric damage to the player's attacks when ridden.

Ragnahawk

Ragnahawk Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 074
  • Element: Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Transporting Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Flame Wing
  • Drops: Flame Organ

The Ragnahawk is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies Fire damage to the player's attacks when ridden.

Katress

Palworld screenshot of a Katress Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 075
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Grimoire Collector
  • Partner Skill: Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 2, Transporting Level 2
  • Drops: Leather, Katress Hair, High Grade Technical Manual

The Katress has an interesting Partner Skill that enables more loot to drop from Neutral Pals when defeated.

Wixen

Palworld screenshot of a Wixen Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 076
  • Element: Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 2, Handiwork Level 3, Transporting Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Lord Fox
  • Drops: Flame Organ, High Grade Technical Manual

When recruited to your team, the Wixen applies Fire damage to all of the player's attacks.

Verdash

Palworld screenshot of a Verdash Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 077
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 3, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 2, Gathering Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Grassland Speedster
  • Drops: Leather, Bone

Other than its list of impressive skill proficiencies, the Verdash can apply Grass damage to all of the player's attacks and increase movement speed in combat.

Vaelet

Palworld screenshot of a Vaelet Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 078
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 3, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Purification of Gaia
  • Drops: Low Grade Medical Supplies, Tomato Seeds

The Vaelet is a curious flower-like Pal that can increase the amount of items dropped by Ground Pals when defeated.

Sibelyx

Palworld screenshot of a Sibelyx Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 079
  • Element: Ice
  • Skill Proficiencies: Medicine Production Level 2, Cooling Level 2, Farming Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Silk Maker
  • Drops: High Quality Cloth, Ice Organ

The Sibelyx can produce High Quality Cloth when assigned to a ranch. They are best used in combat, however, due to their powerful Blizzard Spike attack which is particularly effective against Dragon-type Pals.

Elphidran

Palworld screenshot of a Elphidran Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 080
  • Element: Dragon
  • Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Amicable Holy Dragon
  • Drops: High Quality Pal Oil

The Elphidran is an optional flying mount in Palworld which also makes Dark Pals drop more loot when defeated.

Elphidran Aqua

Palworld screenshot of a Elphidran Aqua Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 080b
  • Element: Dragon, Water
  • Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2, Watering Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Amicable Water Dragon
  • Drops: High Quality Pal Oil

The Elphidran Aqua is the Water variant of the standard Elphidran. Fire Pals will drop more loot when defeated.

Kelpsea

Palworld screenshot of a Kelpsea Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 081
  • Element: Water
  • Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Aqua Spout
  • Drops: Raw Kelpsea, Pal Fluids

The Kelpsea can increase the attack power of all Water Pals when recruited to your team. This means they are best equipped when fighting against Fire Pals.

Kelpsea Ignis

Palworld screenshot of a Kelpsea Ignis Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 081b
  • Element: Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Lava Spout
  • Drops: Raw Kelpsea, Flame Organ

The Kelpsea Ignis is the Fire variant of the standard Kelpsea with many of the same skills and abilities. However, when in your team, they increase the attack power of Fire Pals.

Azurobe

Azurobe Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 082
  • Element: Water, Dragon
  • Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Waterwing Dance
  • Drops: Cloth

The Azurobe can be ridden to get across the water and will apply Water damage to the player's attacks when doing so.

Cryolinx

Cryolinx Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 083
  • Element: Ice
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 2, Cooling Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Dragon Hunter
  • Drops: Ice Organ

When recruited to your Pal team, the Cryolinx can increase the amount of loot dropped by Dragon Pals when defeated.

Blazehowl

Blazehowl Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 084
  • Element: Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Lumbering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Hellflame Lion
  • Drops: Flame Organ

The Blazehowl is an optional mount that when recruited, can increase the amount of loot dropped by defeated Grass Pals.

Blazehowl Noct

Blazehowl Noct Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 084b
  • Element: Fire, Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Lumbering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Darkflame Lion
  • Drops: Flame Organ

The Blazehowl Noct is the Dark variant of the standard Blazehowl with many of the same skills and abilities. Instead of Grass Pals, Neutral Pals will drop more loot when defeated.

Relaxaurus

Palworld screenshot of a Relaxaurus Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 085
  • Element: Dragon, Water
  • Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 1, Watering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Hungry Missile
  • Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Ruby

Despite its awkward stature, the Relaxaurus is another mount option in Palworld. When ridden, the Relaxaurus can fire a missile launcher at foes making it a formidable Pal for combat.

Relaxaurus Lux

Palworld screenshot of a Relaxaurus Lux Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 085b
  • Element: Dragon, Electric
  • Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 1, Generating Electricity Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Missile Party
  • Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Electric Organ, Sapphire

The Relaxaurus Lux is the Electric variant of the standard Relaxaurus with much of the same skills and abilities but this time, sporting a fetching mohawk.

Broncherry

Broncherry Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 086
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Overaffectionate
  • Drops: Broncherry Meat, Tomato Seeds

The Broncherry can also be ridden as a mount in Palworld. The Broncherry is useful to take with you on expeditions as it will help carry supplies and expand the players' carrying capacity.

Broncherry Aqua

Broncherry Aqua Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 086b
  • Element: Grass, Water
  • Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Overaffectionate
  • Drops: Broncherry Meat, Lettuce Seeds

The Broncherry Aqua is the Water variant of the standard Broncherry with much of the same skills and abilities. Instead of Tomato Seeds, it may drop Lettuce Seeds when defeated.

Petallia

Palworld screenshot of a Petallia Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 087
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 3, Handiwork Level 2, Medicine Production Level 2, Transporting Level 1, Gathering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Blessing of the Flower Spirit
  • Drops: Beautiful Flower

The Petallia is a good support Pal to have in your team when approaching combat due to its ability to give flowers than restore player XP.

Reptyro

Palworld screenshot of a Reptyro Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 088
  • Element: Fire, Ground
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Mining Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Ore-Loving Beast
  • Drops: Flame Organ

The Reptyro is a possible mount in Palworld that increases the efficiency of mining ores while riding.

Ice Reptyro

Palworld screenshot of a Ice Reptyro Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 088b
  • Element: Ice, Ground
  • Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 3, Mining Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Ice-Loving Beast
  • Drops: Ice Organ

The Ice Reptyro is the Ice variant of the standard Reptyro with many of the same skills and abilities.

Kingpaca

Palworld screenshot of a Kingpaca Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 089
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: King of Muscles
  • Drops: Wool

The Kingpaca is a possible mount in Palworld that increases the player's carry capacity.

Ice Kingpaca

Palworld screenshot of a Ice Kingpaca Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 089b
  • Element: Ice
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1, Cooling Level 3
  • Partner Skill: King of Muscles
  • Drops: Wool, Ice Organ

The Ice Kingpaca is the Ice variant of the standard Kingpaca with many of the same skills and abilities.

Mammorest

Palworld screenshot of a Mammorest Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 090
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Gaia Crusher
  • Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, Mammorest Meat

The Mammorest is a possible mount in Palworld that increases the player's efficiency in cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.

Mammorest Cryst

Palworld screenshot of a Mammorest Cryst Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 090b
  • Element: Ice
  • Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Ice Crusher
  • Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, Mammorest Meat

The Mammorest Cryst is the Ice variant of the standard Mammorest with many of the same skills and abilities.

Wumpo

Palworld screenshot of a Wumpo Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 091
  • Element: Ice
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 3, Transporting Level 4, Cooling Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Guardian of the Snowy Mountain
  • Drops: Ice Organ, Beautiful Flower

The Wumpo is a possible mount in Palworld that increases the player's carrying capacity.

Wumpo Botan

Palworld screenshot of a Wumpo Botan Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 091b
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 3, Transporting Level 4, Planting Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Guardian of the Grassy Fields
  • Drops: Lettuce Seeds, Tomato Seeds, Beautiful Flower

The Wumpo Botan is the Grass variant of the standard Wumpo with many of the same skills and abilities.

Warsect

Palworld screenshot of a Warsect Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 092
  • Element: Ground, Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 1, Handiwork Level 1, Lumbering Level 3, Transporting Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Hard Armor
  • Drops: Honey

The Warsect is a great option in combat due to its ability to increase the player's defence and apply Fire damage to all of their attacks.

Fenglope

Palworld screenshot of a Fenglope Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 093
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Wind and Clouds
  • Drops: Leather, Horn

The Fenglope is one of the best mounts in Palworld due to the simple fact that you can double jump while mounted.

Felbat

Palworld screenshot of a Felbat Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 094
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Medicine Production Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Life Steal
  • Drops: Cloth, Small Pal Soul

Like the Lovander, the Felbat is a great addition to any combat as its Partner Skill transforms received damage into HP.

Quivern

Quivern Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 095
  • Element: Dragon
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Transporting Level 3, Gathering Level 2, Mining Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Sky Dragon's Affection
  • Drops: High Quality Pal Oil

The Quivern is an optional flying mount in Palworld that enhances Dragon attacks when ridden.

Blazamut

Blazamut Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 096
  • Element: Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Mining Level 4
  • Partner Skill: Magma Kaiser
  • Drops: Coal, Flame Organ

The Blazamut is a possible mount in Palworld that increases the player's efficiency of Fire attacks while mounted.

Helzephyr

Palworld screenshot of a Helzephyr Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 097
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Transporting Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Wings of Death
  • Drops: Venom Gland, Medium Pal Soul

The Helzephyr is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies Dark damage to the player's attacks when ridden.

Astegon

Astegon Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 098
  • Element: Dragon, Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 1, Mining Level 4
  • Partner Skill: Black Ankylosaur
  • Drops: Pal Metal Ingot, Pure Quartz

The Astegon is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies increased damage to ore when ridden.

Menasting

Palworld screenshot of a Menasting Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 099
  • Element: Dark, Ground
  • Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Steel Scorpion
  • Drops: Coal, Venom Gland

When you have a Menasting in your team, it will buff your defence in combat and also increase the amount of loot dropped by Electric Pals.

Anubis

Screenshot of the Anubis Pal in Palworld
Image credit: Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 100
  • Element: Ground
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 4, Transporting Level 2, Mining Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Guardian of the Desert
  • Drops: Bone, Large Pal Soul, Innovative Technical Manual

The Anubis is one of the best Pals for combat in Palworld due to its ability to sidestep attacks at lightning speeds and its AOE Ground stomp attacks. It can also apply Ground damage to the player's attacks which is optimal against Electric-type Pals.

Jormuntide

Palworld screenshot of a Jormuntide Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 101
  • Element: Dragon, Water
  • Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 4
  • Partner Skill: Stormbringer Sea Dragon
  • Drops: Pal Fluids

The Jormuntide is a mount that can be used to travel across large bodies of water without using stamina.

Jormuntide Ignis

Palworld screenshot of a Jormuntide Ignis Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 101b
  • Element: Dragon, Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 4
  • Partner Skill: Stormbringer Lava Dragon
  • Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Flame Organ

The Jormuntide Ignis is the Fire variant of the standard Jormuntide with many of the same skills and abilities. It can additionally add Fire damage to the player's attacks when mounted.

Suzaku

Palworld screenshot of a Suzaku Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 102
  • Element: Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Wings of Flame
  • Drops: Flame Organ

The Suzaku is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies Fire damage to the player's attacks when ridden.

Suzaku Aqua

Palworld screenshot of a Suzaku Aqua Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 102b
  • Element: Water
  • Skill Proficiencies: Watering Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Wings of Water
  • Drops: Pal Fluids

The Suzaku Aqua is the Water variant of the standard Suzaku with many of the same skills and abilities. It applies Water damage to the player's attacks when ridden.

Grizzbolt

Palworld screenshot of Grizzbolt
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 103
  • Element: Electric
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 2, Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 3, Generating Electricity Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Yellow Tank
  • Drops: Electric Organ, Leather

Grizzbolt is one of the first Syndicate Tower bosses you're likely to encounter and is vulnerable against Ground-type Pals. Grizzbolt can be ridden as a mount and has a minigun he can use against enemies.

Lyleen

Palworld screenshot of a Lyleen Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 104
  • Element: Grass
  • Skill Proficiencies: Planting Level 4, Handiwork Level 3, Gathering Level 2, Medicine Productions Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Harvest Goddess
  • Drops: Low Grade Medical Supplies, Beautiful Flower, Innovative Technical Manual

The Lyleen is a great support Pal to have on your team as it can offer a healing power to restore player HP.

Lyleen Noct

Palworld screenshot of a Lyleen Noct Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 104b
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork Level 3, Gathering Level 2, Medicine Productions Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Harvest Goddess
  • Drops: Low Grade Medical Supplies, Beautiful Flower, Innovative Technical Manual

The Lyleen Noct is the Dark variant of the standard Lyleen with many of the same skills and abilities.

Faleris

Palworld screenshot of a Faleris Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 105
  • Element: Fire
  • Skill Proficiencies: Kindling Level 3, Traqnsporting Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Scorching Predator
  • Drops: Flame Organ

The Faleris is an optional flying mount in Palworld that enables defeated Ice Pals to drop more loot when ridden.

Orserk

Palworld screenshot of a Oserk Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 106
  • Element: Dragon, Electric
  • Skill Proficiencies: Generating Electricity Level 4, Handiwork Level 2, Transporting Level 4
  • Partner Skill: Ferocious Thunder Dragon
  • Drops: Electric Organ

When fighting with an Orserk on your team, defeated Water Pals will drop more loot.

Shadowbeak

Palworld screenshot of a Shadowbeak Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 107
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 1
  • Partner Skill: Modified DNA
  • Drops: Pal Metal Ingot, Carbon Fiber, Innovative Technical Manual

The Shadowbeak is an optional flying mount in Palworld that applies additional Dark damage to the player's attacks when ridden.

Paladius

Palworld screenshot of a Paladius Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 108
  • Element: Neutral
  • Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Holy Winged Knight
  • Drops: Pal Metal Ingotm, Diamond

The Paladius is a mount that can perform a triple jump when ridden. For this reason alone it is worth collecting in your Paldeck.

Necromus

Palworld screenshot of a Necromus Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 109
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Lumbering Level 2, Mining Level 2
  • Partner Skill: Dark Knight of the Abyss
  • Drops: Pal Metal Ingot, Large Pal Soul

The Necromus is a mount that can perform a double jump when ridden.

Frostallion

Palworld screenshot of a Frostallion Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 110
  • Element: Ice
  • Skill Proficiencies: Cooling Level 4
  • Partner Skill: Ice Steed
  • Drops: Ice Organ, Diamond

The Frostallion is an optional flying mount in Palworld that transforms the player's attacks to Ice damage and increases it.

Frostallion Noct

Palworld screenshot of a Frostallion Noct Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 110b
  • Element: Dark
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 4
  • Partner Skill: Black Steed
  • Drops: Pure Quarts, Large Pal Soul

The Frostallion Noct is the Dark variant of the standard Frostallion with many of the same skills and abilities but with Dark damage instead.

Jetragon

Palworld screenshot of a Jetragon Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
  • Paldeck number: 111
  • Element: Dragon
  • Skill Proficiencies: Gathering Level 3
  • Partner Skill: Aerial Missile
  • Drops: Pure Quartz, Polymer, Carbon Fiber, Diamond

The Jetragon is an optional flying mount in Palworld that can launch missiles when ridden.

That rounds off this Palworld Pal list of all known Pals in the game. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more. Alternatively, see our guide to getting the Egg Incubator in the game, and hatch new Pals directly from your base.

