Looking for the best Grass Pals in Palworld? Grass Pals tend to be the best Planting Pals for your base and are extra efficient at taking down Ground-type Pals.

This means, if you're up against a Ground-type boss you'll need the best Grass Pal in Palworld on your team. Additionally, if you want to keep your base flourishing and your Pals well-fed, you'll need skilled Grass Pals to work for you. Below we've gathered a list of the best Grass Pals in the game based on combat power and skill levels.

Palworld: Best Grass Pals

The following is a list of the best Grass Pals in Palworld based on their Partner Skill, skill proficiencies and overall effectiveness in combat.

Pal No. Partner Skill Work Suitability Location Mossanda 033 Grenadier Panda Planting Level 2

Handiwork Level 2

Lumbering Level 2

Transporting Level 3 Sealed Realm of the Swift

Snowy Mountain Fork Robinquill 048 Hawk Eye Planting Level 1

Handiwork Level 2

Lumbering Level 1

Medicine Production Level 1

Transporting Level 2

Gathering Level 2 Devout's Mineshaft

Petallia boss, Hypocrite Hill Beegarde 050 Worker Bee Planting Level 1

Handiwork Level 1

Lumbering Level 1

Medicine Production Level 1

Transporting Level 2

Gathering Level 1

Farming Level 1 Gobfin's Turf

Cold Shore

Sealed Realm of the Guardian Elizabee 051 Queen Bee Command Planting Level 2

Handiwork Level 2

Lumbering Level 1

Medicine Production Level 2

Gathering Level 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

Sealed Realm of the Swift Verdash 077 Grassland Speedster Planting Level 2

Handiwork Level 3

Lumbering Level 2

Transporting Level 2

Gathering Level 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Petallia 087 Blessing of the Flower Spirit Planting Level 3

Handiwork Level 2

Medicine Production Level 2

Transporting Level 1

Gathering Level 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Mammorest 090 Gaia Crusher Planting Level 2

Lumbering Level 2

Mining Level 2 Desolate Church

Grassy Behemoth Hills Wumpo Botan 091b Guardian of the Grassy Fields Handiwork Level 2

Lumbering Level 3

Transporting Level 4

Planting Level 1 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Warsect 092 Hard Armor Planting Level 1

Handiwork Level 1

Lumbering Level 3

Transporting Level 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Lyleen 104 Harvest Goddess Planting Level 4

Handiwork Level 3

Gathering Level 2

Medicine Productions Level 3 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

What is the best Grass Pal in Palworld?

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

If you're looking for the best Grass Pal for combat, the Warsect is the one for you. Not only does it have access to both Grass-type and Ground-type attacks, but it also applies Fire damage to all of the player's attacks when you unlock its Partner Skill. This means you get a lovely trifecta of elemental damage, whilst the Warsect additionally increases the player's defence. The only downside to the Warsect is that to get one, you need to get far enough into the game to get to the No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary which may take several hours.

For a more accessible alternative, the Mammorest is a fantastic option which can use Grass, Ground and Neutral attacks. When you unlock its Partner Skill, the Mammorest will become a mount and will crush ores and chop trees with more speed and efficiency. The Mammorest has some of the most powerful Grass combat manoeuvres like the Solar Blast (150 attack power), and the Grass Tornado which will flatten most enemies in battle.

If you also want the best base Pal for Grass-type skills, the Beegarde has the widest spread of skill proficiencies (7 in total), which makes it a superb all-rounder. The Lyleen is the best to recruit for Planting specifically, with an impressive level 4 subsequent levels in Handiwork, Gathering and Medicine Production.

That rounds off our guide to the best Grass Pals in Palworld. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more, across all elements. Alternatively, see our full Pal list which includes more information on every single Pal in the current Paldeck.