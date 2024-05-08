Looking for Thalamus in Hades 2? Thalamus is one of the first really confusing crafting materials you'll come across in Hades 2. Like many other crafting materials, it's used primarily for casting Incantations and alchemy back home in the Crossroads. But you're unlikely to know where to get Thalamus when you first see it listed as an ingredient in your cauldron.

In this quick guide, we'll reveal how to get Thalamus in Hades 2, and how exactly it can be used to progress the storyline and expand Melinoë's power - both below ground, and above it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Where to get Thalamus in Hades 2

Thalamus in Hades 2 is a plant which must be grown from Origin Seeds. Origin Seeds are special seeds which can only be found in Chaos, a realm you can occasionally enter while on your runs through the Underworld.

You can enter Chaos via Chaos Gates in the ground, which take some of your HP in exchange for the transportation. These Chaos Gates are circular and feature a multicoloured symbol of two eyes, as you can see in our Hades 2 symbols guide.

Origin Seeds are found by interacting with Digging Spots using the Silver Shovel while in the realm of Chaos. So if you're looking for Thalamus, make sure you equip your Silver Shovel before embarking on your next run!

Origin Seeds don't always appear every time you enter Chaos, but they are fairly commonplace there. What's more, after acquiring the Permeation of Witching-Wards Incantation and exploring the surface world at least once, at your next meeting Chaos will give you an Origin Seed that you can use to grow your first Thalamus.

Go to Chaos with the Shovel, dig up Origin Seeds, plant them back home, harvest the Thalamus. Rinse, repeat. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

Once you've found some Origin Seeds, you can plant them in your soil plots back in the Crossroads. If you don't yet have soil plots unlocked, you must first cast the Flourishing Soil Incantation at your cauldron. It's a very simple Incantation which only requires 1x Moly, and you should unlock it fairly early on in your playthrough.

Plant an Origin Seed in a soil plot by interacting with the soil plot using RB (or E on keyboard), then selecting an Origin Seed from the list of possible seeds. It will take 7 Whiles for the Origin Seed to turn into a Thalamus, so you should while (heh) away the time by going on another run, or partaking in a time-passing activity in the Crossroads such as bathing in the Crossroads Hot Springs. After that, return to your soil plots and harvest your freshly grown Thalamus!

How to use Thalamus in Hades 2

Thalamus is a crafting ingredient that is currently only used in a single Incantation: "Unraveling A Fateful Bond". However, this is an extremely important story Incantation, because it allows Melinoë to resist the frequent damage taken whenever she ventures out onto the surface. Before this Incantation is complete, every foray onto the surface is short-lived, because Melinoë will take steadily increasing amounts of damage until she dies.

The total recipe for the "Unraveling A Fateful Bond" Incantation is:

2x Lotus (found in Oceanus)

(found in Oceanus) 2x Moss (found on the Surface)

(found on the Surface) 2x Nightshade (grown from Nightshade Seeds dug up in Erebus)

(grown from Nightshade Seeds dug up in Erebus) 2x Thalamus (grown from Origin Seeds dug up in Chaos)

You can also sell Thalamus to the Wretched Broker at the Crossroads in exchange for Bones. Each Thalamus sells for 19x Bones in the third tab of the Wretched Broker's shop.

That concludes our walkthrough on where and how to get Thalamus in Hades 2. While you're here, you can check out our similar guide on how to get Shadow, another key resource. Or you can prepare for your next run with our guides on the best Boons, best Keepsakes, best Arcana Cards, and best weapons in Hades 2.