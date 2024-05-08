How to get Bronze in Hades 2

Looking for Bronze in Hades 2? Bronze is a crucial component needed to make things like the Rod of Fishing and Argent Skull in Hades 2. These recipes will become available somewhat early in a playthrough and you may be wondering just how to get your hands on some Bronze to make them.

Below is a rundown of which region you can find Bronze in Hades 2 and how to farm it.

Beware location and story spoilers ahead for beyond the second boss.

Where to get Bronze in Hades 2

Bronze can be collected from Bronze ore nodes in and around the City of Ephyra with the Crescent Pick Gathering Tool.

To gain access to the City of Ephyra, you must first brew the Permeation Of Witching-Wards Incantation to lift the Guarded Ward to the surface. To gain this recipe, you must defeat the second boss in Oceanus and speak with Hermes. Then, advance to Hecate during another run through Erebus to get the Incantation recipe from her.

Bronze is classified as a 'Reagent', an ingredient needed for Incantations. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

The Permeation Of Witching-Wards Incantation requires:

Shadow x1: Brewed at Hecate's Cauldron, converts 30 Ash, 30 Psyche and 3 Fate Fabric into 1 Shadow.

Brewed at Hecate's Cauldron, converts 30 Ash, 30 Psyche and 3 Fate Fabric into 1 Shadow. Cinder x1: Obtained by defeating Hecate at the end of Erebus.

Obtained by defeating Hecate at the end of Erebus. Moly x3: Can be gathered within Erebus.

Meanwhile the Crescent Pick is an early unlock that just requires you to brew the Night's Craftwork Incantation and unlock the pick with 1 Ash.

What is Bronze used for in Hades 2?

The Nocturnal Arms are a series of Nyx-blessed weapons you can unlock in Hades 2. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

The main uses for Bronze in Hades 2 are for crafting the Rod of Fishing and the Argent Skull. The Argent Skull is the fifth Nocturnal Arms weapon recipe you'll encounter in Hades 2 and will require you to gather ingredients from the third major area as well as Bronze.

The Rod of Fishing is slightly easier to obtain and only requires Bronze and 2 Fate Fabric to make. Once you have all four Gathering Tools, you can fulfil the Tools of the Unseen Prophecy from the Fated List and collect 40 Ash as a reward.

That rounds off our guide to getting Bronze in Hades 2. For more Hades 2 tips and tricks, see our guides to the best Boons, best weapons, Arcana Cards, and more.