All Hades 2 Weapon Aspects and how to unlock them

Looking for Hades 2 weapon Aspects? Weapon Aspects are needed to upgrade weapons in Hades 2. There are a few different Aspects to choose from for all five weapons in Hades 2, and they vary in recipe and buffs.

Below we've gathered a list of all Aspects for each weapon, how they rank and also listed how to initially unlock Aspects in your game.

How to unlock Aspects in Hades 2

You can get Aspects in Hades 2 once you have unlocked all five Nocturnal Arms weapons. Once you have the Moonstone Axe, Sister Blades, Witch's Staff, Umbral Flames and Argent Skull, do a run through Erebus and speak with Hecate to get the Incantation recipe to brew Aspects.

You may need to repeat the run a few times to trigger the dialogue as Hecate's responses seem to randomly rotate. For us, we got the recipe after unlocking all weapons and speaking with her a second time in Erebus.

You'll recieve the Aspects menu after brewing an Incantation given by Hecate. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

Once triggered, you'll get the Aspects of Night and Darkness Incantation recipe to summon Aspects. This recipe just requires 5 Bronze and 1 Nightshade.

Now, you can visit the Nocturnal Arms pool opposite the training grounds and you'll have a list of available Aspects to make.

We've noticed that you seem to collect Aspect recipes once you encounter the Reagents needed to brew them. We've listed all the Aspects we've encountered so far below, along with the required ingredients and bonuses they grant.

All Aspects in Hades 2

As of writing, there are three Aspect choices per weapon in Hades 2. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Supergiant Games

All Aspects can be brewed and then ranked up to level 5. With each rank, their unique buff will increase with power.

Below, we've listed the Aspects for each weapon in Hades 2 along with their buff, ingredients and rank. You'll automatically have the first rank of Melinoes's Aspect with each unlocked weapon. To upgrade brewed Aspects, navigate to the heart tab of the Aspect Awakenings menu.

Aspects will usually require the same type of ingredients but larger quantities of them with each rank up. You can earn 3 Stardust for levelling up an Aspect to rank 5 via the Awakened Aspect Prophecy.

Witch's Staff

Aspect Ingredients Buff Rank conditions Aspect of Circe Silver x5

Lotus x5 After landing 21 Attacks or Specials, gain Serenity (your Omega moves are 15% faster and you rapidly restore Magick). Serenity Duration increases per rank. Rank 1: 6 seconds

Rank 2: 7 seconds

Rank 3: 8 seconds

Rank 4: 9 seconds

Rank 5: 10 seconds Aspect of Momus Lime x2

Pearl x1 While you have no more than 50% health, absorb your Omega Special blast to restore 5 health. Special power increases per rank. Rank 1: +10

Rank 2: +15

Rank 3: +20

Rank 4: +25

Rank 5: +30 Aspect of Melinoe Silver x2

Psyche x20 You Channel your Omega moves faster. Channel speed increases per rank. Rank 2: +15%

Rank 3: +20%

Rank 4: +25%

Rank 5: +30%

Sister Blades

Aspect Ingredients Buff Rank conditions Aspect of Artemis Silver x15

Glassrock x1 While you Channel your Omega Attack, you occasionally Parry, then Riposte right after. Omega Attack speed increases per rank. Rank 1: +20%

Rank 2: +30%

Rank 3: +40%

Rank 4: +50%

Rank 5: +60% Aspect of Pan Wool x1

Shaderot x2 Your Specials seek foes in your Casts and fire more blades after you Channel. Gain additional blades per rank. Rank 1: +1 blade

Rank 2: +2 blades

Rank 3: +3 blades

Rank 4: +4 blades

Rank 5: +5 blades Aspect of Melinoe Silver x5

Fate Fabric x1 Your Attacks and Specials deal more damage by striking foes from behind. Backstab damage increases per rank. Rank 2: +10%

Rank 3: +20%

Rank 4: +30%

Rank 5: +40%

Moonstone Axe

Aspect Ingredients Buff Rank conditions Aspect of Charon Pearl x5

Obol Points x1 Your Cast lasts +3 seconds and erupts like your Omega Cast, if struck by your Omega Special. Cleave-cast size and damage increases per rank. Rank 1: +10%

Rank 2: +15%

Rank 3: +20%

Rank 4: +25%

Rank 5: +30% Aspect of Thanatos Glassrock x3

Dark x1 Whenever you hit with Omega moves, gain +1 critical chance until you take damage. Max critical chance increases per rank. Rank 1: +4%

Rank 2: +8%

Rank 3: +12%

Rank 4: +16%

Rank 5: +20% Aspect of Melinoe Silver x3

Bronze x1 You recover after using your Attacks and Specials. Recovery speed increases per rank. Rank 2: +10%

Rank 3: +15%

Rank 4: +20%

Rank 5: +25%

Umbral Flames

Aspect Ingredients Buff Rank conditions Aspect of Moros Bronze x2

Tears x2 Your Attacks linger for 6 seconds and explode in a blast if struck by your Specials. Blast damage increases per rank. Rank 1: +0%

Rank 2: +15%

Rank 3: +30%

Rank 4: +45%

Rank 5: +60% Aspect of Eos Driftwood x2

Golden Apple x2 Your Attacks grow bigger and stronger over 4 seconds and return whenever you Sprint. Full-grown damage increases per rank. Rank 1: +40%

Rank 2: +50%

Rank 3: +60%

Rank 4: +70%

Rank 5: +80% Aspect of Melinoe Silver x2

Cinder x2 Flames from your Omega Special burn longer before expiring. Omega Special duration increases per rank. Rank 2: +1 second

Rank 3: +1.5 seconds

Rank 4: +2 seconds

Rank 5: +2.5 seconds

Argent Skull

Aspect Ingredients Buff Rank conditions Aspect of Medea Iron x4

Nightshade x1 Your Attack stays within reach and explodes in a large area on impact or after 3 seconds. Attack and Special Damage percentage increases per rank. Rank 1: +20%

Rank 2: +30%

Rank 3: +40%

Rank 4: +50%

Rank 5: +60% Aspect of Persephone Moss x1

Poppy x5 Any damage you deal generates Glory which enhances your Omega Special. Glory makes your Omega Special last up to 5 seconds, firing continually while you have control. Omega damage increases per rank. Rank 1: +10%

Rank 2: +15%

Rank 3: +20%

Rank 4: +25%

Rank 5: +30% Aspect of Melinoe Lime x1

Ash x5 Your Attacks have more Power for each skull shell fired and not yet retrieved. Power per spent shell increases per rank. Rank 2: +5

Rank 3: +10

Rank 4: +15

Rank 5: +20

