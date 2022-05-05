Looking for an archive of past Wordle answers? Wordle has become something of a household name in browser-based games over the past year, its daily puzzles prompting the entire internet to stretch their lexical muscles, scratch their brains, and compare notes online after their six guesses are complete.

Hundreds of Wordle puzzles have passed since the game was first unleashed onto the world, and there's now a burgeoning repository of words that now cannot be used for any future Wordle puzzles. If you're looking for an up-to-date list of all previous Wordle answers, check out our list below. You can also keep scrolling for a primer on how Wordle works for the uninitiated.

Past Wordle answers

Below you can find our list of all the previous Wordle solutions, both so you can see what Wordle is all about, and so you know which words to avoid guessing for future Wordles.

Thursday 5 May (#320): HOMER

HOMER Wednesday 4 May (#319): TRAIN

TRAIN Tuesday 3 May (#318): HAIRY

HAIRY Monday 2 May (#317): STORY

STORY Sunday 1 May (#316): FORGO

FORGO Friday 30 April (#315): LARVA

LARVA Thursday 29 April (#314): TRASH

Other previously used Wordle words:

ZESTY

SHOWN

HEIST

ASKEW

INERT

OLIVE

PLANT

OXIDE

CARGO

FOYER

FLAIR

AMPLE

CHEEK

SHAME

MINCE

CHUNK

ROYAL

SQUAD

BLACK

STAIR

SCARE

FORAY

COMMA

NATAL

SHAWL

FEWER

TROPE

SNOUT

LOWLY

STOVE

SHALL

FOUND

NYMPH

EPOXY

DEPOT

CHEST

PURGE

SLOSH

THEIR

RENEW

ALLOW

SAUTE

MOVIE

CATER

TEASE

SMELT

FOCUS

TODAY

WATCH

LAPSE

MONTH

SWEET

HOARD

CLOTH

BRINE

AHEAD

MOURN

NASTY

RUPEE

CHOKE

CHANT

SPILL

VIVID

BLOKE

TROVE

THORN

OTHER

TACIT

SWILL

DODGE

SHAKE

CAULK

AROMA

CYNIC

ROBIN

ULTRA

ULCER

PAUSE

HUMOR

FRAME

ELDER

SKILL

ALOFT

PLEAT

SHARD

MOIST

THOSE

LIGHT

WRUNG

COULD

PERKY

MOUNT

WHACK

SUGAR

KNOLL

CRIMP

WINCE

PRICK

ROBOT

POINT

PROXY

SHIRE

SOLAR

PANIC

TANGY

ABBEY

FAVOR

DRINK

QUERY

GORGE

CRANK

SLUMP

BANAL

TIGER

SIEGE

TRUSS

BOOST

REBUS

UNIFY

TROLL

TAPIR

ASIDE

FERRY

ACUTE

PICKY

WEARY

GRIPE

CRAZE

PLUCK

BRAKE

BATON

CHAMP

PEACH

USING

TRACE

VITAL

SONIC

MASSE

CONIC

VIRAL

RHINO

BREAK

TRIAD

EPOCH

USHER

EXULT

GRIME

CHEAT

SOLVE

BRING

PROVE

STORE

TILDE

CLOCK

WROTE

RETCH

PERCH

ROUGE

RADIO

SURER

FINER

VODKA

HERON

CHILL

GAUDY

PITHY

SMART

BADLY

ROGUE

GROUP

FIXER

GROIN

DUCHY

COAST

BLURT

PULPY

ALTAR

GREAT

BRIAR

CLICK

GOUGE

WORLD

ERODE

BOOZY

DOZEN

FLING

GROWL

ABYSS

STEED

ENEMA

JAUNT

COMET

TWEED

PILOT

DUTCH

BELCH

OUGHT

DOWRY

THUMB

HYPER

HATCH

ALONE

MOTOR

ABACK

GUILD

KEBAB

SPEND

FJORD

ESSAY

SPRAY

SPICY

AGATE

SALAD

BASIC

MOULT

CORNY

FORGE

CIVIC

ISLET

LABOR

GAMMA

LYING

AUDIT

ROUND

LOOPY

LUSTY

GOLEM

GONER

GREET

START

LAPEL

BIOME

PARRY

SHRUB

FRONT

WOOER

TOTEM

FLICK

DELTA

BLEED

ARGUE

SWIRL

ERROR

AGREE

OFFAL

FLUME

CRASS

PANEL

STOUT

BRIBE

DRAIN

YEARN

PRINT

SEEDY

IVORY

BELLY

STAND

FIRST

FORTH

BOOBY

FLESH

UNMET

LINEN

MAXIM

POUND

MIMIC

SPIKE

CLUCK

CRATE

DIGIT

REPAY

SOWER

CRAZY

ADOBE

OUTDO

TRAWL

WHELP

UNFED

PAPER

STAFF

CROAK

HELIX

FLOSS

PRIDE

BATTY

REACT

MARRY

ABASE

COLON

STOOL

CRUST

FRESH

DEATH

MAJOR

FEIGN

ABATE

BENCH

QUIET

GRADE

STINK

KARMA

MODEL

DWARF

HEATH

SERVE

NAVAL

EVADE

FOCAL

BLUSH

AWAKE

HUMPH

SISSY

REBUT

CIGAR

Wordle doesn't repeat words if it can help it. Perhaps one day the New York Times will need to start recycling old words, but there's an awful lot of viable five-letter words to choose from, so for now you can feel free to use this archive to check if the word you're about to guess has already been used previously, and therefore cannot be the solution to today's puzzle.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a little daily word game that takes place on a grid. The aim is to guess the hidden five-letter word for that day, and you do that by entering in five-letter words as guesses.

With each guess you enter, the tiles of some letters may light up yellow or green, giving you information about whether any of the letters you've used appear in the solution word:

Green: Green means that letter appears in the same place in the solution word.

Green means that letter appears in the same place in the solution word. Yellow: Yellow means the letter appears in the solution word, but in a different position.

Yellow means the letter appears in the solution word, but in a different position. Grey: Grey means that letter does not appear in the solution word.

Using this information you can slowly learn more about which letters are in the solution word, hopefully giving you the information you need to guess it correctly. You have six guesses in total: if you don't find the solution word by your sixth guess, then you've lost that day's Wordle.

You can only play one Wordle per day. So once you've completed today's Wordle, you'll have to wait until tomorrow to play again. If you want to get off to a good start, be sure to check out our list of the best starting words for Wordle.

If you're looking to play more Wordle-like games without having to wait for the next day, Graham has been out scouring the interwebs for great Wordle-inspired puzzles to play. There's Absurdle, which is comprised entirely of curse words; there's Worldle, in which you must guess a country of the world based on its shape; there's Waffle, which is about swapping letters in a completed grid to complete all the words; there's also Moviedle, which shows you an entire movie in a tiny space of time and challenges you to guess the movie within six guesses; and there's Quordle, which tasks you with solving four Wordles at once with the same guesses.