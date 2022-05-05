Past Wordle answers: An archive of previously used words in WordleHere's an archive of previous Wordle words
Looking for an archive of past Wordle answers? Wordle has become something of a household name in browser-based games over the past year, its daily puzzles prompting the entire internet to stretch their lexical muscles, scratch their brains, and compare notes online after their six guesses are complete.
Hundreds of Wordle puzzles have passed since the game was first unleashed onto the world, and there's now a burgeoning repository of words that now cannot be used for any future Wordle puzzles. If you're looking for an up-to-date list of all previous Wordle answers, check out our list below. You can also keep scrolling for a primer on how Wordle works for the uninitiated.
Past Wordle answers
Below you can find our list of all the previous Wordle solutions, both so you can see what Wordle is all about, and so you know which words to avoid guessing for future Wordles.
- Thursday 5 May (#320): HOMER
- Wednesday 4 May (#319): TRAIN
- Tuesday 3 May (#318): HAIRY
- Monday 2 May (#317): STORY
- Sunday 1 May (#316): FORGO
- Friday 30 April (#315): LARVA
- Thursday 29 April (#314): TRASH
Other previously used Wordle words:
- ZESTY
- SHOWN
- HEIST
- ASKEW
- INERT
- OLIVE
- PLANT
- OXIDE
- CARGO
- FOYER
- FLAIR
- AMPLE
- CHEEK
- SHAME
- MINCE
- CHUNK
- ROYAL
- SQUAD
- BLACK
- STAIR
- SCARE
- FORAY
- COMMA
- NATAL
- SHAWL
- FEWER
- TROPE
- SNOUT
- LOWLY
- STOVE
- SHALL
- FOUND
- NYMPH
- EPOXY
- DEPOT
- CHEST
- PURGE
- SLOSH
- THEIR
- RENEW
- ALLOW
- SAUTE
- MOVIE
- CATER
- TEASE
- SMELT
- FOCUS
- TODAY
- WATCH
- LAPSE
- MONTH
- SWEET
- HOARD
- CLOTH
- BRINE
- AHEAD
- MOURN
- NASTY
- RUPEE
- CHOKE
- CHANT
- SPILL
- VIVID
- BLOKE
- TROVE
- THORN
- OTHER
- TACIT
- SWILL
- DODGE
- SHAKE
- CAULK
- AROMA
- CYNIC
- ROBIN
- ULTRA
- ULCER
- PAUSE
- HUMOR
- FRAME
- ELDER
- SKILL
- ALOFT
- PLEAT
- SHARD
- MOIST
- THOSE
- LIGHT
- WRUNG
- COULD
- PERKY
- MOUNT
- WHACK
- SUGAR
- KNOLL
- CRIMP
- WINCE
- PRICK
- ROBOT
- POINT
- PROXY
- SHIRE
- SOLAR
- PANIC
- TANGY
- ABBEY
- FAVOR
- DRINK
- QUERY
- GORGE
- CRANK
- SLUMP
- BANAL
- TIGER
- SIEGE
- TRUSS
- BOOST
- REBUS
- UNIFY
- TROLL
- TAPIR
- ASIDE
- FERRY
- ACUTE
- PICKY
- WEARY
- GRIPE
- CRAZE
- PLUCK
- BRAKE
- BATON
- CHAMP
- PEACH
- USING
- TRACE
- VITAL
- SONIC
- MASSE
- CONIC
- VIRAL
- RHINO
- BREAK
- TRIAD
- EPOCH
- USHER
- EXULT
- GRIME
- CHEAT
- SOLVE
- BRING
- PROVE
- STORE
- TILDE
- CLOCK
- WROTE
- RETCH
- PERCH
- ROUGE
- RADIO
- SURER
- FINER
- VODKA
- HERON
- CHILL
- GAUDY
- PITHY
- SMART
- BADLY
- ROGUE
- GROUP
- FIXER
- GROIN
- DUCHY
- COAST
- BLURT
- PULPY
- ALTAR
- GREAT
- BRIAR
- CLICK
- GOUGE
- WORLD
- ERODE
- BOOZY
- DOZEN
- FLING
- GROWL
- ABYSS
- STEED
- ENEMA
- JAUNT
- COMET
- TWEED
- PILOT
- DUTCH
- BELCH
- OUGHT
- DOWRY
- THUMB
- HYPER
- HATCH
- ALONE
- MOTOR
- ABACK
- GUILD
- KEBAB
- SPEND
- FJORD
- ESSAY
- SPRAY
- SPICY
- AGATE
- SALAD
- BASIC
- MOULT
- CORNY
- FORGE
- CIVIC
- ISLET
- LABOR
- GAMMA
- LYING
- AUDIT
- ROUND
- LOOPY
- LUSTY
- GOLEM
- GONER
- GREET
- START
- LAPEL
- BIOME
- PARRY
- SHRUB
- FRONT
- WOOER
- TOTEM
- FLICK
- DELTA
- BLEED
- ARGUE
- SWIRL
- ERROR
- AGREE
- OFFAL
- FLUME
- CRASS
- PANEL
- STOUT
- BRIBE
- DRAIN
- YEARN
- SEEDY
- IVORY
- BELLY
- STAND
- FIRST
- FORTH
- BOOBY
- FLESH
- UNMET
- LINEN
- MAXIM
- POUND
- MIMIC
- SPIKE
- CLUCK
- CRATE
- DIGIT
- REPAY
- SOWER
- CRAZY
- ADOBE
- OUTDO
- TRAWL
- WHELP
- UNFED
- PAPER
- STAFF
- CROAK
- HELIX
- FLOSS
- PRIDE
- BATTY
- REACT
- MARRY
- ABASE
- COLON
- STOOL
- CRUST
- FRESH
- DEATH
- MAJOR
- FEIGN
- ABATE
- BENCH
- QUIET
- GRADE
- STINK
- KARMA
- MODEL
- DWARF
- HEATH
- SERVE
- NAVAL
- EVADE
- FOCAL
- BLUSH
- AWAKE
- HUMPH
- SISSY
- REBUT
- CIGAR
Wordle doesn't repeat words if it can help it. Perhaps one day the New York Times will need to start recycling old words, but there's an awful lot of viable five-letter words to choose from, so for now you can feel free to use this archive to check if the word you're about to guess has already been used previously, and therefore cannot be the solution to today's puzzle.
What is Wordle?
Wordle is a little daily word game that takes place on a grid. The aim is to guess the hidden five-letter word for that day, and you do that by entering in five-letter words as guesses.
With each guess you enter, the tiles of some letters may light up yellow or green, giving you information about whether any of the letters you've used appear in the solution word:
- Green: Green means that letter appears in the same place in the solution word.
- Yellow: Yellow means the letter appears in the solution word, but in a different position.
- Grey: Grey means that letter does not appear in the solution word.
Using this information you can slowly learn more about which letters are in the solution word, hopefully giving you the information you need to guess it correctly. You have six guesses in total: if you don't find the solution word by your sixth guess, then you've lost that day's Wordle.
You can only play one Wordle per day. So once you've completed today's Wordle, you'll have to wait until tomorrow to play again. If you want to get off to a good start, be sure to check out our list of the best starting words for Wordle.
If you're looking to play more Wordle-like games without having to wait for the next day, Graham has been out scouring the interwebs for great Wordle-inspired puzzles to play. There's Absurdle, which is comprised entirely of curse words; there's Worldle, in which you must guess a country of the world based on its shape; there's Waffle, which is about swapping letters in a completed grid to complete all the words; there's also Moviedle, which shows you an entire movie in a tiny space of time and challenges you to guess the movie within six guesses; and there's Quordle, which tasks you with solving four Wordles at once with the same guesses.