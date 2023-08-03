Looking for a list of Baldur's Gate 3 classes? Baldur's Gate 3 is based on the Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition Player's Handbook, which means there are 12 different classes that you can play as. Your class will shape your experience throughout the entire adventure, whether you're roleplaying a social encounter or fighting off bandits in a spooky crypt, so it's important to choose a class that best suits your preferred playstyle.

In this guide, we'll break down every class in Baldur's Gate 3, so that you can wrap your head around all of the complicated details before making a decision on which class you want to play.

Now that Baldur's Gate 3 has left early access, vid bud Liam reckons it was worth the wait.

Baldur's Gate 3 class list

Below, you'll find a list of all 12 classes in Baldur's Gate 3:

Barbarian : A primarily melee class that charges into combat, during which you can Rage to boost your damage and survivability.

: A primarily melee class that charges into combat, during which you can Rage to boost your damage and survivability. Bard : A musical spellcaster that can trick, charm, and confuse their enemies while healing allies.

: A musical spellcaster that can trick, charm, and confuse their enemies while healing allies. Cleric : A holy warrior devoted to a particular deity, capable of using strong magic to harm enemies and heal allies.

: A holy warrior devoted to a particular deity, capable of using strong magic to harm enemies and heal allies. Druid : A nature-based spellcaster that can use Wild Shape to transform into a range of creatures.

: A nature-based spellcaster that can use Wild Shape to transform into a range of creatures. Fighter : A typical soldier, the Fighter is prepared to use any ranged or melee weapons necessary to overcome whatever stands in their path.

: A typical soldier, the Fighter is prepared to use any ranged or melee weapons necessary to overcome whatever stands in their path. Monk : An unarmed warrior that can empower their punches with Ki Points to remain fast and ferocious in combat.

: An unarmed warrior that can empower their punches with Ki Points to remain fast and ferocious in combat. Paladin : A warrior sworn to follow an Oath, the Paladin will help keep allies on their feet while tearing through enemies.

: A warrior sworn to follow an Oath, the Paladin will help keep allies on their feet while tearing through enemies. Ranger : A formidable tracker, the Ranger hunts their prey before striking from afar with precision.

: A formidable tracker, the Ranger hunts their prey before striking from afar with precision. Rogue : A sneaky trickster who is at their best when stealing and striking from the shadows.

: A sneaky trickster who is at their best when stealing and striking from the shadows. Sorcerer : A spellcaster with inherent powers, the Sorcerer is born with arcana at their fingertips.

: A spellcaster with inherent powers, the Sorcerer is born with arcana at their fingertips. Warlock : Having made a pact with a patron, the Warlock is granted powerful magic in exchange for their servitude.

: Having made a pact with a patron, the Warlock is granted powerful magic in exchange for their servitude. Wizard: An arcane master who has learned their spells through rigorous research and reading.

Barbarian

Proficiencies : Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Shields

: Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Shields Primary Ability : Strength

: Strength Level 1 HP : 12 + Constitution Modifier

: 12 + Constitution Modifier Level 2+ HP : 7 + Constitution Modifier

: 7 + Constitution Modifier Subclasses: Berserker, Wildheart, Wild Magic

The Barbarian is a melee powerhouse, and one of the best beginner classes in Baldur's Gate 3. This is because the upgrades you receive upon levelling up as a Barbarian are some of the simpler powers in the Dungeons & Dragons 5e ruleset.

For example, the Barbarian gets Extra Attack at level 5 and Fast Movement at level 7, both of which do exactly what they respectively say: grant you a second attack and give you 10ft extra movement per turn. These are far easier to understand than the massive spell lists of a Bard or a Wizard, for example.

The Barbarian's key ability is Rage, which you can activate during combat to gain advantage on Strength checks and Strength saving throws, resistance to bludgeoning, piercing, and slashing damage, and extra damage when you make an attack. Again, they're simple buffs to your survivability and your damage, but that can easily turn an impossible encounter into a piece of cake.

Level Class Features Prof. Bonus Rages Rage DMG 1 Rage, Unarmored Defense +2 2 +2 2 Reckless Attack, Danger Sense +2 2 +2 3 Subclass choice (Berserker, Wildheart, or Wild Magic), Subclass Feature +2 3 +2 4 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +2 3 +2 5 Extra Attack, Fast Movement +3 3 +2 6 Subclass Feature +3 4 +2 7 Feral Instinct +3 4 +2 8 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +3 4 +2 9 Brutal Critical +4 4 +3 10 Subclass Feature +4 4 +3 11 Relentless Rage +4 4 +3 12 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +4 5 +3

Image credit: Larian Studios

Bard

Proficiencies : Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, Shortswords, Light Armour

: Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, Shortswords, Light Armour Primary Ability : Charisma

: Charisma Level 1 HP : 8 + Constitution Modifier

: 8 + Constitution Modifier Level 2+ HP : 5 + Constitution Modifier

: 5 + Constitution Modifier Subclasses: College of Lore, College of Valor, College of Swords

The Bard is one of the more versatile classes, and it typically fills a more supportive role in the party. It gains access to plenty of spells that can deal damage, such as Thunderwave and Cloud of Daggers, but has far more spells that will buff or heal allies, or inflict enemies with negative status effects.

The Bard also gets access to Bardic Inspiration, one of the key ways through which you can buff your party. When you use Bardic Inspiration, you give an ally 1d6 that they can add to an ability check, attack roll, or saving throw. This increases to 1d8 at level 5 and 1d10 at level 10.

Level Class Features Prof.

Bonus Cantrips Spells Slots 1 Bardic Inspiration, Spellcasting (Cantrips and Level 1 Spells) +2 2 4 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 2 Jack of all Trades, Song of Rest +2 2 5 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 3 Subclass choice (College of Lore, College of Valour, or College of Swords), Subclass Feature, Expertise, Level 2 Spells +2 2 6 4 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 4 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +2 3 7 4 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 5 Improved Bardic Inspiration, Font of Inspiration, Level 3 Spells +3 3 8 4 | 3 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 6 Countercharm, Subclass Feature +3 3 9 4 | 3 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 7 Level 4 Spells +3 3 10 4 | 3 | 3 | 1 | 0 | 0 8 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +3 3 11 4 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 0 | 0 9 Improved Song of Rest, Level 5 Spells +4 3 12 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 1 | 0 10 Improved Bardic Inspiration, Expertise, Magical Secrets +4 4 14 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 0 11 Level 6 Spells +4 4 15 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 1 12 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +4 4 15 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 1

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios

Cleric

Proficiencies : Simple Weapons, Morningstars, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Shields

: Simple Weapons, Morningstars, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Shields Primary Ability : Wisdom

: Wisdom Level 1 HP : 8 + Constitution Modifier

: 8 + Constitution Modifier Level 2+ HP : 5 + Constitution Modifier

: 5 + Constitution Modifier Subclasses: Life Domain, Light Domain, Trickery Domain, Knowledge Domain, Nature Domain, Tempest Domain, War Domain

The Cleric is a holy warrior who can use sacred magic to heal allies and devastate opponents. Clerics are particularly strong against undead enemies, thanks to their divine powers, giving you unique abilities to use against zombies, skeletons, and any other form of undead enemy.

The Cleric gets access to Channel Divinity, a unique mechanic that you can use to Turn Undead. This forces nearby undead creatures to move as far away from you as possible, and only allows them to use the Dash or Dodge actions.

Depending on your subclass, you'll also get more Channel Divinity effects. Life Domain Clerics, for example, can Channel Divinity to heal allies, while Trickery Domain Clerics can use this power to Invoke Duplicity. You'll get more Channel Divinity powers as you level up, and a second charge at level 6.

Level Class Features Prof.

Bonus Cantrips Slots 1 Subclass choice, Spellcasting (Cantrips and Level 1 Spells) +2 3 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 2 Channel Divinity (1/rest), Subclass feature +2 3 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 3 Level 2 Spells +2 3 4 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 4 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +2 4 4 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 5 Destroy Undead, Level 3 Spells +3 4 4 | 3 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 6 Channel Divinity (2/rest), Subclass feature +3 4 4 | 3 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 7 Level 4 Spells +3 4 4 | 3 | 3 | 1 | 0 | 0 8 Ability Score Improvement or Feat, Improved Destroy Undead, Subclass feature +3 4 4 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 0 | 0 9 Level 5 Spells +4 4 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 1 | 0 10 Divine Intervention +4 5 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 0 11 Improved Destroy Undead, Level 6 Spells +4 5 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 1 12 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +4 5 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 1

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios

Druid

Proficiencies : Clubs, Daggers, Javelins, Maces, Quarterstaffs, Scimitars, Sickles, Spears, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Shields

: Clubs, Daggers, Javelins, Maces, Quarterstaffs, Scimitars, Sickles, Spears, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Shields Primary Ability : Wisdom

: Wisdom Level 1 HP : 8 + Constitution Modifier

: 8 + Constitution Modifier Level 2+ HP : 5 + Constitution Modifier

: 5 + Constitution Modifier Subclasses: Circle of the Moon, Circle of the Land, Circle of Spores

The Druid is a spellcaster who lives a life entwined with nature. They use the force of nature itself to heal friends and harm foes. Like the Bard, it's a versatile class that's well-suited to dealing damage or supporting the party depending on what's needed.

Of course, it's Wild Shape that sets the Druid apart. You can use this to become a Cat, Badger, Bear, Spider, Dire Raven, and even an Owlbear depending on your level. This is available to all Druids, but those who take the Circle of the Moon subclass can incorporate Wild Shape into their playstyle even further by making it a bonus action (rather than a full action) and by unlocking new forms into which you can transform.

Level Class Features Prof.

Bonus Cantrips Slots 1 Druidic language, Spellcasting (Cantrips and Level 1 Spells) +2 2 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 2 Wild Shape, Subclass choice +2 2 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 3 Level 2 spells +2 2 4 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 4 Ability Score Improvement or Feat, Improved Wild Shape +2 3 4 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 5 Level 3 Spells +3 3 4 | 3 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 6 Subclass Feature +3 3 4 | 3 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 7 Level 4 Spells +3 3 4 | 3 | 3 | 1 | 0 | 0 8 Ability Score Improvement or Feat, Improved Wild Shape +3 3 4 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 0 | 0 9 Level 5 Spells +4 3 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 1 | 0 10 Subclass Feature +4 4 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 0 11 Level 6 Spells +4 4 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 1 12 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +4 4 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 1

Image credit: Larian Studios

Fighter

Proficiencies : Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Heavy Armour, Shields

: Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Heavy Armour, Shields Primary Ability : Strength

: Strength Level 1 HP : 10 + Constitution Modifier

: 10 + Constitution Modifier Level 2+ HP : 6 + Constitution Modifier

: 6 + Constitution Modifier Subclasses: Battle Master, Eldritch Knight, Champion

The Fighter is the jack of all trades in Dungeons & Dragons, with melee and ranged prowess that allows you to easily adapt to any combat scenario. Like the Barbarian, it's an incredibly beginner-friendly class thanks to the simplicity of many of its upgrades.

These include Action Surge, which grants you an extra action on your turn, and Extra Attack. It's also a versatile class, though, with the Eldritch Knight subclass giving you a range of magical options, while Battle Master grants you Manoeuvres that you can use in combat to disarm, distract, parry, and more.

Fighters also gain access to a Fighting Style, which lets you hone in on a specific type of damage. These are: Archery, Defense, Dueling, Great Weapon Fighting, Protection, and Two-Weapon Fighting. These offer small bonuses to a specific stat or weapon type that you might want to focus on. All Fighters get to choose one Fighting Style, and Champions get to choose a second at level 10.

Level Class Features Prof.

Bonus 1 Second Wind, Fighting Style Passive +2 2 Action Surge +2 3 Subclass choice +2 4 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +2 5 Extra Attack +3 6 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +3 7 Subclass Feature +3 8 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +3 9 Indomitable +4 10 Subclass Feature +4 11 Improved Extra Attack +4 12 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +4

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios

Monk

Proficiencies : Simple Weapons, Shortswords

: Simple Weapons, Shortswords Primary Ability : Dexterity

: Dexterity Level 1 HP : 8 + Constitution Modifier

: 8 + Constitution Modifier Level 2+ HP : 5 + Constitution Modifier

: 5 + Constitution Modifier Subclasses: Way of the Open Hand, Way of Shadow, Way of the Four Elements

The Monk is D&D's martial arts master. Like the other martial classes, Monks also get Extra Attack at level 5, but they're generally faster and more evasive. Unarmored Movement, for example, gives you increasingly more movement speed during combat as you level up, as long as you're unarmored. They also benefit from Unarmored Defense, making your Armor Class equal to 10 plus your Dexterity and Wisdom modifiers.

Monks get access to Ki Points, a mystic energy that you can spend to alter your strikes. This lets you use Flurry of Blows, for example, to make two unarmed strikes as a bonus action immediately after attacking. As you level up, you'll unlock more Ki abilities, such as Stunning Strike.

Level Class Features Prof.

Bonus Martial Arts dice Ki Points Unarmored Movement 1 Ki Points, Unarmored Defense, Martial Arts +2 1d4 2 0 2 Unarmored Movement +2 1d4 2 +10ft 3 Subclass choice, Deflect Missiles +2 1d4 3 +10ft 4 Ability Score Improvement or Feat, Slow Fall +2 1d4 4 +10ft 5 Extra Attack, Stunning Strike +3 1d6 5 +10ft 6 Subclass Feature, Ki-Empowered Strikes +3 1d6 6 +15ft 7 Evasion, Stillness of Mind +3 1d6 7 +15ft 8 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +3 1d6 8 +15ft 9 Improved Unarmored Movement +4 1d6 9 +15ft 10 Purity of Body +4 1d6 10 +20ft 11 Subclass Feature +4 1d8 11 +20ft 12 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +4 1d8 12 +20ft

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios

Paladin

Proficiencies : Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Heavy Armour, Shields

: Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Heavy Armour, Shields Primary Ability : Strength

: Strength Level 1 HP : 10 + Constitution Modifier

: 10 + Constitution Modifier Level 2+ HP : 6 + Constitution Modifier

: 6 + Constitution Modifier Subclasses: Oath of the Ancients, Oath of Devotion, Oath of Vengeance, Oathbreaker

The Paladin is, typically, a warrior sworn to an oath of righteousness and justice. They fight against the evils of the world, smiting those who do wrong and commit villainous acts. They can channel divine powers for casting spells, but Paladins are generally far more melee-focused. They're also one of the tankier classes in Baldur's Gate 3.

The Paladin's key feature is Divine Smite, which you can use to empower your melee strikes with additional radiant damage by expending spell slots. Like the Cleric, they also get access to various Channel Divinity powers, depending on their Oath. That is, of course, if they keep their Oath. Paladins who lose their way can become Oathbreakers, a hidden subclass that you might unlock while playing and cannot choose as an option at level 3.

Level Class Features Prof.

Bonus Slots 1 Divine Sense, Lay on Hands, Subclass choice +2 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 2 Divine Smite, Fighting Style, Spellcasting (Level 1 Spells) +2 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 3 Divine Health +2 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 4 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +2 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 5 Extra Attack, Level 2 Spells +3 4 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 6 Aura of Protection +3 4 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 7 Subclass Feature +3 4 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 8 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +3 4 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 9 Level 3 Spells +4 4 | 3 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 10 Aura of Courage +4 4 | 3 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 11 Improved Divine Smite +4 4 | 3 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 12 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +4 4 | 3 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios

Ranger

Proficiencies : Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Shields

: Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Light Armour, Medium Armour, Shields Primary Ability : Dexterity

: Dexterity Level 1 HP : 10 + Constitution Modifier

: 10 + Constitution Modifier Level 2+ HP : 6 + Constitution Modifier

: 6 + Constitution Modifier Subclasses: Beast Master, Hunter, Gloom Stalker

The Ranger is a capable hunter, focused on stalking their prey before striking from afar. They're natural trackers, easily able to find foes and set themselves up to dominate during combat. While you might typically envisage a Ranger to be holding a bow, they do also get access to a bunch of nature-based spells that grant utility, such as Speak with Animals, or damage, such as Hail of Thorns.

The Ranger's playstyle is largely determined by their subclass. The Hunter becomes more of a lone warrior, gaining increased damage and defense to make them far stronger than they could be otherwise. The Gloom Stalker is more magic-focused, with access to additional spells and even the ability to manipulate fate by rerolling a missed strike.

The Beast Master is by far the most exciting, though, as it gives you an animal companion! This will act as another combatant for your party during combat, drawing enemy aggression and even gaining its own Extra Attack as well.

Level Class Features Prof.

Bonus Spells Slots 1 Favored Enemy, Natural Explorer +2 0 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 2 Fighting Style Passive, Spellcasting (Level 1 Spells) +2 2 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 3 Subclass choice +2 3 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 4 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +2 3 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 5 Extra Attack, Level 2 Spells +3 4 4 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 6 Improved Favored Enemy and Improved Natural Explorer +3 4 4 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 7 Subclass Feature +3 5 4 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 8 Ability Score Improvement or Feat, Land's Slide +3 5 4 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 9 Level 3 Spells +4 6 4 | 3 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 10 Improved Natural Explorer, Hide in Plain Sight +4 6 4 | 3 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 11 Subclass Feature +4 7 4 | 3 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 12 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +4 7 4 | 3 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios

Rogue

Proficiencies : Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, Shortswords, Light Armour

: Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, Shortswords, Light Armour Primary Ability : Dexterity

: Dexterity Level 1 HP : 8 + Constitution Modifier

: 8 + Constitution Modifier Level 2+ HP : 5 + Constitution Modifier

: 5 + Constitution Modifier Subclasses: Thief, Arcane Trickster, Assassin

The Rogue sneaks in and strikes from the shadows, lurking in murky darkness while waiting for their moment. They're one of the more fragile classes in D&D, with lighter armor to allow for better Stealth, and they're also one of few martial classes that don't get extra attack. They do, however, get a bunch of skill check bonuses thanks to Expertise, and can also Dash or Disengage as a bonus action.

If you're looking for an extra magical flair, the Arcane Trickster Rogue gets access to a range of spells that you can use to deal damage or control the battlefield. The Thief subclass is even better at hiding, with advantage on Stealth checks during combat. The Assassin subclass takes full advantage of Surprise rounds at the start of combat, granting advantage on attack rolls against enemies who haven't yet taken their turn and also guaranteeing a critical strike on any surprised enemies.

The best boon in any Rogue's repertoire, though, is Sneak Attack. If you have advantage on an attack roll, or an ally is within 1.5ft of the target, then you can add Sneak Attack dice to your damage roll for an attack. This can be done every turn, so you don't need to wait for a short or long rest between uses, and the damage bonus can rise up to an additional 6d6 at level 12.

Level Class Features Prof.

Bonus Sneak Attack dice 1 Expertise, Sneak Attack +2 1d6 2 Cunning Action +2 1d6 3 Subclass choice +2 2d6 4 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +2 2d6 5 Uncanny Dodge +3 3d6 6 Expertise +3 3d6 7 Evasion +3 4d6 8 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +3 4d6 9 Subclass Feature +4 5d6 10 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +4 5d6 11 Reliable Talent +4 6d6 12 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +4 6d6

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Larian Studios

Sorcerer

Proficiencies : Daggers, Quarterstaffs, Light Crossbows

: Daggers, Quarterstaffs, Light Crossbows Primary Ability : Charisma

: Charisma Level 1 HP : 6 + Constitution Modifier

: 6 + Constitution Modifier Level 2+ HP : 4 + Constitution Modifier

: 4 + Constitution Modifier Subclasses: Draconic Bloodline, Wild Magic, Storm Sorcery

The Sorcerer is adept with magic from childhood, born with magical gifts inherited from an arcane ancestry. They have far fewer spells than the Wizard, but they can use those spells to deal far more damage. With the Draconic Ancestry subclass, they can further specialise in a specific damage type, while the Wild Magic subclass offers the potential to add some unexpected shenanigans into an encounter whenever you cast a spell of 1st level or higher.

All Sorcerers get access to Sorcery Points, a unique class resource that you can spend to get more spell slots or power up spells that you're about to cast. You can do this with various Metamagic options, which can upgrade spells to hit multiple targets, double the duration of inflicted effects, increase the range within which you can cast them, and more.

Level Class Features Prof.

Bonus Sorcery Points Cantrips Spells Slots 1 Subclass choice, Spellcasting (Cantrips and Level 1 Spells) +2 0 4 2 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 2 Create Sorcery Points/Spell Slots, Metamagic (pick 2) +2 2 4 3 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 3 Metamagic (pick 1), Level 2 Spells +2 3 4 4 4 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 4 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +2 4 5 5 4 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 5 Level 3 Spells +3 5 5 6 4 | 3 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 6 Subclass Feature +3 6 5 7 4 | 3 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 7 Level 4 Spells +3 7 5 8 4 | 3 | 3 | 1 | 0 | 0 8 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +3 8 5 9 4 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 0 | 0 9 Level 5 Spells +4 9 5 10 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 1 | 0 10 Metamagic (pick 1) +4 10 6 11 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 0 11 Level 6 Spells +4 11 6 12 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 1 12 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +4 12 6 12 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 1

Image credit: Larian Studios / Rock Paper Shotgun

Warlock

Proficiencies : Simple Weapons, Light Armour

: Simple Weapons, Light Armour Primary Ability : Charisma

: Charisma Level 1 HP : 8 + Constitution Modifier

: 8 + Constitution Modifier Level 2+ HP : 5 + Constitution Modifier

: 5 + Constitution Modifier Subclasses: The Fiend, The Great Old One, Archfey

Rather than being born with magic, or needing to study it, the Warlock is granted arcane talents by a Patron, a mysterious entity with which they form a pact of service. The Warlock is beholden to this pact for their spells, and their chosen Patron also acts as their subclass which you pick at 1st level.

The go-to spell for any Warlock is Eldritch Blast, a cantrip that upgrades as you level up. Make sure to take it straight away, as it will be your most reliable damage dealer throughout your adventure. Eldritch Blast deals 1d10 damage, but it fires two rays at level 5, and three rays once you reach level 11.

You can also take Eldritch Invocations as you level up, many of which will improve Eldritch Blast further. Agonizing Blast, for example, adds your Charisma modifier to Eldritch Blast's damage, while Repelling Blast lets you push enemies back by 10ft if Eldritch Blast hits.

Level Class Features Prof.

Bonus Invocations Known Cantrips Spells Spell Slots Slot Level 1 Subclass choice, Spellcasting (Level 1 Spells) +2 0 2 2 1 1st 2 Eldritch Invocations (pick 2) +2 2 2 3 2 1st 3 Pact Boon, Level 2 Spells +2 2 2 4 2 2nd 4 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +2 2 3 5 2 2nd 5 Level 3 Spells, Eldritch Invocations (pick 1) +3 3 3 6 2 3rd 6 Subclass Feature +3 3 3 7 2 3rd 7 Level 4 Spells, Eldritch Invocations (pick 1) +3 4 3 8 2 4th 8 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +3 4 3 9 2 4th 9 Level 5 Spells, Eldritch Invocations (pick 1) +4 5 3 10 2 5th 10 Subclass Feature +4 5 4 10 2 5th 11 Mystic Arcanum +4 5 4 11 3 5th 12 Ability Score Improvement or Feat, Eldritch Invocations (pick 1) +4 6 4 11 3 5th

Image credit: Larian Studios

Wizard

Proficiencies : Daggers, Quarterstaffs, Light Crossbows

: Daggers, Quarterstaffs, Light Crossbows Primary Ability : Intelligence

: Intelligence Level 1 HP : 6 + Constitution Modifier

: 6 + Constitution Modifier Level 2+ HP : 4 + Constitution Modifier

: 4 + Constitution Modifier Subclasses: Abjuration, Evocation, Conjuration, Divination, Enchantment, Illusion, Necromancy, Transmutation

The Wizard is an arcane scholar, burying their nose in books and scrolls from which they can glean powerful new spells. They have the biggest spell list by far, giving them access to a huge variety of magic for any scenario. Need damage? An old, trusty Fireball will clean up a pack of enemies with ease. Need to get some control in a tough fight? Haste, Slow, Fear, and Confusion grant access to a wide range of status effects that can either buff your allies or disrupt your enemies.

At level 2, you get to choose a School of magic in which to specialise as your subclass. Your chosen subclass will grant benefits to spells of that School. Choosing School of Evocation, for example, buffs your destructive capabilities by granting you Sculpt Spells, which you can use to prevent allies from taking damage when you cast area of effect spells such as Fireball. There are eight Schools to choose from, which also makes the Wizard an incredibly versatile class.

Don't forget that you can speak with Withers, an NPC that you may meet during Act 1, to respec your character at any time. If you find yourself wanting to focus on a different School of magic as you progress, head to Camp and ask Withers to reset your character so that you can specialise in something else.

Level Class Features Prof.

Bonus Cantrips Slots 1 Arcane Recovery, Spellcasting (Cantrips and Level 1 Spells) +2 3 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 2 Subclass choice +2 3 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 3 Level 2 Spells +2 3 4 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 4 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +2 4 4 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 5 Level 3 Spells +3 4 4 | 3 | 2 | 0 | 0 | 0 6 Subclass Feature +3 4 4 | 3 | 3 | 0 | 0 | 0 7 Level 4 Spells +3 4 4 | 3 | 3 | 1 | 0 | 0 8 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +3 4 4 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 0 | 0 9 Level 5 Spells +4 4 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 1 | 0 10 Subclass Feature +4 5 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 0 11 Level 6 Spells +4 5 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 1 12 Ability Score Improvement or Feat +4 5 4 | 3 | 3 | 3 | 2 | 1

That wraps up our guide on all Baldur's Gate 3 classes. If you've settled on a party and want to know how to get loved up with your companions, check out our Baldur's Gate 3 romance guide.

Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.