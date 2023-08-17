Baldur's Gate 3 Best Fighter build guide
Prepare to throw up your dukes with our Baldur's Gate 3 Fighter class overview
Do you need a strong Baldur's Gate 3 Fighter build? In Baldur's Gate 3, Fighters are combat masters that put strength at the core of everything they do. Whether you're thirsty for bloodlust or want to show off ninja-like prowess when it comes time to battle, the Fighter class may be your ideal choice. You'll even get to choose a Fighting Style, so whether you're a melee master or an archery assassin, there's a Fighter build to suit your specific play style.
If you want to know more about what the Fighter class brings to the table in Baldur's Gate 3, our guide has all the information you need to help develop your build, including an overview of Fighting Styles, Classes and Skills you can choose, and build ideas to develop an overpowered Fighter character.
Baldur's Gate 3 Fighter build basics
Fighters are generally a straightforward Class, though you must make some early decisions that will impact your approach to your character build. These characters are built for battle, but unlike the Barbarian class, they highlight movement and agility over brute force.
Your Fighter character must specialize in a particular Fighting Style and will begin the game with the Action Second Wind, a Bonus Action that allows you to heal yourself.
Fighting Style options
Fighter Class characters in Baldur's Gate 3 can choose from the following Fighting Styles:
- Archery: +2 bonus to ranged weapon attacks
- Defense: +1 bonus to Armor Class while wearing armor
- Dueling: When wielding a melee weapon that is not Two-Handed or Versatile in one hand and no weapon in the other, deal two additional damage with that weapon.
- Great Weapon Fighting: When you roll a 1 or 2 on a damage die for an attack with a two-handed melee weapon, that die is rerolled once.
- Protection: When you have a shield, impose Disadvantage on an attack against your allies when you are within 1.5m. You must be able to see the attacker.
- Two-weapon Fighting: When you attack with your off-hand weapon, you can add your Ability Modifer to the damage of the attack. (For Fighter Class characters who have 15 or more Ability Points in Strength, this defaults to a +3 to Strength Checks.)
Fighter Subclass options
At Level 3, you can choose from three Fighter subclasses:
- Battle Master: Emphasizes tactical superiority.
- Eldritch Knight: Uses magic to supplement weaponry.
- Champion: Focused on high damage.
Fighter Weapon, Armor, and Class Proficiencies
- Fighter Weapon Proficiencies: Simple weapons, martial weapons
- Fighter Armor Proficiencies: Light armor, medium armor, heavy armor, shields
- Fighter Skill Proficiencies: Choice of two: Athletics, Acrobatics, Investigation, Survival, Intimidation
- Fighter Saving Throws: Strength, Constitution
Best Fighter Race, Background, and Skills
In Baldur's Gate 3, your Race, Background, and Skills grant you additional Actions and features that impact your character. Here are the best picks for a solid Fighter build.
The best Fighter Race is Human.
Humans gain additional Weapon Proficiency with spears, pikes, halberds, and glaives, and can choose an additional Skill to be Proficient in. Human carring capacity also increases one quarter relative to other Races.
The best Fighter Background is Outlander.
An Outlander Background grants Athletics and Survival Skills. Athletics improves offensive Shoves, the ability to resist Shoves, Jump distance. Survival helps guide the group through terrain while identifying natural hazards.
The best Fighter Skill Proficiencies are Acrobatics and Perception.
Acrobatics impact attempt to stay on your feet in tricky situations such as ice or on thin rails, while Perception helps you spot, hear, or otherwise detect the presence of specific things in your environment.
Best Fighter Fighting Style
Our top pick for the Fighter Fighting Style is Archery, since there are countless occasions where you'll benefit from fighting at range and many secondary ways to continue to improve your Archery abilities as you progress.
You can choose a second Fighting Style at Level 10. This will be contingent on your play style, but Great Weapon Fighting is a solid choice for those who prefer using two-handed weapons
Best Fighter Subclass
The best Baldur's Gate 3 Fighter Subclass is Battle Master, which grants you access to seven Manoeuvres - three at Level 3, two at Level 7, and two at Level 10. These are unique combat abilities that you can activate using an action. We'd recommend taking the following Maneuvers in this order: Disarming Attack, Trip Attack, Goading Attack, Distracting Strike, Pushing Attack, Feinting Attack, and Precision Attack.
Best Fighter Feats
Fighters can choose Feats at Levels 4, 6, 8, and 12. The best Fighter Feats are:
- Level 4: Ability Improvements (apply to Strength)
- Level 6: Athelete
- Level 8: Sentinel
- Level 12: Tough
For your first Feat, choose an Ability Score improvement to bump Strength up to 20. Athlete increases movement speed when Prone, and it also raises your Jump distance by 50% while also increasing Strength or Dexterity by one. With Sentinel, you can make a reaction Weapon Attack when an enemy in melee range attacks an ally, plus you gain Advantage on Opportunity Attacks. When you hit an enemy with the Opportunity Attack, the enemy cannot move the rest of its turn. Tough grants +2 maximum HP for each level, working retroactively and as you progress forward for a total of 24 extra HP by Level 12.
That's everything you know to build a solid Fighter in Baldur's Gate 3. If you're having as much fun with the game as we are, you won't want to miss our multiclassing guide and our insights on how to romance the game's various characters. And, if you're not happy with the build ideas we suggested here, you'll also want to see our guide on how to repec in Baldur's Gate 3, too.
Disclosure: Former RPS deputy editor Adam Smith (RPS in peace) now works at Larian and is the lead writer for Baldur's Gate 3. Former contributor Emily Gera also works on it.