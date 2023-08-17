Baldur's Gate 3 Best Fighter build guide

Do you need a strong Baldur's Gate 3 Fighter build? In Baldur's Gate 3, Fighters are combat masters that put strength at the core of everything they do. Whether you're thirsty for bloodlust or want to show off ninja-like prowess when it comes time to battle, the Fighter class may be your ideal choice. You'll even get to choose a Fighting Style, so whether you're a melee master or an archery assassin, there's a Fighter build to suit your specific play style.

If you want to know more about what the Fighter class brings to the table in Baldur's Gate 3, our guide has all the information you need to help develop your build, including an overview of Fighting Styles, Classes and Skills you can choose, and build ideas to develop an overpowered Fighter character.

Baldur's Gate 3 Fighter build basics

Fighters are generally a straightforward Class, though you must make some early decisions that will impact your approach to your character build. These characters are built for battle, but unlike the Barbarian class, they highlight movement and agility over brute force.

Your Fighter character must specialize in a particular Fighting Style and will begin the game with the Action Second Wind, a Bonus Action that allows you to heal yourself.

Fighting Style options

Fighter Class characters in Baldur's Gate 3 can choose from the following Fighting Styles:

Archery: +2 bonus to ranged weapon attacks

+2 bonus to ranged weapon attacks Defense: +1 bonus to Armor Class while wearing armor

+1 bonus to Armor Class while wearing armor Dueling: When wielding a melee weapon that is not Two-Handed or Versatile in one hand and no weapon in the other, deal two additional damage with that weapon.

When wielding a melee weapon that is not Two-Handed or Versatile in one hand and no weapon in the other, deal two additional damage with that weapon. Great Weapon Fighting: When you roll a 1 or 2 on a damage die for an attack with a two-handed melee weapon, that die is rerolled once.

When you roll a 1 or 2 on a damage die for an attack with a two-handed melee weapon, that die is rerolled once. Protection: When you have a shield, impose Disadvantage on an attack against your allies when you are within 1.5m. You must be able to see the attacker.

When you have a shield, impose Disadvantage on an attack against your allies when you are within 1.5m. You must be able to see the attacker. Two-weapon Fighting: When you attack with your off-hand weapon, you can add your Ability Modifer to the damage of the attack. (For Fighter Class characters who have 15 or more Ability Points in Strength, this defaults to a +3 to Strength Checks.)

Fighter Subclass options

At Level 3, you can choose from three Fighter subclasses:

Battle Master : Emphasizes tactical superiority.

: Emphasizes tactical superiority. Eldritch Knight : Uses magic to supplement weaponry.

: Uses magic to supplement weaponry. Champion: Focused on high damage.

Fighter Weapon, Armor, and Class Proficiencies

Fighter Weapon Proficiencies: Simple weapons, martial weapons

Simple weapons, martial weapons Fighter Armor Proficiencies: Light armor, medium armor, heavy armor, shields

Light armor, medium armor, heavy armor, shields Fighter Skill Proficiencies: Choice of two: Athletics, Acrobatics, Investigation, Survival, Intimidation

Choice of two: Athletics, Acrobatics, Investigation, Survival, Intimidation Fighter Saving Throws: Strength, Constitution

Best Fighter Race, Background, and Skills

In Baldur's Gate 3, your Race, Background, and Skills grant you additional Actions and features that impact your character. Here are the best picks for a solid Fighter build.

The best Fighter Race is Human.

Humans gain additional Weapon Proficiency with spears, pikes, halberds, and glaives, and can choose an additional Skill to be Proficient in. Human carring capacity also increases one quarter relative to other Races.

The best Fighter Background is Outlander.

An Outlander Background grants Athletics and Survival Skills. Athletics improves offensive Shoves, the ability to resist Shoves, Jump distance. Survival helps guide the group through terrain while identifying natural hazards.

The best Fighter Skill Proficiencies are Acrobatics and Perception.

Acrobatics impact attempt to stay on your feet in tricky situations such as ice or on thin rails, while Perception helps you spot, hear, or otherwise detect the presence of specific things in your environment.

Best Fighter Fighting Style

Our top pick for the Fighter Fighting Style is Archery, since there are countless occasions where you'll benefit from fighting at range and many secondary ways to continue to improve your Archery abilities as you progress.

You can choose a second Fighting Style at Level 10. This will be contingent on your play style, but Great Weapon Fighting is a solid choice for those who prefer using two-handed weapons

Best Fighter Subclass

The best Baldur's Gate 3 Fighter Subclass is Battle Master, which grants you access to seven Manoeuvres - three at Level 3, two at Level 7, and two at Level 10. These are unique combat abilities that you can activate using an action. We'd recommend taking the following Maneuvers in this order: Disarming Attack, Trip Attack, Goading Attack, Distracting Strike, Pushing Attack, Feinting Attack, and Precision Attack.

Best Fighter Feats

Fighters can choose Feats at Levels 4, 6, 8, and 12. The best Fighter Feats are: