Looking for every new weapon in the Elden Ring DLC? The base Elden Ring already had over 300 weapons to adorn your Tarnished's wizened fingers with, and the massive Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC has added nearly 100 more on top of that. And let me tell you: there are some real humdingers awaiting you in the Land Of Shadow.

Shadow Of The Erdtree has, as you probably know, added eight entirely new weapon categories to Elden Ring, each containing multiple standard and unique weapons. But the original weapon types have almost all received some love as well, so you'll be able to find everything from Thrusting Swords to Greataxes, Sacred Seals to Ballistas in the DLC.

If you're itching to find the perfect new weapon for your first DLC playthrough, we're here to help you out. In this guide we've listed all 95 new weapons in Shadow Of The Erdtree and how and where to get them as early as possible in your Elden Ring DLC journey.

Shadow Of The Erdtree new weapons list

Below we've compiled a definitive list of all 95 new weapons in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Next to each one you can see its type, as well as where to go to get that weapon in the DLC.

If you're looking for a particular weapon, you can sort by each column or use the search bar to instantly find what you're looking for. I've also spoiler-tagged several of the key bosses and NPCs in Shadow Of The Erdtree to avoid unwanted spoilers, but if you don't care about them then simply click the spoiler text to reveal the full information.

Here's every new weapon in Elden Ring's Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC:

Image Weapon Type How to get Fire Knight's Shortsword Dagger Dropped by Fire Knights. Main-gauche Dagger Looted from corpse near start of Shadow Keep. Smithscript Dagger Throwing Blade Found in Ruined Forge Lava Intake. Stone-Sheathed Sword Straight Sword Follow invisible path from rot area of Rauh Ancient Ruins. Sword Of Light Straight Sword Take Stone-Sheathed Sword to Ruins Of Unte altar. Velvet Sword Of St. Trina Straight Sword Drop down the bottom of the giant coffin near the Fissure Cross. Leda's Sword Light Greatsword Defeat Leda in Enir-Ilim. Milady Light Greatsword Looted from tower near start of Castle Ensis. Rellana's Twinblade Light Greatsword Rellana, Twin Moon Knight 's Remembrance. Greatsword Of Damnation Greatsword Midra, Lord Of Frenzied Flame 's Remembrance. Greatsword Of Solitude Greatsword Defeat Blackgaol Knight in Western Nameless Mausoleum Lizard Greatsword Greatsword Dropped by Imps in catacombs. Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword Colossal Sword Looted from Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past. Greatsword Of Radahn (Light) Colossal Sword Radahn/Miquella 's Remembrance. Greatsword Of Radahn (Lord) Colossal Sword Radahn/Miquella 's Remembrance. Moonrithyll's Knight Sword Colossal Sword Defeat Moonrithyll, Carian Knight in Castle Ensis. Carian Sorcery Sword Thrusting Sword Looted from chest after dropping down into Castle Ensis from Scadu Altus. Queelign's Greatsword Heavy Thrusting Sword Use Iris Of Occultation on Queelign in Shadow Keep Prayer Room. Sword Lance Heavy Thrusting Sword Commander Gaius 's Remembrance. Dancing Blade Of Ranah Curved Sword Defeat Dancer Of Ranah in Southern Nameless Mausoleum. Falx Curved Sword Defeat the Hornsent . Horned Warrior's Sword Curved Sword Dropped by Horned Warriors. Spirit Sword Curved Sword Looted near Demi-Human Swordsman in Cerulean Coast West. Freyja's Greatsword Curved Greatsword Defeat Freyja in Enir-Ilim. Horned Warrior's Greatsword Curved Greatsword Dropped by Horned Warriors. Backhand Blade Backhand Blade Loot from the structure north of Scorched Ruins in Gravesite Plain. Curseblade's Cirque Backhand Blade Dropped by Curseblades. Smithscript Cirque Backhand Blade Looted from Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past. Star-Lined Sword Katana Defeat Demi-Human Queen Marigga in Cerulean Coast. Sword Of Night Katana Use Iris Of Occultation on Jolán at the end of Ymir's quest. Dragon-Hunter's Great Katana Great Katana Defeat Ancient Dragon-Man inside Dragon's Pit. Great Katana Great Katana Looted from near the Ghostflame Dragon in the lake outside Belurat. Rakshasa's Great Katana Great Katana Defeat Rakshasa in Eastern Nameless Mausoleum. Black Steel Twinblade Twinblade Looted from top of western camp in Scadu Altus. Euporia Twinblade Follow path from Enir-Ilim back into Belurat and loot from altar. Death Knight's Twin Axes Axe Defeat Death Knight in Fog Rift Catacombs. Forked-Tongue Hatchet Axe Dropped by Imps in catacombs. Messmer Soldier's Axe Axe Looted from Messmer Soldiers. Smithscript Axe Axe Looted from Taylew's Ruined Forge. Bonny Butchering Knife Greataxe Looted from Bonny Village. Death Knight's Longhaft Axe Greataxe Defeat Death Knight in Scorpion River Catacombs. Putrescence Cleaver Greataxe Putrescent Knight 's Remembrance. Flowerstone Gavel Hammer Return to Dragon Communion Priestess after defeating Bayle . Serpent Flail Flail Looted from chest at bottom of Fog Rift Fort. Smithscript Greathammer Great Hammer Looted from Taylew's Ruined Forge. Anvil Hammer Colossal Weapon Found in Ruined Forge Lava Intake. Bloodfiend's Arm Colossal Weapon Dropped by Bloodfiends. Devonia's Hammer Colossal Weapon Defeat Crucible Knight near Rauh Ancient Ruins, East Grace. Gazing Finger Colossal Weapon Metyr, Mother Of Fingers ' Remembrance. Shadow Sunflower Blossom Colossal Weapon Scadutree Avatar 's Remembrance. Bloodfiend's Fork Spear Dropped by Bloodfiends. Smithscript Spear Spear Looted from Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past. Swift Spear Spear Looted from camp east of Castle Front Grace. Barbed Staff-Spear Great Spear Defeat Jori, Elder Inquisitor in Darklight Catacombs. Messmer Soldier's Spear Great Spear Dropped by Messmer Soldiers. Spear Of The Impaler Great Spear Messmer The Impaler 's Remembrance. Poleblade Of The Bud Halberd Romina, Saint Of The Bud 's Remembrance. Spirit Glaive Halberd Looted from gravestone in corner of Charo's Hidden Grave. Tooth Whip Whip Looted from Whipping Hut east of Bonny Village. Golem Fist Fist Looted from Taylew's Ruined Forge. Madding Hand Fist Defeat Madding Hand in Abyssal Woods. Pata Fist Looted from corpse behind Church Of Benediction. Poisoned Hand Fist Looted from swamp in Belurat. Dane's Footwork Hand-To-Hand Defeat Dryleaf Dane in Enir-Ilim. Dryleaf Arts Hand-To-Hand Challenge and defeat Dryleaf Dane at Moorth Ruins. Claws Of Night Claw Defeat Swordhand Of Night Anna below Cathedral Of Manus Metyr. Beast Claw Beast Claw Defeat Logur The Beast Claw in south Gravesite Plain. Red Bear's Claw Beast Claw Defeat Red Bear in Northern Nameless Mausoleum. Chilling Perfume Bottle Perfume Bottle Looted from Lamenter's Gaol. Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle Perfume Bottle Purchased from Thiollier. Firespark Perfume Bottle Perfume Bottle Perfumer camp near Castle Front Grace. Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle Perfume Bottle Looted from Church Ruins in Abyssal Woods. Lightning Perfume Bottle Perfume Bottle Looted from lake north of Cerulean Coast Grace. Bone Bow Light Bow Looted from Spider-Scorpion room in Belurat. Ansbach's Longbow Bow Defeat Ansbach . Igon's Greatbow Greatbow Loot from Igon after defeating Bayle . Repeating Crossbow Crossbow Looted from side of road north of Fort Of Reprimand. Spread Crossbow Crossbow Looted from camp south of Castle Front Grace. Rabbath's Cannon Ballista Looted from top of Rabbath's Rise in Scadu Altus. Maternal Staff Glintstone Staff Defeat Count Ymir . Staff Of The Great Beyond Glintstone Staff Metyr, Mother Of Fingers ' Remembrance. Dryleaf Seal Sacred Seal Looted by large altar near Recluses' River Downstream Grace. Fire Knight's Seal Sacred Seal Looted from Shadow Keep Church District after draining the water. Spiraltree Seal Sacred Seal Solve the "The Sacred Tower" Painting. Shield Of Night Small Shield Looted from hidden area in Bonny Gaol. Smithscript Shield Small Shield Looted from Taylew's Ruined Forge. Golden Lion Shield Medium Shield Given by Freyja after completing her quest. Messmer Soldier Shield Medium Shield Dropped by Messmer Soldiers. Serpent Crest Shield Medium Shield Solve the "Incursion" Painting. Sun Realm Shield Medium Shield Dropped by Sun Realm Undead east of Church District. Wolf Crest Shield Medium Shield Looted beneath Moonrithyll area in Castle Ensis. Black Steel Greatshield Greatshield Dropped by Black Knights. Verdigris Greatshield Greatshield Loot from Moore . Carian Thrusting Shield Thrusting Shield Looted behind Fire Knight next to Storehouse, Back Section Grace. Dueling Shield Thrusting Shield Looted from corpse next to bridge in Specimen Storehouse.

That's all the new weapons we've found in Elden Ring's Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC. If you want to see how they stack up against the base game's armoury, check out our guide to the best weapons and best builds in Elden Ring. Also remember to supplement your exquisite new weapons with a generous application of Scadutree Fragments to help you survive more than a couple of hits in the Land Of Shadow. And if you need help getting to any of the above locations to obtain your soon-to-be favourite weapons, then look no further than our Shadow Of The Erdtree Sites Of Grace locations guide.