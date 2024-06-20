Skip to main content

All 95 new weapons in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree and where to get them

Here's every single new weapon in the Elden Ring DLC and where to get it

The player in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree stands in a field of vibrant red flowers and holds a gigantic black sunflower weapon above their head.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Updated on

Looking for every new weapon in the Elden Ring DLC? The base Elden Ring already had over 300 weapons to adorn your Tarnished's wizened fingers with, and the massive Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC has added nearly 100 more on top of that. And let me tell you: there are some real humdingers awaiting you in the Land Of Shadow.

Shadow Of The Erdtree has, as you probably know, added eight entirely new weapon categories to Elden Ring, each containing multiple standard and unique weapons. But the original weapon types have almost all received some love as well, so you'll be able to find everything from Thrusting Swords to Greataxes, Sacred Seals to Ballistas in the DLC.

If you're itching to find the perfect new weapon for your first DLC playthrough, we're here to help you out. In this guide we've listed all 95 new weapons in Shadow Of The Erdtree and how and where to get them as early as possible in your Elden Ring DLC journey.

Shadow Of The Erdtree new weapons list

Below we've compiled a definitive list of all 95 new weapons in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Next to each one you can see its type, as well as where to go to get that weapon in the DLC.

If you're looking for a particular weapon, you can sort by each column or use the search bar to instantly find what you're looking for. I've also spoiler-tagged several of the key bosses and NPCs in Shadow Of The Erdtree to avoid unwanted spoilers, but if you don't care about them then simply click the spoiler text to reveal the full information.

Here's every new weapon in Elden Ring's Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC:

Image Weapon Type How to get
Icon of the Fire Knight's Shortsword in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Fire Knight's Shortsword Dagger Dropped by Fire Knights.
Icon of the Main-Gauche in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Main-gauche Dagger Looted from corpse near start of Shadow Keep.
Icon of the Smithscript Dagger in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Smithscript Dagger Throwing Blade Found in Ruined Forge Lava Intake.
Icon of the Stone-Sheathed Sword in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Stone-Sheathed Sword Straight Sword Follow invisible path from rot area of Rauh Ancient Ruins.
Icon of the Sword Of Light in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Sword Of Light Straight Sword Take Stone-Sheathed Sword to Ruins Of Unte altar.
Icon of the Velvet Sword Of St. Trina in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Velvet Sword Of St. Trina Straight Sword Drop down the bottom of the giant coffin near the Fissure Cross.
Icon of Leda's Sword in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Leda's Sword Light Greatsword Defeat Leda in Enir-Ilim.
Icon of Milady in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Milady Light Greatsword Looted from tower near start of Castle Ensis.
Icon of Rellana's Twinblade in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Rellana's Twinblade Light Greatsword Rellana, Twin Moon Knight's Remembrance.
Icon of the Greatsword Of Damnation in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Greatsword Of Damnation Greatsword Midra, Lord Of Frenzied Flame's Remembrance.
Icon of the Greatsword Of Solitude in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Greatsword Of Solitude Greatsword Defeat Blackgaol Knight in Western Nameless Mausoleum
Icon of the Lizard Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Lizard Greatsword Greatsword Dropped by Imps in catacombs.
Icon of the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword Colossal Sword Looted from Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past.
Icon of the Greatsword Of Radahn in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Greatsword Of Radahn (Light) Colossal Sword Radahn/Miquella's Remembrance.
Icon of the Greatsword Of Radahn in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Greatsword Of Radahn (Lord) Colossal Sword Radahn/Miquella's Remembrance.
Icon of Moonrithyll's Knight Sword in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Moonrithyll's Knight Sword Colossal Sword Defeat Moonrithyll, Carian Knight in Castle Ensis.
Icon of the Carian Sorcery Sword in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Carian Sorcery Sword Thrusting Sword Looted from chest after dropping down into Castle Ensis from Scadu Altus.
Icon of Queelign's Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Queelign's Greatsword Heavy Thrusting Sword Use Iris Of Occultation on Queelign in Shadow Keep Prayer Room.
Icon of the Sword Lance in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Sword Lance Heavy Thrusting Sword Commander Gaius's Remembrance.
Icon of the Dancing Blade Of Ranah in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Dancing Blade Of Ranah Curved Sword Defeat Dancer Of Ranah in Southern Nameless Mausoleum.
Icon of the Falx in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Falx Curved Sword Defeat the Hornsent.
Icon of the Horned Warrior's Sword in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Horned Warrior's Sword Curved Sword Dropped by Horned Warriors.
Icon of the Spirit Sword in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Spirit Sword Curved Sword Looted near Demi-Human Swordsman in Cerulean Coast West.
Icon of Freyja's Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Freyja's Greatsword Curved Greatsword Defeat Freyja in Enir-Ilim.
Icon of the Horned Warrior's Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Horned Warrior's Greatsword Curved Greatsword Dropped by Horned Warriors.
Icon of the Backhand Blade in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Backhand Blade Backhand Blade Loot from the structure north of Scorched Ruins in Gravesite Plain.
Icon of the Curseblade's Cirque in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Curseblade's Cirque Backhand Blade Dropped by Curseblades.
Icon of the Smithscript Cirque in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Smithscript Cirque Backhand Blade Looted from Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past.
Icon of the Star-Lined Sword in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Star-Lined Sword Katana Defeat Demi-Human Queen Marigga in Cerulean Coast.
Icon of the Sword Of Night in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Sword Of Night Katana Use Iris Of Occultation on Jolán at the end of Ymir's quest.
Icon of the Dragon-Hunter's Great Katana in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Dragon-Hunter's Great Katana Great Katana Defeat Ancient Dragon-Man inside Dragon's Pit.
Icon of the Great Katana in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Great Katana Great Katana Looted from near the Ghostflame Dragon in the lake outside Belurat.
Icon of Rakshasa's Great Katana in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Rakshasa's Great Katana Great Katana Defeat Rakshasa in Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.
Icon of the Black Steel Twinblade in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Black Steel Twinblade Twinblade Looted from top of western camp in Scadu Altus.
Icon of the Euporia in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Euporia Twinblade Follow path from Enir-Ilim back into Belurat and loot from altar.
Icon of the Death Knight's Twin Axes in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Death Knight's Twin Axes Axe Defeat Death Knight in Fog Rift Catacombs.
Icon of the Forked-Tongue Hatchet in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Forked-Tongue Hatchet Axe Dropped by Imps in catacombs.
Icon of the Messmer Soldier's Axe in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Messmer Soldier's Axe Axe Looted from Messmer Soldiers.
Icon of the Smithscript Axe in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Smithscript Axe Axe Looted from Taylew's Ruined Forge.
Icon of the Bonny Butching Knife in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Bonny Butchering Knife Greataxe Looted from Bonny Village.
Icon of the Death Knight's Longhaft Axe in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Death Knight's Longhaft Axe Greataxe Defeat Death Knight in Scorpion River Catacombs.
Icon of the Putrescence Cleaver in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Putrescence Cleaver Greataxe Putrescent Knight's Remembrance.
Icon of the Flowerstone Gavel in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Flowerstone Gavel Hammer Return to Dragon Communion Priestess after defeating Bayle.
Icon of the Serpent Flail in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Serpent Flail Flail Looted from chest at bottom of Fog Rift Fort.
Icon of the Smithscript Greathammer in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Smithscript Greathammer Great Hammer Looted from Taylew's Ruined Forge.
Icon of the Anvil Hammer in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Anvil Hammer Colossal Weapon Found in Ruined Forge Lava Intake.
Icon of the Bloodfiend's Arm in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Bloodfiend's Arm Colossal Weapon Dropped by Bloodfiends.
Icon of Devonia's Hammer in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Devonia's Hammer Colossal Weapon Defeat Crucible Knight near Rauh Ancient Ruins, East Grace.
Icon of the Gazing Finger in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Gazing Finger Colossal Weapon Metyr, Mother Of Fingers' Remembrance.
Icon of the Shadow Sunflower Blossom in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Shadow Sunflower Blossom Colossal Weapon Scadutree Avatar's Remembrance.
Icon of the Bloodfiend's Fork in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Bloodfiend's Fork Spear Dropped by Bloodfiends.
Icon of the Smithscript Spear in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Smithscript Spear Spear Looted from Ruined Forge Of Starfall Past.
Icon of the Swift Spear in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Swift Spear Spear Looted from camp east of Castle Front Grace.
Icon of the Barbed Staff-Spear in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Barbed Staff-Spear Great Spear Defeat Jori, Elder Inquisitor in Darklight Catacombs.
Icon of the Messmer Soldier's Spear in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Messmer Soldier's Spear Great Spear Dropped by Messmer Soldiers.
Icon of the Spear Of The Impaler in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Spear Of The Impaler Great Spear Messmer The Impaler's Remembrance.
Icon of the Poleblade Of The Bud in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Poleblade Of The Bud Halberd Romina, Saint Of The Bud's Remembrance.
Icon of the Spirit Glaive in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Spirit Glaive Halberd Looted from gravestone in corner of Charo's Hidden Grave.
Icon of the Tooth Whip in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Tooth Whip Whip Looted from Whipping Hut east of Bonny Village.
Icon of the Golem Fist in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Golem Fist Fist Looted from Taylew's Ruined Forge.
Icon of the Madding Hand in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Madding Hand Fist Defeat Madding Hand in Abyssal Woods.
Icon of the Pata in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Pata Fist Looted from corpse behind Church Of Benediction.
Icon of the Poisoned Hand in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Poisoned Hand Fist Looted from swamp in Belurat.
Icon of Dane's Footwork in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Dane's Footwork Hand-To-Hand Defeat Dryleaf Dane in Enir-Ilim.
Icon of the Dryleaf Arts in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Dryleaf Arts Hand-To-Hand Challenge and defeat Dryleaf Dane at Moorth Ruins.
Icon of the Claws Of Night in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Claws Of Night Claw Defeat Swordhand Of Night Anna below Cathedral Of Manus Metyr.
Icon of the Beast Claw in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Beast Claw Beast Claw Defeat Logur The Beast Claw in south Gravesite Plain.
Icon of the Red Bear's Claw in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Red Bear's Claw Beast Claw Defeat Red Bear in Northern Nameless Mausoleum.
Icon of the Chilling Perfume Bottle in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Chilling Perfume Bottle Perfume Bottle Looted from Lamenter's Gaol.
Icon of the Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Deadly Poison Perfume Bottle Perfume Bottle Purchased from Thiollier.
Icon of the Firespark Perfume Bottle in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Firespark Perfume Bottle Perfume Bottle Perfumer camp near Castle Front Grace.
Icon of the Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle Perfume Bottle Looted from Church Ruins in Abyssal Woods.
Icon of the Lightning Perfume Bottle in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Lightning Perfume Bottle Perfume Bottle Looted from lake north of Cerulean Coast Grace.
Icon of the Bone Bow in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Bone Bow Light Bow Looted from Spider-Scorpion room in Belurat.
Icon of Ansbach's Longbow in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Ansbach's Longbow Bow Defeat Ansbach.
Icon of Igon's Greatbow in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Igon's Greatbow Greatbow Loot from Igon after defeating Bayle.
Icon of the Repeating Crossbow in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Repeating Crossbow Crossbow Looted from side of road north of Fort Of Reprimand.
Icon of the Spread Crossbow in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Spread Crossbow Crossbow Looted from camp south of Castle Front Grace.
Icon of Rabbath's Cannon in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Rabbath's Cannon Ballista Looted from top of Rabbath's Rise in Scadu Altus.
Icon of the Maternal Staff in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Maternal Staff Glintstone Staff Defeat Count Ymir.
Icon of the Staff Of The Great Beyond in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Staff Of The Great Beyond Glintstone Staff Metyr, Mother Of Fingers' Remembrance.
Icon of the Dryleaf Seal in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Dryleaf Seal Sacred Seal Looted by large altar near Recluses' River Downstream Grace.
Icon of the Fire Knight's Seal in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Fire Knight's Seal Sacred Seal Looted from Shadow Keep Church District after draining the water.
Icon of the Spiraltree Seal in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Spiraltree Seal Sacred Seal Solve the "The Sacred Tower" Painting.
Icon of the Shield Of Night in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Shield Of Night Small Shield Looted from hidden area in Bonny Gaol.
Icon of the Smithscript Shield in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Smithscript Shield Small Shield Looted from Taylew's Ruined Forge.
Icon of the Golden Lion Shield in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Golden Lion Shield Medium Shield Given by Freyja after completing her quest.
Icon of the Messmer Soldier Shield in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Messmer Soldier Shield Medium Shield Dropped by Messmer Soldiers.
Icon of the Serpent Crest Shield in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Serpent Crest Shield Medium Shield Solve the "Incursion" Painting.
Icon of the Sun Realm Shield in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Sun Realm Shield Medium Shield Dropped by Sun Realm Undead east of Church District.
Icon of the Wolf Crest Shield in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Wolf Crest Shield Medium Shield Looted beneath Moonrithyll area in Castle Ensis.
Icon of the Black Steel Greatshield in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Black Steel Greatshield Greatshield Dropped by Black Knights.
Icon of the Verdigris Greatshield in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Verdigris Greatshield Greatshield Loot from Moore.
Icon of the Carian Thrusting Shield in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Carian Thrusting Shield Thrusting Shield Looted behind Fire Knight next to Storehouse, Back Section Grace.
Icon of the Dueling Shield in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree.
Dueling Shield Thrusting Shield Looted from corpse next to bridge in Specimen Storehouse.

That's all the new weapons we've found in Elden Ring's Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC. If you want to see how they stack up against the base game's armoury, check out our guide to the best weapons and best builds in Elden Ring. Also remember to supplement your exquisite new weapons with a generous application of Scadutree Fragments to help you survive more than a couple of hits in the Land Of Shadow. And if you need help getting to any of the above locations to obtain your soon-to-be favourite weapons, then look no further than our Shadow Of The Erdtree Sites Of Grace locations guide.

