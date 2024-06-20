Looking for all the Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Elden Ring has several overlapping systems by which you can upgrade your character, and Shadow Of The Erdtree adds one more: Scadutree Fragments. Collect these fragments scattered across the Land Of Shadow, and you can spend them to upgrade your Scadutree Blessing at any Site Of Grace, permanently upgrading your attack damage and damage negation - but only within the Land Of Shadow.

Some Scadutree Fragments are easily found, because they're right next to Miquella's Crosses and Sites Of Grace. But others are far further afield and require some serious exploration to discover. Without any Scadutree Fragments to your name, you'll find that even the simplest of enemies in Shadow Of The Erdtree can pose quite the challenge. It's well worth scouring the land for all the Scadutree Fragments in the vicinity before delving into the nearby legacy dungeons.

In this guide, we've detailed the locations of all 50 Scadutree Fragments in Shadow Of The Erdtree, so you can quickly reach the maximum Scadutree Blessing level of 20. We've also put together a handy map of all the Scadutree Fragments below, so you can take in all the locations at a glance.

All Scadutree Fragment locations in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree

There are 50 Scadutree Fragments to collect in Shadow Of The Erdtree:

To help you find all them all easily, we've put together a Scadutree Fragments map detailing their exact locations in the Land Of Shadow:

Make sure you view this Scadutree Fragments map at full resolution!

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Most Scadutree Fragments are simply picked up as loot from the ground, but a couple of enemies will also drop them. There are five Hippopotamus bosses (or minibosses) in the Land Of Shadow, and each one will drop 1-2 Scadutree Fragments on death. There are also some Pot Shadow undead enemies holding large pots above their heads which will drop a Scadutree Fragment on death. But you need to be quick to kill these enemies, because after a few seconds they'll disappear (much like Scarabs in base Elden Ring).

Below, we'll walk you through how to find each of the Scadutree Fragment locations laid out in the above map, so you can pick them up and level up your Scadutree Blessing as quickly as possible.

Gravesite Plain Scadutree Fragment locations

#1: Three-Path Cross

Scadutree Fragment #1 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The first Scadutree Fragment is in plain sight, a short ride from where you begin the DLC. Head north from the Gravesite Plain Site Of Grace, and where the two large roads intersect you'll find the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace, so named for the nearby Miquella's Cross. Next to the Cross is the Scadutree Fragment.

#2: Northeast of Scorched Ruins (Pot Shadow)

Scadutree Fragment #2 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadutree Fragment #2 is dropped by a Pot Shadow enemy in a graveyard northeast of the Scorched Ruins in the centre of the Gravesite Plain. The graveyard abuts the cliff wall on the eastern edge of the Plain, and it's fairly easy to spot. If the Pot Shadow disappears before you kill it, then reload the area and try again until it drops the Scadutree Fragment.

#3-4: Church Of Consolation (x2)

Scadutree Fragment #3-4 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Follow the main path south through the Gravesite Plain, and a short distance after the Scorched Ruins it will curve left. At the very end of the road is the Church Of Consolation, guarded by a hammer-wielding Messmer Knight. At the base of the statue in this church, you can pick up 2 Scadutree Fragments (both part of the same loot pickup).

#5: Main Gate Cross outside Belurat

Scadutree Fragment #5 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadutree Fragment #5 can be picked up at the Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace. This Grace (and its Cross) is clearly visible as you take the west path up the stairs towards Belurat from the Three-Path Cross where you picked up the first Scadutree Fragment.

#6: West of Prospect Town (Pot Shadow)

Scadutree Fragment #6 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

An easy to miss Scadutree Fragment, this one. From the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace outside Belurat, head south and follow the path atop the cliff to get to Cliffroad Terminus. From there, Prospect Town is right in front of you, but you should head around the right-hand side until you reach a graveyard on a hill overlooking the town. There you'll find another Pot Shadow who drops a Scadutree Fragment on death.

#7: Outside Castle Ensis

Scadutree Fragment #7 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The seventh Scadutree Fragment in Gravesite Plains is located in the encampment between the Greatbridge and Castle Ensis. From the Three-Path Cross, head northeast across the bridge (mind the ballista at the end!), and you'll see the Scadutree Fragment at the base of a statue on the right-hand side of the path as you enter the encampment.

#8: Pillar Path Cross

Scadutree Fragment #8 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadutree Fragment #8 is located next to the Pillar Path Cross, which is also where you meet Thiollier for the first time. To reach this Cross, take the east path up the hill from the Castle Front Site Of Grace in front of Castle Ensis. Then turn off the path to the left just after the point where the three guards are camping, and at the end of this secondary path is the Pillar Path Cross and the 8th Scadutree Fragment.

Belurat Scadutree Fragment locations

#9: Belurat Cross

Scadutree Fragment #9 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

There's a single Miquella's Cross inside Belurat, Tower Settlement. To get there, start at the Small Private Altar Grace, then head up both sets of stairs (past the Hornsent Knight) and turn right. Follow this path and turn right at the top of the waterfall. Ascend the ladder, go up the stairs, then turn left and head straight on. Just before the doorway guarded by tiny Spider Scorpions, turn right and jump over the ruins on the floor. Follow this path and you'll reach a room with the Miquella's Cross and Scadutree Fragment #9.

Castle Ensis Scadutree Fragment locations

#10: Castle Ensis Checkpoint

Scadutree Fragment #10 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The single Scadutree Fragment located inside Castle Ensis is hard to miss. It's right next to the Castle Ensis Checkpoint Site Of Grace, which is signposted by another Miquella's Cross. It's on the main path through Castle Ensis, just after you use the wheel to open the gate, so you really can't miss it.

Cerulean Coast Scadutree Fragment locations

#11: Cerulean Coast Cross

Scadutree Fragment #11 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadutree Fragment #11 is found next to the Cross by the Cerulean Coast Cross Site Of Grace, right on the south coast. If you're not sure how to reach this region, check out our guide on how to get to the Cerulean Coast. Once you're there, you pretty much just need to head straight south, past the watery areas, and follow the path as it curves left along the coast. You'll soon see the location of this Scadutree Fragment at the end of the path.

#12: North of Cerulean Coast West

Scadutree Fragment #12 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Starting at the Cerulean Coast West Site Of Grace, take the north path just past the giant piece of ruin nearby. Take a left turn just past the Demi-Human Swordsman, and just round the corner you'll see a small cave entrance on the right-hand side. Inside is a Demi-Human Chief guarding the 12th Scadutree Fragment.

Charo's Hidden Grave Scadutree Fragment locations

#13: Western Lake (Hippo)

Scadutree Fragment #13 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The hard part here is just figuring out how to reach Charo's Hidden Grave in the first place. Once you're there, hug the left-hand side of the region and keep riding until you see a big Miranda Flower. Jump up onto the ledge behind it, and ahead you should see a small lake guarded by a Hippopotamus enemy. Kill the Hippo and it will reward you with a Scadutree Fragment.

Jagged Peak Scadutree Fragment locations

#14: End of Rolling Boulder path

Scadutree Fragment #14 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

There's a single Scadutree Fragment in the Jagged Peak region, and it lies along the path from the Foot Of The Jagged Peak and the Jagged Peak Mountainside Sites Of Grace. Specifically, beyond the Spiritsprings past Igon, when you get to the path with the endless rolling boulders that you need to avoid, the Scadutree Fragment is at the base of the cliff below where the boulders first spawn.

Stone Coffin Fissure Scadutree Fragment locations

#15: Fissure Cross

Scadutree Fragment #15 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

There's one Scadutree Fragment inside the underground Stone Coffin Fissure sub-region. Consult our guide on how to get to the Stone Coffin Fissure for more details. Once you're there, follow the main path until you reach the Fissure Cross Site Of Grace; the Scadutree Fragment is right next to the Grace.

Scadu Altus Scadutree Fragment locations

#16: Highroad Cross

Scadutree Fragment #16 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadu Altus has the highest density of Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring. The first is impossible to miss - it's next to the Highroad Cross just beyond Castle Ensis, where you meet Leda and the Hornsent once again.

#17: Highroad encampment

Scadutree Fragment #17 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadutree Fragment #17 is found north of Highroad Cross, at the very start of the encampment. Follow the main road north, and the Scadutree Fragment can be looted beneath a statue a few steps into the camp.

#18-19: Church Of The Crusade (x2)

Scadutree Fragment #18-19 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

To the northwest of the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace, on top of a hill, you'll see the Church Of The Crusade. Inside you'll find another 2 Scadutree Fragments at the base of the statue, though you'll also be invaded by Fire Knight Queelign when you enter the Chuch, so be prepared for an NPC fight.

#20: Camp west of Moorth Ruins

Scadutree Fragment #20 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Directly east of the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace, down the cliff, there's a small Messmer soldier camp by the road. The 20th Scadutree Fragment can be picked up at the foot of a statue in the centre of this small camp.

#21: Moorth Ruins Cross

Scadutree Fragment #21 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadutree Fragment #21 is right next to the Moorth Ruins Cross Site Of Grace, just a few steps from the previous Fragment. It's on the northwest side of Moorth Ruins, and you'll also see Dryleaf Dane waiting by the Cross.

#22: North of Moorth Ruins

Scadutree Fragment #22 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

To get the next Scadutree Fragment in this area, head to the small body of water to the north of Moorth Ruins. On the north side where the lake meets the wall, you'll see a cave mouth with a statue of Marika in front of it. At the base of the statue is the Scadutree Fragment. Incidentally, you can also follow this cave path to reach the lower section of the Rauh Ancient Ruins region.

#23: Southeast Moorth Ruins (Pot Shadow)

Scadutree Fragment #23 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadutree Fragment #23 is also found on the outskirts of Moorth Ruins. Circle around to the southeast side and you'll see a Pot Shadow enemy on a ledge looking over the ruins. Be careful, because this seemingly helpless enemy is watched over by a Curseblade which jumps down to attack you. Dispatch it, then loot the Scadutree Fragment from the dead Pot Shadow.

#24: Scaduview Cross

Scadutree Fragment #24 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

This Scadutree Fragment is found next to Scaduview Cross, which overlooks the Fort Of Reprimand on the southernmost edge of the Scadu Altus. To get up there, follow the main road south past where the Ghostflame Dragon fights the Messmer soldiers, and turn left. There's a Spiritspring by the edge of the cliff, but it's sealed until you break the associated stones nearby. Those stones can be found just past the Spiritspring, around the corner of the cliff edge guarded by bats. Jump up to the top using the Spiritspring, and follow the path to the Cross to get the next Scadutree Fragment.

#25: Waterfall Base

Scadutree Fragment #25 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The next three Scadutree Fragments are not obtainable until you've used the hidden Shadow Keep path to reach the Castle Watering Hole Site Of Grace. We detail this path as part of our guide on how to get to the Abyssal Woods. Head to the south of the lake for the Recluses' River Upstream Grace, and then make your way down the path to the base of the waterfall and loot the Scadutree Fragment from the empty stone coffin.

#26: Recluses' River lake (First Hippo)

Scadutree Fragment #26 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Again following on from the Castle Watering Hole Grace, head all the way south, and just beyond the Recluses' River Downstream Grace you can use the ledges on the cliffside to make your way down to the lake below. There should be a Hippopotamus right in front of you once you're down there who will drop a Scadutree Fragment.

#27: Recluses' River lake (Second Hippo)

Scadutree Fragment #27 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Surprise! There are actually two Hippopotamus enemies in the lake I outlined above. So kill the other one while you're down here for a second Scadutree Fragment, wrapping up all the Fragments available within the Scadu Altus.

Rauh Ancient Ruins Scadutree Fragment locations

#28: Rauh Ancient Ruins Cross

Scadutree Fragment #28 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadutree Fragment #28 is in the upper region of the Rauh Ancient Ruins, accessible only via the bridge from Shadow Keep. From there, take the righthand path and enter the ruins on your right towards the end of the path. Make your way down the ruins and you'll emerge with a Miquella's Cross right in front of you (defended by a Crucible Knight, oh joy), where the Scadutree Fragment can also be looted.

#29: Ruins north of Cross (Pot Shadow)

Scadutree Fragment #29 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Back in the ruins that brought you to the Miquella's Cross, go past the first Spiritspring on the lowest level, and use the second Spiritspring to jump up to the top. In front of you there should be a Pot Shadow to kill for another Scadutree Fragment.

#30: South of Viaduct Minor Tower (Hippo)

Scadutree Fragment #30 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadutree Fragment #30 is obtained by defeating another Hippopotamus. To reach this one's location, head back into the ruins from the Rauh Ancient Ruins Cross, and go back up the Spiritspring jump. Once you're past the double doors, head through the hatch in the wall on your right, and head through the Spider Scorpion room.

Take the next left, and then the next right, and you'll emerge outside. Keep moving forward and jump off the far edge. After that, you can head down the steps on your right to face the Hippopotamus carrying your Scadutree Fragment.

#31: Rauh Ancient Ruins, West (Pot Shadow)

Scadutree Fragment #31 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

To reach Scadutree Fragment #31, cross the bridge from the Miquella's Cross and head past the Furnace Golem (or kill it, I'm not the boss of you) to reach the Rauh Ancient Ruins, West Site Of Grace. Make your way through the ruins in front of this Grace, and at the top of the stairs in the large pillared room is a Pot Shadow you can kill for the Scadutree Fragment.

#32: Temple Town Ruins

Scadutree Fragment #32 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

This Scadutree Fragment is the only Rauh-based Fragment that is in the lower subregion rather than the upper one. As such, you need to reach it by following the cave path in Scadu Altus starting from the location of Fragment #22. Once you've reached the Ancient Ruins Base Site Of Grace, head southwest until you reach the Temple Town Ruins, then use the hole in the wall on the south side. Parkour up to the ledge in front of you, then drop down to take the Scadutree Fragment on the corpse there.

Shadow Keep Scadutree Fragment locations

#33-34: Golden Hippopotamus (x2)

Scadutree Fragment #33-34 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The first two Scadutree Fragments available in the massive legacy dungeon that is the Shadow Keep are dropped by the Golden Hippopotamus boss in the main plaza, just beyond the entrance elevator.

#35: Sunken Chapel Statue

Scadutree Fragment #35 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadutree Fragment #35 is located atop a statue in the Sunken Chapel, which is in the Church District of Shadow Keep. To reach the Church District, you need to enter via the north path from the Church District Highroad (and if you don't know how to get there, drop down the hole in Moorth Ruins and follow the path through Bonny Village).

Once inside the Church District, jump across the rooftops to reach the Sunken Chapel, and jump onto the statue's arm to loot the Scadutree Fragment.

#36: Storehouse, Fourth Floor Cross

Scadutree Fragment #36 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The next Scadutree Fragment is next to the Fourth Floor Scross in the Specimen Storehouse, but you can only get there by descending from above rather than ascending from below. To get above, you need to use the path from the Church District to the east of the main part of Shadow Keep, and then take the elevator all the way up. A path along the outside of the Shadow Keep's walls will lead you down to this Scadutree Fragment.

#37: Outside Dark Chamber

Scadutree Fragment #37 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

This Scadutree Fragment is impossible to miss. As you open the door to the Dark Chamber of the Shadow Keep where you fight the main boss, the Scadutree Fragment is right in front of you.

#38: Back Gate Marika Statue

Scadutree Fragment #38 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

To reach this Scadutree Fragment, you need to ascend to the Loft of the Specimen Storehouse. Work your way to the ledge on the north side, then take two elevators down to reach the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site Of Grace. At the end of the room next to this Grace is a Marika statue with the Scadutree Fragment at its base.

Scaduview Scadutree Fragment locations

#39-43: Scadutree Chalice (x5)

Scadutree Fragment #39-43 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

If you can get to the Scadutree Chalice in Sacduview, you can get a whopping 5 Scadutree Fragments. To get there, start at the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site Of Grace (follow the above instructions on how to get there), then exit outside and defeat Commander Gaius. Then follow the path west into Scaduview itself. Head north, just past the gigantic monument, and you'll find the 5 Scadutree Fragments just in front of the Scadutree Chalice.

Abyssal Woods Scadutree Fragment locations

#44-45: Church Ruins (x2)

Scadutree Fragment #44-45 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

From the Forsaken Graveyard, the first Site Of Grace in the Abyssal Woods, follow the path directly south, hugging the left wall as you go. You'll need to sneak past an Untouchable or two to get there, but you'll soon see the Church Ruins in the southeast corner of the region. Inside you can loot 2 Scadutree Fragments at the base of the statue.

#46: North of Abyssal Woods Grace

Scadutree Fragment #46 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

From the Woodland Trail Site Of Grace, head west until you reach the Abyssal Woods Grace. After that, follow the path north and you'll find Scadutree Fragment #46 on a cross-legged corpse at the base of a tree.

Enir-Ilim Scadutree Fragment locations

#47: Spiral Rise Cross

Scadutree Fragment #47 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Spiral Rise Cross is impossible to miss in Enir-Ilim, as it's along the main path to the final boss. Once you get there, you can loot the Scadutree Fragment from next to the Cross.

#48: Belurat Statue Base

Scadutree Fragment #48 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

This Scadutree Fragment is technically in Belurat, but to avoid confusion I'm putting it in the Enir-Ilim section because you can only access it from Enir-Ilim. Just before the Spiral Rise Cross Site of Grace, turn right at the position of the kneeling Hornsent Priest, and go down the staircase on the right-hand side. At the bottom, jump off the broken ledge and onto the staircase below. Go to the far side of the small circular room and drop onto the ledge below, then follow the ledges all the way (including a scary jump onto a windowsill) until you drop into an area of Belurat with a tall draped statue. At the base of the statue is Scadutree Fragment #48.

#49: Altar Room

Scadutree Fragment #49 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

From the Spiral Rise Cross Site Of Grace, head up the stairs and onto the rooftops. Once you're past the Gravebirds, head up the stairs and ascend to the top of the tower. Once at the top, head inside the tower and you'll find the Scadutree Fragment in front of a small altar.

#50: Cleansing Chamber Anteroom

Scadutree Fragment #50 | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The 50th and final Scadutree Fragment in the game is thankfully very easy. It's right next to the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom Site Of Grace, so you can pick it up right before you face your penultimate boss fight in Shadow Of The Erdtree. Good timing for upgrading your character!

How do Scadutree Fragments work?

In Shadow Of The Erdtree, you need to collect Scadutree Fragments in order to upgrade your Scadutree Blessing. Each time your Scadutree Blessing increases, you deal more base damage and take less base damage while in the Land Of Shadow.

You can upgrade your Scadutree Blessing at any Site Of Grace in the Land Of Shadow, but the number of Scadutree Fragments you need increases with your Scadutree Blessing level. See the below table to understand how many Scadutree Fragments you need to reach each Scadutree Blessing level:

Blessing Level Fragments Needed Cumulative 1 1 1 2 2 3 3 2 5 4 2 7 5 2 9 6 2 11 7 2 13 8 2 15 9 2 17 10 3 20 11 3 23 12 3 26 13 3 29 14 3 32 15 3 35 16 3 38 17 3 41 18 3 44 19 3 47 20 3 50

Unlike Golden Seeds in base Elden Ring, there aren't more Scadutree Fragments to collect than you actually need to reach the max Scadutree Blessing level. So if you want to reach level 20 and be as powerful as you can be, you really do need to hunt down all 50 Scadutree Fragments.

That brings this guide on all the Scadutree Fragment locations to an end; hopefully you had no trouble finding all 50 Fragments before the final boss! If you're struggling to reach the later areas of Shadow Of The Erdtree, leveling up your Scadutree Blessing using these Fragments will go a long way to improving your chances.

For some extra advantages, check out our guides on the best weapons, best builds, best spells, and best armor sets to bring into the Land Of Shadow!