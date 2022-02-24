Elden Ring best builds: the best builds in Elden Ring

Looking for the best builds in Elden Ring? If you want to succeed on your journey to become Elden Lord, you'll want to aim for a specific build. By focusing on certain attributes and weapons, you'll find that your favoured weapons become much stronger, and boss fights less troublesome.

Below, we break down the best builds in Elden Ring, so that you can make your character perfectly suit your playstyle.

Best builds in Elden Ring

Below, we have three of the best builds in Elden Ring. The first two focus on melee, with a defensive and aggressive setup, while the final build focuses on ranged attacks with sorcery spells. Each build covers the attributes that you should focus on and some gear that you should obtain. We will also list the best class to start as for each build, but don't worry about this too much as you can easily shape your character as you level up. Classes just determine your starting stats and gear.

Best defensive melee build in Elden Ring

Recommended starting class: Samurai

Samurai Key attributes: Strength and Endurance

Strength and Endurance Weapons: Katana, Nagakiba

Katana, Nagakiba Shield: Tower shields

Tower shields Armor: Twinned Armor

If you want to soak up damage and remain steadfast in face of a tough enemy, you should use a defensive melee build. This build uses a katana for quick attacks with a tall tower shield to bolster your defense, while the main attributes are Strength and Endurance. If you decide to use this build, we suggest choosing the Samurai class to get the ideal weapon straight away.

Strength allows you to use certain shields that will improve your damage negation and enables your character to use stronger melee weapons, while Endurance boosts your stamina and equip load so that you can block more hits and use better armor, like the Twinned Armor Set. We'd also suggest putting some points into Vigor, so that you can boost your max health in case you do take damage.

When it comes to gear, a tall tower shield is essential for your off-hand, as you can use it to block whenever an enemy tries to attack, ensuring that you don't suddenly die from a barrage of hits. You can get a strong tower shield quite early on in Castle Stormveil. When you reach the hall with the Grafted Scion, head to the door on the Western side of that room to find a small outside area with an Imp Seal. Use a Stonesword Key on the Imp Seal to access another room, where you can find the Hawk Crest Wooden Shield among other items.

You should compliment this with a Katana, allowing you to make quick slashes when the enemy opens up between attacks. The Samurai starts with a Katana, but you can also loot the unique Nagakiba katana in the Second Church of Marika in the Atlus Plateau, which we cover in our Sacred Tear locations guide.

Best aggressive melee build in Elden Ring

Recommended starting class: Warrior

Warrior Key attributes: Dexterity and Endurance

Dexterity and Endurance Weapons: Reduvia and Eleonora's Poleblade

Reduvia and Eleonora's Poleblade Armor: Twinned Armor

If you want something that focuses on closing the distance and unleashing a furious barrage of attacks on your enemy, this duel-wielding aggressive melee build is perfect. With this build, you'll want to pair a dagger with a longer weapon, such as a spear or twinblade, while putting points primarily into Dexterity and Endurance. Make sure to also put a few points into Strength and Faith for weapon requirements. If you opt for this build, choose the Warrior class, as it starts with the highest Dexterity stat.

Endurance, as mentioned above, raises stamina and load, which are both crucial for any melee build. With enough points in Endurance, you should be able to wear some of the best armor in Elden Ring, such as the Twinned armor set mentioned above, while maintaining a light load for quick rolls. Dexterity will allow you to use certain unique weapons that are key to this build and increases the damage for your off-hand dagger.

With this build, we recommend pairing two unique weapons that focus on applying the bleed status effect to your enemies. In your main hand, equip Eleonora's Poleblade, which you also find in the Second Church of Marika, just like Nagakiba in the previous build. In your off-hand, use the Reduvia dagger. You can get this by defeating Bloody Finger Nerijus near Murkwater Cave.

Use Eleonora's Poleblade to close the distance, and then quickly slash away at your opponents with Reduvia to rapidly apply the bleed effect. When an enemy hits the maximum bleed level, they will lose a staggering amount of health, leading you to an easy win.

Best magic build in Elden Ring

Recommended starting class: Astrologer

Astrologer Key attributes: Intelligence and Mind

Intelligence and Mind Weapons: Astrologer's Staff, Azur's Glintstone Staff

Astrologer's Staff, Azur's Glintstone Staff Key spells: Swift Glintstone Shard, Glintstone Cometshard, Carian Slicer

Swift Glintstone Shard, Glintstone Cometshard, Carian Slicer Armor: Twinned Armor, Glintstone Crown

If you'd prefer to attack from a distance, we recommend using this sorcery build. With Glintstone Sorcery, you can learn a variety of spells that allow you to strike your opponents while keeping at a safe distance, making some boss battles incredibly trivial. For this build, your main stats should be Intelligence, to boost magic damage and meet certain weapon requirements, and Mind, to increase your maximum FP. As always, Vigor is also key if you don't want to become the stereotypical glass-cannon wizard. For this build, choose the Astrologer class as it has a staff and the best Intelligence stat.

For your gear, you'll need a staff to cast your Glintstone spells. If you start as an Astrologer, you'll get the Astrologer's Staff straight away, but you can also buy it at the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace. Otherwise, you might need to wait until you reach the Academy of Raya Lucaria to get your hands on a suitable weapon from one of the sorcerer enemies.

The Azur's Glintstone Staff, which you can get from the top level of the Church of the Cuckoo at the Academy of Raya Lucaria (which Ollie made a useful video guide on), is a brilliant upgrade as you progress through the main questline. It allows you to cast sorcery spells faster so that you can put more pressure on enemies, while only making spells cost a little bit more FP. This is a great trade off, as you can easily negate the effects with a few extra points in the Mind stat.

When you're ready with a staff in hand, equip the Swift Glintstone Shard, Glintstone Cometshard, and Carian Slicer spells. The Swift Shard is a quick, low-damage spell that you can use to fight most enemies, while the Cometshard is ideal for tougher enemies and slow bosses that won't dodge your attacks. Then, as enemies get closer, swap to Carian Slicer to perform a quick slice with a magical melee weapon. You can get all of these from Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins in Limgrave. If you don't have enough spell slots, make sure to take a look at our Memory Stones locations guide.

For your armor, we recommend pairing some sturdy armor, such as the Twinned set mentioned earlier, with one of the Glintstone Crowns (also mentioned in our best armor guide linked above). These increase your Intelligence by a few levels, boosting your magical damage and allowing you to spend Runes on levelling up other important attributes.

That covers our best builds in Elden Ring. If you want to upgrade your character further, take a look at our guide on how to find Golden Seeds in Elden Ring. If you decide that a certain build isn't for you, check out our Elden Ring respec guide to see how you can redistribute your levels to change things up.