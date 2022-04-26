Looking for the best Elden Ring Dexterity build? This Elden Ring Dexterity build emulates the Bloodhound Knights that you can find around the Lands Between, using their weapons to deal huge damage. It's a fast build that allows you to land easy hits while dodging enemy attacks, making it one of the best builds in Elden Ring for both late-game PvE and PvP.

Below, we'll explain how to make the best Elden Ring Dexterity build, breaking down the weapons, stats, and items that you should use.

Best Elden Ring Dexterity build

This Elden Ring Dexterity build uses two Bloodhound weapons to consistently inflict the bleed effect on enemies. With each swing, you will deal huge amounts of damage and slowly build up the bleed effect, leading to a final burst of damage that will finish most enemies. To make this build, you’ll need to find the Bloodhound’s Fang and Bloodhound’s Claws.

Where to find Bloodhound's Fang in Elden Ring

Bloodhound’s Fang is one of the best weapons in Elden Ring, but you can get it very early. To get Bloodhound’s Fang, simply head South from Agheel Lake in Limgrave until you reach the Forlorn Hound Evergaol. There, you must defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil. You will earn the Bloodhound’s Fang as your reward after killing this boss. This is the main weapon for the build, so you can get started on slicing and dicing enemies while waiting to get the Bloodhound Claws.

Where to find the Bloodhound Claws in Elden Ring

The Bloodhound Claws are a little harder to find, as you’ll need to journey to Volcano Manor in Mt. Gelmir. Once you reach the manor, open the illusory wall leading down into the basement and find the Bloodhound Knight at the bottom of the stairs. Kill the Bloodhound Knight and loot their corpse to get the Bloodhound Claws. When you have the Bloodhound Claws, equip them on your offhand.

Elden Ring Dexterity build stat requirements

This Elden Ring Dexterity build requires the following stats:

18 Strength

17 Dexterity

15 Faith

For this build, you’ll need 18 Strength and 17 Dexterity to wield the Bloodhound’s Fang. This will also allow you to use the Bloodhound Claws, which have a slightly lower requirement for each stat. Once you achieve these minimums, continue to invest points into Dexterity until you reach the soft cap of 60, at which point you’ll notice the bonus damage from each level decreases substantially. Then, you can focus on putting points into Strength to continue raising your damage further.

To push your damage even higher, we recommend increasing your Faith to 15. This allows you to use Flame, Grant me Strength, an incantation that boosts your physical damage for a short amount of time. Flame, Grant me Strength is one of the best spells in Elden Ring, but remember that you will need a seal in your offhand to cast it. Fortunately, you can quickly swap back to the Bloodhound Claws after.

Important gear for the Elden Ring Dexterity build

After finding the Bloodhound weapons, you should turn your focus to other important items. Below, we’ll explain the talismans and Crystal Tears that you should use in this Dexterity build.

Claw Talisman: boosts your jump attack damage. Jump attacks are incredibly powerful in Elden Ring, so we suggest using them to start most fights. Perform a quick jump attack with your Bloodhound’s Fang and then follow up with some quick swipes with the Claws. You’ll find the Claw Talisman on the top of a tower in Stormveil Castle . You can reach this tower by going to the Rampart Tower Site of Grace, climbing to the top, and exploring the upper rooftops.

boosts your jump attack damage. Jump attacks are incredibly powerful in Elden Ring, so we suggest using them to start most fights. Perform a quick jump attack with your Bloodhound’s Fang and then follow up with some quick swipes with the Claws. You’ll find the Claw Talisman on the top of a tower in . You can reach this tower by going to the Rampart Tower Site of Grace, climbing to the top, and exploring the upper rooftops. Rotten Winged Sword Insignia: a talisman that boosts the damage of consecutive hits. The Bloodhound weapons are very fast, so you can use them to unleash quick strings of easy hits on enemies. The Rotten Winged Sword Insignia will boost your damage when you land multiple hits, making it perfect for this speedy Dexterity build. You will find the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia by following Millicent’s questline to the end and choosing to help her fight the invaders.

a talisman that boosts the damage of consecutive hits. The Bloodhound weapons are very fast, so you can use them to unleash quick strings of easy hits on enemies. The Rotten Winged Sword Insignia will boost your damage when you land multiple hits, making it perfect for this speedy Dexterity build. You will find the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia by following Millicent’s questline to the end and choosing to help her fight the invaders. Lord of Blood’s Exultation: a talisman that boosts your damage when a nearby enemy is affected by the bleed status effect. Since this Dexterity build focuses heavily on inflicting enemies with bleed, Lord of Blood’s Exultation is an incredibly important talisman. You can find it by killing Esgar, Priest of Blood . This is the boss in the Leyndell Catacombs , which you will find while exploring the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds.

a talisman that boosts your damage when a nearby enemy is affected by the bleed status effect. Since this Dexterity build focuses heavily on inflicting enemies with bleed, Lord of Blood’s Exultation is an incredibly important talisman. You can find it by . This is the boss in the , which you will find while exploring the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. Thorny Cracked Tear: a Crystal Tear that also increases the damage of consecutive attacks. This stacks with the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia to massively increase your damage if you can land multiple hits on an enemy. To get the Thorny Cracked Tear, head to the Consecrated Snowfield Minor Erdtree and kill the Putrid Avatar boss .

a Crystal Tear that also increases the damage of consecutive attacks. This stacks with the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia to massively increase your damage if you can land multiple hits on an enemy. To get the Thorny Cracked Tear, head to the . Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear: a Crystal Tear that boosts your Dexterity by 10 levels. This will give you a huge damage boost for both Bloodhound weapons, making it very useful when fighting some of Elden Ring’s hardest bosses. You can find the Dexterity-Knot Crystal Tear on a small landmass in Liurnia of the Lakes, northwest of the Scenic Isle Site of Grace.

After finding both Crystal Tears, make sure to head to a Site of Grace so that you can mix them in the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

