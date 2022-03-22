Want to know the steps to get every ending in Elden Ring? Players in Elden Ring are presented with constant choices of where to go, how to fight, and who to help. The NPCs you aid along the way determine which of the six different endings are available to you. If you want to make sure you get a specific ending, you’ll have to prepare before the final boss. This guide will walk you through every ending in Elden Ring and how to earn them. Of course, this necessitates spoilers for the final boss and several major quests, so be warned.

Elden Ring Age of Fracture ending

The default ending and by far the simplest is the Age of Fracture. Once you’ve defeated the Elden Beast, walk over to the fractured body of Marika. Unless you acquired the Frenzied Flame from the Three Fingers (more on that later), you will have the option to mend the Elden Ring. Select it to mend the Ring and become Elden Lord. Lorewise, this is the most neutral ending, essentially resetting the cycle in the Lands Between, assuring that all of this will happen again.

Elden Ring Goldmask ending: The Age of Order

The Age of Order is the first of three variations on the Age of Fracture. You will still become Elden Lord and earn the Elden Lord achievement but under different circumstances. This ending requires that you complete Brother Corhyn and Goldmask’s questlines. To summarize:

After reaching Altus Plateau, speak to Brother Corhyn in Roundtable Hold. He will inform you he is leaving to find Goldmask.

Find Goldmask on the broken highway west of Dominula, Windmill Village, and speak to him there.

Meet Corhyn on the road north of the Altus Highway Junction Grace.

Return to Goldmask, and speak to Corhyn there.

After you enter Leyndell, the pair will move to the coliseum in the southern reaches of the city. Speak to them again here.

From the Erdtree Sanctuary site of Grace, head west down an elevator and a staircase to find a highlighted floor message that reads, “Regression.” Cast the Law of Regression incantation (you may need to respec for this) on this spot and a new message will appear. Read it, then return to Goldmask and Corhyn.

You’ll next find the duo south of Stargazer’s Ruins in the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Defeat Malekith in Crumbling Farum Azula and awaken in Leyndell, Ashen Capital. Find Goldmask near the coliseum to receive the Mending Rune of Perfect Order.

Once you defeat the Elden Beast and touch Marika, you’ll have the option to use the Mending Rune of Perfect Order to repair the Elden Ring. Select it to earn the Age of Order ending. Note that you must complete the Regression step before defeating Malekith, otherwise you will be unable to finish this quest.

Elden Ring Dung Eater ending: Age of the Fell Curse

You’ll first encounter the reviled Dung Eater around halfway through the main story. If it is not immediately apparent from his bad attitude and reputation, the Dung Eater is a bad dude. All of Elden Ring’s endings are fittingly ambiguous, but this is one the “worst.”

To proceed with this ending, you must complete the Dung Eater's questline by bringing him five Seedbed Curses. Follow along with our full guide to the Dung Eater’s questline to find them. Once you’ve given him five Seedbed Curses, the Dung Eater will reward you with the Mending Rune of the Fell Curse. Defeat the Elden Beast and choose to use the Mending Rune of the Fell Curse to become Elden Lord and curse the Lands Between to an age of defilement.

Elden Ring Fia ending: Age of the Duskborn

The first ending you could really argue to be “good” is the Age of the Duskborn, which requires completing Fia’s questline. We have a full guide to Fia’s quest to walk you through each step in detail, but here’s the short version:

Speak to Fia in Roundtable Hold before and after reaching Altus Plateau. Give the dagger to D.

Speak to Fia one more time in Roundtable, then find her in Deeproot Depths and defeat her guards.

Ask Fia to hold you, then defeat Dragonlich Fortissax.

Take the Mending Rune of Death from Fia’s body.

Do note that burning the Erdtree causes Fia to leave Roundtable Hold, whether you’ve progressed her quest or not. Be sure to complete the early steps before entering the Forge of the Giants.

Elden Ring Ranni ending: Age of the Stars

The next debatably good ending is the Age of Stars, the ultimate conclusion to Ranni’s questline. This is the longest and most involved quest in Elden Ring, so use our full guide to Ranni’s quest to knock it out step by step. Here’s the short version:

Find Ranni in Ranni’s Rise, behind Caria Manor.

Find the Fingerslayer’s Blade in Nokron and bring it to Ranni.

Acquire the Cursemark of Death atop the Divine Tower of Liurnia.

Descend through Nokstella, cross the Lake of Rot, ride the coffin down the waterfall, and defeat Astel.

Find Ranni at the Moonlight Altar, below the church.

Once you defeat the Elden Beast, do not touch Marika’s head as you would for every other ending. Instead, look for a blue summon sign on the floor. Use this to summon Ranni, making her the new Queen of the Stars, and you her eternal consort.

Elden Ring Frenzied Flame ending: Lord of Frenzied Flame

The last and arguably “worst” ending is the Lord of Frenzied Flame, which engulfs the Lands Between in eternal Frenzied Fire. There is only one requirement for this ending; inherit the Flame of Frenzy from the Three Fingers deep beneath Leyndell.

Find Mohg the Omen in the Subterranean Shunning Grounds and defeat him. At the back of the arena is an illusory altar. Hit it to reveal a hidden path, down into the catacombs below. Descend down through this jumping puzzle to find a door. At first, you won’t be able to inreact with it. However, strip off all your armor and weapons and you will be able to open the door and find the Three Fingers, who will grant you the flame. After you beat the Elden Beast, you will have just one option; become the Lord of Frenzied Flame.

Frenzied Flame ending: how to get Melina’s additional cutscene

There is a bonus cutscene featuring Melina for this ending, but you’ll need to find the Flame of Frenzy before Melina sacrifices herself at the Forge of Giants. If you acquire the Flame before then, Melina will leave you. Reach the Forge, cast youself into the fire, then proceed through the rest of the game as normal. Upon completion, you will see an extended cutscene in which Melina appears with a repaired eye and vows to seek vengeance against you.

How to remove the Frenzied Flame

The Frenzied Flame locks you into the Lord of Frenzy ending. If you defeat the Elden Beast with the Flame, this is the only ending you can choose. However, if you change your mind and want a different ending or acquired the Flame by mistake, you’ll get a chance to remove it.

To remove the Flame, you will need to complete Millicent’s entire questline. This is another long one, which we’ve detailed under the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia section of our talismans guide. You also need to defeat Malenia, the game’s toughest boss. Once Millicent has died and you’ve taken back Millicent’s Needle, head down to Malenia’s arena at the bottom of the Haligtree. If you’ve killed her, there will be a huge, orange and red flower in the center.

Interact with it to turn the needle into Miquela’s Needle, and receive a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. Then head to Crumbling Farum Azula. If you haven’t already, defeat Dragonlord Placidusax, hidden under the floating city. You can then use Miquela’s Needle in the center of the arena to remove the Frenzied Flame.

That’s every ending in Elden Ring and how to complete them! If you’re an achievement hunter don’t worry too much about the complexity. You only need to finish Age of the Stars, Lord of Frenzied Flame, and any one of the other four endings to earn all three ending achievements. If you’re pushing through the end of the game and looking for a better weapon, our list of the best weapons in Elden Ring will help. We’ve got guides to some of the toughest bosses too, including Radahn and Rykard.