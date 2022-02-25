Elden Ring Spirit Ashes: how to use Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring

Want to know how to use Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring? If you're stuck in a difficult boss fight in Elden Ring, a little helping hand might go a long way. Fortunately, you can summon Spirit Ashes to call on strong allies to help in your time of need. If you aren't sure how to use Spirit Ashes, we're here to break it down.

Below, we'll cover everything you need to know to use Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring, so that you can overwhelm bosses and claim an easy victory.

How to use Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring

To use Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring, you first need to get the Spirit Calling Bell from Renna the Witch. Renna will spawn in the Church of Elleh after you receive Torrent from Melina, so ride over to the Church to meet the witch. After a brief conversation, you will receive the Spirit Calling Bell and your first Spirit Ash.

To summon a Spirit Ash, you need to equip it to your quick items bar or pouch. Make sure to equip the specific Spirit Ash that you want, rather than the Spirit Calling Bell itself. Once the Spirit Ash is equipped, you'll be able to summon it to help in challenging fights. However, you can't just summon them wherever you want. You must be near a Rebirth Monument, which is a small stone tower near the ground. These tend to be hard to spot, but just look in the lower-left corner and check if there is a small gate symbol. If there is, you can use Spirit Ashes.

There are a few limits that you should know about with Spirit Ashes. Firstly, you cannot use more than one Spirit Ash at a time. Certain Spirit Ashes will summon multiple allies at once, but you cannot use multiple different Spirit Ashes at once. You also can't use Spirit Ashes in multiplayer, as you already have help from your online allies.

Using a Spirit Ash consumes FP, which is your magic bar in Elden Ring. All Spirit Ashes have different FP costs, with the stronger ones costing much more to use. If you want to use the most powerful Spirit Ashes, we recommend investing points into the Mind attribute as you level up.

How to upgrade Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring

If you notice your Spirit Ashes are getting weak as you advance, don't panic. You can upgrade them to become stronger and have more health, but you'll need to complete a quest first.

Shortly after proceeding through Stormgate, you will arrive at Stormhill Shack. Here, a girl with a red hood speaks about the Spider in Castle Stormveil. This is actually a Grafted Scion that you will find wandering around a hall in the castle shortly after the Rampart Tower Site of Grace. In an outside area connected to this hall, you will find dogs munching on a pile of bodies. Loot the Chrysalids' Memento from these bodies and return it to the girl, who reveals her name to be Roderika.

Roderika will then travel to the Roundtable Hold, so fast travel there and speak to her again by the fire. Then, you need to run back and forth between her and Master Hewg, the blacksmith at the Hold, a few times and exhaust any dialogue options. Eventually, Roderika will find her calling and become a Spirit Tuner. Roderika will now upgrade your Spirit Ashes in exchange for Ghost Gloveworts, which are ghostly flowers that you will find in dungeons and underground caves.

That's everything you need to know to use Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring. If you want to burn through bosses on your own, you need to be well-equipped. Make sure to check out our Elden Ring best builds guide to make sure you are maximising your Tarnished's potential. When you're set on a class, take a look at our guides on the best weapons, best armor, and best spells in Elden Ring.