Looking for an Elden Ring walkthrough? Elden Ring has a very open structure, allowing you to tackle areas and bosses in almost any order. However, if you want a clear path through the Lands Between, or just want to focus on main content to reach the end of the game, this Elden Ring walkthrough will guide you along your journey.

Below, you will find our full Elden Ring walkthrough, taking you through each of the main areas and bosses that you must beat to complete Elden Ring.

Note: spoilers for major areas, bosses, and endings follow. You've been warned.

Elden Ring complete walkthrough

Church of Anticipation

At the start of Elden Ring, you will make your character before entering the world. This allows you to choose a starting class, which determines your attributes and starting gear, and a keepsake, which is a special starting item. You can also customise your character's appearance.

After making your character, you will spawn in the Church of Anticipation. Head outside and follow the steps down until you come to a boss arena, where a Grafted Scion appears. While it is possible to defeat this Grafted Scion and earn some additional loot, you are supposed to die in this fight. When you respawn, you will find yourself in the Stranded Graveyard in Limgrave.

Limgrave

When you spawn in Limgrave, you will find yourself in a cave. Nearby, you can drop down into a lower cavern, known as the Cave of Knowledge. This is a short optional tutorial area which leads back to this main area, so those new to the formula/mechanics of FromSoftware games should head down and learn the basics. You will learn about combat, stealth, and other important aspects that you'll want to understand before heading out into the Lands Between. If you want to learn more, check out our guides on how to two hand weapons and what equip load is. When you're ready, use the lift past the Stranded Graveyard Site of Grace to head towards the exit. You can return here at a higher level to enter Fringefolk Hero's Grave and fight the Ulcerated Tree Spirit optional boss, but that's far too difficult for now.

Upon exiting the Stranded Graveyard, you will find yourself in Limgrave. This is one of many open-world regions in Elden Ring, filled with secrets and optional areas that you can discover. There are many optional bosses to uncover, such as the Stonedigger Troll, Bloody Finger Nerijus, and Leonine Misbegotten. You can also head through the Coastal Cave to reach the Church of Dragon Communion, where you can learn new Incantations. However, your main quest is to reach the Great Erdtree and become the Elden Lord. To do this, you must find a Maiden. Speak to Varré at the First Steps Site of Grace, who will inform you that you are maidenless and explain Grace. Then, follow the Guidance of Grace, which is the gold streak on your map, towards the Church of Elleh, where you will meet Merchant Kalé. From there, proceed to follow the Guidance towards Stormgate.

When you arrive at Stormgate and use the nearby Site of Grace, or after activiating a few Sites of Grace around Limgrave if you choose to explore, you will enter a cutscene in which you are approached by Melina. This will grant access to your horse, Torrent, allow you to level up, and start the main quest. With the support of your maiden, Melina, head up Stormhill to fight Margit, the Fell Omen. After attempting this battle, or after you beat Margit if you win on your first try, use a Site of Grace to speak to Melina again and travel to the Roundtable Hold. The Roundtable Hold is a hub area where you will meet many NPCs on your journey, so make sure to frequently travel back to see what's changed.

After defeating Margit, continue to Castle Stormveil. When you arrive, you'll see that the main gate is closed. Head into the side passage on the left, where a man will beckon you over. Speak to the man and then choose whether to continue along this side path or to wait by the gate until it opens. Either way leads you into Castle Stormveil, at the end of which you will fight Godrick, the Grafted. Godrick will drop Godrick's Great Rune, which you must activate at the Divine Tower of Limgrave. After defeating Godrick and activating the Great Rune, continue past his boss arena and into Liurnia of the Lakes.

Liurnia of the Lakes

Liurnia of the Lakes contains the Academy of Raya Lucaria, which is your next goal. When you arrive in Liurnia after defeating Godrick, head left and down the path until you reach the Liurnia Lake Shore. Proceed through the lake northwest into the Laskyar Ruins and use the teleporter to warp to the South Raya Lucaria Gate Site of Grace. This gate is locked, but you can grab a map from a nearby corpse that leads to a Glintstone Key. After finding the Glintstone Key, you can head into the Academy and follow the path through the Church of the Cuckoo and graveyard. At the end of the graveyard, you will find a spinning waterwheel that you can use as a lift to reach the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace. Continue through the Academy and head up the stairs to reach the Debate Parlor, where you fight the Red Wolf of Radagon.

After fighting the Red Wolf of Radagon, head outside into the courtyard and run to the right side. Use the beams to cross over to the large set of stairs and run to the top, where you will find Carian Knight Moongrum. Defeat Moongrum and then use the lift to head up and fight Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. Rennala will drop another Great Rune, but this is already activated, allowing you to respec your stats. This is particularly handy if you want to make one of our best builds in Elden Ring. However, you can still head to the Divine Tower of Liurnia as part of Ranni's route, which we will cover later in this guide.

After defeating Rennala, you can proceed to the Altus Plateau, North of Liurnia, by either using the Grand Lift of Dectus or passing through the nearby Ravine. However, you can also head to Caelid, the rotten lands to the East of Limgrave, to gain another Great Rune.

Caelid

Caelid is a land of rot and disease to the East of Limgrave. Fortunately, you can get through it relatively quickly by following the main path that leads around the Southern edge towards Redmane Castle. At the castle, you will discover that the guards here are holding a festival. If you choose to partake in the festival by speaking to the guard announcing it with the castle, you can head down into the Caelid wilds and fight Starscourge Radahn. This will grant you another Great Rune, which you can activate at the Divine Tower of Caelid.

Of course, there are plenty of other activities to complete in Caelid. You can find a powerful staff here, along with a range of optional dungeons and bosses. When you're ready, use the routes mentioned above to reach the Altus Plateau.

Altus Plateau

The Altus Plateau is a much prettier area with lots to discover. However, those interested in progressing to the end of the game should use the Altus Plateau as a route to other key areas. Mt Gelmir is found in the northwest corner of the Altus Plateau, while Leyndell, Royal Capital, is found to the East.

Other areas of note that you should explore if you're looking for optional content are the Minor Erdtree in the centre of the Altus Plateau, the windmill village in the northeast, and the Shaded Castle to the North.

Mt Gelmir

Mt Gelmir is significantly smaller than the other regions mentioned so far, but it contains Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy. Rykard is another Shardbearer who holds a Great Rune, so you should head here if you want to collect them all.

To reach Mt Gelmir, follow the path leading northwest out of the Altus Plateau. This will take you to the first Mt Gelmir campsite, where you will find a message about rainbow stones. If you follow the stones, it will trigger a cutscene in which an NPC pushes you down into the river below, so we recommend continuing along the bridge to the Ninth Mt Gelmir Campsite Site of Grace. From here, use the spiritspring to leap up and fight the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast on the cliff above. Defeat this boss and then use the nearby stones jutting out of the cliff as a makeshift bridge to get closer to Volcano Manor.

When you arrive at the Manor, head over to Tanith and accept her invitation to join her group. Then, head into the nearby corridor and enter the first room on the right using Tanith's key. In the far-right corner of this room, run into the wall to open a secret passage and enter a new area of the manor. This is much more expansive, akin to Castle Stormveil or the Academy of Raya Lucaria, with lots to explore and discover. Venture through the manor until you find Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy. Defeat Rykard to gain another Great Rune, which you can activate at the Divine Tower of West Altus. You can reach this tower through the Sealed Tunnel in the Altus Plateau.

Leyndell, Royal Capital

Leyndell is the capital city at the foot of the Great Erdtree. To enter, you must travel to the northeastern side of the outer wall and fight a Draconic Tree Sentinel. After winning, you can head into the capital if you currently hold two restored Great Runes. This means that you must have defeated at least two of the following bosses:

Godrick (Limgrave)

Rennala (Liurnia)

Radahn (Caelid)

Rykard (Mt Gelmir)

Within Leyndell, you must travel through the streets and make your way towards the Erdtree, where you fight Morgott, the Omen King. Melina will leave you shortly before this fight, but chat with her again after defeating Morgott and claiming his Great Rune to gain a new task. The entrance to the Great Erdtree is blocked by thorns, so Melina asks you to go to the Mountaintops of the Giants to get some special kindling that you can use to burn down the Great Erdtree. She gives you the Rold Medallion that you can use to reach this area.

Follow the main path East through Leyndell to find a new area, the Forbidden Lands. While it isn't necessary to complete Elden Ring, you can detour here and take the path leading southeast from the Forbidden Lands to reach the Divine Tower of East Altus and activate Morgott's Great Rune.

Otherwise, follow the path East that leads to the Grand Lift of Rold. Use the lift and ascend to the Mountaintops, where you must find the Forge of Giants for Melina. However, upon arrival, you will see Bloody Finger Hunter Yura, who you may have met before while fighting Bloody Finger Nerijus or other NPC invaders. However, this Yura is a little different and warns you of the dangers of helping Melina. He says that Melina will burn herself as kindling in a sacrifice to make you Elden Lord, which wouldn't be righteous. He tells you to head under Leyndell into the sewers below to find the Flame of Frenzy, who will help set you on the righteous path.

This is where we enter into ending territory, and where the path splits. To continue with the main ending and serve the two fingers, you must now proceed through the Mountaintops of the Giants until you reach the Fire Giant boss fight. Those hoping for another ending will need to complete one of the following tasks:

Meet the Frenzied Flame/Three Fingers in the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds

Complete Ranni's route, which starts behind Caria Manor

Gain the Mending Rune of Death from Fia in the Deeproot Depths

Subterranean Shunning-Grounds

You can access the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds through a well in Leyndell, Royal Capital. To find this well, fast travel to the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace and head down the stairs. At the bottom, go through the gate and turn left, after which you must leap over the ledge onto the rooftops below. Then, head North over these rooftops and drop down to find the well. Drop through the well to enter the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds.

If you can reach the bottom of the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds, you will meet the Three Fingers and discover the route to an alternate ending which lets you become the Lord of Frenzied Flame. To reach the bottom, you need to navigate the pipes and tunnels until you reach an elevator which descends the large pit. There, you will find the Forsaken Depths Site of Grace and a passage that leads to a boss fight against Mohg, the Omen. Defeat Mohg and then open the chest nearby to get an extremely good Talisman.

Hit the wall behind the chest to open a secret passage, and then proceed down the steps. This leads down to another pit that you must descend by jumping between the various ledges and coffins that stick out from the side. At the bottom, unequip all of your armor and weapons and then open the large door. Here, you will enter a cutscene in which you meet the Three Fingers and become singed. After this, proceed to the Mountaintops of the Giants and reach the Forge of the Giants. Continue following that path until you reach the Fractured Marika statue within the Erdtree, where you can choose to become the Lord of Frenzied Flame, achieving a different ending.

Ranni's Route

You will first encounter Ranni as the witch Renna in the Church of Elleh near the start of the game. However, upon arriving in Liurnia, you can proceed to Caria Manor in the northwest of the region and discover Ranni's tower. Here, you will meet Ranni and start her storyline, which sends you to Nokron, the Eternal City and some other key areas around the Lands Between. Within Nokron, you must find the Fingerslayer Blade for Ranni.

This step is essential for both the Ranni and Fia ending, so make sure you complete this step for either of those. When you find this blade, return to Ranni's Rise and deliver it to her. She rewards you with the Carian Inverted Statue, which allows you to reach the Divine Tower of Liurnia and get the Cursemark of Death for Fia. If you wish to complete Fia's ending, go to the Deeproot Depths section of this guide. Otherwise, continue to follow Ranni's questline until you give her the Dark Moon Ring at the Moonlight Altar.

After giving Ranni the Dark Moon Ring, continue through the Mountaintops of the Giants until you reach the final area at the foot of the Erdtree. Here, you can choose to ignore the Fractured Marika statue and instead summon Ranni, triggering a different ending.

Deeproot Depths

After gaining access to Carian Study Hall and the Divine Tower of Liurnia, you will find the Cursemark of Death. While you can continue with Ranni's route from here, this also allows you to do another ending with Fia, the Deathbed Companion. Fia usually resides in the Roundtable Hold, but after completing a short questline in which she gives you a Weathered Dagger (deliver it to D, also in the Roundtable Hold), she will abandon the Roundtable and wait in Deeproot Depths.

To access Deeproot Depths, you must fight the Gargoyle bosses in Nokron, the Eternal City and use the coffin found in the boss arena to ride up the waterfall into this new area. Then, proceed through the Deeproot Depths and climb the roots up to find the Prince of Death's Throne, where Fia waits. Give the Cursemark to Fia and then fast travel back here to find her sleeping. Interact with Fia to enter her dream and fight Lichdragon Fortissax. After this fight, you can interact with Fia again to claim the Mending Rune of the Death Prince. Now, proceed through the Mountaintops of the Giants and select 'Use the Mending Rune of Death' at the Fractured Marika statue beneath the Erdtree to complete Fia's ending.

Mountaintops of the Giants

While the Mountaintops seem like a large area, you can follow a fairly linear path using the long bridge over the cavern, past the giants, and into the Freezing Lake. As you pass over the lake to the southeast, you will notice a considerable fog cloud whips up around you. Here, you can choose to fight a dragon named Borealis, the Freezing Fog, but if you try to maintain your sense of direction (your compass disappears in the fog) and head southeast, you will eventually escape and find the First Church of Marika. Continue weaving through the mountains towards the Forge of Giants, where you will fight the Fire Giant boss.

After defeating the Fire Giant, you can head into the Forge of Giants, where you will find a point of no return. Here, your character will collapse as Melina sacrfices herself as kindling to burn the Great Erdtree, turning Leyndell into the City of Ash and opening the path into the finale. When you awake, you will find yourself in Crumbling Farum Azula, an island to the southeast of the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Travel through this area to the Dragon Temple on the North side, where you will fight the Godskin Duo boss. Then, take the path that bends southeast into the large colosseum building to fight the Beast Clergyman boss. Halfway through the fight, the boss will transform into Maliketh, the Black Blade. This second half is much harder, so prepare for a tough fight. We recommend farming runes to level up a lot before trying to beat Maliketh.

Elden Throne and the Erdtree

When you beat Maliketh, you will respawn in Leyndell, Ashen Capital, allowing you to proceed to the foot of the now-burning Erdtree. On the way, you will encounter Sir Gideon Ofnir, who you previously met in the Roundtable Hold. Now, you must fight Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing in another brutal boss battle, after which you may proceed to the Elden Throne. Here, in the same place you previously fought Morgott, you must now fight Godfrey, First Elden Lord, who has regained his physical form. During the fight, Godfrey will transform into Hoarah Loux, Warrior, so continue fighting until you complete this battle.

Upon beating Hoarah Loux, Warrior, you may proceed into the Erdtree and encounter Radagon of the Golden Order. Defeat Radagon to enter the Elden Beast fight, which is the final Elden Ring boss battle. Defeat the Elden Beast and then rest at the nearby Site of Grace. Finally, you can interact with the Fractured Marika statue and select your ending. The options you may select here are:

Mend the Elden Ring (standard ending)

Use Mending Rune of the Death-Prince

Become the Lord of Frenzy (bad ending)

Alternatively, those who followed Ranni's route can opt to use Ranni's summon sign instead, which will lead to the good ending.

Regardless of what you select, this signals the end of Elden Ring, so you can watch the final cutscene play out and take a deep breath. It's over. Now, time to start over and get those other endings.

That wraps up our Elden Ring walkthrough.