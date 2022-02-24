How to find the Divine Tower of Limgrave in Elden Ring

Want to know how to restore Godrick’s Great Rune in Elden Ring? After defeating Godrick the Grafted in Castle Stormveil, you’ll get a Great Rune that holds the power to grant significant buffs to each of your attributes, which really helps in future boss fights. However, you won’t just get this power instantly. First, you need to restore Godrick’s Great Rune at the Divine Tower of Limgrave. Elden Ring falls short of telling you exactly where that is, but that’s where we come in.

Below, we’ll cover everything you need to know to find the Divine Tower of Limgrave in Elden Ring, so that you can unlock the power hidden inside Godrick's Great Rune.

How to restore Godrick’s Great Rune in Elden Ring

To activate Godrick’s Great Rune, you need to find the Divine Tower of Limgrave. To reach the Divine Tower, head back to Castle Stormveil and fast travel to the Liftside Chamber Site of Grace. From here, head outside and look right to see the large troop encampment that is stationed in the centre of Castle Stormveil.

You want to run past these troops and head southeast down a set of stairs that leads into a new area of Castle Stormveil. As you go down these stairs, the path will bend to the South and more troops will attack, along with some large ballistas that are going to cause severe damage if they hit.

While you can fight these enemies, it’ll prove difficult to kill them all and survive at this early stage. If you want to restore Godrick’s Great Rune immediately, we recommend trying to run right past until you reach the Limgrave Tower Bridge Site of Grace.

You’ll find this Site of Grace by reaching the end of the stairs and passing through a small archway into a large courtyard. Run to the centre of this area and turn East to find a passage that leads through a group of Knight statutes. Head through that hallway and back outside, where you’ll find the Site of Grace. Rest here and then proceed East up the steps.

As you step out onto the bridge, you’ll see the Divine Tower up ahead. To reach it, you need to activate a teleporter on the Eastern side of this broken Tower Bridge. However, between you and the teleporter, there are three large fire golems that will prove troublesome.

You can just run right past as you did with the soldiers before, but you might want to fight to gain some Runes. If you want to kill them, try to isolate them one at a time and focus on attacking their ankles to deal the most damage. They attack very slowly, so it’s easy enough to roll before you get hit.

When you reach the broken end of the bridge, activate the teleporter to warp over to the Divine Tower of Limgrave. When you spawn, head towards the large double doors to the northeast and open them to find a mysterious elevator.

Ride it to the top of the tower and head up the steps to find a Site of Grace. Then, continue following the path up the tower until you reach the top, where you’ll find a sigil that resembles Godrick’s Great Rune. Approach the sigil and interact with it to restore the power to Godrick’s Great Rune.

How to use a Great Rune in Elden Ring

After restoring the Great Rune, you can channel its power to increase your attributes and make your character more powerful. To do this, use a Rune Arc to gain the power of the Great Rune you select for a short time. You can buy a Rune Arc from Finger Reader Enia, who you'll find through some double doors to the southwest of where you spawn in the Roundtable Hold.

You can also farm Rune Arcs, as they will drop from rat enemies as loot. This happens very rarely, but it does mean that you can loot them in the wild. The best place to farm Rune Arcs early in the game is in Castle Stormveil. When you reach the large soldier encampment in the centre of the Castle, head to the Southern side of this courtyard to find a basement, in which you'll find 4 rat enemies. You can easily farm this location by fast travelling to the Liftside Chamber, the Site of Grace on the opposite side of the courtyard past the soldiers, to reset the rats.

The effects of a Rune Arc will last until you either die or switch your active Great Rune. While this does mean you could technically use one Great Rune and keep it active for a long time, they are ultimately temporary. It's best to get your hands on multiple Rune Arcs, so that you can activate a specific Great Rune before tough boss battles or when you need to change your active effect.

That's everything you need to know to find the Divine Tower of Limgrave in Elden Ring. If you want to know how to get more upgrades, check out our guides on how to find Golden Seeds and how to find Sacred Tears in Elden Ring. Spellcasters should also take a look at our guide on how to find Memory Stones in Elden Ring, which will increase your spell slots.