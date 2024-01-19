Looking for the best Pals in Palworld? As you progress through Palworld, you'll come across many different elemental Pals with variants like Lucky Pals and Alpha Pals.

Each has a diverse set of skills that set them apart from the rest. As such, it can be difficult to know where to start and which Pals you should prioritise. Below, we've scoured the land for the best Pals and have put them in a handy list. This includes the best Pals for combat, the best mounts, base Pals and more to cater to all your Palworld needs. We'll also tell you where and how to catch the rarer entries on this list.

In this guide:

Best Palworld Pals for combat

King of the Forest (Alpha Mammorest)

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting, Lumbering, Mining

Planting, Lumbering, Mining Partner Skill: Can be ridden

Can be ridden Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, Mammorest Meat

High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, Mammorest Meat Location: Grassy Behemoth Hills

Grassy Behemoth Hills Paldeck number: .090

First and foremost, collecting combat Pals in Palworld is essential if you want to expand into other regions and fight rarer Pals. You'll need a good team selection to complete any towers, dungeons or syndicate raids.

Chances are, you'll encounter the King of the Forest fairly early on in your playthrough. He can be found wandering the Grassy Behemoth Hills and is the Alpha variant of a Mammorest. Taking on this Pal is not for the faint of heart, he is level 38 with over 4,000 health and a ferocious tornado skill that will blast the HP right off you.

I've discovered an easier way to get a Mammorest, however. It isn't uncommon to see a pair of them fighting over territory, when this happens you can wait until one has weakened the other and then swoop in with a Pal Sphere. Just make sure you have at least a Mega Sphere (preferably a Giga Sphere), as you won't be able to use a standard Pal Sphere with a creature of this rarity. I found several instances of Mammorests fighting in the Bamboo Groves, near the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster waypoint (see the below picture for reference).

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Lovander

Image credit: Pocketpair

Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork, Medicine Productions, Transporting, Mining

Handiwork, Medicine Productions, Transporting, Mining Partner Skill: Heart Drain

Heart Drain Drops: Mushroom, Cake, Suspicious Juice, Strange Juice

Mushroom, Cake, Suspicious Juice, Strange Juice Paldeck number: .069

The Lovander is a great Pal option in combat due to its Heart Drain ability. With this, it can absorb some of the player's received damage and use it to restore HP. This makes the Lovander a great support in riskier combat scenarios.

Anubis

Image credit: Pocketpair

Element: Ground

Ground Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork, Transporting, Mining

Handiwork, Transporting, Mining Partner Skill: Guardian of the Desert

Guardian of the Desert Drops: Bone, Large Pal Soul, Innovative Technical Manual

Bone, Large Pal Soul, Innovative Technical Manual Paldeck number: .100

The Anubis has received a lot of hype in pre-release Palworld coverage and for good reason. This Pal is capable of powerful AOE attacks which churn up the earth and bludgeon any other Pals in the vicinity. Additionally, the Anubis Pal can sidestep and move so fast it looks like it's teleporting across the battlefield. Combined with the tail whip and dash skills, the Anubis is a formidable foe and a worthy addition to your team.

Loupmoon

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Element: Dark

Dark Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork

Handiwork Partner Skill: Claws Glistening in the Dark (Claw attack)

Claws Glistening in the Dark (Claw attack) Drops: Bone

Bone Location: Bamboo Groves, West of the Ravine Entrance waypoint (at night)

Bamboo Groves, West of the Ravine Entrance waypoint (at night) Paldeck number: .046

If you're too weak to take on an Alpha just yet, the Loupmoon is a formidable Pal to have in your Paldeck. This creature only comes out at night and often roams in packs, making it even more lethal.

Once you have captured a Loupmoon and unlocked its Partner Skill, it will be capable of performing ferocious claw attacks on targeted enemies.

Best Palworld mounts

Chillet

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Element: Ice, Dragon

Ice, Dragon Skill Proficiencies: Gathering, Cooling

Gathering, Cooling Partner Skill: Wriggling Weasel (applies Dragon damage to player attacks when mounted)

Wriggling Weasel (applies Dragon damage to player attacks when mounted) Drops: Leather

Leather Location: Windswept Hills, south of the Fort Ruins waypoint

Windswept Hills, south of the Fort Ruins waypoint Paldeck number: .055

When choosing a mount in Palworld it's good to balance speed with skill. Whilst the Direhowl is slightly faster than the Chillet, the Chillet has both Dragon and Ice attacks that can deal staggering damage despite its relatively low starting level.

You can encounter a level 11 Chillet Alpha Pal within the Windswept Hills. After upgrading its level and crafting a saddle for it, you can use it as both a mount and combat Pal with dual damage types. It is also the earliest Dragon-type Pal you'll likely be able to catch early on in the game.

Vanwyrm

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Element: Dark, Fire

Dark, Fire Skill Proficiencies: Kindling, Transporting

Kindling, Transporting Partner Skill: Aerial Marauder (can be ridden as a flying mount)

Aerial Marauder (can be ridden as a flying mount) Drops: Bone, Ruby, Gold Coin

Bone, Ruby, Gold Coin Location: Bamboo Groves, around the cliffs

Bamboo Groves, around the cliffs Paldeck number: .071

The Vanwyrm is a good Pal to go to after you've outgrown the Nitewing. Offering aerial offensive support with both Fire and Dark elements, it can also transport you across the map without having to worry about stamina.

Surfent

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Element: Water

Water Skill Proficiencies: Watering

Watering Partner Skill: Swift Swimmer (can be ridden across water)

Swift Swimmer (can be ridden across water) Drops: Pal Fluids

Pal Fluids Location: West of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster waypoint

West of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster waypoint Paldeck number: .065

If you're eager to explore more of the surrounding continents of Palworld, you can travel there easily on the back of a Surfent. These Nessie-like creatures enable you to cross water without depleting stamina. Additionally, they come equipped with a Dragon Cannon and Hydro Jet attack to take on any seafaring foes.

Best Palworld Pals for your base

Woolipop

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Farming

Farming Partner Skill: Candy Pop (can drop Cotton Candy when assigned to a ranch)

Candy Pop (can drop Cotton Candy when assigned to a ranch) Drops: Cotton Candy, High Quality Pal Oil

Cotton Candy, High Quality Pal Oil Location: Bamboo Groves, West of the Ravine Entrance waypoint.

Bamboo Groves, West of the Ravine Entrance waypoint. Paldeck number: .034

These adorable pink sheep are essentially the next step up from the Lamball. When assigned to a ranch the Woolipop will produce Cotton Candy, which you can then eat for sustenance.

Mozzarina

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Element: Neutral

Neutral Skill Proficiencies: Farming

Farming Partner Skill: Milk Maker

Milk Maker Drops: Milk, Mozzarina Meat

Milk, Mozzarina Meat Location: Bamboo Groves, West of the Ravine Entrance waypoint.

Bamboo Groves, West of the Ravine Entrance waypoint. Paldeck number: .029

Like the Woolipop, the Mozzarina is a good ranch Pal to have in Palworld due to the produce it creates. At a ranch, it will make Milk, which can then be cooked into different dishes for better meals. An important part of any Palworld playthrough is having a steady supply of food for yourself and the Pals on your team. We suggest you also invest in a Small Feed Bag which will streamline the process and automatically feed any hungry Pals.

Flopie

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Handiwork, Medicine Production, Transporting, Gathering, Planting

Handiwork, Medicine Production, Transporting, Gathering, Planting Partner Skill: Helper Bunny (automatically picks up nearby items)

Helper Bunny (automatically picks up nearby items) Drops: Low Grade Medical Supplies, Wheat Seeds

Low Grade Medical Supplies, Wheat Seeds Location: South of the Bridge of the Twin Knights waypoint

South of the Bridge of the Twin Knights waypoint Paldeck number: .028

In terms of skills, there are few with as many as the Flopie. This Pal can almost singlehandedly run your base for you with the amount of experience they have. Additionally, with their Helper Bunny skill, you can have an auto-grabber for any items on the map. Often you'll come across Pal Spheres, Paldium Fragments and other raw materials. You can safely ignore them all with a Flopie in your party.

Lifmunk

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Element: Grass

Grass Skill Proficiencies: Planting, Handiwork, Lumbering, Gathering, Medicine Production

Planting, Handiwork, Lumbering, Gathering, Medicine Production Partner Skill: Lifmunk Recoil (has access to a submachine gun)

Lifmunk Recoil (has access to a submachine gun) Drops: Bery Seeds, Low Grade Medical Supplies

Bery Seeds, Low Grade Medical Supplies Location: South of the Small Settlement waypoint

South of the Small Settlement waypoint Paldeck number: .004

The Lifmunk has the same amount of skills as the Flopie and is even easier to obtain in the earlier levels, making it a staple to have on your base.

They can be assigned to many different types of structures but are best left free to auto-assign as they will jump from task to task. On top of this, if you do decide to bring one into your team, their Partner Skill equips them with a submachine gun.

Pengullet

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Element: Water, Ice

Water, Ice Skill Proficiencies: Watering, Handiwork, Transporting, Cooling

Watering, Handiwork, Transporting, Cooling Partner Skill: Pengullet Cannon

Pengullet Cannon Drops: Ice Organ, Pal Fluids

Ice Organ, Pal Fluids Location: Grassy Behemoth Hills

Grassy Behemoth Hills Paldeck number: .010

The Pengullet is useful to keep at your base as they have both Watering and Cooling abilities meaning they can keep your crops growing and keep cooked food cool. This will make your food last longer when placed in a Coolbox.

Additionally, like the Lifmunk above, when you unlock the Partner Skill of the Pengullet they can equip a Rocket Launcher which uses the Pengullet itself as ammunition.

How to catch Alpha Pals in Palworld

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Naturally, the best combat Pals in Palworld tend to be those that are rarer and put up the biggest challenge. As you explore more of the map in Palworld, you'll come across 'Alpha Pals' which are stronger, named variants of the species.

Some Alphas are stronger than others but all will require you to come prepared with plenty of Pal Spheres. It's worth consulting with the Paldeck under the 'Elements' section to remind yourself of element strengths and weaknesses.

Depending on the alpha you are facing, try to equip your Pal team with Pals of the opposite element. Below you will find a table of all elements and what they are strong and weak to.

Element Strong against Weak to Electric Water Ground Water Fire Electric Fire Grass, Ice Water Ice Dragon Fire Dragon Dark Ice Dark Neutral Dragon Grass Ground Fire Ground Electric Grass Neutral None Dark

Additionally, the stronger your sphere is, the easier it will be to catch a Pal. You can unlock the ability to craft rarer spheres at the following levels:

Pal Sphere: Level 2

Level 2 Mega Sphere: Level 14

Level 14 Giga Sphere: Level 20

Level 20 Hyper Sphere: Level 27

Level 27 Ultra Sphere: Level 35

Level 35 Legendary Sphere: Level 44

How to catch Lucky Pals in Palworld

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Lucky Pals are Palworlds' version of 'shinies'. These Pals are usually a variant colour and rarer version of their species. You'll know if you're near one as the game will emit a loud jingle noise and the Lucky Pal will emit golden sparkles.

Catching a Lucky Pal involves the same process as any other Pal. Whittle down their health until your percentage chance to catch one increases. Use upgraped Spheres to also increase your chance and make sure you try for a bonus by aiming the Sphere behind the Pal's back. We had luck finding a Lucky Celaray on the coast near the Fort Ruins.

That rounds off our guide to the best Pals in Palworld including the best combat Pals, Pal mounts, ranch Pals and more. With these fearsome critters, you should be kitted out with everything you need to explore the map and expand your base. If you have just begun your Palworld journey, try our guide to the best starter Pals.