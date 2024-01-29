Palworld: Best Pals for Gathering
Here are our picks for the best Gathering Pals in Palworld
Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Gathering? Gathering is one of the most important and self-explanatory Work Suitability skills in Palworld, measuring how fast your Pals are at harvesting crops from Berry, Wheat, and other Plantations.
It's always a relief to never run out of crops and to return to your base after a lengthy adventure to find that your Pals have been dutifully Gathering all the time you were gone. We've got the complete rundown on all the Pals suitable for this job, along with their Gathering levels and where to catch them.
Best Palworld Gathering Pals
Verdash is the best all-around pick for Gathering in Palworld. This versatile Pal boasts a Level 3 Gathering Work Suitability, and with a Level 3 in Handiwork and a Level 2 in Planting, Lumbering, and Transporting, Verdash isn't a slouch in any departments. This Pal was basically tailor-made to work on your base.
Aside from Verdash, the elusive Frostallion Noct is a superb Gathering Pal with a Level 4 in the skill, the highest rank possible. Unfortunately, you can only get Frostallion Noct by breeding a Frostallion with a Helzephyr, and it's unlikely that you'll have access to these Pals until the end of the game.
Other more modest choices for Gathering Pals that I like include Tombat, Petallia, and Nitewing, all of whom have Level 2 Gathering. You'll do very well with any of these Pals, at least until you can capture a Verdash or two.
All Palworld Gathering Pals
Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Gathering Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Gathering Work Suitability level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the immediate vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, like Jetragon, the name corresponds to a dungeon area.
|Pal
|No.
|Skill Level
|Location
|Cattiva
|002
|1
|Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Chikipi
|003
|1
|Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Lifmunk
|004
|1
|Small Settlement
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Forgotten Island Church Ruins
|Tanzee
|008
|1
|Fort Ruins
Desolate Church
Bridge of the Twin Knights
|Vixy
|014
|1
|Desolate Church
Small Settlement
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Hoocrates
|015
|1
|Plateau of Beginnings
Islandhopper Coast
Marsh Island
|Cremis
|018
|1
|Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance
Desolate Church
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Daedream
|019
|1
|Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Natural Bridge
Eastern Wild Island
|Nox
|021
|1
|Small Settlement
Fort Ruins
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Killamari
|023
|1
|Most dungeons
|Direhowl
|026
|1
|Ravine Entrance
Bridge of the Twin Knights
Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster
|Tocotoco
|027
|1
|Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
|Flopie
|028
|1
|Hypocrite Hill
Petallia Alpha
|Bristla
|030
|1
|Mount Flopie Summit
Gobfin's Turf
|Hangyu
|032
|1
|Deep Sand Dunes
Investigator's Fork
|Hangyu Cryst
|032b
|1
|Icy Weasel Hill,
Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
|Nitewing
|038
|2
|Grassy Behemoth Hills
Islandhopper Coast
Sea Breeze Archipelago Church
|Ribunny
|039
|1
|Ascetic Falls
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
|Leezpunk
|045
|1
|Fisherman's Point
Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
Beach of Everlasting Summer
|Leezpunk Ignis
|045b
|1
|Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
|Galeclaw
|047
|2
|Ancient Ritual Site
Hypocrite Hill
Lake Center
|Robinquill
|048
|2
|Devout's Mineshaft
Hypocrite Hill
|Robinquill Terra
|048
|2
|Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
|Beegarde
|050
|1
|Gobfin's Turf
Cold Shore
Sealed Realm of the Guardian
|Elizabee
|051
|2
|Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Sealed Realm of the Swift
|Grintale
|052
|2
|Ancient Ritual Site
Hypocrite Hill
Snowy Mountain Fork
|Swee
|053
|1
|Investigator's Fork
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
|Sweepa
|054
|2
|Investigator's Fork
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
|Chillet
|055
|1
|Fort Ruins
Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Cold Shore
|Lunaris
|063
|1
|Sea Breeze Archipelago
|Surfent Terra
|065
|1
|Deep Sand Dunes
|Maraith
|066
|2
|Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
Unthawable Lake
|Tombat
|068
|2
|Fort Ruins
Small Settlement
Bridge of the Twin Knights
|Bushi
|072
|1
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Fisherman's Point
|Beakon
|073
|1
|Deep Sand Dunes
|Verdash
|077
|3
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Vaelet
|078
|2
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Petallia
|087
|2
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Kingpaca
|089
|1
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Ice Kingpaca
|089b
|1
|Land of Absolute Zero
|Quivern
|095
|2
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
|Lyleen
|104
|2
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Lyleen Noct
|104b
|2
|Desolate Church
Unthawable Lake
|Shadowbeak
|107
|1
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Frostallion Noct
|110b
|4
|N/A (only available via breeding)
|Jetragon
|111
|3
|Volcanic Cavern
That wraps up our look on the best Gathering Pals in Palworld. For more intel on the hardest base workers, take a look at our comprehensive list of all Pals in Palworld. We've also got guides on the best Pals for Cooling and the best Pals for Farming, so be sure to check those out if you're looking for more specific info.