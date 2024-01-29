If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Palworld: Best Pals for Gathering

Here are our picks for the best Gathering Pals in Palworld

A screenshot of the Tombat Pal in Palworld.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Gathering? Gathering is one of the most important and self-explanatory Work Suitability skills in Palworld, measuring how fast your Pals are at harvesting crops from Berry, Wheat, and other Plantations.

It's always a relief to never run out of crops and to return to your base after a lengthy adventure to find that your Pals have been dutifully Gathering all the time you were gone. We've got the complete rundown on all the Pals suitable for this job, along with their Gathering levels and where to catch them.

Cover image for YouTube videoPalworld | Early Access Launch Trailer | Pocketpair

Best Palworld Gathering Pals

Verdash is the best all-around pick for Gathering in Palworld. This versatile Pal boasts a Level 3 Gathering Work Suitability, and with a Level 3 in Handiwork and a Level 2 in Planting, Lumbering, and Transporting, Verdash isn't a slouch in any departments. This Pal was basically tailor-made to work on your base.

Aside from Verdash, the elusive Frostallion Noct is a superb Gathering Pal with a Level 4 in the skill, the highest rank possible. Unfortunately, you can only get Frostallion Noct by breeding a Frostallion with a Helzephyr, and it's unlikely that you'll have access to these Pals until the end of the game.

Other more modest choices for Gathering Pals that I like include Tombat, Petallia, and Nitewing, all of whom have Level 2 Gathering. You'll do very well with any of these Pals, at least until you can capture a Verdash or two.

All Palworld Gathering Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Gathering Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Gathering Work Suitability level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the immediate vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, like Jetragon, the name corresponds to a dungeon area.

Pal No. Skill Level Location
Cattiva 002 1 Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Chikipi 003 1 Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Lifmunk 004 1 Small Settlement
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Forgotten Island Church Ruins
Tanzee 008 1 Fort Ruins
Desolate Church
Bridge of the Twin Knights
Vixy 014 1 Desolate Church
Small Settlement
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Hoocrates 015 1 Plateau of Beginnings
Islandhopper Coast
Marsh Island
Cremis 018 1 Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance
Desolate Church
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Daedream 019 1 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Natural Bridge
Eastern Wild Island
Nox 021 1 Small Settlement
Fort Ruins
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Killamari 023 1 Most dungeons
Direhowl 026 1 Ravine Entrance
Bridge of the Twin Knights
Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster
Tocotoco 027 1 Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
Flopie 028 1 Hypocrite Hill
Petallia Alpha
Bristla 030 1 Mount Flopie Summit
Gobfin's Turf
Hangyu 032 1 Deep Sand Dunes
Investigator's Fork
Hangyu Cryst 032b 1 Icy Weasel Hill,
Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Nitewing 038 2 Grassy Behemoth Hills
Islandhopper Coast
Sea Breeze Archipelago Church
Ribunny 039 1 Ascetic Falls
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Leezpunk 045 1 Fisherman's Point
Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue
Beach of Everlasting Summer
Leezpunk Ignis 045b 1 Beach of Everlasting Summer
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Galeclaw 047 2 Ancient Ritual Site
Hypocrite Hill
Lake Center
Robinquill 048 2 Devout's Mineshaft
Hypocrite Hill
Robinquill Terra 048 2 Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
PIDF Tower Entrance
Beegarde 050 1 Gobfin's Turf
Cold Shore
Sealed Realm of the Guardian
Elizabee 051 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Sealed Realm of the Swift
Grintale 052 2 Ancient Ritual Site
Hypocrite Hill
Snowy Mountain Fork
Swee 053 1 Investigator's Fork
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Sweepa 054 2 Investigator's Fork
Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon
Chillet 055 1 Fort Ruins
Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Cold Shore
Lunaris 063 1 Sea Breeze Archipelago
Surfent Terra 065 1 Deep Sand Dunes
Maraith 066 2 Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
Unthawable Lake
Tombat 068 2 Fort Ruins
Small Settlement
Bridge of the Twin Knights
Bushi 072 1 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Fisherman's Point
Beakon 073 1 Deep Sand Dunes
Verdash 077 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Vaelet 078 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Petallia 087 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Kingpaca 089 1 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Ice Kingpaca 089b 1 Land of Absolute Zero
Quivern 095 2 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Lyleen 104 2 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Lyleen Noct 104b 2 Desolate Church
Unthawable Lake
Shadowbeak 107 1 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Frostallion Noct 110b 4 N/A (only available via breeding)
Jetragon 111 3 Volcanic Cavern

That wraps up our look on the best Gathering Pals in Palworld. For more intel on the hardest base workers, take a look at our comprehensive list of all Pals in Palworld. We've also got guides on the best Pals for Cooling and the best Pals for Farming, so be sure to check those out if you're looking for more specific info.

