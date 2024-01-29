Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Gathering? Gathering is one of the most important and self-explanatory Work Suitability skills in Palworld, measuring how fast your Pals are at harvesting crops from Berry, Wheat, and other Plantations.

It's always a relief to never run out of crops and to return to your base after a lengthy adventure to find that your Pals have been dutifully Gathering all the time you were gone. We've got the complete rundown on all the Pals suitable for this job, along with their Gathering levels and where to catch them.

Best Palworld Gathering Pals

Verdash is the best all-around pick for Gathering in Palworld. This versatile Pal boasts a Level 3 Gathering Work Suitability, and with a Level 3 in Handiwork and a Level 2 in Planting, Lumbering, and Transporting, Verdash isn't a slouch in any departments. This Pal was basically tailor-made to work on your base.

Aside from Verdash, the elusive Frostallion Noct is a superb Gathering Pal with a Level 4 in the skill, the highest rank possible. Unfortunately, you can only get Frostallion Noct by breeding a Frostallion with a Helzephyr, and it's unlikely that you'll have access to these Pals until the end of the game.

Other more modest choices for Gathering Pals that I like include Tombat, Petallia, and Nitewing, all of whom have Level 2 Gathering. You'll do very well with any of these Pals, at least until you can capture a Verdash or two.

All Palworld Gathering Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Gathering Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Gathering Work Suitability level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the immediate vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, like Jetragon, the name corresponds to a dungeon area.

Pal No. Skill Level Location Cattiva 002 1 Plateau of Beginnings

Grassy Behemoth Hills

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Chikipi 003 1 Plateau of Beginnings

Grassy Behemoth Hills

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Lifmunk 004 1 Small Settlement

Sea Breeze Archipelago

Forgotten Island Church Ruins Tanzee 008 1 Fort Ruins

Desolate Church

Bridge of the Twin Knights Vixy 014 1 Desolate Church

Small Settlement

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Hoocrates 015 1 Plateau of Beginnings

Islandhopper Coast

Marsh Island Cremis 018 1 Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance

Desolate Church

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Daedream 019 1 Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Natural Bridge

Eastern Wild Island Nox 021 1 Small Settlement

Fort Ruins

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Killamari 023 1 Most dungeons Direhowl 026 1 Ravine Entrance

Bridge of the Twin Knights

Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster Tocotoco 027 1 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

PIDF Tower Entrance Flopie 028 1 Hypocrite Hill

Petallia Alpha Bristla 030 1 Mount Flopie Summit

Gobfin's Turf Hangyu 032 1 Deep Sand Dunes

Investigator's Fork Hangyu Cryst 032b 1 Icy Weasel Hill,

Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field Nitewing 038 2 Grassy Behemoth Hills

Islandhopper Coast

Sea Breeze Archipelago Church Ribunny 039 1 Ascetic Falls

Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon

Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Leezpunk 045 1 Fisherman's Point

Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue

Beach of Everlasting Summer Leezpunk Ignis 045b 1 Beach of Everlasting Summer

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Mount Obsidian Midpoint Galeclaw 047 2 Ancient Ritual Site

Hypocrite Hill

Lake Center Robinquill 048 2 Devout's Mineshaft

Hypocrite Hill Robinquill Terra 048 2 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

PIDF Tower Entrance Beegarde 050 1 Gobfin's Turf

Cold Shore

Sealed Realm of the Guardian Elizabee 051 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

Sealed Realm of the Swift Grintale 052 2 Ancient Ritual Site

Hypocrite Hill

Snowy Mountain Fork Swee 053 1 Investigator's Fork

Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon Sweepa 054 2 Investigator's Fork

Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon Chillet 055 1 Fort Ruins

Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

Cold Shore Lunaris 063 1 Sea Breeze Archipelago Surfent Terra 065 1 Deep Sand Dunes Maraith 066 2 Pristine Snow Field

Land of Absolute Zero

Unthawable Lake Tombat 068 2 Fort Ruins

Small Settlement

Bridge of the Twin Knights Bushi 072 1 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Fisherman's Point Beakon 073 1 Deep Sand Dunes Verdash 077 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Vaelet 078 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Petallia 087 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Kingpaca 089 1 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Ice Kingpaca 089b 1 Land of Absolute Zero Quivern 095 2 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary

Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Lyleen 104 2 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Lyleen Noct 104b 2 Desolate Church

Unthawable Lake Shadowbeak 107 1 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Frostallion Noct 110b 4 N/A (only available via breeding) Jetragon 111 3 Volcanic Cavern

That wraps up our look on the best Gathering Pals in Palworld.