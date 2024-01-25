Palworld type chart: All element types explained

Looking for a Palworld element chart? Like other creature capture games, combat in Palworld revolves around an element system. Each Pal falls into a 'type' which makes them stronger against other element types as well as weaker against others in battle.

As such, it's imperative that you familiarise yourself with how elements work in Palworld as this can elevate your effectiveness in battle when catching rare Pals. Additionally, some Pals can give special buffs to different element types when placed in your team. We'll go through all Pals that provide elemental buffs as well as providing an element chart and explaining how they work in the game.

Palworld element chart: All types explained

There are a total of 9 elemental types in Palworld. As indicated by the element chart below, these elements are all strong and weak against another element.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

As you can see from the chart above, Electic-type Pals are strong against Water-type Pals but weak against Ground-type Pals. This means, that if you were facing a Water-type Pal in combat, you'd be best recruiting Electric-types to your team. It would also be worthwhile recruiting a Pal that offers a passive buff to all Electric attacks.

We've formatted the chart into a table below to show you which elements are weak or strong against others.

Element Strong against Weak to Electric Water Ground Water Fire Electric Fire Grass, Ice Water Ice Dragon Fire Dragon Dark Ice Dark Neutral Dragon Grass Ground Fire Ground Electric Grass Neutral None Dark

All Pals in Palworld that provide elemental buffs

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

As discussed, some Pals have Partner Skills that, when unlocked, can offer a buff to all Pals in your team with the same element. These are listed below along with the element type they enhance. You can also check out our complete Pal list for more information on all of the Pals mentioned below.

Pal Element they buff when placed in your team Sparkit Electric Rooby Fire Hoocrates Dark Cremis Neutral Bristla Grass Ribunny Neutral Dumud Ground Foxcicle Ice Pyrin Fire Pyrin Nox Dark Dinossom Grass Dinossom Lux Electric Wixen Fire Verdash Grass Kelpsea Water Kelpsea Ignis Fire Warsect Fire

The following Pals have a Partner Skill that, once unlocked, will apply their element type to the Player's attack damage. This means regular weapons will now apply an element according to the Pal type.

Pal Element they apply to Player's attacks Nox Dark Anubis Ground Chillet Dragon (whilst mounted) Maraith Dark (whilst mounted) Univolt Electric (whilst mounted) Beakon Electric (whilst mounted) Ragnahawk Fire (whilst mounted) Azurobe Water (whilst mounted) Quivern Dragon (whilst mounted) Blazamut Fire (whilst mounted) Helzephyr Dark (whilst mounted) Jormuntide Ignis Fire (whilst mounted) Suzaku Fire (whilst mounted) Suzaku Aqua Water (whilst mounted) Shadowbeak Dark (whilst mounted) Frostallion Ice (whilst mounted) Frostallion Noct Dark (whilst mounted)

All of these Pals are conduits for their element type. As such, it's worth consulting with the element chart above and recruiting one of these Pals into your team before taking on any of the bosses or Alphas in the area.

That rounds off our guide to element types in Palworld. Now you should be all set to catch some of the rarer Pals in the game and build the optimal Pal team. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more. Alternatively, see our guide to getting the Egg Incubator in the game, and hatch new Pals directly from your base.