Looking for the best Ice Pals in Palworld? Ice Pals are strongest against Dragon Pals. As some of the hardest bosses in Palworld are Dragon-types, it's important to have the best Ice Pals in your team in advance.

We've organised a list of the top Ice Pals in the game below, based on their effectiveness in combat and unique Partner Skill. We've also discussed the best Ice Pals for cooling if you're looking to recruit one to your base.

Palworld: Best Ice Pals

The following is a list of the best Ice Pals in Palworld based on their Partner Skill, skill proficiencies and overall effectiveness in combat.

Pal No. Partner Skill Work Suitability Location Jolthog Cryst 012b Cold Bomb Cooling Level 1 Desolate Church Chillet 055 Wriggling Weasel Gathering Level 1

Cooling Level 1 Fort Ruins

Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

Cold Shore Foxcicle 057 Aurora Guide Cooling Level 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance Reindrix 059 Cool Body Lumbering Level 2

Cooling Level 2 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance

Icy Weasel Hill, Unthawable Lake Vanwyrm Cryst 071b Aerial Marauder Cooling Level 2

Transporting Level 3 Cold Shore

No Man's Trail

Icy Weasle Hill Sibelyx 079 Silk Maker Medicine Production Level 2

Cooling Level 2

Farming Level 1 Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field

Land of Absolute Zero Cryolinx 083 Dragon Hunter Handiwork Level 1

Lumbering Level 2

Cooling Level 3 Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field

Land of Absolute Zero Ice Reptyro 088b Ice-Loving Beast Cooling Level 3

Mining Level 3 Sacred Mountain Cavern (Land of Absolute Zero) Ice Kingpaca 089b King of Muscles Gathering Level 1

Cooling Level 3 Land of Absolute Zero Mammorest Cryst 090b Ice Crusher Cooling Level 2

Lumbering Level 2

Mining Level 2 Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field

Land of Absolute Zero Frostallion 110 Ice Steed Cooling Level 4 Land of Absolute Zero

What is the best Ice Pal in Palworld?

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Out of the Pals listed above, the Sibelyx is the best Ice Pal in Palworld. This is mostly due to its Partner Skill which allows it to release a Blizzard Spike attack with 130 power. If you can unlock this skill early, it will hurl giant clumps of ice at foes. Additionally, the Sibelyx has access to both Water and Dark attacks and can produce High-Quality Cloth when assigned to a ranch.

The Mammorest Cryst is also a powerful contender. Unlike most Pals, the Mammorest Cryst can unlock a high-powered attack at just level 1. This attack is called Stone Cannon and is worth 70 power but is a Ground attack. So, if you want to tailor your team specifically for Ice attacks you may wish to prioritise another Pal such as the Ice Reptyro. The Ice Reptyro also has Ground and Ice attacks and can act as a mount.

If you're still fairly early on in your Palworld playthrough, consider recruiting a Jolthog Cryst as a reliable Ice Pal. Their Partner Skill, Cold Bomb transforms the Pal into a throwable bomb that emits a cold AOE upon impact. Additionally, the Jolthog Cryst can be picked up fairly easily at the Desolated Church waypoint. See our full interactive map for more points of interest, Alpha Pal locations and collectibles.

If you want an Ice Pal to take care of cooling at your base, we suggest recruiting a Frostallion which has an impressive cooling level of 4 and can also be used as a flying mount for easier map traversal. Additionally, the Frostallion will add Ice damage to the player's attacks when mounted, as per their Partner Skill.

That rounds off our guide to the best Ice Pals in Palworld. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more, across all elements. Alternatively, see our full Pal list which includes more information on every single Pal in the current Paldeck.