Best Ice Pals in Palworld
Here's the best Ice Pals to have in your team in Palworld
Looking for the best Ice Pals in Palworld? Ice Pals are strongest against Dragon Pals. As some of the hardest bosses in Palworld are Dragon-types, it's important to have the best Ice Pals in your team in advance.
We've organised a list of the top Ice Pals in the game below, based on their effectiveness in combat and unique Partner Skill. We've also discussed the best Ice Pals for cooling if you're looking to recruit one to your base.
Palworld: Best Ice Pals
The following is a list of the best Ice Pals in Palworld based on their Partner Skill, skill proficiencies and overall effectiveness in combat.
|Pal
|No.
|Partner Skill
|Work Suitability
|Location
|Jolthog Cryst
|012b
|Cold Bomb
|Cooling Level 1
|Desolate Church
|Chillet
|055
|Wriggling Weasel
|Gathering Level 1
Cooling Level 1
|Fort Ruins
Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Cold Shore
|Foxcicle
|057
|Aurora Guide
|Cooling Level 2
|Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
|Reindrix
|059
|Cool Body
|Lumbering Level 2
Cooling Level 2
|Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Icy Weasel Hill, Unthawable Lake
|Vanwyrm Cryst
|071b
|Aerial Marauder
|Cooling Level 2
Transporting Level 3
|Cold Shore
No Man's Trail
Icy Weasle Hill
|Sibelyx
|079
|Silk Maker
|Medicine Production Level 2
Cooling Level 2
Farming Level 1
|Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
|Cryolinx
|083
|Dragon Hunter
|Handiwork Level 1
Lumbering Level 2
Cooling Level 3
|Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
|Ice Reptyro
|088b
|Ice-Loving Beast
|Cooling Level 3
Mining Level 3
|Sacred Mountain Cavern (Land of Absolute Zero)
|Ice Kingpaca
|089b
|King of Muscles
|Gathering Level 1
Cooling Level 3
|Land of Absolute Zero
|Mammorest Cryst
|090b
|Ice Crusher
|Cooling Level 2
Lumbering Level 2
Mining Level 2
|Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
|Frostallion
|110
|Ice Steed
|Cooling Level 4
|Land of Absolute Zero
What is the best Ice Pal in Palworld?
Out of the Pals listed above, the Sibelyx is the best Ice Pal in Palworld. This is mostly due to its Partner Skill which allows it to release a Blizzard Spike attack with 130 power. If you can unlock this skill early, it will hurl giant clumps of ice at foes. Additionally, the Sibelyx has access to both Water and Dark attacks and can produce High-Quality Cloth when assigned to a ranch.
The
If you're still fairly early on in your Palworld playthrough, consider recruiting a Jolthog Cryst as a reliable Ice Pal. Their Partner Skill, Cold Bomb transforms the Pal into a throwable bomb that emits a cold AOE upon impact. Additionally, the Jolthog Cryst can be picked up fairly easily at the Desolated Church waypoint. See our full interactive map for more points of interest, Alpha Pal locations and collectibles.
If you want an Ice Pal to take care of cooling at your base, we suggest recruiting a Frostallion which has an impressive cooling level of 4 and can also be used as a flying mount for easier map traversal. Additionally, the Frostallion will add Ice damage to the player's attacks when mounted, as per their Partner Skill.
That rounds off our guide to the best Ice Pals in Palworld. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more, across all elements. Alternatively, see our full Pal list which includes more information on every single Pal in the current Paldeck.