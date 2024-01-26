Best base Pals in Palworld
Here's the best Pals to have working in your base in Palworld
Looking for the best base Pals in Palworld? Building a strong base in Palworld is crucial if you want to have a healthy production of crafting materials. Luckily, Pals can be assigned to your base to work. The more you level up via Palbox missions, the more Pals you'll be allowed to allocate.
As spaces are finite, you'll need to make sure you're recruiting the best possible Pals for your base. As such, we've provided a list below of the best base Pals in Palworld based on their skill levels and amount of skills they possess.
Palworld: Best Pals for your base
The following Pals are best suited for working at your base due to their skill proficiencies. See below for the full list.
|Pal
|No.
|Work Suitability
|Location
|Lifmunk
|004
|Planting Level 1
Handiwork Level 1
Lumbering Level 1
Medicine Production Level 1
Gathering Level 1
|Small Settlement
Sea Breeze Archipelago
Forgotten Island Church Ruins
|Penking
|011
|Handiwork Level 2
Transporting Level 2
Watering Level 2
Mining Level 2
Cooling Level 2
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Flopie
|028
|Planting Level 1
Handiwork Level 1
Medicine Production Level 1
Transporting Level 1
Gathering Level 1
|Hypocrite Hill
Petallia Alpha
|Bristla
|030
|Planting Level 1
Handiwork Level 1
Medicine Production Level 2
Transporting Level 1
Gathering Level 1
|Mount Flopie Summit
Gobfin's Turf
|Mossanda
|033
|Planting Level 2
Handiwork Level 2
Lumbering Level 2
Transporting Level 3
|Sealed Realm of the Swift
Snowy Mountain Fork
|Mossanda Lux
|033b
|Planting Level 2
Handiwork Level 2
Lumbering Level 2
Transporting Level 3
Generating Electricity Level 3
|Eastern Wind Island
|Robinquill
|048
|Planting Level 1
Handiwork Level 2
Lumbering Level 1
Medicine Production Level 1
Transporting Level 2
Gathering Level 2
|Devout's Mineshaft
Petallia boss
Hypocrite Hill
|Beegarde
|050
|Planting Level 1
Handiwork Level 1
Lumbering Level 1
Medicine Production Level 1
Transporting Level 2
Gathering Level 1
Farming Level 1
|Gobfin's Turf
Cold Shore
Sealed Realm of the Guardian
|Elizabee
|051
|Planting Level 2
Handiwork Level 2
Lumbering Level 1
Medicine Production Level 2
Gathering Level 2
|North of Mount Flopie Summit
Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance
Sealed Realm of the Swift
|Lovander
|069
|Handiwork Level 2
Medicine Production Level 2
Transporting Level 2
Mining Level 1
|Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
Deep Sand Dunes
|Flambelle
|070
|Kindling Level 1
Handiwork Level 1
Transporting Level 1
Farming Level 1
|Ravine Grotto
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
|Bushi
|072
|Kindling Level 2
Handiwork Level 1
Lumbering Level 3
Transporting Level 2
Gathering Level 1
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
Fisherman's Point
|Verdash
|077
|Planting Level 2
Handiwork Level 3
Lumbering Level 2
Transporting Level 2
Gathering Level 3
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Vaelet
|078
|Planting Level 2
Handiwork Level 2
Medicine Production Level 3
Transporting Level 1
Gathering Level 2
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Petallia
|087
|Planting Level 3
Handiwork Level 2
Medicine Production Level 2
Transporting Level 1
Gathering Level 2
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Wumpo
|091
|Handiwork Level 2
Lumbering Level 3
Transporting Level 4
Cooling Level 2
|Unthawable Lake
Land of Absolute Zero
|Wumpo Botan
|091b
|Handiwork Level 2
Lumbering Level 3
Transporting Level 4
Planting Level 1
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Warsect
|092
|Planting Level 1
Handiwork Level 1
Lumbering Level 3
Transporting Level 3
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Lyleen
|104
|Planting Level 4
Handiwork Level 3
Gathering Level 2
Medicine Productions Level 3
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Lyleen Noct
|104b
|Handiwork Level 3
Gathering Level 2
Medicine Productions Level 3
|Mineshaft entrance
South of the Unthawable Lake
|Orserk
|106
|Generating Electricity Level 4
Handiwork Level 2
Transporting Level 4
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
What is the best base Pal in Palworld?
Out of the Pals listed above, we think the Verdash is the best base Pal in Palworld. As of writing, the highest skill level in the game is 4. The Verdash has either a Level 2 or Level 3 across a whopping five different skills. This means the Verdash would be quite capable of single-handedly running your base for you as you go off to explore.
The Vaelet is another strong contender, and although they have lower level values, the Beegarde has the highest number of skill proficiencies out of all other Pals with an impressive seven skills.
If you're just starting in Palworld and have limited slots available for your base, we recommend either the Lifmunk or Flopie due to their amount of proficiencies and the ease with which you can catch one early in the game.
If you have more space to play with, the Mau is worth having as it will yield Gold Coins when assigned to a ranch. Additionally, the Flambelle can produce Flame Organs when assigned to a ranch, handy for crafting Fire Arrows.
That rounds off our guide to the best base Pals in Palworld. Now you should have a productive base providing the most amount of materials as possible. For more tips and tricks, see our list of the best Pals in Palworld which includes the best flying mounts, regular mounts, best Pals for combat and more. Alternatively, see our full Pal list of all known Pals in Palworld and complete your Paldeck.