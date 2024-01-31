Palworld: Best Pals for Mining
Here are our picks for the best Pals for Mining in Palworld
Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Mining? If you want to unlock all of the most useful structures and weapons in Palworld, you're going to need lots of ore and stone. Mining is an absolutely pivotal skill, and luckily, it's one that a great many Pals specialise in.
If you've been wondering which Pals are the most skilled at getting down and dirty with a pickaxe, wonder no more. Here's the full rundown of the best Pals in Palworld with the Mining Suitability Skill, as well as a list that shows where to find them.
Best Palworld Mining Pals
Astegon is the all-time best Mining Pal in Palworld, with a Mining Work Suitability of Level 4, which is the maximum. This Dark Dragon Pal is an elusive catch, however, and most players are likely to only have a chance to capture Astegon at Level 48 in the Destroyed Mineshaft.
Other endgame Pals with a Level 3 in Mining include Anubis and Blazamut. Both of these are great choices for getting lots of tasks done at your base, since Blazamut also made our list of the best Pals for Kindling, while Anubis topped our guide to the best Pals for Handiwork.
If you're looking for miners in Palworld's early and mid game, Penking, Dumud, Tombat, and Mammorest - which all newbie players starting at the Plateau of Beginnings will run into quite quickly - are all solid options, with each possessing a Level 2 Mining score. If you're not able to capture any of those, you can still mine a lot of ore with just Cattiva, Fuddler, and Rushoar, all of whom are very accessible Pals at the start of Palworld.
All Palworld Mining Pals
Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Mining Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Mining Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.
|Pal
|No.
|Skill Level
|Location
|Cattiva
|002
|1
|Plateau of Beginnings
Grassy Behemoth Hills
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Penking
|011
|2
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Depresso
|017
|1
|Islandhopper Coast
Marsh Island Church Ruins
Natural Bridge
|Rushoar
|020
|1
|Small Settlement
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Small Cove
|Fuddler
|022
|1
|Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
Deep Sand Dunes
PIDF Tower Entrance
|Incineram
|040
|1
|Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
Beach of Everlasting Summer
|Incineram Noct
|040b
|1
|No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Dumud
|043
|2
|Sealed Realm of Winged Tyrant
|Maraith
|066
|1
|Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
Unthawable Lake
|Digtoise
|067
|3
|Deep Sand Dunes
Sacred Realm of the Winged Tyrant
|Tombat
|068
|2
|Fort Ruins
Small Settlement
Bridge of the Twin Knights
|Lovander
|069
|1
|Sand Dunes Entrance
Duneshelter
Deep Sand Dunes
|Reptyro
|088
|3
|Ruined Fortress City
Mount Obsidian Midpoint
Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance
|Ice Reptyro
|088b
|3
|Sacred Mountain Cavern
|Mammorest
|090
|2
|Plateau of Beginnings
Desolate Church
Bridge of the Twin Knights
|Mammorest Cryst
|090b
|2
|Unthawable Lake
Pristine Snow Field
Land of Absolute Zero
|Quivern
|095
|2
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
|Blazamut
|096
|4
|Ancient Civilization Ruins
No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Astegon
|098
|4
|No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Menasting
|099
|3
|No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Anubis
|100
|3
|Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant
|Paladius
|108
|2
|Deep Sand Dunes
|Necromus
|109
|2
|Deep Sand Dunes
That finishes our guide to the best Pals with the ever important Mining skill. For additional details on which pals possess what Work Suitability skills, head over to our complete list of all Pals in Palworld. For more specific guidance on the most important early game base building skills, you should begin with our guide to the best Pals for Lumbering, the best Pals for Cooling, and finally the best Pals for Kindling. May your base grow strong, and may your miners bring you lots of ore!