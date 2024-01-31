Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Mining? If you want to unlock all of the most useful structures and weapons in Palworld, you're going to need lots of ore and stone. Mining is an absolutely pivotal skill, and luckily, it's one that a great many Pals specialise in.

If you've been wondering which Pals are the most skilled at getting down and dirty with a pickaxe, wonder no more. Here's the full rundown of the best Pals in Palworld with the Mining Suitability Skill, as well as a list that shows where to find them.

Best Palworld Mining Pals

Astegon is the all-time best Mining Pal in Palworld, with a Mining Work Suitability of Level 4, which is the maximum. This Dark Dragon Pal is an elusive catch, however, and most players are likely to only have a chance to capture Astegon at Level 48 in the Destroyed Mineshaft.

Other endgame Pals with a Level 3 in Mining include Anubis and Blazamut. Both of these are great choices for getting lots of tasks done at your base, since Blazamut also made our list of the best Pals for Kindling, while Anubis topped our guide to the best Pals for Handiwork.

If you're looking for miners in Palworld's early and mid game, Penking, Dumud, Tombat, and Mammorest - which all newbie players starting at the Plateau of Beginnings will run into quite quickly - are all solid options, with each possessing a Level 2 Mining score. If you're not able to capture any of those, you can still mine a lot of ore with just Cattiva, Fuddler, and Rushoar, all of whom are very accessible Pals at the start of Palworld.

All Palworld Mining Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Mining Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Mining Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.

Pal No. Skill Level Location Cattiva 002 1 Plateau of Beginnings

Grassy Behemoth Hills

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Penking 011 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Depresso 017 1 Islandhopper Coast

Marsh Island Church Ruins

Natural Bridge Rushoar 020 1 Small Settlement

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Small Cove Fuddler 022 1 Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant

Deep Sand Dunes

PIDF Tower Entrance Incineram 040 1 Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance

Beach of Everlasting Summer Incineram Noct 040b 1 No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary Dumud 043 2 Sealed Realm of Winged Tyrant Maraith 066 1 Pristine Snow Field

Land of Absolute Zero

Unthawable Lake Digtoise 067 3 Deep Sand Dunes

Sacred Realm of the Winged Tyrant Tombat 068 2 Fort Ruins

Small Settlement

Bridge of the Twin Knights Lovander 069 1 Sand Dunes Entrance

Duneshelter

Deep Sand Dunes Reptyro 088 3 Ruined Fortress City

Mount Obsidian Midpoint

Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance Ice Reptyro 088b 3 Sacred Mountain Cavern Mammorest 090 2 Plateau of Beginnings

Desolate Church

Bridge of the Twin Knights Mammorest Cryst 090b 2 Unthawable Lake

Pristine Snow Field

Land of Absolute Zero Quivern 095 2 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary

Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Blazamut 096 4 Ancient Civilization Ruins

No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary Astegon 098 4 No.3 Wildlife Sanctuary Menasting 099 3 No.2 Wildlife Sanctuary Anubis 100 3 Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Paladius 108 2 Deep Sand Dunes Necromus 109 2 Deep Sand Dunes

That finishes our guide to the best Pals with the ever important Mining skill. For additional details on which pals possess what Work Suitability skills, head over to our complete list of all Pals in Palworld. For more specific guidance on the most important early game base building skills, you should begin with our guide to the best Pals for Lumbering, the best Pals for Cooling, and finally the best Pals for Kindling. May your base grow strong, and may your miners bring you lots of ore!