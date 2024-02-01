If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Palworld: Best Pals for Watering

Here are our picks for the best Pals for Watering in Palworld

Palworld screenshot of a Pengullet Pal
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair
Jeremy Blum
Guide by Jeremy Blum
Published on

Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Watering? Before too long, your Palworld base is sure to be exploding with a wide variety of crops, and you'll need the Watering Work Suitability skill to ensure that all of those grains and plants don't die in the sun. Most Water-type Pals in the game are servicable when it comes to Watering, but there are a few who are better than others.

Read on for descriptions of the best Pals in Palworld with the Watering Skill. We've also got a comprehensive list detailing where to capture these Pals.

Best Palworld Watering Pals

Jormuntide is the king of all Watering Pals, with a Level 4 Work Suitability. Jormuntide doesn't have any other base skills, so you can be assured that putting one of these Water Dragons to work will guarantee that your crops stay perfectly watered. Jormuntide also makes for one of the fastest mounts in Palworld, though you'll have to wait until Technology Level 39 before you can craft a Jormuntide saddle.

Aside from Jormuntide, Azurobe, Broncherry Aqua, Elphidran Aqua, and Suzaku Aqua are all excellent at Watering and each have a Level 3 Work Suitability. At lower levels, you can also go for a Penking, Gobfin, or Surfent. And when you're just starting out, Fuack and Pengullet are my personal favourite low level Watering Pals.

All Palworld Watering Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Watering Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Watering Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.

Pal No. Skill Level Location
Fuack 006 1 Ravine Entrance
Desolate Church
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Pengullet 010 1 Grassy Behemoth Hills
Small Settlement
Fort Ruins
Penking 011 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
Teafant 016 1 Eastern Wild Island
Fort Ruins
Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach
Celaray 025 1 Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach
Azurobe Hill
Forgotten Island
Gobfin 031 2 Gobfin's Turf
Dumud 043 1 Sealed Realm of Winged Tyrant
Surfent 065 2 Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster
Gobfin's Turf
Elphidran Aqua 080b 3 N/A (only available via breeding)
Kelpsea 081 1 Azurobe Hill
Ravine Entrance
Azurobe 082 3 Bridge of the Twin Knights
No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Relaxaurus 085 2 Ascetic Falls
Broncherry Aqua 086b 3 Ascetic Falls
Jormuntide 101 4 Investigator's Fork
Suzaku Aqua 102b 3 N/A (Only available via breeding)

That concludes our look at the best Pals for Watering. We have a complete list of all Pals in Palworld if you're interested in more in-depth details, and we've also got a list of all Palworld Pal locations, complete with heatmaps! If you're looking for other Work Suitability guides, then take a look at our lists of the best Pals for Lumbering, the best Pals for Cooling, and the best Pals for Planting. Good luck, and may your crops never run out of water.

