Palworld: Best Pals for Watering
Here are our picks for the best Pals for Watering in Palworld
Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Watering? Before too long, your Palworld base is sure to be exploding with a wide variety of crops, and you'll need the Watering Work Suitability skill to ensure that all of those grains and plants don't die in the sun. Most Water-type Pals in the game are servicable when it comes to Watering, but there are a few who are better than others.
Read on for descriptions of the best Pals in Palworld with the Watering Skill. We've also got a comprehensive list detailing where to capture these Pals.
Best Palworld Watering Pals
Jormuntide is the king of all Watering Pals, with a Level 4 Work Suitability. Jormuntide doesn't have any other base skills, so you can be assured that putting one of these Water Dragons to work will guarantee that your crops stay perfectly watered. Jormuntide also makes for one of the fastest mounts in Palworld, though you'll have to wait until Technology Level 39 before you can craft a Jormuntide saddle.
Aside from Jormuntide, Azurobe, Broncherry Aqua, Elphidran Aqua, and Suzaku Aqua are all excellent at Watering and each have a Level 3 Work Suitability. At lower levels, you can also go for a Penking, Gobfin, or Surfent. And when you're just starting out, Fuack and Pengullet are my personal favourite low level Watering Pals.
All Palworld Watering Pals
Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Watering Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Watering Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.
|Pal
|No.
|Skill Level
|Location
|Fuack
|006
|1
|Ravine Entrance
Desolate Church
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Pengullet
|010
|1
|Grassy Behemoth Hills
Small Settlement
Fort Ruins
|Penking
|011
|2
|No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings
|Teafant
|016
|1
|Eastern Wild Island
Fort Ruins
Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach
|Celaray
|025
|1
|Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach
Azurobe Hill
Forgotten Island
|Gobfin
|031
|2
|Gobfin's Turf
|Dumud
|043
|1
|Sealed Realm of Winged Tyrant
|Surfent
|065
|2
|Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster
Gobfin's Turf
|Elphidran Aqua
|080b
|3
|N/A (only available via breeding)
|Kelpsea
|081
|1
|Azurobe Hill
Ravine Entrance
|Azurobe
|082
|3
|Bridge of the Twin Knights
No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary
|Relaxaurus
|085
|2
|Ascetic Falls
|Broncherry Aqua
|086b
|3
|Ascetic Falls
|Jormuntide
|101
|4
|Investigator's Fork
|Suzaku Aqua
|102b
|3
|N/A (Only available via breeding)
That concludes our look at the best Pals for Watering. We have a complete list of all Pals in Palworld if you're interested in more in-depth details, and we've also got a list of all Palworld Pal locations, complete with heatmaps! If you're looking for other Work Suitability guides, then take a look at our lists of the best Pals for Lumbering, the best Pals for Cooling, and the best Pals for Planting. Good luck, and may your crops never run out of water.