Want to know which Pals in Palworld are best at Watering? Before too long, your Palworld base is sure to be exploding with a wide variety of crops, and you'll need the Watering Work Suitability skill to ensure that all of those grains and plants don't die in the sun. Most Water-type Pals in the game are servicable when it comes to Watering, but there are a few who are better than others.

Read on for descriptions of the best Pals in Palworld with the Watering Skill. We've also got a comprehensive list detailing where to capture these Pals.

Best Palworld Watering Pals

Jormuntide is the king of all Watering Pals, with a Level 4 Work Suitability. Jormuntide doesn't have any other base skills, so you can be assured that putting one of these Water Dragons to work will guarantee that your crops stay perfectly watered. Jormuntide also makes for one of the fastest mounts in Palworld, though you'll have to wait until Technology Level 39 before you can craft a Jormuntide saddle.

Aside from Jormuntide, Azurobe, Broncherry Aqua, Elphidran Aqua, and Suzaku Aqua are all excellent at Watering and each have a Level 3 Work Suitability. At lower levels, you can also go for a Penking, Gobfin, or Surfent. And when you're just starting out, Fuack and Pengullet are my personal favourite low level Watering Pals.

All Palworld Watering Pals

Refer to the table below for a complete list of all Pals with the Watering Work Suitabiity in Palworld. The table shows the name of the Pal, their number in the Paldeck, their Watering Work Suitability skill level, and some of the key locations where you can find them spawning in the close vicinity. These locations are the names of Great Eagle Statues, which you'll use for Fast Travel throughout the game. In some cases for rarer Pals, the name corresponds to an area, such as the various Wildlife Sanctuaries scattered throughout the corners of Palworld's map.

Pal No. Skill Level Location Fuack 006 1 Ravine Entrance

Desolate Church

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Pengullet 010 1 Grassy Behemoth Hills

Small Settlement

Fort Ruins Penking 011 2 No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary

Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings Teafant 016 1 Eastern Wild Island

Fort Ruins

Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach Celaray 025 1 Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach

Azurobe Hill

Forgotten Island Gobfin 031 2 Gobfin's Turf Dumud 043 1 Sealed Realm of Winged Tyrant Surfent 065 2 Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster

Gobfin's Turf Elphidran Aqua 080b 3 N/A (only available via breeding) Kelpsea 081 1 Azurobe Hill

Ravine Entrance Azurobe 082 3 Bridge of the Twin Knights

No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary Relaxaurus 085 2 Ascetic Falls Broncherry Aqua 086b 3 Ascetic Falls Jormuntide 101 4 Investigator's Fork Suzaku Aqua 102b 3 N/A (Only available via breeding)

That concludes our look at the best Pals for Watering. We have a complete list of all Pals in Palworld if you're interested in more in-depth details, and we've also got a list of all Palworld Pal locations, complete with heatmaps! If you're looking for other Work Suitability guides, then take a look at our lists of the best Pals for Lumbering, the best Pals for Cooling, and the best Pals for Planting. Good luck, and may your crops never run out of water.