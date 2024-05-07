Looking for the best Boons in Hades 2? Like its predecessor, Boons play a major role in Hades 2. They're essentially blessings from Gods that give you added perks in and out of combat and can mean life or death on a run in Erebus and beyond.

With returning faces as well as some new ones, each God in the Pantheon of Hades 2 offers unique Boons and specialities (or Curses). We'll go through these as well as the best Boons for each major God. If you're interested in seeing a full list of all Boons in the game we have that too.

Beware spoilers ahead for the different Gods featured in Hades 2.

In this guide:

How Boons work in Hades 2

Each God has a unique symbol, which you will occasionally see on gates throughout Erebus. As a reward for clearing encounters, you'll get a choice of three Boons from that God to choose from. These Boons are randomly rotated in rarity and you can only pick one at a time.

The rarity of Boons are as follows:

Common: White.

White. Rare: Blue.

Blue. Epic: Purple.

Purple. Legendary: Orange.

Orange. Heroic: Red.

You can increase the likelihood of receiving a specific God's Boon and receive the option to upgrade one of their Boons in rarity by equipping their Keepsake. Earn a Keepsake from each God by gifting them a Nectar. Remember to offer the gift before you accept their Boon or their sigil will disappear.

You can also upgrade the quality of your Boon by consuming a Pom of Power which looks like a pomegranate. These can appear on doorways or within Charon's shop.

Other than normal God Boons, there are also the following Boon types in Hades 2:

Boons of Chaos: offered by Chaos. These Boons require you to take on a stipulation in return for a reward.

offered by Chaos. These Boons require you to take on a stipulation in return for a reward. Infusion Boons: Boons that grow stronger if you have the necessary elemental Essence requirement. Gain Essences from Chaos. These Essences are Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Aether.

Boons that grow stronger if you have the necessary elemental Essence requirement. Gain Essences from Chaos. These Essences are Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Aether. Gifts of The Moon: Special Boons offered by Selene. These Boons usually revolve around a special power connected to your Hex, which you can unleash after using a certain amount of Magick on foes.

Special Boons offered by Selene. These Boons usually revolve around a special power connected to your Hex, which you can unleash after using a certain amount of Magick on foes. Duo Boons: An enhanced version of a Boon that combines the effects of two different Gods.

Gods may also offer to swap out one of your equipped Boons for one of theirs. This is usually indicated with dialogue and a switch arrow symbol on the Boon they are offering a trade for.

The first Hades game also had 'Legendary Boons' for each of the major Gods which was earned by favouring that God only on a run. Whilst we cannot confirm this as of writing it seems likely that Legendary Boons will also be present in Hades 2. As it stands, you can receive a gift from each God by maxing out your relationship with them.

Best Boons in Hades 2

Of course, picking the best Boons in Hades 2 is largely down to preference and the type of build you're going for. We generally recommend elemental boons from Gods like Demeter, Poseidon or Hestia when wielding close-range weapons like the Sister Blades. It's also worthwhile focusing on Boons that improve or add effects to your Dodge when zipping in and out of combat.

For longer-range weapons like the Umbral Flames and Witch's Staff we recommend Boons that will buff your Casts and Magick Reseverve like Hera's Keen Intuition (Omega moves deal more damage when you have 100% Magick) or Demeter's Tranquil Gain which will bump up your Magick restoration. Boons from Selene are additionally good candidates for the use of Hex abilities.

For the Moonstone Axe, I found particular luck with Zeus and Hephaestus Boons. Zeus will usually inflict Blitz which will maximise the amount of damage you inflict and strike foes with lightning, sometimes chain lightning if you're lucky. Whilst Hephaestus offers large damage output to consecutive Attacks (which you'll be doing a lot of with the Moonstone Axe's Omega Attack).

You can see our best weapons guide for more precise recommendations, but for the Best Boons, we've gathered a shortlist of the ones we particularly found effective for each God below.

Aphrodite - Healthy Rebound

Healthy rebound is a great way to ensure you go into boss encounters with max health. It essentially allows you to restore any lost health when you exit a location. The Boon doesn't have limited uses, you can use it for as long as you have the required max health percentage and essentially have constantly replenished health.

Demeter - Frigid Sprint

Due to the fast-paced nature of combat in Hades 2, chances are, you'll be Sprinting a fair bit. With the Frigid Sprint Boon, your Sprint forms a Cyclone around you that lingers after you stop. Enemies can then get caught up in the Cyclone and freeze, giving you enough time to re-position yourself for attack. Freeze in general is a fantastic condition to apply to foes for better crowd control.

Poseidon - Wave Strike

Speaking of crowd control, the Wave Strike Boon can knock enemies away with a splash when you Attack. Most of Poseidon's Boons concentrate on minor finds or knock-back damage. This is especially helpful if you're using close-ranged weapons like the Sister Blades or Moonstone Axe as it can give you a few vital seconds in-between Attacks. The Crashing Wave Boon can also be extremely useful (particularly in the third major area) as you can use the splash to slam enemies into barriers and create a blast for added damage.

Hestia - Flame Strike

I like most of Hestia's Boons for the Scorch they can inflict on foes. Scorch is a fire attack that can add considerably to your damage total. The Flame Strike Boon is simple in function but very effective and effectively applies Scorch to your attacks. This can be extremely powerful if you're chaining multiple Attacks together or using the Moonstone Axe Omega Attack, which can emit up to 20 consecutive spinning attacks in a short amount of time.

Zeus - Static Shock

Most of the Boons offered by Zeus are pretty substantial. The Static Shock Boon in particular is incredibly useful against large crowds as it enables you to perform a chain lighting attack that travels across foes. To use it, you need to Prime 50 Magick after entering a location. I suggest using this one once you have upgraded your Magick pool a couple of times. You can then pair this Boon with the Spirit Surge Boon, also offered by Zeus. This will strike foes with lightning when you have no more than 10 Magick. This means you can perform these Boons one after another to great effect. Zeus' Boons in general work extremely well when stacked together.

Hephaestus - Volcanic Strike and Molten Touch

Volcanic Strike is possibly my favourite of all Boons. It essentially creates a blast that deals 200 damage in an AOE. This blast is triggered when you perform Attacks. For a Moonstone Axe build, it will trigger fairly often and will usually be a fantastic aid in boss fights. In smaller skirmishes, it will blast multiple foes at once and will often one-shot them.

I also recommend picking up the Molten Touch Boon from Hephaestus if you can. This will allow your Attacks and Specials to deal bonus damage to enemies in armor. Armor can be cumbersome and often you'll have to whittle it away for some time before the enemy is vulnerable to attacks. With this Boon, you can shortcut this process.

Most of Hephaestus' Boons are useful and will amp up your damage. The Mint Condition Boon is also fantastic as it will turn you immune to damage at the start of encounters for a brief spell. For obvious reasons, this is particularly helpful in boss fights where you can focus on delivering as much damage as possible before adopting a more tactical approach.

Artemis - Support Fire

Support Fire is one of my favourite Boons across the board and can be criminally overlooked. It essentially shoots enemies with an arrow after you perform an Attack or Special. These arrows usually offer around 10 damage each. Although this sounds small, they will release an arrow after every single Special or Attack which will soon add up. Often, they'll contribute to finishing off bosses and other enemies when they only have a sliver of health left and you're seconds away from being smacked. Artemis' Boons in general buff the chances for critical damage and tend to be worth picking up if you encounter the wandering Goddess.

Gifts of the Moon - Phase Shift and Dark Side

The Gifts of the Moon Boons offered by Selene are all unique powers that you can perform once your Hex has charged up. The Phase Shift Boon is particularly useful as it will slow time and allow you to get in some cheap shots on your enemies whilst they lumber about slowly. The Dark Side Boon is also helpful as it will make you immune to all damage for a short while and give you a new Attack in the process. With this, you can stand in harm's way and concentrate on blasting foes, removing a chunk of their health before the Hex wears off and you can continue a tactical approach.

Hera - Bridal Glow

Hera's Bridal Glow Boon is considerably powerful. It allows you to turn all equipped Boons to Heroic quality. The rarity will then lower every 7 encounters. Of course, it's a Boon best picked towards the end of your run or near a boss battle. The perks of the Boon completely outweigh the negatives, however, especially if you can time it right.

Apollo - Critical Miss

Apollo usually provides Boons that inflict Daze. This is a curse that offers the chance for enemies to deal no damage during an attack. As such, if you choose a Boon like Dazzling Display (which adds the chance for Daze on all your attacks) and pair that with the Critical Miss Boon, you'll have a strong loadout. Critical Miss deals out damage to foes that miss because of Daze. In a way, it's like you're reversing the damage back onto enemies. If you're wielding the Sister Blades and have access to its powerful back-slash Dodge Attack, I also recommend picking up the Back Burner Boon which applies more damage to foes struck from behind.

Hermes - Mean Streak

Hermes usually specialises in speed buffs or wealth gain. Something like the Swift Flourish Boon is helpful for most builds, especially arcana-focused ones as it will speed up your Special Attacks. I particularly like the Mean Streak Boon as it allows you to increase more damage output every time you slay a foe. During encounters with large groups of enemies, this can be a powerful boost and allow you to tear through crowds with relative ease.

Full Hades 2 Boons list

The following Boons are all the ones we've found so far in Hades 2.

Aphrodite Boons

Aphrodite Boons Boon type Boon effect Flutter Strike Normal Your Attacks deal more damage to nearby foes. Flutter Flourish Normal Your Specials deal more damage to nearby foes. Secret Crush Normal After you enter a location, Prime 20 Magick and add power to your Attack. Passion Dash Normal Your Dash blasts foes near where you start and end and inflicts Weak. Glamour Gain Normal In each encounter, 1 foe is always Weak. You gradually restore Magick near Weak foes. Shameless Attitude Normal While you have at least 80% health, you deal more damage. Heart Breaker Normal Whenever you use 30 Magick create a Heartthrob. Life Affirmation Normal Any Health rewards you find have a greater effect. Rapture Ring Normal Your Casts drag foes in and inflict Weak. Healthy Rebound Normal Whenever you exit a Location, restore 100% health if you have not lost too much.

Apollo Boons

Apollo Boons Boon Type Boon effect Nova Strike Normal Your Attacks deal more damage in a larger area. Blinding Sprint Normal Your Sprint is faster and inflicts Daze on nearby foes. Lucid Gain Normal While standing in your Casts, gradually restore Magick. Extra Dose Normal Your Attack has a chance to hit 2 times. Perfect Image Normal In each encounter, you deal more damage until you take damage. Nova Flourish Normal Your Attacks deal more damage in a larger area. Light Smite Normal After you take damage, your foe takes damage and you inflict Daze on all foes. Solar Ring Normal After your Omega Cast expires, rapidly deal damage in an area for 2 seconds. Super Nova Normal Your Casts expand in size until they expire. Dazzling Display Normal Your Attacks may inflict Daze. Critical Miss Normal Foes take damage whenever Daze causes them to miss. Self Healing Infusion While you have at least 3 Fire Essence, whenever you take damage, restore some health. Back Burner Normal Foes with Daze take more damage if struck from behind.

Artemis Boons

Artemis Boons Boon type Boon effect Death Warrant Normal A random foe occasionally becomes Marked. If it takes critical damage, this repeats. Lethal Snare Normal Foes in your Casts may take critical damage from your Attacks. Easy Shot Normal A piercing arrow fires toward any foe damaged by your Omega Cast Silver Streak Normal After you Dash, your Omega moves deal more damage for 2 seconds. Pressure Points Normal Any damage you deal may be critical. First Blood Normal Foes with at least 80% health or 80% armor may take critical damage. Support Fire Normal After you hit with your Attacks or Specials, fire a seeking arrow.

Boons of Chaos

Chaos Boons Boon effect Hobbled Will For the next 5 Encounters, your Dash is slower and also uses 5 Magick. Afterwards, restore 4.5 Magick every 1 sec. Fixated Mind For the next 3 encounters, whenever you use Magick, Prime it. Afterwards, gain +34 Magick. Enshrouded Discovery For the next 5 locations, location reward previews are hidden. After, you have A 60% chance to find +100% resources with your Gathering Tools. Gagged Creation For the next 4 encounters, each time you use Omega moves, get hit for -7 health. Afterwards gain +1 earth, water, air, fire and aether. Hobbled Revelation For the next 5 encounters, your Dash is slower and also uses 5 Magick. Afterwards, you Channel your Omega moves 17% faster. Paralyzing Discovery For the next 3 encounters, whenever you take damage, you are stunned for 0.8 sec. Afterwards, you have a 74% chance to find +100% resources with your Gathering Tools. Addled Chasm For the next 4 encounters, each time you use Casts, get hit for -4 health. Afterwards, your Casts deal +54% damage. Rejected Creation The next 4 Boons you find have 1 fewer blessing to choose from. Afterwards, gain +2, earth, water, air, fire, and aether. Slothful Blood For the next 4 encounters, you move and Sprint 40% slower. Afterwards, whenever you exit a location, restore 3 health. Atrophic Will For the next 4 encounters, you have -24 health. Maimed Will For the next 4 encounters, each time you use Attacks, get hit for -6 health. Afterwards, restore 4 Magick every 1 second. Gagged Discovery For the next 4 encounters, each time you use Omega moves, get hit for -6 health. Afterwards, you have a 69% chance to find +100% resources with your Gathering Tools. Addled Blood For the next 5 encounters, each time you use Casts, get hit for -6 health. Afterwards, whenever you exit a location, restore 11 health. Enshrouded Favor For the next 5 encounters, location reward previews are hidden. Afterwards, Boons have a +61% chance of being rare or better. Fixated Strike For the next 5 encounters, whenever you use Magick, Prime it. Afterwards, your Attacks deal +24% damage. Ordinary Affluence The next 2 Boons you find are limited to common blessings. Afterwards, any Coins you find are worth +85%. Pauper's Blood For the next 5 encounters, you cannot earn Coins. Afterwards, whenever you exit a location, restore 3 health. Ordinary Revelation The next 2 Boons you find are limited to common blessings. Afterwards, Channel your Omega moves 22% faster. Doomed Chasm You have 120 seconds to clear 3 encounters or get hit for -500 health. Afterwards, your Casts deal +32% damage. Pauper's Mind For the next 4 encounters, you cannot earn Coins, Afterwards, gain a +60% Magick limit. Excruciating Will For the next 4 encounters, you take +45% damage. Afterwards, restore 8 Magick every 1 second. Enshrouded Flourish For the next 4 locations, location reward previews are hidden. Afterwards, your Specials deal +61% damage. Doomed Soul You have 120 seconds to clear 3 encounters or get hit for -500 health. Afterwards, gain +32 health limit. Flayed Favor For the next 4 encounters, each time you use Specials, get hit for -5 health. Afterwards, Boons have a +43% chance of being rare or better. Paralyzing Flourish For the next 4 encounters, whenever you take damage you are stunned for 1.2 seconds. Afterwards, your Specials deal +44% damage. Strike Your Attacks deal +89% damage. Flourish Your Specials deal +100% damage. Chasm Your Casts deal +54% damage. Excruciating Discovery For the next 4 encounters, you take +49% damage. Afterwards, you have a 70% chance to find +100 resources with your Gathering Tools. Caustic Chasm For the next 3 encounters, slain foes toss an Interno-Bomb at you. Afterwards, your Casts deal +48% damage. Pauper's Strike For the next 4 encounters, you cannot earn Coins. Afterwards, your Attacks deal +55% damage. Flayed Chasm For the next 4 encounters, each time you use Specials, get hit for -3 heath. Afterwards, your Casts deal +22% damage. Enshrouded Celerity For the next 5 locations, location reward previews are hidden. Afterwards, you move and Sprint 40% faster. Hobbled Affluence For the next 3 encounters, your Dash is slower and also uses 5 Magick. Afterwards, any Coins you find are worth +45%. Slothful Revelation For the next 4 encounters, you move and Sprint 24% slower. Afterwards, you Channel your Omega moves 24% faster. Enshrouded Chasm For the next 4 locations, location rewards previews are hidden. Afterwards, your Casts deal +46% damage. Doomed Flourish You have 120 seconds to clear 3 encounters or get hit by -500 health. Afterwards, your Specials deal +67% damage. Gagged Revelation For the next 4 encounters, each time you use Omega moves, get hit for -7 health. Afterwards, you Channel your Omega moves 13% faster. Doomed Strike You have 120 seconds to clear 3 encounters or get hit for -500 health. Afterwards, your Attacks deal +36% damage. Maimed Defiance For the next 5 encounters, each time you use Attacks, get hit for -5 health. Afterwards, gain +1 Death Defiance this night. Caustic Celerity For the next 4 encounters, slain foes toss an Interno-Bomb at you. Afterwards, you move and Sprint 30% faster. Slothful Strike For the next 4 encounters, you ove and Sprint 58% slower. Afterwards, your Attacks deal +59% damage. Addled Creation For the next 4 encounters, each time you use Casts, get hit for -3 health. Afterwards, gain a +1 Earth, Water, Air, Fire and Aether Essence. Slothful Flourish For the next 4 encounters, you move and Sprint 47% slower. Afterwards, your Specials deal +67% damage. Rejected Discovery The next 3 Boons you find have 1 fewer blessing to choose from. Afterwards, you have a 66% chance to find +100 resources from Gathering Tools. Pauper's Creation For the next 4 encounters, you cannot Earn Coins. Afterwards gain +1 Earth, Water, Air, Fire or Aether Essence. Slothful Celerity. For the next 4 encounters, you ove and Sprint 30% slower. Afterwards, you Sprint 30% faster.. Maimed Flourish For the next 4 encounters, each time you use Attacks, get hit for -4 health. Afterwards, your Specials deal +51% damage. Caustic Revelation For the next 3 encounters, slain foes toss an Interno-Bomb at you. Afterwards, you Channel your Omega moves 24% faster. Addled Affluence For the next 5 encounters, each time you use Casts, get hit for -6 health. Afterwards, any Coins you find are worth +50%. Enshrouded Blood For the next 6 locations, location reward previews are hidden. Afterwards, whenever you exit a location, restore 4 health. Ordinary Strike The next 3 Boons you find are limited to common blessings. Afterwards, your attacks deal +23% damage. Enshrouded Affluence For the next 5 locations, location reward previews are hidden. Afterwards, any Coins you find are worth +145%. Maimed Creation For the next 5 encounters, each time you use Attacks, get hit for -4 health. Afterwards, gain +2 Earth, Water, Air, Fire or Aether Essence.

Demeter Boons

Demeter Boons Boon type Boon effect Ice Flourish Normal Your Specials deal more damage and inflict Freeze. Frigid Sprint Normal Your Sprint forms a Cyclone around you that lingers after you stop. Tranquil Gain Normal After remaining inactive for 1 second, rapidly restore Magick until you act. Weed Killer Normal Your Omega Attack deals more damage but uses +10 Magick. Winter Coat Normal After you enter a location, Prime a barrier that absorbs 1 instance of damage. Ice Strike Normal Your Attacks deal more damage and inflict Freeze. Gale Force Normal Your Casts also create a Cyclone at the binding circle. Arctic Ring Normal Your Cast repeatedly deals damage in the area and inflicts Freeze. Plentiful Forage Normal Whenever you gather plants, seeds or mushrooms, gain health. Receive one Mystery Seed now. Local Climate Normal Your Omega Cast deals bonus damage and follows you, even as you start to Channel it. Rare Crop Normal Your Boons become common, then gain rarity every 3 encounters. Coarse Grit Infusion While you have at least 6 Earth Essence, you cannot take more damage per hit than the limit.

Hades Boons

Hades Boons Boon type Boon effect Howling Soul Normal Your Casts launch a projectile dead ahead. The blinding circle forms where it hits. Deep Dissent Normal In your confrontation, Chronos summons fewer reinforcements. Last Gasp Normal Deal more damage for each spent Death Defiance. Old Grudge Normal In your confrontation, Chronos takes a burst of damage after the first 3 seconds. Life Tax Normal Restore Life for 1% of damage you deal, until you reach the limit. Unseen Ire Normal After you take damage, go Dark for 10 seconds.

Hera Boons

Hera Boons Boon type Boon effect Sworn Flourish Normal Your Specials deal more damage and inflict Hitch. Engagement Ring Normal Your Casts last 200% longer and deal damage to every foe that joins the encounter. Nexus Sprint Normal Your Sprint inflicts Hitch on nearby foes, which spreads to other foes near them. Born Gain Normal Whenever you run out of Magick, Prime to restore all Magick up to the reduced limit. Uncommon Grace Normal While none of your other Boons are common, deal more damage. Nasty Comeback Normal After you take damage, inflict your foes with Hitch and deal damage in greater measure. Sworn Strike Normal Your Attacks deal more damage and inflict Hitch. Dying Wish Normal Whenever Hitch-afflicted foes are slain, damage all other Hitch-afflicted foes. Hereditary Bane Normal Your Hitch effects deal more damage and last +5 seconds. Queen's Ransom Duo Give up all your Boons of Zeus. For each one, raise the rarity level of all your Boons of Hera. Bridal Glow Normal Your Boons become Heroic, then lose rarity every 7 encounters. Keen Intuition Normal Whenever you use Omega moves while you have 100% Magick, they deal more damage. Proper Upbringing Infusion While you have at least 3 Earth Essence, all your common Boons gain rarity.

Hermes Boons

Hermes Boons Boon type Boon effect Saved Breath Normal Your Omega Cast uses less Magick. Hard Target Normal Most foe's ranged shots are slower. Quick Buck Normal You find Coins in greater quantities. Receive 100 Coins now, plus the bonus. Swift Flourish Normal Your Specials are faster. Swift Strike Normal Your Attacks are faster. Mean Streak Normal Each time you slay a foe, deal more damage for the next 30 seconds. Greater Evasion Normal Whenever you are struck, you may Dodge any damage. Nitro Boost Normal Your Sprint is 20% faster and gives you a barrier that ignores instances of damage. Midnight Oil Normal While your Hex is ready, you move and strike faster. Witty Retort Normal Your Hex requires using less Magick before it is ready.

Hephaestus Boons

Hephaestus Boons Boon Type Boon effect Volcanic Flourish Normal Your Specials occasionally create a blast that deals 400 damage in the area. Anvil Ring Normal Your Casts deal damage 3 times in succession but in a smaller area. Fixed Gain Normal You take -10% damage and restore some Magick whenever you take damage. Volcanic Strike Normal Your Attacks occasionally create a blast that deals 200 damage in the area. Smithy Sprint Normal After you Sprint for 1 sec, use 10 Magick to create a blast that deals damage to nearby foes. Uncanny Fortitude Normal Gain bonus health based on your Magick limit. Molten Touch Normal Your Attacks and Specials deal bonus damage to armor. Mint Condition Normal At the start of each Encounter, you are briefly Impervious. Trusty Shield Normal After you enter a Location, Prime 30 Magick to gain Armor until the next location. Tough Trade Normal If you take damage during your Attacks or Specials, they are stronger if they hit. Martial Art Infusion Your Attack and Special deal more damage for each Earth Essence you have. Heavy Metal Normal Your Attacks and Specials deal bonus damage to armor. Furnace Blast Normal Your blast effects from Hephaestus also inflict Vent on foes.

Hestia Boons

Hestia Boons Boon type Boon effect Flame Strike Normal Your Attacks inflict Scorch. Flame Flourish Normal Your Specials inflict Scorch. Hearth Gain Normal Rapidly restore Magick but you have -20% health. Soot Sprint Normal Your Sprint destroys most ranged shots near you and inflicts Scorch on foes that fired. Controlled Burn Normal Your Omega Special also launched a fiery projectile but uses +10 Magick. Smolder Ring Normal Your Casts repeatedly inflict Scorch on foes. Glowing Coal Normal Hold Cast to aim a fiery projectile that explodes on impact. The binding circle forms there. Burnt Offering Normal Gain max health and Magick but give up 1 Boon selected by Hestia. Freezer Burn Duo Whenever you inflict Freeze, amplify any Scorch effects already on the foe.

Poseidon Boons

Poseidon Boons Boon type Boon effect Wave Strike Normal Your Attacks hit foes with a splash that knocks other foes away. Breaker Sprint Normal Your Sprint deals damage on impact and knocks foes away but uses 5 Magick per hit. Fluid Gain Normal After you strike foes with your weapon, a spirit bubble may appear. Ocean's Bounty Normal Any Minor Finds and Coins are worth more. Sunken Treasure Normal Gain Coins health, and sometimes Ashes and Psyche. Hydraulic Might Normal At the start of each encounter, your Attacks and Specials are stronger for 10 seconds. Double up Normal Whenever you claim a minor find or similar resource reward, a copy may appear. Wave Flourish Normal Your Specials hit foes with a splash that knocks other foes away. Geyser Ring Normal Your Omega Casts immediately, dealing damage and knocking foes away. Flood Control Normal After you enter a location, Prime 30 Magick to reduce any damage. Water Fitness Infusion While you have at least 4 Water Essence, gain health. King Tide Legendary Your splash effects from Poseidon are larger and deal bonus damage to Guardians. Crashing Wave Normal Whenever your knock-away effects slam foes into barriers, create a blast in the area.

Selene Boons (Gifts of the Moon)

Selene Boons Boon type Boon effect Lunar Ray Normal Your Hex fires a beam that deals up to 1200 damage over 3 seconds. Phase Shift Normal Your Hex makes everything else move 80% slower for 5 seconds. Twilight Curse Normal Your Hex launches a seeking projectile that inflicts Morph on up to 10 susceptible foes. Night Bloom Normal Your Hex raises 1 random slain foe from this encounter to fight for you for 12 seconds. Wolf Howl Normal Your Hex makes you rise, then crash down in the target area for 200 damage. Moon Water Normal Your Hex restores 25 health up to 3 times which reset whenever you use Fountains. Total Eclipse Normal Your Hex blasts the target area for 1,000 damage after 4 seconds. Dark Side Normal Your Hex turns you into an Impervious living nightmare with her own abilities for 5 seconds.

Zeus Boons

Zeus Boons Boon type Boon effect Heaven Strike Normal Your Attacks inflict Blitz. Heaven Flourish Normal Your Specials inflict Blitz. Thunder Sprint Normal Your Sprint causes nearby foes to be struck by lightning bolts which use 3 Magick each. Storm Ring Normal Your Omega Cast also causes lightning bolts to repeatedly strike 1 foe at a time. Ionic Gain Normal Gradually restore Magick but your total is reduced by 70%. Static Shock Normal After you enter a Location, Prime 50 Magick to make your strikes emit chain lightning. Spirit Surge Normal While you have no more than 10 Magick, all foes are occasionally struck by lightning. Lightning Lance Normal Hold Cast to aim where the binding circle appears. Foes within are struck by lightning. Divine Vengeance Normal After you take damage, your foe is struck by lightning and again 50% of the time. Double Strike Normal Your lightning bolt effects may strike 1 more time. Electric Overload Normal Whenever your Blitz effects activate, a bolt of chain-lightning fires from the foe. Toasting Fork Normal Your Blitz effects deal damage even if they expire without being activated. Apocalyptic Storm Duo Your Blitz effects last longer and activate against all Blitz foes at once. Air Quality Infusion While you have at least 5 Air Essence, you can never deal less damage than the limit.

Hades 2 Curses list

You'll notice that a lot of the Boons mention specific conditions called Curses. These all have unique effects and are usually implemented by a specific God. We've offered a list of all Curses below along with the Curse effect and which God usually implements them.

Curse Curse effect God Blitz Afflicted foes get struck by lightning. Zeus Dark Vanish for 10 seconds and deal bonus damage. Hades Daze Afflicted foes have a chance to deal no damage. Apollo Dodge Automatically avoid an instance of damage you would have otherwise taken. Hermes Freeze Afflicted foes can become frozen in ice. Demeter Hex After using enough Magick while foes are near, invoke the Moon's might with various abilities. Selene Hitch Afflicted foes take the damage dealt to other afflicted foes. Hera Marked Afflicted foes have a chance to take critical damage. Artemis Morph Afflicted foes turn into harmless critters Selene Scorch Applies fire damage to Attacks. Hestia Vent After 5 seconds, afflicted foes take a burst of damage. Hephaestus Weak Afflicted foes deal less damage. Aphrodite

That rounds off our guide to the best Boons in Hades 2. For more Hades 2 tips and tricks, see our guides to the best weapons and all symbol meanings in the game.