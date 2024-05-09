The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S3 episode 18: everyone's loving Hades 2!

In the grand tradition established by one (1) prior release, Supergiant dropped Hades 2 over the weekend and we at the Electronic Wireless show podcast have all been playing and enjoying it bunches! So we wanted to talk about the game, why we're enjoying it, some of the new aspects over Hades the first, and just generally go 'Ooh, this game is fun, innit?'. Not a complex podcast this week.

James isn't here, so Nate makes up some hardware news that's very exciting and yet disturbing, while he does have a mythology-themed mini game in the tower of jocularity. Plus: the games we've been playing this week, including a cute survival horror and RimWorld, still. Also, Nate asks me to explain what the hap was heckening with Helldivers 2, and if Joel remains safe.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

This week we've been playing Battlegrounds Duos in Hearthstone, RimWorld, thought about playing Manor Lords, retro survival horror cutie Crow Country, and the demo of Vampire Therapist.

Recommendations this week are a double of TV shows: Reservation Dogs, which has three seasons at the current count, and The Landscapers.