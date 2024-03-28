The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S3 episode 12: Helldivers 2 has a game master and this is good

A month ago Arrowhead's CEO revealed the existence of Joel (technically J.O.E.L., in game), a game master running the galactic battle of Helldivers 2. A human being who gets up in the middle of the night to throw more robots at players if they're doing too well. We at the RPS Electronic Wireless Show podcast think this is a good thing, in broad terms, and we discuss why (but also hope Joel is allowed holidays), as well as the response the community of players has had, which is also very interesting. Plus a straw poll indicates that only one of us would enjoy be at the middle of a maelstrom of chaos and being the Helldivers GM as a job. Bet you can absolutely guess which one of us it was.

You can also lookforward to an unhinged beans-as-tech metaphor, and some recommendations that include some species of magic biscuit flavoured tea??

This week we've been playing mostly Horizon Forbidden West, but also a bit of Open Roads. Extremely different games, but both good!

Recommendations this week are Yorkshire Tea's biscuit flavoured tea (whaaaaat?), the TV series version of Twisted Metal which we all kind of assumed would be bad, and cosy crime book The Concert Hall Killer by Jonathan Whitelaw.