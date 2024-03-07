If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S3 episode 9: hiding your shameful sex games with Steam's new update

What games are you ashamed of, hm?

A blurred picture of a fairly enormous purple and gold dildo, an official piece of merch for The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
Image credit: Devolver Digital
Alice Bell avatar
Podcast by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on

This week Steam unveiled a couple of changes. Your shopping basket from the Steam store is now shared between devices, so if you put something in there on browser you can finish it up on your Steam Deck. But, more importantly, you can now hide single, selected games from your library, so your friends can't see when you're playing them - or even that you own them. Obviously the first thing that comes to mind is that this could usher in a new dawn of secret perverts able to hide their embarrassing 3D sex games, but are there other use cases for it? We discuss on this week's podcast. Plus: we've been playing current games! Cheese! And some more booze recommendations from James!

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links

This week we've been playing Helldivers 2, Zoria: Age Of Shattering, and Nate has been watching the AEO tournament The Hidden Cup.

Recommendations this week are Aber Fall's Single Malt, Iford's Cloudgazer Cider, the album Radio Galaxy by Starcadium, and Welsh Otter blankets and throws.

