The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S3 episode 8: does Elden Ring still have a hidden secret to find?

Secret secrets are no fun

A close-up of Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, a boss in Elden Ring.
Alice Bell avatar
Podcast by Alice Bell
Published on

As with all headlines that are phrased as a question, the answer is "probably not", but in any case, Miyazaki has mysteriously hinted at there being at least one secret thing in Elden Ring that players haven't found yet. On this week's Electronic Wireless Show podcast we discuss this, as well as some of our favourite and least favourite deployments of the video game Easter egg. We also talk about what we've been playing this week (Nightingale; PowerWash Sim, natch) and visiting Scotland. Sadly neither of us got to go to the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience. But we both wish we could have.

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links

This week we've been playing Nightingale and PowerWash Simulator's warhams special pack.

Recommendations this week are the cover album Tiny Changes: A Celebration of Frightened Rabbit’s ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’, and new comedy podcast Here Comes The Guillotine

Elden Ring

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

