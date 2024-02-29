The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S3 episode 8: does Elden Ring still have a hidden secret to find?
Secret secrets are no fun
As with all headlines that are phrased as a question, the answer is "probably not", but in any case, Miyazaki has mysteriously hinted at there being at least one secret thing in Elden Ring that players haven't found yet. On this week's Electronic Wireless Show podcast we discuss this, as well as some of our favourite and least favourite deployments of the video game Easter egg. We also talk about what we've been playing this week (Nightingale; PowerWash Sim, natch) and visiting Scotland. Sadly neither of us got to go to the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience. But we both wish we could have.
Music is by Jack de Quidt.Links
- The Unknown lives in the walls
- The Grannies broke the walls of Red Dead Online
- Does Elden Ring still have a secret? I have doubts.
- The Batman Arkham devs had to announce their own Easter egg
- James likes the Ratchett & Clank recurring Easter egg/joke because he likes anything related to Ratchett & Clank, the goomba in Super Mario 64, and the thing where people blame missing text on Allan, because of Hitman.
- I like the dead assassin in The Witcher 2 and the entire game in the game in Day Of The Tentacle, and also all the stupid skeleton environmental storytelling in the Fallout series.
- This week's hardware section is about PSVR games and that coming to PC, despite the Sony layoffs (specifically shutting down their VR specialists).
This week we've been playing Nightingale and PowerWash Simulator's warhams special pack.
Recommendations this week are the cover album Tiny Changes: A Celebration of Frightened Rabbit’s ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’, and new comedy podcast Here Comes The Guillotine