Wondering how to summon in Elden Ring? It's an incredibly large, dangerous, and at times lonely world in the Lands Between of Elden Ring. So it's a very good thing that FromSoftware have given players a plethora of tools with which they can summon powerful allies and comrades into battle with them.

Using different unique items, you can summon everything from your trusty steed Torrent to packs of wolves, powerful sorcerers, important NPCs, and even other players into your world to help you conquer the Lands Between. And we'll go over each of these options in this guide, so you are always aware of the summoning tools at your disposal in Elden Ring.

In this guide:

How to summon Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring

You do not begin Elden Ring with the ability to summon Spirit Ashes. To summon Spirit Ashes, you first need a unique item called the Spirit Calling Bell.

Follow these steps to easily unlock the Spirit Calling Bell:

From your starting point in Limgrave, progress north to the Gatefront Site Of Grace. Rest at the Site Of Grace and receive the Spectral Steed Whistle from Melina. Rest until nightfall and then teleport to the Church Of Elleh. Speak to the witch Renna to receive the Spirit Calling Bell.

From your starting point, rest at the Gatefront Site Of Grace and then head to the Church Of Elleh to get the Spirit Calling Bell. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Now that you have the Spirit Calling Bell, you can summon any Spirit Ashes in your possession, as long as you have enough FP (Focus Points). However, you can only summon Spirit Ashes at particular locations, denoted by the presence of a Rebirth Monument. You'll know when you're in range of a Rebirth Monument because a white icon will appear on the left-hand side of your screen. You'll find a Rebirth Monument in most boss arenas, and dotted around various other locations of the Lands Between.

To summon the Spirit Ashes of your choice, simply locate them in your inventory and click on them, then click "Use". However, there's an easier way which doesn't involve opening your inventory: add the Spirit Ashes of your choice to one of your pouch slots, found on the right-hand side of your character menu. This way, you can summon those Spirit Ashes simply by holding Y and pressing the associated direction on the D-Pad .

Remember that Spirit Ashes cost FP, and they can also be wounded and killed, so they may not always have the effect you desire in battle! Nonetheless, they can be a valuable asset during fights, particularly when you upgrade them by visiting Roderika at the Roundtable Hold after progressing her quest.

We've also got a whole guide dedicated to the best Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring, so check it out if you like!

Nepheli Loux is an example of an NPC that can be summoned outside the arena of an important boss (Godrick). | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

How to summon NPCs in Elden Ring

There are particular boss fights in Elden Ring where you can summon NPCs to help you in battle. This is an entirely separate system from Spirit Ashes - you don't need FP to summon NPCs, nor do you need the Spirit Calling Bell. But conversely, you can only summon each NPC at a single specific boss encounter.

You'll know if you can summon an NPC into battle because there will be a golden symbol on the floor just outside the boss arena. To summon an NPC, simply walk up to the golden symbol and interact with it. Certain areas may only have the ability to summon an NPC if you've previously spoken to that NPC - for example, Nefeli Loux can be found not far from where you fight Godrick in Stormveil Castle, and you must speak to her first before you can summon her outside Godrick's arena.

Summoned NPCs often have more health and attack power than Spirit Ashes, which makes them very valuable in combat. You can also summon Spirit Ashes even while you have a summoned NPC helping you, which gives you a lot of extra help on the battlefield.

The Tarnished's Furled Finger is one of several items that can be used for the process of summoning other players into one's world. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

How to summon players in Elden Ring

If you want to summon another player to help you in co-op mode, then that's a different system altogether. To summon a friendly player, you must use a Furlcalling Finger Remedy, an item which you can craft using a Crafting Kit out of 2x Erdleaf Flowers.

Doing this will consume the Furlcalling Finger Remedy, but it will reveal any nearby summon signs laid down by players in your vicinity. You can then choose which player(s) to summon into your world.

If you want to place down your own summon sign so other players can summon you, you can do this by using a unique item called the Tarnished's Furled Finger, which you will (hopefully) have found in the very first room in the Chapel Of Anticipation at the beginning of the game. Once summoned, you can use the Finger Severer item (found in the same starting room) to return to your world. Unlike the Furlcalling Finger Remedy, the Tarnished's Furled Finger is not consumed on use, so it can be used infinitely.

The other way you can allow yourself to be summoned into another player's world is by using a Small Golden Effigy. Doing this will place down one summon sign at each of the nearby Martyr Effigies in the world. This is a useful mechanic, because it allows you to be summoned into another's world more quickly, and also means you don't have to coordinate as much with your friends about going to the exact same location on the map before using your respective summoning items.

Elden Ring wouldn't be quite the joy to explore that it is without the help of your horse, Torrent. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

How to summon Torrent in Elden Ring

Finally, a quick word on how to summon Torrent, your noble spirit steed, in Elden Ring. Torrent doesn't require the Spirit Calling Bell: instead, it is summoned via its own unique item called the Spectral Steed Whistle. This item is given to you the first time you speak to Melina at the Gatefront Site Of Grace in Limgrave (there are other Sites Of Grace which can prompt her appearance, but the Gatefront is the easiest to reach).

Once you have spoken to Melina and received the Spectral Steed Whistle, the best thing to do is place it in one of your pouch slots so you can quickly access it without needing to clutter up your Quick Item hotbar. Summoning Torrent costs no FP, and you can do it infinitely, pretty much whenever you like. The only exception is that certain areas, such as dungeons and evergaols, prohibit the use of Torrent, so you can't summon it in these areas.

That wraps up our guide to summoning just about everything it is possible to summon in Elden Ring.