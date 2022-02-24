Looking for the best armor in Elden Ring? Armor might be something that slips out of your mind when journeying through the Lands Between. Rogue enemies won't cause much trouble and you can easily heal if you've been collecting Golden Seeds and Sacred Tears. However, all that changes when you come up against a particularly tough boss. All of a sudden, you'll find yourself craving the best armor in Elden Ring, desperate to soak up just a bit more damage before dying.

Below, we'll cover the best armor in Elden Ring early on, so that you can get your hands on strong armor that will make earlier boss fights much easier.

Best armor in Elden Ring

There are loads of armor pieces that you'll find throughout Elden Ring, so we can't even begin to list them all here. However, they all split into four types: head, chest, arms, and legs. We'll cover the best armor for each slot in Elden Ring below, so that you can be confident as you strut around the Lands Between with style.

While you'll find many of these pieces in unique locations noted in their specific entry below, many of them are just looted from enemies that you face. Enemies won't always drop the same loot, and sometimes they won't drop any loot at all, so you might need to grind and face the same enemy multiple times before you get the item you want. You can put points into the Arcane stat to boost your item discovery rate and increase your odds of finding loot on enemies.

Best helmet in Elden Ring

Below, we'll cover the best helmets and head armor that you can get early on in Elden Ring.

Kaiden Helmet

What is it: An early-game knight's helmet.

How to get it: On the Northern edge of Limgrave beach.

Region: Limgrave

Helmets are perfect for protecting your noggin in Elden Ring and you'll need something up there when a boss' fist comes crashing down to pummel you out of existence. While there are plenty of helmets to find, we recommend trying to get the Kaiden Helmet as soon as you enter Limgrave. You can get it by heading to Limgrave beach, West of the First Step Site of Grace. Head North at the beach to find a soldier sitting by a campfire. This soldier will drop the full Kaiden armor set, but it does seem quite rare so you might want to pop some of those early levels into the Arcane stat.

Grind here until you get the helmet, as it will serve you well through the first major area of Elden Ring. As you head into Liurnia of the Lakes and beyond later in the game, be on the lookout for similarly armored enemies who might drop a handy helmet upgrade.

Prisoner Helmet

What is it: An eerie-looking cast-iron mask.

How to get it: Start as Prisoner or purchase from Ainsel River merchant.

Region: Liurnia

The Prisoner Helmet might not look fancy, but it sure is strong. With seriously impressive stats for a potential starting item, the Prisoner Helmet is one of the best helmets you can get for a while in Elden Ring. However, if you don't choose to start your journey as the Prisoner, which is one of the best classes in Elden Ring for those who want a challenge, you can still get this in the Ainsel River underground section when you reach Liurnia of the Lakes.

To find the merchant who sells the Prisoner Helmet, you need to reach Liurnia of the Lakes after defeating Godrick, the Grafted. Then, head along the Eastern edge of the lake all the way up until you reach the Carian Study Hall, which is a notably tall tower protruding from the Liurnia cliff edge. From there, follow the path North until you reach the Ainsel River Well and take the elevator down into the Ainsel River underground section. Both the Study Hall and Ainsel River are located directly East of the Academy Gate Town, but you'll need to get out of the lake and travel along the higher cliff paths to reach them.

When you head into the river, fight your way through the caves until you come to a chamber with a large worm-type enemy hanging from the ceiling that fires projectiles in your direction. The merchant is located in the chamber just below this worm, so you need to sprint through, avoiding any projectiles as you move. The merchant sells all Prisoner armor pieces, so grab it all if you want the matching set.

Karolos/Olivinus Glintstone Crown

What are they: Glintstone crowns that take from exchange either stamina or HP for increased Intelligence.

How to get them: Looted within the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

Region: Liurnia of the Lakes

For those using an intelligence Glintstone sorcery build, you'll probably get very excited about the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Indeed, you can find plenty of goodies within that'll boost your spellcasting capabilities and make your Glintstone sorceries do a lot more damage. The Karolos and Olivinus Glintstone Crowns do just that, slightly reducing either your stamina or HP respectively in exchange for 3 extra levels in Intelligence, and they're both pretty easy to find.

You'll find the Olivinus Glintstone Crown first, near the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace in the Academy. When you reach this Site of Grace, head through the South door into the academy corridor where there are sorcerers patrolling and reading books. Stay crouched to avoid a fight and immediately turn left and head into the next room. Grab the Conspectus Scroll from the dead body and then hit the bookshelf next to it to reveal a secret passage. Head through the bookshelf and onto the balcony, turning left and jumping over the ledge to reach a new area. Continue along the ledge outside, grabbing the two Trina Lilys while following the path around until you find the Olivinus Glintstone Crown on a dead body.

The Karolos Glintstone Crown is found after defeating the Red Wolf of Radagon. Kill it and activate the Debate Parlor Site of Grace and then head outside into the courtyard. On the northwestern edge of the courtyard, you'll see an Iron Maiden patrolling around some archways. Head through the left arch and continue along the cliff edge to find a lone enemy. Kill this zombie and then turn left and look in the corner to spot a shining crab. Kill it to get the Karolos Glintstone Crown.

Best chest armor in Elden Ring

Below, we'll cover the best chest armor that you can get early on in Elden Ring.

Tree-and-Beast Surcoat

What is it: A knight's emblazened surcoat.

How to get it: Kill soldiers at Gatefront Ruins.

Region: Limgrave

If you're in need of some strong early-game armor in Elden Ring, you should definitely head to the Gatefront Ruins. Here, you'll find a bunch of soldiers patrolling the ruins with their pet wolves. If you kill these soldiers, they might drop some of the gear that they're using, including this fancy Tree-and-Beast Surcoat. While the colors might not be the most stylish, this chestpiece offers impressive protection for early situations and is crucial for melee builds hoping to face off against Margit, the Fell Omen soon.

It's also notably lighter than Godrick Soldier or Godrick Knight chestplates that you can get from similar enemies. Equipment load is extremely important in Elden Ring, as it determines how nimble your character is when rolling to avoid attacks, so the heaviest armor isn't always the best option.

Twinned Armor

What is it: The armor worn by D, at the Roundtable Hold.

How to get it: Progress the Fia/D storyline in the Roundtable Hold.

Region: Lands Between

During your journey in Elden Ring, you will frequently visit the Roundtable Hold. The other inhabitants here will change frequently, and one man you encounter, known as D, has some very fancy armor. Fortunately, you can get your hands on it by progressing in a questline with Fia and D. Spoilers follow for the questline, so read the next steps at your own risk.

Once D has arrived, head to the right wing of the Roundtable Hold and speak to Fia, who likes to give hugs. Now that D has arrived, you can speak to Fia in private while hugging and gain a new task. Fia asks you to return the Weathered Dagger to its rightful owner. Run back to D and hand him the dagger, and then fast travel back to the Roundtable Hold.

This will cause the quest to proceed to the next stage. Now, head past Master Hewg, the chained blacksmith, and along the corridor to the open doors at the end (not down the stairs). Fia will be sitting beside D's body - we can only assume she gave him a very strong hug. Regardless, you can now grab D's armor, the Twinned Armor set, and use it in your quest to become Elden Lord.

Best gauntlets in Elden Ring

Below, we'll cover the best gauntlets that you can get early on in Elden Ring.

Godrick Soldier Gauntlets

What are they: Early-game knight gauntlets.

How to get them: Killing soldiers in Limgrave.

Region: Limgrave

Godrick, the Grafted commands a powerful army, with soldiers patrolling all over Limgrave. With great power comes great armor that you can steal, including some early-game gauntlets that should carry you through much of your early adventures in the Lands Between. To get your hands on (or in) the Godrick Soldier Gauntlets, we recommend heading to Stormgate and farming the enemies there until they drop as loot. Enemies that look similar elsewhere in Limgrave may drop different, less-powerful loot, so we suggest farming here to armor up.

While grinding for armor might not be the most exciting, it should also help you collect plenty of Runes so that you can level up before facing the tough challenges ahead.

Twinned Gauntlets

What are they: The gauntlets worn by D, at the Roundtable Hold.

How to get them: Progress the Fia/D storyline in the Roundtable Hold.

Region: Lands Between

Since we mentioned Twinned armor above, it's worth mentioning the Twinned Gauntlets here too. We won't break down how to get them again, since you get the whole set at the same time, but they do serve as a minor upgrade from the Godrick Soldier Gauntlets above.

However, it's worth mentioning that the Twinned Gauntlets are slightly heavier, so be aware that you might roll a little slower than expected if you do choose to swap out your Soldier Gauntlets.

Best leg armor in Elden Ring

Below, we'll cover the best leg armor that you can get early on in Elden Ring.

Godrick Soldier Greaves

What are they: Early-game knight leg armor.

How to get them: Killing soldiers in Limgrave.

Region: Limgrave

Just like the gauntlets mentioned above, the Godrick Soldier Greaves are an impressive leg armor piece that you should try to get while fighting through Stormgate in Limgrave. They offer high protection from any melee attack types, which should help you progress through early dungeons and past the first few Elden Ring bosses without breaking too much of a sweat.

As you progress into Liurnia and beyond, keep an eye out for other soldier regiments that might have new armor sets. Collecting gear throughout the Lands Between is easy if you're ready to do some loot farming, so you can easily find upgrades when necessary later in the game. Fortunately, these Godrick Soldier Greaves should keep you protected for a long time, and they're pretty easy to get.

Twinned Greaves

What are they: The greaves worn by D, at the Roundtable Hold.

How to get them: Progress the Fia/D storyline in the Roundtable Hold.

Region: Lands Between

Like the Twinned Gauntlets, the Twinned Greaves are a minor upgrade from the Godrick Soldier armor set that you should consider using. They are very similar in their stats - a minor upgrade in almost every area, but the weight does also increase. If you want to use the full Twinned armor set, pump some levels into your Strength stat so that you can carry that extra load.

Bonus: most stylish helmet in Elden Ring

We couldn't make an Elden Ring armor guide without including some of the most notable helmets and headpieces that you can adorn throughout your quest. During the Limgrave section early on in Elden Ring, you can get the Octopus Head, Pumpkin Helm, and Ash of War Scarab, all of which are incredibly fashionable.

Unfortunately, the Octopus Head and Ash of War Scarab don't offer great protection, so we have to advise that you wear the Pumpkin Helm. Just beware that it's pretty heavy, so it might not be ideal in boss fights.

You can get the Octopus Head by killing the large Octopus enemies on Limgrave beach, where you also nab the Kaiden helmet that we mentioned earlier in this guide.

The Pumpkin Helm is found by killing Pumpkin Head enemies, which you'll fight throughout your adventure in Elden Ring. If you want to farm for this item, head to the Saintsbridge Site of Grace in Limgrave, northeast of Stormgate, to find one patrolling the bridge nearby. You can keep killing it and then quickly resting to make the enemy respawn if you don't get the Pumpkin Helm that you seek straight away.

The Ash of War Scarab can be found on a corpse at Limgrave Tower Bridge, where you will travel on your quest to restore Godrick's Great Rune at the Divine Tower of Limgrave.

That covers everything you need to know about the best armor in Elden Ring. If you're looking for more Elden Ring help, take a look at our guide to the best weapons in Elden Ring. If you're a spellcaster, check out our Elden Ring Memory Stones locations guide to get more spell slots and expand your spellcasting capabilities.