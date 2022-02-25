How do you level up in Elden Ring? Much like previous FromSoftware RPGs, you can level up in Elden Ring by earning currency from defeated foes, and spending them to upgrade your character's stats and strengths. But unlike its spiritual predecessors, in Elden Ring you can't level up from the very beginning. Instead, you have to unlock the ability to level up by visiting a specific point.

Below we'll walk you through how to unlock the ability to level up in Elden Ring. We'll also explain how the levelling process works, and which stats you should prioritise levelling up first for a new character.

How to level up in Elden Ring

To level up in Elden Ring, you first need to trigger a visit from the NPC Melina. This character will visit you when you rest at either of two specific Sites of Grace in central Limgrave:

Gatefront

Agheel Lake North

The locations of these two Sites of Grace are marked on the below map:

When Melina visits you, you'll be faced with a choice: to accept her offer of maidenship, or decline it. Accept her offer to unlock the ability to level up your character. Doing so will also unlock for you the ability to summon your horse, Torrent.

If you refuse Melina's offer, all that happens is that you delay these unlocks. Next time you rest at one of these Sites of Grace, you can speak to her again, where you're faced with the same choice. The game won't let you permanently refuse this offer, because it is vital for the unfolding of the story and the game's central progression systems.

After you've accepted Melina's offer, you can spend runes to level up at any Site of Grace in Elden Ring. Simply click the Level Up button to enter the Level Up screen.

You level up by assigning an attribute point to a specific attribute, or stat. Each point you assign increases your character level by one point. But doing this costs runes. You can see the cost in runes next to "Runes Needed" at the top of the screen. The higher your level, the more runes it will cost to level up.

Best stats to level up in Elden Ring

Whenever you level up, you're faced with another choice: which of your 8 stats to increase. You can learn more about what each of them do in our dedicated Elden Ring attributes guide, but for now, let's talk about which of your stats it's worth prioritising early on in your adventure.

If you're not opting for a specific Elden Ring build, here's our recommended order of importance for levelling up your stats:

Endurance Vigor Dexterity Strength Intelligence Faith Mind Arcane

Endurance is the most important stat to level up early on, no matter your chosen Elden Ring class, because it increases your stamina. Stamina is required for attacking, blocking, dodging, running, and just generally staying alive during fights. It's by far the thing you need most at the beginning of the game.

Vigor is next, because it increases your maximum health. Doing this can make fights a lot easier, because suddenly you take two hits to die, instead of just one fateful smack.

Dexterity and Strength are required stats for handling most weapons. They also scale up the damage you deal with those weapons, but the effect is slight enough to be overshadowed by simply upgrading your weapon using Smithing Stones. I'd recommend setting your eyes on some of the best weapons you can find early on, and increasing your Strength and Dexterity until you reach the requirements.

Intelligence and Faith govern your power with Sorceries and Incantations, respectively. Spellcasting is very powerful in Elden Ring - but again, the damage scaling you receive by upgrading these stats is quite slight. Don't just pump these stats full of points: work towards a spell requirement goal.

Mind improves your maximum FP, which is your mana. It's worth putting a few points in over the course of your first few dozen levels, but otherwise you can more or less leave it unless you're going for a dedicated spellcaster setup.

Arcane improves your item discovery, which is your chance of finding items to loot on corpses. It's nice, but certainly not worth prioritising unless you happen to find a spell or weapon that requires a certain amount of Arcane knowledge.

That's all there is to the matter of levelling up your character in Elden Ring. If you want to spend some time levelling up, check out our guide on the best rune farming locations in Elden Ring. Alternatively, you can further increase your chances of survival by finding the best armour in Elden Ring early on, or upgrading your Flask using Golden Seeds and Sacred Tears before you take on the next major Elden Ring bosses.