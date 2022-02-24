Want to know how to respec in Elden Ring? If you're worried that you've made some unoptimal decisions when it comes to assigning attribute points to your character, be not afeared, ye Tarnished! After a certain amount of time spent in-game, you'll unlock the ability to fully respec using an item known as a Larval Tear, allowing you to freely respend all your attribute points. But it isn't for free, I'm afraid. Learn more about Elden Ring's respec system below, and where to find Larval Tears.

How to respec in Elden Ring

Elden Ring gives you the ability to fully respec to try out various different builds and setups with the same character. However, you can't respec for free; nor can you respec until you've reached a certain point in the game.

To unlock the ability to respec, you need to reach the Academy of Raya Lucaria, and defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. She is the second major boss in the game after Godrick the Grafted, so it's likely to take you quite a number of hours before you can get to this point.

Of course, in order to get into the Academy of Raya Lucaria, you first need to get your hands on a Glintstone Key - and doing so is far from easy if you don't know where to look. So be sure to check out our guide on where to find the Glintstone Keys in Elden Ring.

Once you've bested Rennala, you'll be able to speak with her in the Raya Lucaria Grand Library where you first fought. If you gift her a Larval Tear, she will give you the ability to fully respec there and then. Your attributes will be set back to their default level for your chosen class, and you must add attribute points until you once again reach your previous maximum player level.

Larval Tear locations

Getting your hands on a Larval Tear in order to respec is not an easy task. Larval Tears are rare items, and often well-guarded by enemies. Below are the locations of all the Larval tears we've found so far:

Head to the Fallen Ruins of the Lake site of grace in the centre of Liurnia's lake. Just south of the site of grace is a Giant Crayfish. Defeat it, and it will turn into a Grafted Scion. Defeat that, and you'll earn a Larval Tear.

site of grace in the centre of Liurnia's lake. Just south of the site of grace is a Giant Crayfish. Defeat it, and it will turn into a Grafted Scion. Defeat that, and you'll earn a Larval Tear. Head to the Village of the Albinaurics in southwest Liurnia. You can get there by heading through the poison ravine area at the bottom of Liurnia's lake, then heading up the side road. Just past where you meet Nepheli Loux is a building with tombs and plenty of crawling enemies. Kill them all, then loot the body by one of the tombs to find a Larval Tear.

If you know of any more Larval Tear locations, be sure to let us know in the comments below!

That wraps up this quick guide on how to respec in Elden Ring. If you want a change of gear to go along with your change of attributes and stats, be sure to check out our guides on the best armour and best weapons in Elden Ring that you can find early on!