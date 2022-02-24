Want to know how to get the Glintstone Keys in Elden Ring? When you arrive at the Raya Lucaria Academy, you’ll face an impenetrable force field. To pass through this barrier and enter the academy, you need to find the Glintstone Key. Nearby, you can loot a corpse to get a rather vague map to a Glintstone Key’s location, but we have a simple guide to help you find it with ease.

Below, we’ll cover everything you need to know to get the Glintstone Keys in Elden Ring, so that you can head into the sorcerous academy of Raya Lucaria and help Thops do the same.

Where is the Glintstone Key in Elden Ring?

The first Glintstone Key is hidden near the Temple Quarter of Liurnia Lake, to the West of Raya Lucaria Academy. To find this area, fast travel to the South Raya Lucaria Gate Site of Grace and turn away from the barrier to face South. Follow the path down and either fight or sneak through this enemy encampment. When you reach the centre of this encampment, turn East and head down the steps into the swampy lake, where you will find a Statue of Marika.

From the Statue of Marika, turn back to face the encampment. You need to head West from here, but the encampment is in the way. With that in mind, you’ll need to follow the walls around to the South, turning West when you reach the corner. From there, continue West through the murky swampland and into the ruins ahead, which are known as the Temple Quarter.

When you arrive at the Temple Quarter, continue straight through and use your map to aim for the northwestern outskirts of these ruins. Here, you will find a Site of Grace that you can activate to reset any enemies and rest.

When you’re ready, leave the Site of Grace and head North towards the floating scarabs. There is a large craggy rock sticking out from the lake up ahead, which is where you’re headed. When you arrive, you will see a large sleeping dragon. This is the Glintstone Dragon, Smarag, which is a very tough boss encounter. While you can fight the dragon, we recommend sneaking past to get the Glintstone Key at this stage in the game. You’ll find it just behind the dragon, on the body of a dead sorcerer. When you have the key, fast travel back to South Raya Lucaria Gate and use it at the barrier to head into the Academy and continue your quest to become an Elden Lord.

How to get a Glintstone Key for Thops in Elden Ring

As mentioned above, Sorcerer Thops in the Church of Irith would also like a Glintstone Key. To find another key for Thops, you need to head into the Academy of Raya Lucaria and continue with your main quest until you reach the Debate Parlor, where you fight the Red Wolf of Radagon. After defeating this boss, rest at the Site of Grace and then head outside into the large courtyard to the North.

When you get outside, turn left and climb up the rubble and stairs, avoiding any enemies you find. When you reach the top of these stairs, turn left and jump over the ledge. Continue running along this path and jump off another ledge onto the rooftops below. There's a ladder you need to climb here, but deal with the nearby Marionette enemies first so that they don't kill you while you climb up.

When you reach the top, make your way along the walkway while slowly dealing with the enemies one at a time, and then head around the right side of the tower at the end. Follow this path around and jump off the ledge up ahead onto the rooftops below. From here, continue dropping down onto the next two rooftops on your right, going lower each time. Then turn left and hop down onto the next rooftop, from which you can turn right and leap down onto the ledge below.

Follow this ledge around and then leap over to the large circular rooftop of the Church of the Cuckoo, where you will find a window that you can jump through to get onto the rafters inside. Carefully walk along these and look down onto the chandeliers below. One of them will have a corpse that you can loot to get a Glintstone Key, which you can give to Thops back at the Church of Irith.

That covers everything you need to know to get both Glintstone Keys in Elden Ring. If you are looking for upgrades to beat a difficult boss, make sure to check out our Elden Ring Golden Seeds, Sacred Tears, and Memory Stones location guides. To get the best start on your adventure, take a look at our guides to the best class in Elden Ring and best weapons in Elden Ring.