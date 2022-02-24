Looking for Golden Seeds in Elden Ring? Golden Seeds are vital in Elden Ring, as you can use them to increase the charges shared by your Sacred Flasks. These Sacred Flasks, split into the Flask of Crimson Tears and Flask of Cerulean Tears, allow you to restore health and FP, ensuring your survival in difficult dungeons and brutal boss fights.

Below, we’ll cover every Golden Seed location in Elden Ring that we’ve found so far, providing steps that you can follow to find them and handy images that mark the exact location.

Elden Ring Golden Seed locations

Golden Seeds are found throughout the Lands Between, in main and optional areas. Some are also given as quest rewards, so you won't be able to just grab them all as you travel along the main path. With this guide, you’ll find any Golden Seeds that we've found so far. We still have some to uncover, but this guide should cover the first few main areas.

Golden Seed #0: Keepsake Item

As a preface to any actual exploration in the Lands Between, you can obtain your first Golden Seed while making your character. When selecting your Keepsake Item, you can take a Golden Seed and instantly gain another charge for your flask, which might make the early stages of the game much easier. An extra health potion goes a long way in Elden Ring.

Golden Seed #1: Stormgate

The first Golden Seed you’ll find while exploring is just past Stormgate. Stormgate is the soldier encampment within the passage that leads from the Gatefront Ruins towards Stormhill. It is instantly recognisable, as you’ll get attacked by crossbow soldiers and see a giant troll leap down when you start walking towards them.

To find the Golden Seed, you’ll need to survive the Stormgate encounter and make it through to the other side. When you reach the top of the path, you’ll see a golden ethereal sapling, which you can interact with to loot your first Golden Seed.

Golden Seed #2: Castle Stormveil

The next Golden Seed is hidden deep within Castle Stormveil. Before reaching it, you’ll need to infiltrate the castle using the side entrance, as the main gate is locked. When you get inside, use the Rampart Tower Site of Grace and make your way through the castle until you reach the central courtyard, where there is a large soldier encampment.

As soon as you step towards this encampment, the soldiers will fire and unleash a barrage of attacks in your direction. Get past the troops, rest at the Liftside Chamber, and then leave the door to head back outside. Continue straight ahead, ignoring the troops that are now on your right and facing away from you.

As you move up the stairs, defeat the hawk and other humanoid enemy, and then continue to follow the path around as it bends to the left. Look along the side of this path to find another golden ethereal sapling, which you can loot for a Golden Seed.

Golden Seed #3: Stormhill Shack quest

To get the third Golden Seed, you need to find a Chrysalids’ Memento and give it to the girl at Stormhill Shack. The Chrysalids’ Memento is found near the Spider, which is a Grafted Scion in Castle Stormveil.

From Rampart Tower, head out of the door into Castle Stormveil and deal with the hawks. Continue along the path until you reach the rooftop where you spot two patrolling soldiers just below. Kill the soldiers and drop down to the path they were on, following it to the right. This will take you to a balcony that overlooks a great hall, where the Grafted Scion patrols. In the Southern corner of this chamber, there is a door that leads outside to a pile of corpses and some wolves. The Chrysalids' Memento is on the pile of bodies.

Take this back to the girl at Stormhill Shack to prompt her to travel to the Roundtable Hold. Meet her there to get your reward, which is another Golden Seed.

Golden Seed #4: Academy Gate Town

After defeating Godrick the Grafted at Castle Stormveil and proceeding with the main storyline, you’ll come to Raya Lucaria Academy. This is in the North-East section of the Liurnia Lake area, which is found north of Limgrave.

When you reach the South Raya Lucaria Gate, you’ll find that it’s locked, requiring a Glintstone Key to continue. From here, activate the Site of Grace nearby and then turn South and head down the stairs into an enemy encampment. You’ll need to get into the centre of this encampment and then turn East and head down some stairs to get out, but don’t worry if you die as you should get the option to respawn at a Statue of Marika, which is located to the East, past the encampment.

Regardless of whether you manage to survive or you end up dying to these baddies, you need to get to the Statue of Marika. From there, head southeast through the ruins and you’ll see a golden ethereal sapling up ahead. As always, loot it to find a Golden Seed.

Golden Seed #5: Raya Lucaria Main Academy Gate

When you use the Glintstone Key and get into Raya Lucaria Academy, you’ll find yourself at the Main Academy Gate Site of Grace. From here, turn northeast to find a long bridge with a sigil at the entrance.

You can interact with this sigil to fast travel to another area outside of the Academy, but ride past it for now. Go along the bridge all the way to the end, where you’ll find a golden ethereal sapling that you can loot to get a Golden Seed.

Golden Seed #6: Raya Lucaria Academy, after Red Wolf of Radagon

After defeating the Red Wolf of Radagon boss in the Raya Lucaria Academy Debate Parlor, head out of the exit that leads back outside into the next area. This takes you through an iron gate into a large courtyard. Head North through this courtyard while keeping to the left side.

When you see a large set of arches to the West, turn towards them and head through the central arch, remaining crouched to avoid the Iron Maiden that patrols this area. You should immediately see a golden ethereal sapling up ahead. Interact with it to gain another Golden Seed.

Golden Seed #7: Weeping Peninsula

To find another Golden Seed in Limgrave, fast travel to the starting area near the Church of Elleh and head South-East along the embankment of Agheel Lake (the large body of water to the East of the starting area). Continue until you come to the Agheel Lake South Site of Grace, where you can rest before continuing South to the Bridge of Sacrifice.

Head South through the Bridge of Sacrifice area until you reach the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace, near a merchant. Rest here and then look South to see a broken wall that leads towards Castle Morne.

When you pass through this wall, a large ballista will start firing at you, so head to the right and take shelter on top of the large collapsed building. As you look down towards Castle Morne again, you’ll see a golden ethereal sapling on a slightly raised bit of land overlooking the field before the castle.

Golden Seed #8: Caelid, South of Map Fragment

Caelid is a land scourged by rot, a barren desert of disease and death. However, you'll find plenty of goodies within that make it worth exploring. One of those goodies is a Golden Seed that you'll find just South of the Caelid Map Fragment. The map stele will appear on your map as you push further into Caelid, but you can find it easily by the Guidance of Grace towards Caelid Highway South and then continuing East.

As you push East, a dragon boss fight will start but you can simply ride past to escape this battle. Continue East until you reach the map stele at a junction in the road, and then turn South and follow the path down. You will find the Golden Seed along this road.

Golden Seed #9: Ravine near Grand Lift Dectus

After defeating Rennala in the Raya Lucaria Academy, you’ll need to travel to the Grand Lift Dectus, which you are told is the best way to get to the capital. Of course, this is Elden Ring and nothing could be so simple. The Grand Lift doesn’t work and requires certain parts before it will function. To bypass the lift, you need to head into the nearby Ravine, which you can access by following it along to the northwest until you reach a suitable point to drop down from the cliffside.

After dropping into the Ravine, follow it northeast until you come to a golden ethereal sapling. This isn’t particularly hidden, so you’ll spot it naturally as you travel through this area. Loot the sapling as normal to get a Golden Seed.

Golden Seed #10: Caria Manor

Caria Manor is a dungeon located in the northwest corner of Liurnia, on the Western side of the Ravine near Grand Lift Dectus. When you get into the manor, follow the path around until you come to the third Site of Grace within, called the Manor Upper Level. Then, head out of the doorway that leads outside to the northwest and you'll see a golden ethereal sapling that you can loot to get a Golden Seed.

Before you grab this Golden Seed, we recommend killing both of the large wolf enemies that roam this area. Try and fight them one at a time, using the large open space to entice one to attack alone so that you can make the fight a bit easier.

Golden Seed #11: Erdtree-Gazing Hill

If you take the Ravine path to circumvent the broken Grand Lift Dectus, this Golden Seed should be rather easy to find. After killing the Magma Wyrm and emerging into the Atlus Plateau, you will find the Abandoned Coffin Site of Grace. Activate this and rest, and then follow the Sign of Grace that points northeast until you find the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace.

When you activate the Site of Grace, stare directly East and you will spot the golden ethereal sapling nearby, which you can loot to gain another Golden Seed.

Golden Seed #12: Atlus Plateau Map Fragment

From the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace, follow the main objective that points East on your map until you find the Atlus Highway Junction Site of Grace, where the main path coming from the Grand Lift Dectus forks off. Follow the path North from this Site of Grace until you find a golden ethereal sapling alongside the road, just South from the Stele where you can find the Atlus Plateau Map Fragment. Loot it to gain another Golden Seed.

Golden Seed #13: Atlus Plateau Minor Erdtree

From the Atlus Highway Junction Site of Grace, take the same road North past where you foud the Map Fragment and Golden Seed and continue along this road until you find a broken bridge with a merchant. There's another Site of Grace here, so rest up and then use the teleporter to get to the other side. When you spawn, take teh path that bends around to the southeast and follow it towards the minor erdtree on your map.

The minor erdtree is surrounded by a gorgeous autumnal forest, within which hides a golden ethereal sapling. Search in the forest on the West side of the minor erdtree to find it hidden amongst the trees, in the location marked on the map above. As always, you can loot this golden ethereal sapling to get a Golden Seed.

Golden Seed #14 - 15: Outer Wall Phantom Tree, Capital

From the Atlus Highway Junction, ride East following the Sign of Grace that leads up the massive set of stairs towards the capital. This stairway is covered with enemy soldiers, so we recommend using Torrent to quickly ride to the top, unless you want a fight. Either way, when you reach the top you will enter a boss fight against two Tree Sentinels - the horseriding knight that you would've seen when you first entered Limgrave at the start of the game. This is a tough boss fight, but you can skip it by continuing to ride ahead using Torrent.

Whether you run or fight, the Tree Sentinels guard a large set of doors that lead into the capital. When you pass through these doors, you'll see a golden ethereal sapling by a Site of Grace. Rest at the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace and then loot the sapling to get two Golden Seeds.

Golden Seed #16 - 17: Top of steps, Capital

From the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace, look northeast to find another large set of stairs. Once again, call Torrent and ride it to the top of these stairs, where you will find another golden ethereal sapling. A tough enemy will attack about halfway up, but you can keep riding past to get to the golden ethereal sapling if you don't want to fight.

When you reach the top of the stairs, simply head over to the sapling and loot it to get another two Golden Seeds. There's no Site of Grace here, but you'll find another further North if you need a rest.

Golden Seed #18: Fringefolk Hero’s Grave

Way back at the very first Site of Grace, the Stranded Graveyard, there is a wall of fog that is guarded by an imp seal. If you use a Stonesword Key on the seal, you can disperse the wall of fog and enter the Fringefolk Hero's Grave dungeon. As you traverse this dungeon, you will find a boss called the Ulcerated Tree Spirit.

This is a very difficult boss that uses a variety of attacks, including close-range claw swipes, a long-range tail swipe, draconic flame breath, a fiery area of effect attack that consumes most of the boss chamber in flames, and a lunging attack in which it grabs you in its mouth and carries you around the room while inflicting damage. If you can defeat this boss, you will get a Golden Seed as a reward.

Golden Seed #19: Fort Haight

Fort Haight is found in East Limgrave, in the Southern section of the Mistwood. To get here, we recommend first finding the Limgrave East map fragment, and then travel South to the location marked on the map above.

As you approach Fort Haight, follow the path to the entrance, where you will find some soldiers and a Pumpkin Head fighting with some Demi-Humans. Kill all of the enemies and then look around to find a golden ethereal sapling. As usual, loot it to gain another Golden Seed.

Golden Seed #20: Nokron, the Eternal City

After defeating Starscourge Redahn in Caelid, you will unlock a new area to explore South of the Mistwood, known as Nokron, the Eternal City. Within, you can find a Golden Seed.

After entering Nokron, make your way along the main path until you fight the Mimic Tear boss. When you've defeated the Mimic Tear, follow the bridge leading away from the arena and stay on the left side until you spot a grassy path below. Some beasts will wander to the northwest on this path, but you should immediately hop down and head in the opposite direction, going under the bridge to find a ghost NPC.

When facing in the same direction as this ghost, turn left and follow the path that leads under the bridge you were just on, hopping down to the ledges below at the end. Follow the underside of the bridge to the northeast past all of the pillars and jump down into the ruins. Keep dropping down until you reach a large grassy field below and then head to the northeast edge, where you will spot a golden etheral sapling up ahead. Loot this sapling to get another Golden Seed.

Golden Seed #21: Mt Gelmir River

In the northwest corner of the Atlus Plateau, there is an area called Mt Gelmir. This volcanic site is now little more than destroyed encampments and burned land, but there is plenty to find amidst the ruins. From the Atlus Highway Junction, head North up the hill towards the Second Church of Marika. From there, continue North until you reach a path that leads West into Mt Gelmir. Activate the Bridge of Iniquity Site of Grace and then follow the Sign of Grace on your map to the First Mt Gelmir Campsite Site of Grace.

From there, continue West until you come to a bridge with a message on your side. The message tells you to follow the Rainbow Stones, which you will see scattered around to the left of the bridge. Follow the Rainbow Stones until a cutscene activates, in which you are kicked off the cliff into the river below. When you regain control, head South through the river to find a golden ethereal sapling up ahead. Loot it as usual to get a Golden Seed.

That covers all of the Golden Seeds that we've found so far in Elden Ring. As we uncover more, we'll make sure to update this guide with map locations and step-by-step instructions on how to find them. If you want to make your Sacred Flasks even better, check out our guide on how to find Sacred Tears in Elden Ring so that you can regain more HP and FP from your Flasks. Spellcasters should also take a look at our Memory Stone locations guide so that you can gain more spell slots. If you're just starting out on your journey to become Elden Lord, make sure to also check out our guides to the best class and best weapons in Elden Ring.